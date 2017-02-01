Bella Hadid’s denim Dior in New York: surprisingly cute or not so much?

Bella Hadid In NYC

Here are some photos of Bella Hadid out and about in New York last night. She attended a Dior event, and she (obviously) wore Dior to the event. While I’ve bitched a lot about Dior over the past few years, isn’t this denim dress sort of cute? Maybe not for an evening cocktail party, but it’s super-cute. The worst thing I can say about it is that it makes Bella’s bust look really small – she’s actually got a larger bust than this dress indicates.

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about Bella beyond “cute dress,” although I’m sending her good vibes in general these days. Bella and Gigi joined a march in New York over the weekend, and I applaud anything they will do to #Resist. Meanwhile, Bella is apparently still pretty mad about The Weeknd moving on so quickly with Selena Gomez. I kind of think the whole situation is tearing apart Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad, and now it seems like Hailey Baldwin – who has always been closer to the Hadid/Jenner side of things – has chosen her side.

Many people are saying that this is shade. Yes. It is.

Bella Hadid In NYC

Bella Hadid In NYC

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Bella Hadid’s denim Dior in New York: surprisingly cute or not so much?”

  1. Esteph says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:44 am

    The dress is cute, so I totally agree Kaiser.

    Now, onto the shade…why?!!?! These girls are out there, they have “star power”, they are beautiful and young, and they’re throwing shade about who dates who. WHY?!

    In a few years they’ll ask themselves why they were even worried about The Weeknd & Selena

    Reply
  2. justsaying says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    She destroyed her face with plastic surgeries.

    Reply
  3. Steph says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Shes boring… but i feel for her. Having to see someone you still love with someone else in such a public way it kills you inside.

    Reply
  4. SKF says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I like her, I think she’s cute and she’s been very open about supporting the Obamas, Hillary, the Women’s March, etc.

    Reply
  5. Ayra. says:
    February 1, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I don’t like the top part of it, if it was a different design I’d definitely like it.
    And of course Hailey’s team Bella, she’s been shading Selena for months.

    Reply
  6. J.Mo says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Her poor toes

    Reply
  7. teacakes says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Maria Grazia Chiuri >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Raf Simons, as Dior designer.

    Though this cut is something that appears across quite a few dresses in this collection (Felicity Jones at Rogue One premiere, Kirsten Dunst at the SAGs), it’s pretty and flattering – what’s not to like?

    and it looks like the Hadids are the only members of the so-called ~squad~ who have bothered expressing any kind of political opinion/speaking up against the ban or saying anything about the current mess at all.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Lovely frock indeed. I like Bella and it was nice to see her and Gigi openly expressing her views (even more so to know they have decent ones). Hopefully this whole Selena/Abel thing is being blown out of proportion. She’ll be fine.

    Reply
  9. kay says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I like her sense of humour :)

    Reply
  10. AnnE says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Love the line “…I have been collecting rubber ducks every since I was 19…”!

    Reply
  11. Clairej says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    She looks better in stills, looking moody. Like Cara. Gigi is my favourite of the two.

    Reply
  12. nikzilla37 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Bella is super cute. I sort of judged her because of the cosmetic surgery but i get botox so I shouldn’t judge.

    the girl shade is such a young woman game. they have no idea yet that the Weaknd is a douche but they will learn.

    Reply
  13. Debutante says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    So much plastic surgery ! I guess it’s tough having Gigi as your sister !

    Reply
  14. lol says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:52 am

    I love her dress.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment