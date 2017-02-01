Bella Hadid’s denim Dior in New York: surprisingly cute or not so much?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid out and about in New York last night. She attended a Dior event, and she (obviously) wore Dior to the event. While I’ve bitched a lot about Dior over the past few years, isn’t this denim dress sort of cute? Maybe not for an evening cocktail party, but it’s super-cute. The worst thing I can say about it is that it makes Bella’s bust look really small – she’s actually got a larger bust than this dress indicates.

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about Bella beyond “cute dress,” although I’m sending her good vibes in general these days. Bella and Gigi joined a march in New York over the weekend, and I applaud anything they will do to #Resist. Meanwhile, Bella is apparently still pretty mad about The Weeknd moving on so quickly with Selena Gomez. I kind of think the whole situation is tearing apart Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad, and now it seems like Hailey Baldwin – who has always been closer to the Hadid/Jenner side of things – has chosen her side.

Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody. https://t.co/GqOieih2g6 — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2017

Many people are saying that this is shade. Yes. It is.