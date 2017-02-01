“The ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ trailer is Peak Black History Month” links
  • February 01, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for I Am Not Your Negro is FIRE. [Pajiba]
The final trailer for Beauty & the Beast is here. [Dlisted]
San Francisco is the first city to #Resist. [Jezebel]
I think Isabelle Huppert is having the most fun this awards season. [LaineyGossip]
Here were some of the hot dudes of the SAGs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lily-Rose Depp looked cute in Paris. [Popoholic]
Rob Lowe expects a lot from his assistant. [The Blemish]
Jill Duggar is expecting another boy. [Starcasm]
Does Drew Barrymore still like scary movies? [OMG Blog]
Denzel Washington was doling out advice at the SAGs. [Wonderwall]
These Gatsby-themed parties have peaked, you guys. [Reality Tea]

 

30 Responses to ““The ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ trailer is Peak Black History Month” links”

  1. L says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    IANYN..Powerful. I’m a bit teary in the eye.

    Reply
  2. Marty says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’m begging anyone who isn’t familiar with James Baldwin, please read his work, please watch his interviews. He was an amazing human being.

    Reply
  3. Diana B says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    That was really powerful. Damn!

    Reply
  4. JA says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Eh that’s not really crazy demanding for an assistant especially for Hollyweird. Id done stuff for my bosses that was not in the job description and one even had me lie to his wife when he was at lunch with his gf…i hated it but eventually found a better job. Ive also had to do lunch runs and snacks for another boss but she was super nice and would buy me food as well. It’s part of the job of assisting
    ..also i was not paid close to 70k so yea where do i apply???

    Reply
  5. Nev says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    My favourite writer ever. Can’t wait.
    Giovanni’s Room Forever.

    Reply
  6. Ramona says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Imagine being outspoken about both being black and being gay at that time. Even today over 50 years later, it will make you extremely unpopular if not outrightly put your life at risk.

    Reply
  7. Ela says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Blue Ivy is getting siblings.

    Reply
  8. Mimz says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Beyonce came out of hiding with twinsies!!!

    Reply
  9. detritus says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I Am Not Your Negro,
    97% Rotten Tomatoes
    95% MetaCritic
    4.8/10 IMDB which accepts user rankings and also notes who voted what score.

    Interesting that males under 18 all voted 1/10 for this movie. ‘interesting’. And that the US ranking is significantly lower than the international ranking.

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5804038/ratings?ref_=tt_ov_rt

    Reply
  10. Ayra. says:
    February 1, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Why did Beyoncé pregnancy announcement make me scream? I’m really in shock y’all.

    When I first saw the trailer it really gave me chills.

    Reply
  11. Lightpurple says:
    February 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Hoping to see this movie this weekend

    Reply
  12. QQ says:
    February 1, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Peak Black History is This Trailer same day The Read deploys an episode same day Beyonce announces twins!! #BlackHistoryYear ✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽

    Reply
  13. whyme says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Wow! I was alone and yelled out “What?!?” when I saw the pregnancy announcement. I’m ecstatic for them and I don’t even know these people lol

    Reply
  14. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Well now we know why Beyonce was MIA for a bit. That announcement photo is hilarious and so extra. I stg I thought it was photoshopped.

    Reply
  15. adastraperaspera says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    “Hatred, which could destroy so much, never failed to destroy the man who hated, and this was an immutable law.”

    ~James A. Baldwin

    Reply

