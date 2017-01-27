Rafael Nadal wins his AusOpen semifinal, we have a Roger & Rafa final!!

I am like legit going through some issues, political and personal, and I can’t tell you how much I have been enjoying the Australian Open. What is it about slices and lobs and serving down the “T” that makes everything better? As we discussed yesterday, Serena Williams and Venus Williams are going head-to-head in the Australian Open final tomorrow/today (tomorrow morning for us Americans). And now this: Rafael Nadal made it to the finals. Which means that we’re getting an old-school Roger Federer vs. Rafa Nadal final, like the good old days!!

Here’s the moment when Rafa won the nearly five-hour-long match:

And here’s his on-court interview. He seems so happy. How is he even standing at that point though? Like, if I played that hard for five hours, you would need to interview me from a hospital bed.

This is Rafa’s first Slam final since 2014, and here’s a fun fact: this is the first time in his career where his long-time girlfriend/partner Maria Francisca Perello (she goes by Xisca) traveled to Australia with him for the whole tournament. You can see some photos of Xisca and Nadal kissing here. They’re really sweet together.

The men’s final goes down very early Sunday morning. Will it be another epic five-hour bloodbath? Will it be vintage Roger & Rafa? Who will even win? I have no idea!!!