Ben Affleck lost $75 million of Warner Bros’ money on ‘Live By Night’

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night was actually his directorial follow-up to the Oscar-winning Argo. Live By Night isn’t going to get any Oscars though. Not only was the critical response muted or downright unpleasant, but no one went to see it. I thought this was “just another bomb” for Ben Affleck, but apparently not – Batman v. Superman made a ton of money, and The Accountant performed well at the box office for a moderately-budgeted action-drama. Perhaps that’s why Warner Bros gave Affleck $65 million to make Live By Night, plus an almost unlimited budget to promote the thing. And what’s the result? Warner Bros is taking a huge loss. This might not be so funny except… I think this was supposed to be an Oscar contender? So it’s a little bit funny, a little bit sad.
“Live By Night” mostly fired blanks when it debuted in theaters last December, and its failure has resulted in a lot of financial carnage. The expensive gangster picture was a passion project for Ben Affleck, who directed, wrote, produced, and starred in the story of a Florida rum runner. But critics ripped the picture, calling it dramatically inert and a muddle. That’s left Warner Bros., the studio behind the film flop, looking at a $75 million loss, according to insiders with knowledge of its financing and rival studio executives.
“Live By Night” has made $16.5 million globally, and is not expected to have international appeal despite Affleck’s star power. Talky period pictures don’t tend to play well overseas, particularly when they don’t come loaded with Oscars (“Live By Night” was shut out). The film cost $65 million to produce and tens of millions more to distribute and market. Warner Bros. only gets a percentage of ticket sales. It will try to cushion its losses with home entertainment sales and rentals, as well as television licensing deals. The studio did have a significant financial partner on the film in RatPac-Dune Entertainment, though it’s not clear how much the slate financing partner invested in “Live By Night.”
Warner Bros. has a long relationship with Affleck, having backed and made money on his previous directorial efforts such as “Argo” and “The Town.” He also played the Dark Knight in the studio’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” and the upcoming “Justice League.” Affleck plans to direct a standalone Batman film. A spokesman for Warner Bros. declined to comment.
Many people defend Ben Affleck saying, “well, he’s not the best actor but he’s a great director!” He’s not though. He’s a decent, mid-range director. The Town had some good stuff, and I would argue it’s his best film as a director, but he has big casting issues. Whether it’s hiring Blake Lively (a decision I still side-eye) for The Town, or whether it’s hiring himself to play the lead in all of his films, he needs to stop and rethink this directing thing. At this point, he’s just doing it to give himself the beauty shots he thinks he deserves (Affleck is never more beautifully lit than when he’s directing himself in lingering He-Man shots). I would suspect that’s the same problem with Live By Night. That, and no one really cared about a gangster movie right at this moment.
Stills from ‘Live By Night’, additional photos by WENN.
What star power? I don’t think anyone is going to the movies specifically because Ben is starring in one. The only time people care about his movies is if it’s a plot they already know like Argo or if it’s a big cast. Him and Sierra Miller were not going to bring in anybody. Hollywood execs honestly need a reality check.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Star power in general is almost gone. People don’t go to see speciffic actors (directors, writers, other talent) anymore. Sure there are fans of stars, but not in a make-a-difference amounts. Right now franchises, not people, sell mediocre films, that’s why every studio wants to do them.
I wonder if paychecks of ex huge stars have dropped too now, when they can’t fill cinemas anymore?
ETA: Flap those bat wings, Ben, you’ll need them more and more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does he always look angry and bloated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Accountant did very well and doesn’t fit your criteria. But, yes, star power doesn’t guarantee or even indicate success of a movie anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to maybe keep directing and producing and stay out from in front of the camera because he does not have the stat power they (and he) thinks he does. If this film was starring another actor I think it would have done better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. He looked downright comical in the stills. Who approved white suits for that barrel chest? Oh, I guess he did. Big mistake.
“At this point, he’s just doing it to give himself the beauty shots he thinks he deserves (Affleck is never more beautifully lit than when he’s directing himself in lingering He-Man shots).”
This is such an on bit piece of critical writing, Kaiser, bless you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
him and his bro need to just go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And take their besties Matt “Whitesplainer” Damon and Tom “Trump Lover” Brady with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite movie from him was The Town. It was very well directed imo and he was good in it as an actor too. But I didn’t watch it because of him lol I watched it because folks said it was good and it ended being really good.
However he and his brother need to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Argo was very good, also. No so much for his performance, per se, but the rest of the cast was really stellar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s a shame this douche butchered such a great, great book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked Live by Night, and couldn’t see why it got such negative reviews. But I’m obviously in quite a small minority. I have read the book btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen the movie, but I enjoyed the book. Didn’t realize it was #2 in a trilogy when I read it. I’m going to read the last one now.
And Affleck certainly isn’t who I’d pick for Joe Coughlin. I see Coughlin as blonder, wirier and tougher looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t realize there was a third! I really like Dennis LeHane. I went and read mystic river (already read shutter island) after the given day and live by night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen the movie but I loved the book. I think he was perfectly cast– maybe a little too old and heavy. But I actually loved the book before this one – The Given Day better. It’s one of my favorite books ever. I wish they would make a move out of that one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched it yesterday and I have to say that I found it a lot more entertaining that his brother’s film Manchester By The Sea. There were some really good performances by Elle Fanning, Chris Cooper and Brendan Gleeson. Even Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller were pretty good. Pity that Zoe Saldana didn’t have that much to do in this film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Manchester BTS but glad someone else enjoyed Ben’s film! I thought Cooper and Gleeson were outstanding, but aren’t they always…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems like gangster movies, like boxing movies, are served up continuously. I watched the Graham Norton episode with him and Sienna Miller. The film clip showed was just a dud. Anyway, he’ll make the $$ back with Batman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Warner Brothers is so bizarre (and such a boys club). They’ll throw away any amount of money to keep their “boys” happy. 🙄 Still, everyone has a self-indulgent bomb at some point. He can bounce back…but the pressure is on his next directing job…The Batman. Yikes.
Batman v Superman made some money, sure….but not what they wanted, not even close. The three biggest superheroes together for the first time? They wanted a billion. The shareholders expected a billion. They spent to get to a billion. That should have been an easy billion. Nope.
Now the only question is does Affleck shake it off, or do his self-destructive impulses come back into play?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the question. From what I have seen the comic world is really keen to see his Batman especially because they detest what Snyder has done with the DC movies. If he delivers a critically beloved movie, he’ll be bigger than he has ever been much less dreamed. That one film could propel him to the biggest star in the world. So this is not the time for the coke poker stripper parties but i wonder if he knows that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how tied his hands will be? His Batman will still have to be in the same tone as the rest of DCEU. Although doom & gloom does suit Batman more than Superman, so perhaps it will be OK. He just needs a good script, and this is where this franchise in general really blows.
“Why did you say that name?!?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ramona, Your comment is great! “Now is not the time for coke poker stripper parties,” ….bahaha. And you are right, he is NOT aware of that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crox: there is no reason for his version of the comic to look like the others. The only reason they are that dark in production design and a tad gloomy is because Tim Burton re-imagined his version that way. The next version was handed to a director, Chris Nolan, who has a rather gloomy tone to all his films. Chris Nolan went on to produce the Snyder versions hence the continuation.
If the script holds up, no reason for Ben’s version to be gloomy and dark.
Likewise Superman can be imagined dark and gloomy, but the previous versions were successful as sunny, bright films in terms of tone. Superman’s story is actually pretty depressing despite the tone. As dark as Batman’s story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK: But do you think they will not continue the DCEU tone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! He is not a great director. There is absolutely nothing remotely impressive about the directing of his first 3 films. The only mildly interesting choice he made was using some shots of real people in Gone Baby Gone, other than that it’s just direct by numbers stuff. Which is fine, and good for many stories, but there’s a vast difference between being an adequate director and being a great one. His talent was in choosing good, simple material and mostly excellent casts. Gone Baby Gone remains his best film by a mile, because it’s the simplest, most self-contained story with the best cast.
It’s really telling that the first time he’s taken on a more stylised film it’s a total dud. And yeah, he needs to stop casting himself. At absolute best he’s a good-ish actor. Put a great actor in his roles and his films would get a big boost in quality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think his best directorial decision was standing firm against the studio when they wanted to give Gone Baby Gone a more audience friendly ending. He even fought for the ambiguity over whether or not Caseys character felt regret. Atmospheric films often incoroprate real footage, that isnt new and studios love it because there are fewer transport, costuming and wage costs as a result.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He isn’t the same level as Scorsese, Cuaron, Spielberg but certainly several notches above, uhh, Ryan Gosling?😉 Casting seems to be his weakness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you have no idea how much I love the fact that Cuarón is named among the directing greats you listed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Gone Baby Gone is his best film, as well. I thought The Town was ok (mostly because of Jeremy Renner and the lead actress whose name escapes me), and that Argo was a very standard, paint by numbers film.
Ben just seems like such a mess to me, these days. Maybe because I had such a huge crush on him and Matt back in the late 90s early 2000s. Chasing Amy and Dogma did it for me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Gone Baby Gone is his best film, but, man, that opening to The Town, the bank robbery, was amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it me or does he look constipated most of the time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really see anything in his face anymore because it looks to me like it doesn’t move naturally. Too many fillers. Take it down & deflate your face Ben!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“No one really cared about a gangster movie . . . .”
Of course not! Why care about a movie when you have the real thing
unravelling in your face. . . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve enjoyed a couple of the films he’s directed, but I agree he would be better served to not star in them as well. He’s definitely not someone who brings me to a movie just by being in it.
What’s sad is Warner Bros. probably made so much off of that awful Batman Superman movie, they don’t even care about this. But you know if a female actor/director lost $65 million, they would never let her direct another film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They didn’t make as much of a profit on BvS as you’d think. Their advertising costs were through the roof. For context, WB spent $40 mil on advertising for Live By Night. I don’t know about you but I barely saw anything for this movie, maybe a commercial here and there. But you’re ultimately right — they won’t care about this massive flop. Oh to be a white man with a pity Oscar. You’ll get chance after chance after chance in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think (on second watching) that Batman vs Superman was such a bad movie. I hated it the first time I watched it, because I thought Ben unbelieveable. My son pointed out a few things that helped me understand … I’m REALLY hoping Wonder Woman is great. What I really wanted to comment on though was Lucy2′s comment she’s right. A woman would never, ever get the number of chances the Affleck boys have had. That’s the imbalance that hurts the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what makes me so mad about Casey and Mel. Women are black listed for being difficult, but a man gets a million chances. I know there are women who are exceptions to that rule, but let’s not pretend that’s the norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a problem with an actor, male or female, being shut out if they are difficult. I’ve heard many directors, producer, and showrunners say that they have a no a-holes policy, and it’s just not worth dealing with someone difficult.
I suspect people like Mel and Casey are professional on set to the extent that they don’t cause delays for the production, so a lot of people turn a blind eye to their off camera problems as long as they don’t cost them $$. I doubt they’d do the same for women though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw it and thought it was OK there were too many shots of him looking glum tho
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be interested to hear how this was supposed to play. Gangster movies don’t seem to be getting the same reception anymore – it feels played out. The only recent exception I can think of is The Departed, and that was Scorsese. No wonder Affleck had to do Batman vs Superman to get this made, did someone at WB actually know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, Bridget. Also, the Departed was modern day…I think the 1920s are a little played out right now. It’s how I felt about the 1970s in the 1990s. Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did no one tell him there was recently an entire HBO series about Prohibition gangsters? What’s he bringing to the table that no one else has? It feels played out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It helps that THE DEPARTED was adapted from a fantastic Asian trilogy that had alreafy worked out the kinks. Not much work required to adapt it. It’s hard to see how anyone could mess that up. Even a hack like Snyder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was the entire reason why I wanted to see The Departed, personally. I loved Infernal Affairs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are sick of him. This was his third movie this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s true, I am tired of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don”t like his acting. I read a review saying the lead was not complex and interesting enough. I think he should pick better projects and maybe he doesn’t need to be the lead always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the header pic it looks like most of that $75 mil went to the CGI needed to smooth out Affleck’s face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*DEAD*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. If he were an actress, he would be getting destroyed for the amount of work he’s had done. He looks ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the book, and absolutely love Dennis Lehane’s novels. This one was just okay in comparison to the first of the series. I loved the first one, which I think flirted with a big screen debut for a long time…so I was pretty pissed when I saw that this one (the 2nd book) got the green light. First off, Ben Affleck is ALL SORTS OF NO for this role…just no. Joe is 19 when the book starts out and the story runs through the next few years of his life. So Ben playing a fresh gangster in his 20s pissed me off even more. I haven’t seen the movie yet, and I don’t know if I will….because I feel like there was an opportunity to make REALLY great movies from this Coughlin book series and the Batfleck is all we got…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks so much like Blake Lively in that top photo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought The Town was OK not great. I still haven’t seen Argo (tried once but I couldn’t get into it )so yeah I agree he’s totally overrated as a director but he’s a much worse actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Argo made him into a big deal. He is a fine director. My feeling here is that his personal life was just too distracting during the period he was writing and then filming the movie. He also has been under great media scrutiny. Some people need to have a stable life to produce great work. He obviously does not have anyone who was able to say to him – bro this does not work, or don’t star in the movie just direct it. (Or anyone he listens to).
Sure Ben is pretty devastated by this. Eventually he will pick himself up and find his groove.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By his own admission he worked on this movie for 36 months. The screenplay is the major source of failure here and that would have been at the beginning of the process. Plus, as we are all aware at this point, there was no messy personal life — the separation-that-never-was was all for show. He’s fine, has always been fine. Can’t use that as an excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was working on the script while the split was happening and then began filming in the fall. Yes, they were split. Jen has said this was the first movie she had no involvement in, meaning Ben sharing with her during the process of writing, directing. I think she missed being part of his life in that aspect. They were definitely estranged. And I think his messy life did play into it a bit.
What his biggest problem was this was a multi-part story that he tried to cram into a two-hour movie. Most have said he should have made it a mini series on HBO, or cut out parts of the story and focused in on a smaller portion of the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jayna They were never split up in the first place, that much is obvious now regardless of what they said to the press. Jen did a few things like the Vanity Fair article to try to save some face and act like it was all over but he was never even made to move out. LOL. Their continued charade without their wedding rings makes it all even more pathetic. Like, we know you’re not getting divorced, what is the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO it was the tabloid coverage of Nannygate that screwed him up. If you believe Jen, they had been separated for ages prior to that (and filming of LBN). He was fine then. When the press got wind of the nanny, that’s when and why he started circling the drain. He cares way too much about what people think of him, hence Sadfleck during the BvS promo tour, etc. Let’s not forget, that’s also around the time that the Sony hack happened and he was exposed for having muscled his slave-owning ancestors out of his Finding Your Roots ep. That made him look soooo bad, plus the nanny, plus the “divorce.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jayna maybe that was the problem. Maybe Jen contributes to his career far mire than people understand. I thought I had read in the past that aside from providing him with a stable family life, he said that he bounced ideas off of her – discussed projects, definitely she pre-screened a lot of his movies. In an interview with ABC when he was promoting Argo, the journalist called her among other things “his constant career counselor” I believe when he filmed gone baby gone – she was in Boston with him, on set etc (she definitely promoted it on letterman).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jenfan – I think it’s only natural that a split/pending divorce would affect his work. But like @Jayna said, it also seems a case of trying to cram too many storylines in (and, he should have cast someone else for his character.) I don’t think it has anything to do with Jen being some kind of “lucky charm.” Reportedly, they were already in serious trouble when he filmed The Accountant and BvS, both of which did well in certain ways, at least where he was concerned. On this front, I agree with @M above. Ben wanted out of that marriage before they announced – that was clear. It was only when the nanny scandal went public, which immediately followed their divorce announcement, that he seemed to go into somewhat of a tailspin. It’s that same deep insecurity about how he is perceived publicly that makes him feel the need to keep rationalizing his “bad movie/JLo” period over a decade later. This is also why I won’t be surprised if they stay together. He feels like he’s jinxing himself if he leaves, and she’s not going to leave, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree it was his personal life and estrangement from his rock (Jennifer) that was the underlying reason for this. He was not focused during this time and although he tried to pour himself into working on this movie, I don’t think he was able to escape the demons of what he had done and what he was losing. I think he realized what he had too late and it hit him how he had screwed everything up. Just my opinion but I think she grounded him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely think they split up, even though they live(d) together, I think they do that because she does not want the kids to have two homes that they are shuttled back and forth between. She wants them living with her all the time. Same reason for the holidays together. If they do scheduled visitation then there would be some holidays where it would not be her turn and Ben would have them. I don’t think she could bear that and I think she has leverage over him so she can have the arrangement this way. I definitely think that no matter what others say she puts her kid’s welfare first, even above her own, and thus endures him being part of this arrangement.
They MAY be back together now or working on it, but I definitely think they were split up and may be still are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A listers” can’t open movies to big box office anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not popular to say it here, but I think Affleck draws a hugely unfair amount of ire for some reason. He’s definitely not the best actor, but neither are Brad Pitt or George Clooney and many others who don’t get nearly the same level of scrutiny. He’s a perfectly decent/good director/writer. Better than some, not as good as others. He’s done plenty of good work throughout his career, along with lots of failures. This is true for most in the business. As for LBN, I don’t like Gangster movies, but I’ll probably see it – either in the theater or on demand. And if I don’t like it, I’ll move on with my life and then watch the next one he makes – just like the hundreds of other filmmakers who have hits and flops throughout their careers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I will always root for Ben’s career.
Keep on truckin’, Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben’s more of a sad sack for me. He hasn’t done anything to produce any ire from me, I just don’t really understand what is going on with him and his career. I guess I wonder if he has his stuff together. I think there in potential there, but I do think he gets a lot of chances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t actually understand why this is blown into such epic proportions. He was in BvS, which ended up doing relatively well financially and his performance was one of the few things most critics liked about it. And then he made a relative flop, LBN. Other than that though, not all that much to berate over the last 7-8 years. Why is this so shocking? Overall, his track record is pretty good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s talented when he is paired with the right material, both as an actor and director. He’s had hits and misses like everybody else. His personal life, I just can’t get worked up about it one way or the other. Jennifer Garner stuck with him when she didn’t really have to, so that’s their business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JG “stucked ” with him because they have 3 kids and obviously, she gives them priority over herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure how you know that Ana. I don’t get the Ben hate. He’s a flawed human being whose career has had highs and low. Hardly unusual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, a lot of my frustration with Ben is he’s been given so many chances – chances that could go to young-and-upcoming directors, for one – and yet he still seems incredibly angry and bitter at the world.
I think he can be talented, but the amount of money Hollywood (particularly Warner Bros.) throws at him without strings is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever his personal life, I always thought he was good looking. Not anymore–now he is so creepy and smooth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s gained weight. He is a tall guy, 6 foot 4. He is broad-shouldered and barrel-chested. But he’s gained weight. It’s not just his face. You can see it in his clothes the weight he’s gained. In his mid 40s, big guys like that can often put on weight. But the bigger face isn’t a good look. When he’s trimmer, his lean face is what was nice about his looks. Plus, he used to have nice skin. That laser, or whatever he did a year and a half ago, trying to take off years of damage, didn’t look good, so smooth for a guy. But the puffy face now is pure weight gain. He was on one of the late night shows and was busting out of his suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of Orson Welles in that backseat photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s tragic how good-looking he used to be and what he’s done to himself. I’ve tried to pinpoint when he started to look ~weird. He looked fine during filming of BvS. I think it must have been after that, maybe some fillers/botox/whatever before doing promo for that movie.
Plus the alcohol bloat. That’s what really makes him look like hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did some fillers and lasers and botox during the filming of Live By Night. That period and after was a weird look on him.
Now, it’s just weight on his face. He needs to trim back down.
His face looked great in Batman and the Accountant, thinner face, more chiseled face. In Live by Night, Ben was bigger all over, heaviest I’ve ever seen him, but he was doing weird stuff to his face trying to look younger also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am beginning to think he did all that work on his face to film LBN, where he portrayed a much younger man. Remember when he came on kimmel over a year ago to show the first bvs trailer? He looked so freaky.
Now he has been wearing this grey beard, face looks like it is back to wrinkled. Wonder if he tried to reverse the work he had done. He looks worn for a 44 year old, but not entirely. It’s true in the 2.5 years since gone girl premiered, he has significantly aged – but you know personal problems can do that to a person.
(Jen on the other hand – when she gets dressed and made up looks better than ever )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also overly-groomed, to the point where he doesn’t really look like a normal person anymore. There’s no flaws, smooth skin, perfect hairline, no wrinkles – but people are supposed to have flaws, especially as we age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember this Ben, getting muscled up to play Batman, very fit, but no flabby weight gain, no moobs, lean face with nice bone structure.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/c1/07/74/c10774b9adc821279b0a47aca68b8144.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people want value for money when going to see a film. Disney films are great b/c they help families create fun experiences for the kids they take to see them.
But a film about white gangsters in the 1900s? How many gangster movies can you keep doing?
I buy movie tickets for stories that relate to me. Like Hidden Figures – the story about black women helping a white man walk on the moon, set during segregation in the US. I went to an all girl high school in OH, where the man who walked on the moon became our senator, and I NEVER, ever knew this story. Neither did my Mom – we have a date to see it this weekend.
I work in the tech industry and doing a startup, and mentor young black girls. Hidden Figures relates to my life and will get my support. #BlackGirlMagic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You will love Hidden Figures, it’s a very well done film and an important story to tell.
I love what you are doing with STEM and mentoring! We need more people like you in the world.
I think you’re right about the value for money. I love going to the movies and go as much as I can, but a few friends have said they only go when it’s something they can’t miss in the theaters because they feel it’s just too expensive, so they aren’t going to go to films like this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did Ben “Flop” Affleck go to these days? Whenever someone who gets photographed on an almost daily basis disappears, I think they’ve either got plastic surgery or gone to rehab. Did he take his girlfriend on vacation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be interesting to see where he goes from here. Negative reviews and bad press are Ben’s kryptonite. He sounds absolutely terrified to fail with The Batman and all of this negative press with LBN will not help. He also obviously has serious substance abuse issues. Warner Bros must be quietly sh*tting their pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to the movies 1x in Dec 2016 and left bc their ‘re pipes burst and it smelled like pee…it was definitely not to see a Ben Affleck movie.
These days with technology every living room is a movie theatre and I can pause to pee or get a snack
#loverofkodi
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel sorry for him, not one bit. I think what goes around, comes around — and he had all this bad stuff coming. I wrote him off over the whole Finding Your Roots thing. Someone on LSA noticed a couple of days ago actually that the scandal had been scrubbed from his wikipedia. Can you believe that? (It’s back, as of today btw. Someone complained to the wiki editors.) He is presently using his influence to suppress publicity concerning his brother’s lawsuits as well. He’s a liar, a cheat, a drunk and a phony, and I can’t stand him. I love when he fails. As for Jen Garner, she must be as much of a loser as he is if she is with him. No one with even a modicum of intelligence would handcuff herself to a guy like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s very harsh. And it’s ironic that once upon a time women were vilified for leaving a marriage, and now they are vilified as a doormat if they stay. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Their decision, in both cases. Staying with the father of your three children doesn’t make you a “loser” IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this movie opened at an odd time — January?
I think he does better acting when he directs himself, so I don’t mind that he hires himself.
I do think some of his movies are overrated though– other than the gun firing scenes, I’m not really sure what’s supposed to be great about The Town. I did keep watching for him though, so there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pics of Ben smoking on Lainey today. So much for that new year’s resolution
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You actually believed him when he said that? lol Girl, he’s been saying that he’s going to quit smoking since before his first kid was born. He never has really quit and never will because there are no consequences. He could blow smoke in his kids’ faces all day and no one will say boo to him, let alone do anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does he always look miserable and bloated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse