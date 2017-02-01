“The ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ trailer is Peak Black History Month” links

The trailer for I Am Not Your Negro is FIRE. [Pajiba]
The final trailer for Beauty & the Beast is here. [Dlisted]
San Francisco is the first city to #Resist. [Jezebel]
I think Isabelle Huppert is having the most fun this awards season. [LaineyGossip]
Here were some of the hot dudes of the SAGs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lily-Rose Depp looked cute in Paris. [Popoholic]
Rob Lowe expects a lot from his assistant. [The Blemish]
Jill Duggar is expecting another boy. [Starcasm]
Does Drew Barrymore still like scary movies? [OMG Blog]
Denzel Washington was doling out advice at the SAGs. [Wonderwall]
These Gatsby-themed parties have peaked, you guys. [Reality Tea]
IANYN..Powerful. I’m a bit teary in the eye.
The resistance is getting under Trumps skin and he is even losing some supporters due to a lot of religious groups who send relief or sponsor refugees. Remember most people are good and love people of all nations and persuasions! Don’t get depressed or overwhelmed! Thats what they want. Come together! Fight!
IANYN going on my watch list.
I’m begging anyone who isn’t familiar with James Baldwin, please read his work, please watch his interviews. He was an amazing human being.
I was just coming to write the same thing. James Baldwin was amazing. I cannot wait to see this.
I’ve never seen a picture of him before. For some reason, I was expecting longish permed hair a la George Washington??
That was really powerful. Damn!
Eh that’s not really crazy demanding for an assistant especially for Hollyweird. Id done stuff for my bosses that was not in the job description and one even had me lie to his wife when he was at lunch with his gf…i hated it but eventually found a better job. Ive also had to do lunch runs and snacks for another boss but she was super nice and would buy me food as well. It’s part of the job of assisting
..also i was not paid close to 70k so yea where do i apply???
My favourite writer ever. Can’t wait.
Giovanni’s Room Forever.
Imagine being outspoken about both being black and being gay at that time. Even today over 50 years later, it will make you extremely unpopular if not outrightly put your life at risk.
Blue Ivy is getting siblings.
I came on here just to say that. LOL. Good for her.
Beyonce came out of hiding with twinsies!!!
That hilarious insta pic though.
Oh Bey, never change.
Isn’t it?? Sooooo many props.
I Am Not Your Negro,
97% Rotten Tomatoes
95% MetaCritic
4.8/10 IMDB which accepts user rankings and also notes who voted what score.
Interesting that males under 18 all voted 1/10 for this movie. ‘interesting’. And that the US ranking is significantly lower than the international ranking.
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5804038/ratings?ref_=tt_ov_rt
That IMDB rating is scary. The future looks bleak.
“Interesting that males under 18 all voted 1/10 for this movie.” I’m hoping it’s because there are no fast and furious cars, which teen boys seem more interested in than social events, or even current events, and not that there’s a new generation of Bannon/Trumps.
I know when I was a teenager I wanted movies to entertain me. School was for learning, movies for entertainment and making out with my boyfriend.
Why did Beyoncé pregnancy announcement make me scream? I’m really in shock y’all.
When I first saw the trailer it really gave me chills.
I just came here hoping they had a post up, I NEED to comment on that picture she used to announce it, lol.
Me too! I don’t understand it at all lol. Like was she like I want flowers and just a bra and some ruffle undies, with a veil.
Ha! It’s definitely an interesting picture. I had to double check that she really released that pic and someone didn’t photoshop it or something.
I know! Was Sears Portrait Studio having a special?
I thought it was photoshopped at first haha
Bey is always trying to copy me when I’m pregnant .
So many questions about that image. She’s showing us a belly so there is no pillow talk, that’s for sure.
Hoping to see this movie this weekend
Peak Black History is This Trailer same day The Read deploys an episode same day Beyonce announces twins!! #BlackHistoryYear ✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽
Wow! I was alone and yelled out “What?!?” when I saw the pregnancy announcement. I’m ecstatic for them and I don’t even know these people lol
Well now we know why Beyonce was MIA for a bit. That announcement photo is hilarious and so extra. I stg I thought it was photoshopped.
“Hatred, which could destroy so much, never failed to destroy the man who hated, and this was an immutable law.”
~James A. Baldwin
