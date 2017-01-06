NYT: Insiders believe Casey Affleck ‘is insulated because he is a white man’

Casey Affleck was honored at the Palm Springs Film Festival this week, and he picked up the Best Actor Award at the National Board of Review Awards on Wednesday night. He’s walking into Sunday’s Golden Globes as the “favorite” for Best Actor in a Drama for Manchester by the Sea, and he’s considered a sure-thing for an Oscar nomination, when the noms come out on January 24th. He’s definitely the favorite for the Oscar this year too.

As we discussed last month, Casey Affleck is absolutely getting the kid-glove treatment in the press, especially compared to someone like Nate Parker. Casey had to settle two sexual harassment lawsuits out of court a few years back, and he’s managed to barely speak about those cases in his Oscar campaign press availabilities. Part of the reason he didn’t have to speak about it? Because he wasn’t even asked, in most cases. So what’s new? Well, the New York Times had a fascinating article this week called “The Glare Varies for Two Actors on Hollywood’s Awards Trail” by Brooks Barnes. You can read the full piece here. Barnes compares and contrasts the awards-season experiences between Nate Parker and Casey Affleck and whether there’s a significant amount of white privilege in play. An excerpt from the piece:

In heated conversations in Hollywood in recent weeks, prompted by articles on websites like The Daily Beast, Mic and ThinkProgress, producers, publicists, studio executives and other movie insiders have been grappling with whether there is a double standard at play — involving race, power or both — in the treatment of Nate Parker, a relatively unknown artist who has been sidelined as an Academy Award candidate, and Casey Affleck, the brother of moviedom royalty who is being feted as the leading contender for best actor. Mr. Affleck, 41, has not received similar scrutiny over two sexual harassment suits that were filed against him by two women in 2010 in civil court. At the time, a lawyer for Mr. Affleck, who plays a sorrowful New England handyman in the celebrated drama “Manchester by the Sea,” denied the accusations as “desperate, fabricated claims” and called them an “extortion tactic.” Nothing was proved. Ultimately, he settled for undisclosed sums. Mr. Affleck’s performance has continued to rack up accolades, despite fresh attention on the 2010 lawsuits by the news media. (Asked about them by The Times for an article in November, he responded: “It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it.”) More than two dozen critics’ groups and festivals have named him best actor for his “Manchester by the Sea” performance. He is up for a Golden Globe on Sunday and a Screen Actors Guild award on Jan. 29. Why do the two men find themselves in much different circumstances? Perhaps people think Mr. Affleck’s performance, and the movie in which he stars, is better. Maybe it’s because, as an Oscar nominee and the brother of the box-office star Ben Affleck, Mr. Affleck has attained a privileged status in Hollywood; the power surrounding him may make people reluctant to openly criticize him. Certainly a factor is the fact that there was unsettling new information revealed about Mr. Parker’s rape case in August — that his accuser later committed suicide — while there have been no new disclosures regarding Mr. Affleck’s cases. Or maybe, say those mindful of Hollywood’s checkered racial history, it is because Mr. Affleck is white and Mr. Parker is black.

Barnes goes on to note that “there are people in Hollywood — none of whom would speak on the record — who believe that Mr. Affleck is insulated because he is a white man. Their feeling is that the entertainment-industry awards groups, still largely dominated by white men, are judging him differently than they judged Mr. Parker.” This NYT piece has been picked up and quoted widely this week, and Vanity Fair’s HWD Daily columnist Rebecca Keegan noted that she found the same thing as the NYT – that “Like Barnes, I have yet to find someone in Hollywood who will share an opinion about Affleck vs. Parker on the record. Off the record, the third-rail issue of race comes up.” What I think is interesting is that there does seem to be a legit movement – at least online – to really devote more coverage to “the problem with Casey Affleck.” Even if people aren’t going on the record about Casey, race and sexual harassment, I hope that entertainment journalists continue to remind people about all of this.