Will Brie Larson make a statement about Casey Affleck at the SAGs?

The day after the Golden Globes, Lainey made a big deal about Brie Larson’s coldness towards Casey Affleck when she was presenting him with the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama. It honestly didn’t register with me while I was watching the Globes that Brie didn’t embrace him or do much besides say “Congratulations” and hand him his award. But Lainey was right – there was a coldness there, and Brie has a history of sticking up for victims of abuse, harassment and violence. So what happens during this awards season, with Brie set to present a series of awards to obvious-frontrunner Casey Affleck? The same Casey Affleck who was accused of sexual harassment by two women and is now insulated by white male privilege? Well, sources claim Brie is going to do or say something, much like Constance Wu did this week.

Sources say that “Room” Oscar winner Brie Larson — who’s an advocate for sexual assault survivors — could be planning on addressing the issue at the SAG Awards. Larson presented “Manchester by the Sea” star Casey Affleck with a best actor award at the Golden Globes, and seemed frosty when she gave out the honor. “Her ‘Do not touch me’ attitude is so on the nose,” tweeted one viewer, while another posted, “SAG & Academy Awards pls don’t make Brie Larson give Casey Affleck an award again.” At last year’s Oscars, Larson emotionally hugged sexual-assault victims onstage with Lady Gaga. A source told Page Six, “Brie feels really guilty about the situation” of handing Affleck an award. “She’s not going to call him out, but she is thinking about saying something about sexual assault at the SAG Awards. There have been discussions with anti-sexual-assault groups she has ties to.” But another source close to the actress told us she has no such plans. “It’s just not how it works. When you present an award, you don’t get to make a speech . . . you just read off the nominees and winners.” A rep for Larson commented, “There is no truth to this whatsoever.”

If she does or says something, great. And if not, I wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t like the idea that it’s her responsibility to call out Casey Affleck in the middle of an awards show. I don’t like the idea that the onus is all on her. What if the onus was on Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Kenneth Lonergan, and all of the dudes who produced the film and are waging Casey’s brutally effective Oscar campaign? What if we expected THEM to say something?