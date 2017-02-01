Bella Hadid’s denim Dior in New York: surprisingly cute or not so much?

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid out and about in New York last night. She attended a Dior event, and she (obviously) wore Dior to the event. While I’ve bitched a lot about Dior over the past few years, isn’t this denim dress sort of cute? Maybe not for an evening cocktail party, but it’s super-cute. The worst thing I can say about it is that it makes Bella’s bust look really small – she’s actually got a larger bust than this dress indicates.
Anyway, I don’t have much to say about Bella beyond “cute dress,” although I’m sending her good vibes in general these days. Bella and Gigi joined a march in New York over the weekend, and I applaud anything they will do to #Resist. Meanwhile, Bella is apparently still pretty mad about The Weeknd moving on so quickly with Selena Gomez. I kind of think the whole situation is tearing apart Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad, and now it seems like Hailey Baldwin – who has always been closer to the Hadid/Jenner side of things – has chosen her side.
Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid …. literally nobody. https://t.co/GqOieih2g6
— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) January 31, 2017
Many people are saying that this is shade. Yes. It is.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
The dress is cute, so I totally agree Kaiser.
Now, onto the shade…why?!!?! These girls are out there, they have “star power”, they are beautiful and young, and they’re throwing shade about who dates who. WHY?!
In a few years they’ll ask themselves why they were even worried about The Weeknd & Selena
Because we were all that age when friendships and relationships were the center of our universe. Is it petty? Yes. But that’s what happens at that age until LIFE happens.
She destroyed her face with plastic surgeries.
Yes.
I think she’s beautiful. She had a nose job, so have so many others!! It’s a shame we have such narrow beauty ideals for noses but I still think she’s gorgeous.
She is totally gorgeous. I wonder if she had her boobs done too? If yes – I need that surgeon’s number.
Has she had anything else done besides a nose job?
I think she can get away with whatever she wears being so young and culturally beautiful. However, her waif ness makes me jump everytime I see her. I realize thin is part of the female spectrum of body types, but for me it appears extreme.
Shes boring… but i feel for her. Having to see someone you still love with someone else in such a public way it kills you inside.
I like her, I think she’s cute and she’s been very open about supporting the Obamas, Hillary, the Women’s March, etc.
I don’t like the top part of it, if it was a different design I’d definitely like it.
And of course Hailey’s team Bella, she’s been shading Selena for months.
Her poor toes
Maria Grazia Chiuri >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Raf Simons, as Dior designer.
Though this cut is something that appears across quite a few dresses in this collection (Felicity Jones at Rogue One premiere, Kirsten Dunst at the SAGs), it’s pretty and flattering – what’s not to like?
and it looks like the Hadids are the only members of the so-called ~squad~ who have bothered expressing any kind of political opinion/speaking up against the ban or saying anything about the current mess at all.
Martha Hunt marched in the Women’s March and posted a bunch of photos. So did Lena Dunham.
good on them. Meanwhile the leader/s of the Plastics – oops I mean ~squad are still quiet, I see.
Lovely frock indeed. I like Bella and it was nice to see her and Gigi openly expressing her views (even more so to know they have decent ones). Hopefully this whole Selena/Abel thing is being blown out of proportion. She’ll be fine.
I like her sense of humour
Love the line “…I have been collecting rubber ducks every since I was 19…”!
She looks better in stills, looking moody. Like Cara. Gigi is my favourite of the two.
Bella is super cute. I sort of judged her because of the cosmetic surgery but i get botox so I shouldn’t judge.
the girl shade is such a young woman game. they have no idea yet that the Weaknd is a douche but they will learn.
So much plastic surgery ! I guess it’s tough having Gigi as your sister !
I love her dress.
