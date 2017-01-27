Rafael Nadal wins his AusOpen semifinal, we have a Roger & Rafa final!!

I am like legit going through some issues, political and personal, and I can’t tell you how much I have been enjoying the Australian Open. What is it about slices and lobs and serving down the “T” that makes everything better? As we discussed yesterday, Serena Williams and Venus Williams are going head-to-head in the Australian Open final tomorrow/today (tomorrow morning for us Americans). And now this: Rafael Nadal made it to the finals. Which means that we’re getting an old-school Roger Federer vs. Rafa Nadal final, like the good old days!!

Here’s the moment when Rafa won the nearly five-hour-long match:

And here’s his on-court interview. He seems so happy. How is he even standing at that point though? Like, if I played that hard for five hours, you would need to interview me from a hospital bed.

This is Rafa’s first Slam final since 2014, and here’s a fun fact: this is the first time in his career where his long-time girlfriend/partner Maria Francisca Perello (she goes by Xisca) traveled to Australia with him for the whole tournament. You can see some photos of Xisca and Nadal kissing here. They’re really sweet together.

The men’s final goes down very early Sunday morning. Will it be another epic five-hour bloodbath? Will it be vintage Roger & Rafa? Who will even win? I have no idea!!!

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “Rafael Nadal wins his AusOpen semifinal, we have a Roger & Rafa final!!”

  1. Lindy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Watching those two play tennis is better than any p0&n ever could be. Excited for that game!!

    Reply
  2. Sam says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I’m so excited!! Rafa vs Federer! Serena vs Venus! Greatness in both finals!

    Reply
  3. Jeesie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I’m thrilled for him. I really, really hope he wins (I would love to see him equal Federer’s slam total before he retires), but given he’s just come back from an injury break getting to the final is amazing in itself.

    I can’t believe he’s once again had the bad luck of playing another extremely long, intense match when Federer gets an extra day off though. Like damn, he just never catches a break when it comes to that stuff.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Yay!! Vintage finals! It’s like going back to the noughts when the world was a simpler place…Politically speaking…

    Reply
  5. Whyme says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    This is going to be awesome! I hope Nadal wins and eek I can’t choose a Williams sister. That’s hard. I think their sister was saying she’s not going to watch them play. That must be intense.

    Reply
  6. dodgy says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Yasss, it’s like the mid to late naughties all over again! I know what i’ll be watching!

    Reply
  7. Marie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Legit the best finals in ages. Happy to see both Nadal and the Fed in fine fighting forms again. I’m hoping it will be a repeat of that epic Wimbledon finale, where of course Nadal took home the win. Vamos Rafa!

    Reply
  8. Andrea 1 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Yes I’m so very happy I have missed the rivalry between this two. I’m always rooting for rafael Nadal but this time may the best man win. I just want to watch this class acts who make tennis great and fun to watch. Andy Murray and Djokovic don’t have the star power this two have. Tennis has been boring for the past two years for me.
    Bless the tennis gods!

    Reply
  9. JeanGenie says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I cried when Rafa won…. can’t believe we get to see these 4 in a final again.
    What a gift.

    Reply
  10. Marta says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Tennis gods!!! Go Rafa!!!

    Reply
  11. Maiden says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:23 am

    This final between Rafa and Roger also has a lot of sentimental value in it. This may be the last final they ever play against each other. Roger is 35 and just out of surgery. I think he will be slowing down his schedule even more after this. Rafa has been plagued with injuries, too. This is like the good old days of their rivalry and you can bet people will be tuning in to watch. Now, IMO, it doesn’t matter as much who wins, but that we finally get to see them play against each other after a long time. It doesn’t hurt that they’re genuinely good friends off court.

    Reply
  12. Sayrah says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:31 am

    This really is so exciting to see. I’m going to have to wake up early to watch both!

    Reply
  13. Moneypenny says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I was late for work this morning because I was watching Rafa’s match. The tennis gods have given us something to smile about with all the crap going on in the world. Really hoping Roger takes it and then retires.

    Reply
  14. NYCDents says:
    January 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I’m obviously on the opposite side of the spectrum…I was rooting for Grigor. He has had a wonderful year so far (and it’s only been 3 weeks) and I was really looking forward to a Fed/Baby Fed match up. It would have been like a passing of the torch kind of game. I get it though — vintage tennis (I can’t believe 2005-2010 is now considered vintage but here we are) is exciting. But with Rafa’s alleged PED use, he’s not really someone I’m interesting in rooting for. Go Rog!

    Reply
  15. GingerCrunch says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I love how he put his head on Dimitrov’s shoulder there at the net! This is gonna be GOOD!!! Hoping for Federer tho. 😬

    Reply
  16. BeachGirl says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Just want to do a High Five also for the Bryant Bros as they attempt to equal John Newcombes 17 Grand Slam Doubles titles! They grew up in my area and are really wonderful men who have given back so much to junior tennis. Good luck guys!

    Reply
  17. Luca76 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Awesome!! Love them both and the Williams sisters!!! Such a throwback.

    Reply
  18. Patty says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I really want Roger to win, like so bad. But he’s got this mental thing when it comes to Nadal.

    Reply
  19. msw says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I was really gunning for Andy Murray to grab this title after Nole crashed out, but if they both gotta go down early, a Rafa and Roger final is an excellent consolation prize. Can’t wait for this one. So excited about a Venus and Serena final, too. BEST AUS OPEN EVER

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    January 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I love this. The friendship between Nadal and Federer is so cute. Looking forward to seeing them together in a final. Plus a Williams final! I havent been this excited about tennis in a minute

    Reply
  21. hff_009 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    He has the most beautiful body.

    Reply
  22. Dids says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Nadal’s girlfriend is SO BEAUTIFUL! And she isnt a model which give me a lot of joy. She’s an insurance broker!!! Im tired of the old cliché. Seems to me like all athletes keep falling for vapid models who seek celebrity and it depresses me…

    I’m a big fan of Rafael Nadal. The way that guy never stops fighting inspires me to no end :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment