NYT: Insiders believe Casey Affleck ‘is insulated because he is a white man’

Casey Affleck was honored at the Palm Springs Film Festival this week, and he picked up the Best Actor Award at the National Board of Review Awards on Wednesday night. He’s walking into Sunday’s Golden Globes as the “favorite” for Best Actor in a Drama for Manchester by the Sea, and he’s considered a sure-thing for an Oscar nomination, when the noms come out on January 24th. He’s definitely the favorite for the Oscar this year too.
As we discussed last month, Casey Affleck is absolutely getting the kid-glove treatment in the press, especially compared to someone like Nate Parker. Casey had to settle two sexual harassment lawsuits out of court a few years back, and he’s managed to barely speak about those cases in his Oscar campaign press availabilities. Part of the reason he didn’t have to speak about it? Because he wasn’t even asked, in most cases. So what’s new? Well, the New York Times had a fascinating article this week called “The Glare Varies for Two Actors on Hollywood’s Awards Trail” by Brooks Barnes. You can read the full piece here. Barnes compares and contrasts the awards-season experiences between Nate Parker and Casey Affleck and whether there’s a significant amount of white privilege in play. An excerpt from the piece:
In heated conversations in Hollywood in recent weeks, prompted by articles on websites like The Daily Beast, Mic and ThinkProgress, producers, publicists, studio executives and other movie insiders have been grappling with whether there is a double standard at play — involving race, power or both — in the treatment of Nate Parker, a relatively unknown artist who has been sidelined as an Academy Award candidate, and Casey Affleck, the brother of moviedom royalty who is being feted as the leading contender for best actor.
Mr. Affleck, 41, has not received similar scrutiny over two sexual harassment suits that were filed against him by two women in 2010 in civil court. At the time, a lawyer for Mr. Affleck, who plays a sorrowful New England handyman in the celebrated drama “Manchester by the Sea,” denied the accusations as “desperate, fabricated claims” and called them an “extortion tactic.” Nothing was proved. Ultimately, he settled for undisclosed sums. Mr. Affleck’s performance has continued to rack up accolades, despite fresh attention on the 2010 lawsuits by the news media. (Asked about them by The Times for an article in November, he responded: “It was settled to the satisfaction of all. I was hurt and upset — I am sure all were — but I am over it.”) More than two dozen critics’ groups and festivals have named him best actor for his “Manchester by the Sea” performance. He is up for a Golden Globe on Sunday and a Screen Actors Guild award on Jan. 29.
Why do the two men find themselves in much different circumstances? Perhaps people think Mr. Affleck’s performance, and the movie in which he stars, is better. Maybe it’s because, as an Oscar nominee and the brother of the box-office star Ben Affleck, Mr. Affleck has attained a privileged status in Hollywood; the power surrounding him may make people reluctant to openly criticize him. Certainly a factor is the fact that there was unsettling new information revealed about Mr. Parker’s rape case in August — that his accuser later committed suicide — while there have been no new disclosures regarding Mr. Affleck’s cases. Or maybe, say those mindful of Hollywood’s checkered racial history, it is because Mr. Affleck is white and Mr. Parker is black.
Barnes goes on to note that “there are people in Hollywood — none of whom would speak on the record — who believe that Mr. Affleck is insulated because he is a white man. Their feeling is that the entertainment-industry awards groups, still largely dominated by white men, are judging him differently than they judged Mr. Parker.” This NYT piece has been picked up and quoted widely this week, and Vanity Fair’s HWD Daily columnist Rebecca Keegan noted that she found the same thing as the NYT – that “Like Barnes, I have yet to find someone in Hollywood who will share an opinion about Affleck vs. Parker on the record. Off the record, the third-rail issue of race comes up.” What I think is interesting is that there does seem to be a legit movement – at least online – to really devote more coverage to “the problem with Casey Affleck.” Even if people aren’t going on the record about Casey, race and sexual harassment, I hope that entertainment journalists continue to remind people about all of this.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, WENN.
Just take a look at Woody Allen to know that if you are an white man, you can get away with everything.
I dunno. I don’t think Woody got away with things because he is white, I think it is because he is enormously talented. This guy is getting a break because he is Ben’s brother. There is a lot of unfairness in the world regarding race but I don’t think these are examples of that. Just my opinion.
I think being white helps. I also think being better at the PR game helps (Nate Parker wasn’t). I don’t think the two really have to cancel each other. They can be both.
Casey Affleck should be asked about it, every single time.
It isn’t the same as Nate Parker though. He was new to Hollywood, his lack of empathy was recorded on tape, his accuser killed herself and he brought it up himself STILL not sorry about it using the old “I know lots of women” defense.
They are just not the same, it’s not race, it’s not prejudice just different. But with all that we’ll only end rape culture if we ask all of these famous men involved in this about it at every press junket.
Race is a big part of it, but I agree with you that there are other insulating factors at play here: his brother, his connections through his ex-wife and his already entrenched position in Hollywood.
Well he didn’t gang rape a woman….
If it was a black man accused of work place sexual harassment I’d say it could be race, but it’s not. It’s one man who gang raped a woman and made her speaking up for herself so painful she killed herself and a dick hole boss who needed to be taken down a few pegs and reminded that he can’t say whatever he wants.
Just because the men are two different races doesn’t make it a race issue.
I agree Nate has a huge strike against him already (he’s black) but his attitude was very unpleasant and he showed not an ounce of remorse or sympathy and got angry that people were asking him about it. Working with his co-accused and adding a rape scene given his history showed how little he cared even if he had said nothing. He brought it up himself and when it wasn’t quickly swept aside, he kept digging the hole deeper and talked his way out of consideration. I had no intention on seeing the movie because of the content and NP, but it apparently wasn’t that great. He gave them everything they needed to dismiss him. I’m not weeping for him, but there are double standards and he doesn’t have the same benefits as Casey.
+1 LingLing
+2 LingLing. Definitely complicated by the fact that the acts are not on par.
I do not think that debating the crimes either actor committed against women makes sense. I also think what is considered acceptable behavior by the black elite is very different than the white elite.
I think Casey Affleck, is best friends with Joaquin Phoenix and brother to Ben Affleck. He has had a long career in supporting roles. He is shady, his brother is shady and Joaquin is shady ….and that has been protected.
The difference with Nate Parker is that he was advised by the heads of the movie company that picked up his film to talk down the assault. I think he was annoyed that he was advised to talk about it at all. He came across as unsympathetic to his victim. The black community of actors and entertainment honchos let him burn. They went so far as to out of turn speak negatively about being associated with the movie, Gabriele Union. Also, Neither Oprah nor Quincy support that type of behavior, assault against women.
Race is a major part on how the stories have been handled. With Parker it was brought up in almost every interview. Instead Casey Affleck has had numerous puff pieces recently and is not asked about anything regarding these cases. Parker’s film went from having awards buzz to being DOA. Affleck is still getting awards.
@Lingling
You really dont think that white people would have bent over backwards to excuse Nate had he been white as they are doing for Casey? You must be kidding. When that Nate thing went down, I cautioned people against seeing it as some kind of feminist victory. The villain merely happened to be outside white patriachal structures, he was easy to let go. I wont even talk about the obvious names, Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Bryan Singer because people will argue that they survive because they have powerful connections even though their box office records arent great. So lets talk about Jeffrey Jones, a recognisable character actor from Sleepy Hollow, Ferris Bueller and Beetlejuice who was convicted of child molestation but was able to keep working in both film and recurring tv roles. As character actors go, he is considered successful for having been able to live off his craft. In fact only aging and ill health over the last two years has slowed his work. He has no box office clout, no famous brother or outstanding recognised talent. What he is, is a white guy who gets an infinite number of tries in spite of being convicted of a sex offense on a child. There are other examples but I dont want to write an essay here today.
People considered it a “feminist victory”?
The victim ended up killing herself while her perpetrators went on to make a movie (replete with superfluous rape scene) that received critical acclaim and a standing ovation at TIFF.
I don’t see any “victory” for women in that scenario.
Considering Fox Searchlight Pictures bought the worldwide distribution rights for the film for $17.5 million–the biggest deal in the history of the Sundance Film Festival–it seems like the only “victors” here are Parker and his rapist pal.
I’d ask his victim how she feels about it but you know, she’s dead.
Casey Affleck is insulated because he’s a white man. Literally everyone knows this and it’s why I’m so ticked off this awards season.
It’s ironic because on Twitter the last several weeks a lot of film bloggers and critics in Hollywood were throwing tantrums because Deadpool keeps getting nominated for important categories and they keep saying how can a film that’s so vulgar get nominated. In my mind I’m like you throw a tantrum because one of the better most entertaining movies of the year is getting its due but have no issue with a man who has been accused of sexual assault by different women is getting awarded. You had no issue when Woody Allen or Roman Polanski were getting awarded despite knowing everything you know about them. People who have been awful in their REAL LIVES but Deadpool is where we draw the line. Hollywood is pathetic and gross.
I’m all on board for Denzel Washington coming in and snatching that Oscar away. Heck if you’re going to honor a white man this year, make it Ryan Gosling.
That’s the same sort of logic they used to deprive Fassbender of an Oscar for “Shame”. Full frontal male nudity. They don’t care if it’s a woman, but a guy? It’s apparently vulgar.
Either that or they all had penis envy.
Fassbender is not squeaky clean either (allegations of abuse; his treatment of some women journalists by use of slurs), so I’m happy he’s yet to win an Oscar.
Yup Fassbender showing himself is what cost him but like mentioned above he isn’t squeaky clean. But ya know male nudity is vulgar. Mentioning male nudity is vulgar. Cussing is vulgar. It’s all vulgar till we get to the subject of women and how these creeps view them.
Lol penis envy or maybe their wives enjoyed the movie a bit too much.
In all seriousness I think that Michael’s lack of a nomination had more to do with him being new and not playing the Hollywood game than it had to do with him not being “squeaky clean” as the other posters have mentioned. Obviously Hollywood doesn’t care about certain issues, so they aren’t going to punish him over an abuse claim that went nowhere and I haven’t heard about him sexist to female journalist. He was kind of rude to one, but she was terribly unprofessional.
I tend to think that maybe it’s also because sexual harrassement is, at least in Hollywood, a non-issue for these people. The term “casting couch” exists for a reason. That system is sewn up, not ONCE have we ever seen a lawsuit against any of the people who require “services” for a part. Of course, the old white guys in the Academy probably think of it as a “perk” as opposed to a form of extortion or coercion.
Yup. If you ask women in Hollywood they’ve either been sexually assaulted or witnessed another women being sexually assaulted on every movie set. This is why I never make jokes about actresses who have been rumored to be a part of the casting couch because I know damn well they’ve been subjected to so much worse behind closed doors and can’t do or say anything about it. No one is going to listen to them unfortunately and the public who don’t know much about Hollywood will say they’re just doing it for attention. So to all these folks what Casey Affleck did was just a walk in the park.
I don’t know any details about Affleck’s lawsuits but going by what I just read here, it doesn’t sound like criminal charges were involved like with Parker. Unless I’m missing something. But maybe that’s part of the difference?
I just looked it up, what he did is disgusting and that girl deserved every penny, but he didn’t gang rape her, threaten and dismiss her until she killed herself. The two situations aren’t even in the same arena. His was work place sexual harassment, nate parker gang raped a woman…. the media handled them different for a huge reason.
But again, if men in Hollywood had to talk about being accused of sexual harassment in every interview they would probably do it less.
Lingling: “if men in Hollywood had to talk about being accused of sexual harassment in every interview they would probably do it less.”
Yes. You’d hope.
There were no criminal charges involved at all. In fact, if it did not occur in a workplace setting, as disturbing and disgusting as it was, in most states, the women would have had no legal course of action. It also was covered in mainstream media during the time of the lawsuits.
I think you have hit the nail on the head here. Even for them I think Nate Parker’s case was difficult ignore, because it was so nasty. On a different level, a lot of men I know let Trump’s comments about women wash over them, up to the point where he said he would grab their pussy. No man I spoke with about that could link it to their experience of ‘locker room talk’ and they had no problem seeing it as a deplorable sexual assault.
As soon as you touch a woman in an unwanted sexual manner it’s assault, from my reading of one overview of the accusations against Casey it APPEARS he never physically touched her. It was disgusting traumatic sexual harassment, but not assault.
It is not ok to compare to sexual predators. Respect their victims.
IMO this guy got free pass cos of his bro not cos he is white. But both of them should not be allowed to be next to females. Ever.
Ideally I’d love to agree with this. But where would we put all the bad men?
2016 – the year which showed the world just how an inferior complex white men have in America.
According to them, not women & minorities, but they suffer the most in the world.
Sorry newsflash…it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, and I’ve lived in several parts of it, it’s not just a “white guy in America” thing. From what I have seen, it’s a male thing period. Presumably you live in the States and maybe that’s all you’re seeing.
Do you know what the base rationale is behind the burka? Women are temptation. Men are weak. The mere flash of an ankle and they might not be able to control themselves. And you see that in rape trials pretty much everywhere. Wearing a miniskirt? Maybe you were asking for it.
Deep down inside, and I love men dearly, they all know that WE are the stronger sex.
Women get raped and killed/abused in Argentina and men explain it as “look how she was dressed!” or “she should have left; she had it coming for staying”
Men’s sense of superiority and their man tears are UNIVERSAL. Thus why women’s rights should be universal, too.
@Cee, unfortunately, there are women who will ask how she was dressed too. That needs to stop.
@Cee: Same mentality. Men can’t conttol themselves, so it’s up to the woman to not be temptation. And the various religions, patriarchal for the most part, have got a very strong role in reinforcing that.
What annoys me is that women in Hollywood don’t speak out enough about this. I know that they have less power in Hollywood but there are still plenty of female producers, directors and actresses who could club together and beat this, yet they don’t. Don’t get me wrong, I understand WHY they don’t but if being in any industry involved being abused I would report it and walk away. Can’t make movies if no women want to be in them.
Casey is on the cover of the American Airlines mag this month. On a recent flight, my husband looked over and asked what I was doing. I was writing “sexual harasser” over Casey’s face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done! If I’d been sitting near by I would have borrowed your pen and helped.
That’s fantastic, Megan.
Yeah right…..
I feel like people are forgetting that almost everyone was completely ignoring Nate Parkers past until he decided to talk about it himself. The full story had been out there since before he starred in Beyond the Lights, but you’d only see it occasionally pop up in a comments section or on Twitter before he set up that terrible interview to try and get ahead of a story everyone was comfortably bypassing.
It wasn’t even the rape that sunk him, it was his atrocious, wildly tone-deaf wording and the way he tried to present himself as holier than thou. That combined with the fact that his film and acting in said film didn’t live up to the hype put him on a different track than Affleck. If he’d said no comment or just denied it once and clammed up again, he was right on track to get kid gloves treatment.
I’m really uncomfortable with the way all these types of articles imply Parker was treated unfairly. He shouldn’t have been treated better, Affleck should be treated worse. Giving a rapist a pass because others have gotten a pass isn’t the answer.
This is what I was thinking, too. It’s not an apples to apples comparison — there’s a lot more nuance to what happened than simply “two guys committed the same crime and the white guy was given a pass and the black guy wasn’t.”
I agree. As gross as both men are, their crimes are not the same.
That said, I’m glad the accusations against Casey are being discussed more. It sounded like a disturbing pattern of behavior, and hopefully he has learned his lesson and stopped.
i also feel like it softens the crime of Nate Parker. raping a woman, then harrassing/bullying her and have her ultimately kill herself is worse than harassment.
there are obviously other factors at play, the insanely bad PR work for Parker for example, but im just not okay with comparing those two very different crimes.
also calling Casey Affleck a rapist, like i see lots of people do, is wrong.
I agree queen b. Also Nate did all these bad things (with another guy) to one woman and for a long time she suffered. I believe the other women have a very good chance of recovery (not that the behaviour is acceptable.) traumatic at first I’m sure as I’ve been victim to many incidents that are similar in the level of invasiveness. But then they fade to being part of rape culture that you see everywhere. It sounds like the harassment was over a few months and the physical parts were not invasive. Good that he was sued but it’s not rape or death
Yes I think that’s a big part of it. I’m not saying that race didn’t play any part but Nate Parker definitely sabotaged himself because of his strategy to ‘get ahead of the accusations’.
Have to say I agree with this. I like to take everything on a case by case basis and think in THIS INSTANCE it is not as simple as white male privilege. Hollywood is a hotbed for rape culture. And there are too many perpetrators for me to hope that behaviour like this will ever be properly addressed. You only have to look at how Cosby’s gross and criminal behaviour was swept under the carpet for YEARS.
Once again we agree.
This is a difficult subject to tackle in that I think it’s important to reiterate that white men DO absolutely get a free pass where black men do NOT. Our criminal justice system is proof of that. Again, I absolutely unequivocally believe that white men get insulated where black men do not.
However, Hollywood is a microcosm, subject to different rules than the larger world. Fame, power, wealth, celebrity are all things that shield ALL celebs from public scrutiny.
ETA: Happy New Year, I Choose Me! ♥ ♥
And in other news, water is wet.
The sun is hot, the sky is blue and he is clueless.
Nate and his partner in crime worked just fine in Hollywood for years. He never hid his past. I remember reading about it back when he was in another movie. He decided to do a print interview and address it first for his push for this movie. That tone-deaf, smug interview set in motion everything that followed. People reacted harshly to that interview. Women on the internet on sites of all races.Then her family came out blasting him and talked about her suicide. He just seemed to
dig.himself in deeper.
Two men having sex with a passed-out 19-year-old girl, inviting a third one, and ten stalking her on campus to intimidate her for going to the police, and being arrested, going to trial, friend convicted until granted a new trial are strong visuals. He and her other alleged attacker went on to have a successful career that she witnessed and she killed herself. Nate was arrogant about the allegations and I feel did himself in. Then he and his partner writing a gang rape scene for the movie was disturbing.
Casey is gross and there was harrassment and sexual harrassment snd a settlement. If Carey had started out with an interview playing the victim and smug, which I bet he would also, the internet would have gone crazy, and he would be spending his time doing damage control from the interview like Nate. He’s kept quiet. The women haven’t said a word publicly, unlike Nate’s victim’s sister and brother in several interviews, which really were damning interviews about their sister’s tragic life after.
Plus, for all the hype, Nate’s movie ended up getting average reviews, not Oscar worthy at least for the main awards, best movie , director, etc.
It’s all of the above; he’s white, he’s connected, he’s had better PR advice, his victims are alive and settled civilly.
Hollywood only understands dollars. I said I won’t support Nate Parker in anything so I won’t. I also won’t be supporting Casey Affleck in anything. Sure there are some performers and presenters I would like to see on the coming awards shows…no problem I will catch clips and photos the next day on the Internet. I won’t be watching.
I don’t demand perfection from actors. I still love and adore some actors who cheated on their spouses, got into physical altercations, had DUIs. But I’ve drawn my line; this ongoing acceptance of the abuse of women. I’m done.
What you said. It is all of the above. And it does – ALL – have to stop.
This is an amazing comment. Here, here.
I’ll just pile on too and say “What she said.”
Hear, hear!
YES. Everything you said.
Amateurish and overwrought, The Birth of a Nation simply wasn’t a very good movie. All the rape revelations did was give critics permission to take the rose-colored glasses off and see the movie for the mediocrity it really is. I haven’t seen Manchester by the Sea yet, but the reviews/awards/nominations seem to point to it being an excellent film with an excellent lead performance. Because of this, you really can’t compare Parker and Affleck in this instance.
I don’t see white privilege. The crimes were totally different. Also they are two different people from two different back grounds.
If anything it may be that Casey is just more privledged and connected but even that is pushing it because Nate Parker, Gang raped,harassed and basically was one of the men who drove a women to suicide.
Even after all these years he shows no remorse.
Casey sexual harassed women. Both serious cases, but not comparable.
Nate Parker failed himself, his career, and his reputation because he is a man who just refuses to see any fault in his actions.
It has nothing to do with him being black and Casey being white.
Maybe if they comitted the same crimes it would, but the way Nate went about it is what made people come down on him.
The cases and attitudes are entirely different. The trotting out of race by the media to create controversy and click bait, are, however, still the same.
This article, and that NYT article, this manufactured situation right here, is why we have a problem called ‘racism’ – a human problem, if anyone has the nerve to doubt it, after that young man’s torture in Chicago. I just won’t buy into the nonsense that ‘oppressed’ people have the right to be oppressors.
As for this nonsense, both movies have been seen in regard to two factors: their relative worth as entertainment and art (not the same, but for this situation, they are), and under the glare of their maker’s sexual history and race. Not cool. In either case.
Trying to contrast and compare such different situations does a disservice to both men, both movies, and this country. I live for the day when we don’t even notice skin color as a factor in anything other than it looks or feels nice. Shame on that NYT writer for trying to make hay on this ugliness. Either the movie is good or bad. That’s all that we should be discussing here.
For those who want to ‘believe’ I’m exercising my ‘white privilege’ by asking for color blindness in the media, I urge you to imagine a world where this could happen. Be that person living in that world before you start to get ugly with someone over an imagined privilege or oppression. Yep, for most of you, it’s imagined. You live in the U.S.A., Canada, or the ‘First World’ – you are the privileged, the lucky. You get to talk about it. In Putin’s Russia, you don’t….just ask Pussy Riot. America needs something and it’s a reality check.
That person of color, that pinkish person over there (white people are albinos, btw) has flesh, blood, a mother, and belongs on this earth by virtue of that fact they are taking that space. If you don’t know them, that’s all you know. That’s the reality, and most of us treat each other pretty well on this basis.
There is real suffering in the world because of racism, hatred, failed governments, etc. and people on computers and making movies aren’t suffering. They don’t really care about who you are, or what color you are. They care about how many people go to see their movie, the buzz they can generate. I’ve been reading sites like this for a long time….since they started, really….and I’ve seen more bias, obvious baiting, and now this. ENOUGH!!!!
Two words: BILL CROSBY
I think you need to edit your spelling if you meant Bill Cosby and not Bing Crosby. Frankly, both men were and are awful.
Is Casey Affleck really THAT good in his new movie? I figure they could give his award to another white guy who probably gave just as decent a performance. He’s not in a Viola Davis situation where he’s so phenomenally talented that it would be a travesty that he didn’t get an award or the only person from his race being nominated.
From what Ive read is only between Casey and Denzel for Fences.
Well, yes. He is.
Casey is 1000% protected by his white skin and his white friends and his last name.. Do you think if Jamie foxx was sued for sexual harassment he’d be fine? Or Michael B Jordan? Sterling K Brown? David Oyelowo? John David Washington (who is Denzel’s son)?
Nate parker’s movie was bought for 17.5 million at the Sundance film festival. That’s the highest price a movie was ever sold in the history of Sundance. It received two standing ovations. Do we really thing it failed and got bad reviews because of the movie? Are we still that naive?
And water is wet
