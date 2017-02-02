Donald Trump & Sean Spicer seem to think Frederick Douglass is still alive

Much like my feelings about Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, I’m wary of making the new White House press secretary into a “celebrity.” Sean Spicer is not a celebrity. He is an idiot. He’s not even two weeks into the job and his daily press briefings are covered live on every cable news station, not because the briefings are so important and relay such significant information, but because they are daily exercises in buffoonery, idiocy and Nazi talking points. The cable news channels are airing them live because no one can believe how bad Spicer is at this job.

Yesterday’s story began with the head cheese, Monsieur Baby Fists, making a struggle speech about Black History Month. Of course Baby Fists didn’t know that Black History Month would really begin with Beyonce’s historic announcement of BEYSUS TWINS. To his credit (???) Trump managed not to make any references to “the blacks” or their “hellhole inner cities,” nor did #AllLivesMatter about it, like he did for Holocaust Remembrance Day. Instead, Baby Fists chose to talk about his good friend Frederick Douglass. I’m pretty sure Trump thinks he and Freddy D have golfed together.

Frederick Douglass did “an amazing job” and CNN is “fake news,” President Trump says in African-American History Month listening session pic.twitter.com/p3ixDIpSsW — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 1, 2017

Note the present tense: Frederick Douglass “is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and he’s being recognized more and more, I noticed.” HE HAS DONE. Not “he did.” This is how Trump would have talked about the “the black” who caddied for him at Mar-a-Lago. Anyway, as if that wasn’t bizarro-world enough, Sean Spicer got the question during yesterday’s press briefing, and to say he screwed the pooch on this answer would be doing a disservice to what is actually the funniest story of the week.

WAIT WHAT???? Look, I know everything is awful and these people are deplorable, but my God… this is genuinely funny. We have an entire team of nutjobs, wingnuts, Nazis, white supremacists and dumbasses in the White House and ALL OF THEM THINK FREDERICK DOUGLASS IS STILL ALIVE. Like, Frederick Douglass is going to chime in any minute now with an exclusive CNN interview. God, I wish that would really happen.

Learned today that Frederick Douglass is still alive, which I found oddly comforting. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) February 1, 2017

Someone needs to step up and claim to be Frederick Douglass and let's see how far we can push it with these idiots. — OG Young Pope (@doperoush) February 1, 2017

Lot of rough news out of the Trump White House but Frederick Douglass still being alive is incredibly good news. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 1, 2017

Trump not making any predictions on the Super Bowl until he sees if Frederick Douglass is healthy enough to play — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) February 1, 2017

I don't think Trump knows Frederick Douglass is dead. And that's among the least of the problems… https://t.co/7omEDUjLsA — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 1, 2017