Donald Trump & Sean Spicer seem to think Frederick Douglass is still alive

Much like my feelings about Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon, I’m wary of making the new White House press secretary into a “celebrity.” Sean Spicer is not a celebrity. He is an idiot. He’s not even two weeks into the job and his daily press briefings are covered live on every cable news station, not because the briefings are so important and relay such significant information, but because they are daily exercises in buffoonery, idiocy and Nazi talking points. The cable news channels are airing them live because no one can believe how bad Spicer is at this job.
Yesterday’s story began with the head cheese, Monsieur Baby Fists, making a struggle speech about Black History Month. Of course Baby Fists didn’t know that Black History Month would really begin with Beyonce’s historic announcement of BEYSUS TWINS. To his credit (???) Trump managed not to make any references to “the blacks” or their “hellhole inner cities,” nor did #AllLivesMatter about it, like he did for Holocaust Remembrance Day. Instead, Baby Fists chose to talk about his good friend Frederick Douglass. I’m pretty sure Trump thinks he and Freddy D have golfed together.
Frederick Douglass did “an amazing job” and CNN is “fake news,” President Trump says in African-American History Month listening session pic.twitter.com/p3ixDIpSsW
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 1, 2017
Note the present tense: Frederick Douglass “is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and he’s being recognized more and more, I noticed.” HE HAS DONE. Not “he did.” This is how Trump would have talked about the “the black” who caddied for him at Mar-a-Lago. Anyway, as if that wasn’t bizarro-world enough, Sean Spicer got the question during yesterday’s press briefing, and to say he screwed the pooch on this answer would be doing a disservice to what is actually the funniest story of the week.
WAIT WHAT???? Look, I know everything is awful and these people are deplorable, but my God… this is genuinely funny. We have an entire team of nutjobs, wingnuts, Nazis, white supremacists and dumbasses in the White House and ALL OF THEM THINK FREDERICK DOUGLASS IS STILL ALIVE. Like, Frederick Douglass is going to chime in any minute now with an exclusive CNN interview. God, I wish that would really happen.
Learned today that Frederick Douglass is still alive, which I found oddly comforting.
— jelani cobb (@jelani9) February 1, 2017
Someone needs to step up and claim to be Frederick Douglass and let's see how far we can push it with these idiots.
— OG Young Pope (@doperoush) February 1, 2017
Lot of rough news out of the Trump White House but Frederick Douglass still being alive is incredibly good news.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 1, 2017
Trump not making any predictions on the Super Bowl until he sees if Frederick Douglass is healthy enough to play
— Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) February 1, 2017
I don't think Trump knows Frederick Douglass is dead. And that's among the least of the problems… https://t.co/7omEDUjLsA
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I saw that. Trump pulled that out of his ass, and did a poor job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Trump should pay a visit to the Frederick Douglas House National Historic Site. It’s about a 10 minute drive from the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or go to a 9th grade history class for a day?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the transcript of the speech, and I felt personally insulted on behalf of the Obama family. The first black first family, and the black history month right after they leave office, this is what we get. That speech was abhorrent. He was essentially naming all his black friends, but not letting the conversation stray too far from himself.
I then went and read the transcript of Obama’s black history month speech from last year, and the difference is absolutely incredible. From THIS, to that.
“America’s greatness is a testament to generations of courageous individuals who, in the face of uncomfortable truths, accepted that the work of perfecting our Nation is unending and strived to expand the reach of freedom to all. For too long, our most basic liberties had been denied to African Americans, and today, we pay tribute to countless good-hearted citizens — along the Underground Railroad, aboard a bus in Alabama, and all across our country — who stood up and sat in to help right the wrongs of our past and extend the promise of America to all our people. During National African American History Month, we recognize these champions of justice and the sacrifices they made to bring us to this point, we honor the contributions of African Americans since our country’s beginning, and we recommit to reaching for a day when no person is judged by anything but the content of their character.”
It’s a tragedy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the transcript, too, and I could not believe it wasn’t some parody. I cannot imagine how those who were at the table at the meeting with him felt.
It might possibly be the most embarrassing thing to come out of Trump’s sh%tshow so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even GWB sounds like Demosthenes next to the Moron in Chief
http://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2008/02/20080212-3.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comrade Orange is fortunate that the Obama family has enough decency and common sense to not immediately go on Twitter and justifiably rip him to pieces over that statement. Their anger translators and therapists are probably working overtime to help them deal with the sh%tstorms he’s created.
I’m dreading what word salad his administration is going to come up with for Women’s History month in March and any subsequent months.
He’s also lucky that Michelle doesn’t have 3 dragons to roast him alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelly. Hopefully, he’ll be gone before Native American Month in November. No telling what he’d say about the “injuns.” He’d probably praise the pipeline he pushed through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless you Shambles. I can’t and won’t read the transcript for fear of rage stroking. And of course he never strays far from his favourite topic, himself. I just . . . it’s like the hits just keep on coming ent it? Ok, deep breath.
Stay strong people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he even have speech writers? Seriously, English is not my first language but my god that is not a well-structured text. Also this: “the sacrifices they made to bring us to this point” Man, he really thinks they didn’t mind, doesn’t he???
Not being American, I sometimes struggle with the linguistic landmines and the intricacies of racism in the U.S. But even I know this is a steaming pile of dung! Obama must be getting so drunk right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@littlemissnaughty. The speech is exactly like a student who realizes at 11PM “Oh, Jeez, I’ve got an essay due first period tomorrow” and then googles a few names. He’s not just an embarrassment, but a danger because of his lack of knowledge and his obvious aversion to learning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Trump may be functionally illiterate. The issues with the TelePrompTer, his refusal to read books, his grammatically incorrect tweets and his inability to speak coherently seem to be painting a bigger picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SuzanneToo There’s more minefields for him and Bannon’s special brand of word salads to screw up before November. Apparently, per Wikipedia, April is Confederate History Month. It’s “celebrated” in some Southern states, but not federally. It’s also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which has a special importance with the p@ssy grabber in chief in the White House.
March is also Irish-American Heritage Month, so there’s another group of people to offend. Thank goodness that most people of Irish descent and Americans who drink in general use St. Patrick’s Day as an excuse to to day drink and that they won’t be sober enough to be outraged.
I’m not optimistic that his White House will have a respectful LGBT Pride Month in June. I hope that Pence is on vacation during that month at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the transcript as well, and just my god, he actually said all that, as a speech.
I was speechless, no pun intended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could not make this stuff up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Spicer regrets accepting this job…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Number one rule of Trump club: one never admits to regret, failure or even ‘learning opportunities’. That is what losers do. Trump team is always winning, with the biggest hands, the biggest inauguration in history PERIOD, the best, (also sympathetically orange) most informed Press Secretaries. Bigly. PERIOD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s too stupid to regret it. I’m not kidding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regret would require a certain amount of awareness and intelligence, though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spicer is a man who has been carrying on a Twitter war with Dippin Dots for years. He is too stupid for regrets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A twitter war with Dippin Dots” This comment wins!!!! This epitomizes everything that is going on right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I’m not even searching for alternative facts here… I bigly believe that Dippin’ Dots and Spicer are in a face off… Wtf is happening? Please Democrats or someone in DC who went to college save us please. Wtf are these people doing all day. Omg. We are all going to die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Black twitter came through with the hashtag about trump black history tag. Was laughing all day. Spicer then tried to clarify and it was ??
But I need Nazis to not ruin BHM but saying anything. Just pretend it doesn’t exist because we all know how you feel about black people anyways. Don’t insult my intelligence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BLACK TWITTER CLUTCH…. my people can turn any negative on its azz
also…. soooo did Celebitchy cover Yahoo Freudian Slip on “Trump wants the N*GGER NAVY…”
when i tell you as part of the black twitter …we dragged him for STRAIGHT FILTH…. like we took what was (HIGH KEY wanna be lowkey) slap in the face and made it a complete laughing stock for Yahoo who I hear is all but sold for chump change to Verizon in 3 months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl I know. I’m a black woman and so I’m always on Twitter to see who we dragging for the day. Black twitter ends lives and careers lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out @realfrederickdouglass on Twitter. So funny I’m crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like the account has been shut down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
History will not be kind to Sean Spicer. He will always be remembered as a lying Trump puppet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You forget to mention the #1 liar in the administration who is DT; next kellyanne Con way, then Sean is #3. They are all a bunch of lying pigs who will bring this country to its knees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No the only thing good is that history will most likely totally forget about Spicer and Kellyanne. However, Emperor Baby Fist will be remembered. Probably as the first President to effectively be impeached and forced removed from office, or as the first President to die from a heart attack eating from Taco Bell screaming at Mexico’s President I love Mexicans I’m eating Taco bell now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved my visit to the US early last year, and was planning a return visit…but I just can’t with this idiot in charge. Sorry those of your fab Americans out there, he has to go before I’ll return….😟 From a sad Aussie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a friend who lives in Germany and he said he won’t be visiting America as long as Trump is president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting to think how much tourism $$ will be missed out on from the people who WOULD be let in this country under this regime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right… I read some tweets, some people wrote that they are scared of Trump’s America and that’s why they don’t want to visit America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for me.
However I wouldn’t be allowed in anyway.
I would be stopped at the border because I am sort of treating Trump as an insane man in all my posts all over my social media accounts.
I would probably be burnt at the stake just at the airport lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well as long as we have our oil and manufacturing jobs I’m certain we won’t even notice a billion dollar loss in tourism or whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should visit the USA until baby fists is out of office. Not that we don’t welcome you but let him feel what a reverse ban is like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HonestB: Trust me, we’re doing everything we can to oust him as soon as possible. Hope you can visit soon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So do I!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My cousin (British) and his wife (American), who live in Houston, are thinking about getting the hell out and coming back to the UK. And all of us here are saying but that’s just out of the frying pan and into the fire. How awful is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Moving is an issue now. My husband and I are facing the same problem. We want to get out but… where? Trump is basically declaring war on half of the planet, we wouldn’t be exempt from his madness even if we moved to Antarctica.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweden? They could move to Sweden. They seem to still have it together. Although god knows what happens after Brexit. They might have to leave? I don’t even know anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen, I’m just an hour away from the border in Canada and you couldn’t pay me to go right now or as long as this administration is in power. Which is too bad as I love the US, I used to live there (legally) and now I am thrilled that I got transferred back. I will miss traveling down south but it’s not a chance I’m willing to take, plus I would feel guilty putting my vacation money there – although the last part generates mixed feelings: it will hurt innocent people who are not his supporters and are trying to earn a living running B&B’s, restaurants, stores and museums.
But I was a born “overseas” and although I look like the “right” kind of immigrant – white, flawless English, Canadian degrees and citizenship – I AM an immigrant. I came to North America with two suitcases, literally that was it. I remember being mad at my father when he defected, wondering why he had chosen Canada over the US, since he had a choice. I have been telling him every week since November how grateful I am… during my time living on the West Coast I met the most wonderful people – loving, open and friendly; I also met incredibly racist and bigoted folk from IL, ID and other places, and obviously something happened in the last two decades that increased the number and hatred of the latter group. Maybe it was always there, simmering and now they finally feel empowered; maybe they have brainwashed themselves into thinking that all their ills are a result of “bad hombres” – although the bigots I have met were all middle and upper middle class, well educated with good jobs, beautiful homes, etc.
Sorry for the long tirade… I feel terrible for my American friends who did not choose this idiot. I feel scared for all of us because it seems clear the true power is nihilist Bannon. I feel angry because the Reps are willing to let the country be destroyed by someone who is clearly suffering from a debilitating form of mental illness (no, I’m not a doctor and I know I shouldn’t diagnose but when you see someone setting his house on fore do you really need a degree to call it?). I don’t know what it will take for Congress to impeach him as he is unfit for the job. They seem to think that being able to get everything they wanted out of him – a conservative judge, “Christian” laws that allow discrimination, lower taxes, pro oil and gas policies make it worthwhile to send everything else to hell. I think we’ll see massive civic unrest before they wake up. hugs to all my CBs and thank you Kaiser and team for keeping this place safe and sane – we will need it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” it will hurt innocent people who are not his supporters and are trying to earn a living running B&B’s, restaurants, stores and museums.”
I know it will (and almost nowhere more than Florida) but if a revolution against this baby fisted tyrant is going to take place here in the US, it will have to be a financial revolution because that is the one thing we all have in common. It may be the only thing that could unite us all. jmho
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear ya. I live just west of Toronto, and I often took day trips down to the Buffalo/Niagara Falls area. I was hoping to squeeze in a quick visit before inauguration day, because my mom and I made a pact that we would not visit the U.S. as long as Trump’s in office. That didn’t end up happening, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vauvert your whole post was very insightful and I appreciate reading it. I also know so many loving, open-minded, open-hearted Americans (I’m in the Northeast) who want to continue to learn how to live well together and support each other. But I’ve been down south, I have family in the Midwest, and even here I know Trump supporters, and although I love them as my family I am so upset by their views and feel an ever-growing distance from people who seem to enjoy bigotry and divisiveness.
I wish I could join you in Canada. But I’m going to be a proud American and fight with all my peaceful might – donating to ACLU, calling reps, attending rallies and protests and conferences, and just trying to stay calm when I speak to people who have bigoted ideologies and have somehow been led so far astray from the vision of America common decency. I hope, Vauvert, we can make it clear to you and the rest of the world who true Americans are!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had planned a visit this summer to N.Y. as they are our south neighbors but I’d rather pass for the next 4 or 8 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame you one bit. Despite the “alternative facts” most of us can’t wait for the Trump Shit Show to end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After that phone call yesterday, may I say in behalf on the half of my country that hasn’t lost its mind: I am so sorry. He crapped all over the call again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – I LOVE visiting the US (been several times over the years and there are may cities that I would love to visit) but he is going to make it a very very expensive place to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please give us another try. Meet some of our great young people on college campuses who actually care about their fellow human beings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wanted so badly to go see the total solar eclipse in Oregon this summer! I’m just over the Canadian border.
I don’t think I’m going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump yelled at the Australian PM and hung up on him also threatened to invade Mexico.
He wants war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America will be in big trouble – scary times… he thinks “we” will win but the opposite will be the case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he wants war. He can’t wait to put on a military uniform and wave from a tank in military parades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watch “Wag the Dog.” Except that film is about a vain president staging a fake war. Sadly, life will not imitate art here and that scares the crap out of me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the USA will probably be part of another war with President Toddler, the question is who is our new “enemy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone except UK, Israel and Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This morning British papers (excluded Murdoch’s knee, but I don’t read that garbage) clearly said that Bannon wants a war with China too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon is running the country, not Trump/Pence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon and the Mercers. Google Robert and Rebecca Mercer. They are the bankroll behind Bannon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Layla – I thought the Mercers had been shut out by Kushner no less?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, what are your sources for the invading Mexico and stuff?????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Llamas, it was part of a few calls trump made on Saturday. But the threats story didn’t come out until yesterday. Here’s a link, hope it goes through. http://www.latimes.com/nation/nationnow/la-na-pol-trump-mexico-call-20170201-story.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now according to the Australian Prime Minister, Trump didn’t hang up on him. Oddly he didn’t really deny the other part though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this is why we will always need Black History Month. I will use this example from now on for any dumb person who wants to say it is not needed anymore.
Actually, Dump’s tweet is nothing in comparison to that passive aggressive bullshit that was Pence’s tweet about Abe Lincoln. Like he wants to remind Black people that a white man saved us. That man is truly vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, Lincoln was a republican…but that was before repugs sold their collective soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The original Republican Party was an abolitionist party, when the Dems were the party pro state rights and segregation. That changed over the next 70 years or so, especially with FDR.
Maybe Pence should read up on his American political history (or read Bill Clinton’s autobiography, where I learned this from).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or watch 13th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!
I want to slap the reps whenever they say “we’re the party of Abraham Lincoln” No you’re not!!!
I’m French but I’m an English teacher and I specialized in American history in college (much shorter than British lol. It was no fun learning the names of all the kings and trying to keep up with the religions!!). I’m not an expert but my teachers taught me the basis of American politics throughout history. Nixon, just to go with the ultimate (for me) republican was no Lincoln!
The Republican Party BACK THEN, while not completely identical, would be closer to the dems today (if you really must compare of course). There was a major shift in the mid twentieth century and, while the name remained the same, the ideas are absolutely not. How can you keep a straight face and say that your party both abolished slavery AND was a major opponent to the Civil Rights in the 60s?!!! (Keeping in mind that the fight is not over, of course)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand Trey Songz but loved his response to what Pence said.
https://instagram.com/p/BP_2TDohZ__/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the day went downhill from there: more information about the botched Yemen raid, which he is claiming as a great victory; an exploitative visit to the family of the man who was killed in that raid; Don American Psycho Jr promoting that exploitative visit on Twitter last night; revelations that he threatened to raid Mexico during a phone call; revelation that he had a screaming blowout with the PM of Australia over the phone; news that KGB agents are turning up dead: tweets attacking Australia last night; tweets attacking Iran this morning, which include lies. And he hasn’t even gotten to the betrayals of Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski yet.
Some good news: Jason Chaffetz is backing down on some, but not all, of his proposals to sell off all the national parks for mining and development. Keep emailing/calling/tweeting/faxing/writing him! He needs to stop wasting money investigating Clinton’s emails and start investigating Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To say thick and fast would be playing it down, wouldn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America’s only friend will be Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not if Theresa May can help it! Lord, I’m SMH at Britain right now. What have our MPs done?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except Russia’s only friend is Russia… so kind of a one sided friendship there… We are basically all gonna die. That’s pretty much what I get out of every news story I read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple
You forgot his nearly-signed executive order against lgbt people and women’s abortion rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are not including nearlys. If we were to do that, we would never finish the list. Also on the “nearly” list is the cybersecurity EO that will order us to stop tweeting about him or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s this about Collins and Murkowski? The DeVos nomination?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they are voting against DeVos. Hopefully Toomey (R-PA) is next. I’ve been calling and hope a couple of more GOP Senators bail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfidious women! Putting actual education of children above the Emperor’s wants!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Pussygrabber in Chief also call President Obama’s deal with Australia “dumb?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he tweeted that. And he screwed the details of the deal up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep! Didn’t think it was a real tweet at first cause it’s so ridiculous! He’s a madman and clearly doesn’t know how “allies” work together. Idiot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, here in Australia, the media have been wondering for quite a while what *else* was in the deal, because it does indeed sound “dumb” for Obama to simply agree to accept 1250 refugees without something in return.
Look at what we’re spending now: $2 billion on the Manus Island detention centre in 4 years – to cover 2,000 asylum seekers. That’s $1 million per refugee. The Australian government will obviously pay a fair bit to get rid of this ongoing cost (and political hot-potato). We ended up paying Cambodia $55 million to take 4 refugees – 2 of which have since returned to their original country of origin.
It seems incredibly fishy for the US to just take those refugees for free. Consensus down here has been that our government did indeed offer the US some sweeteners, but the details were being kept secret for some reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Lucrezia: Taking 1250 refugees (if that was indeed the deal, I haven’t been following this closely) without getting anything in return is nothing. Sorry. But that number absolutely laughable. I say that as someone whose country has taken in over 1 million. I know the U.S. hem and haw about every single person they let in but in the grand scheme of things, 1250 people is nothing.
I have no idea what went on behind closed doors, god knows I have no faith in these deals either. But unless I see proof, I can’t accept the argument that this number of people simply MUST have gotten Obama something. Is there anything concrete?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing concrete littlemissnaughty, just the fact that the Australian government has been trying to get rid of these particular refugees for years, and every other deal had massive sweeteners for the other side. I know it’s a tiny number of people. But it’s a political hot-potato, so the government are willing to pay ridiculous amounts to get rid of the problem. Why wouldn’t you take advantage of that?
Every other deal involved cash (and/or other sweeteners) and the details were reported in the media. The billions spent on Nauru and Manus Island (which is part of Papua New Guinea). The $55 million Cambodian deal. There was a deal that fell through with Malaysia, where we were going to take 4,000 refugees registered in Malaysia while they’d take 800 of our detainees. We would’ve also paid all resettlement costs – approx $300 million. There were talks with the Philippines and our starting offer was apparently $30 million a year for 5 years.
But with the US deal, the Aussie government hasn’t come out and said there is no quid pro quo, but there also haven’t been any details reported. That stands out as really strange, given the way all the other deals were handled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that the Mexican gov’t denied the raid threat. I know trump sucks but you all cant believe everything you read. I often see a lot of false rumors spread on here and I also see people assert their opinions as facts which isn’t a smart thing to do. It just looks fanatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t just a gossip rumor. Originally reported by AP, then CNN, Time and others, and they are sticking with their story. Apparently, someone from the White House is leaking info, as this came out with info on Australian PM call, and the White House isn’t really denying any of this, could be because it works for them politically with their base. Mexico could be denying because they don’t want it to seem like US will start a war. Sorry I know you may think this seems fanatic, but not really out of the realm of Trump’s world especially if you read his tweets or listen to his speeches. I think more people need to not be so naive. He is doing what he said he would do, speaking strong to all our friends who have taken advantage of us according to him. Mexico is on the top of that list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Frederick Douglass.
No, I’m Frederick Douglass.
NO, I’M FREDERICK DOUGLASS.
(Or should we Monty Python it and go with Brian? Cos we really are at Monty Python levels now, are we not?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You win ,let’s Monty Python it !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Follow the shoe!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now THAT is a good one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SS Spicer should just reenacted the ‘We are all individuals scene’ at his next press conference. It would be epic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Jesus was really planning to show up again or if aliens were going to save the earth from the brink of destruction, now would be a good time…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was hilarious. More of this, please. MOARRRR. The more these idiots expose their complete and total buffoonery, the sooner we can get to relegating them to the historical footnote where they belong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incidentally, how hot is Frederick Douglass??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should do a Hot Abolitionist Friday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@GreenieWeenie, you read my mind. I was both horrified with the videos and delighted with the last photo. Douglass was beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean… can we discuss his bone structure? Perfection
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is fabulous!
Bit of trivia- he is buried here in rochester, ny in mount hope cemetery, as is susan b anthony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HOTTTTT. So very hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m relieved mine was not the only mind to head in that direction. Hubba hubba!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A gorgeous man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t wanna say nothing. Thought it might be inappropriate but like Almondjoy says, his bone structure is magnificent. That fro ain’t to play with either. His coif game is fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, lord, I’m so glad I’m not alone. I feel so guilty reducing that amazing man to his bone structure, but he could slice you open with his cheekbones…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this crap too but why do you think it will cause his supporters and/or the GOP to distance themselves from him if they haven’t already? He still seems like Teflon Don to me, despite his increasing buffoonery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they like it because it just ads to their sad and deluded misperception that he’s “just like us”.
Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CANT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read the whole transcript. It is a travesty. Twitler is a f@cking moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate Donald Trump so much and I wish him nothing but the worst in life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?! I don’t think I’ve ever truly hated another living human being this way. My friend and I were talking about how we would like to strangle him. I have never even thrown a punch in my life but I feel like I could physically assault this man. He causes some much pain, discord, hurt, even death now and just continues to pat himself on the back and have that smug, uneducated, willfully ignorant smile on his face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the video and I’m not defending it but it really sounded to me that since he mentioned Harriet Tubman and Rosa parks right after he said Frederick Douglass, he knew that Douglass is deceased. From his comment it does appear that he means that Douglass’ actions are coming into the limelight/prominence and are becoming more and more well known. This was actually my interpretation of the video yesterday inspite of knowing in advance by the caption that it apparently was supposed to convey trump thinking FD is alive.
There’s a debate to be bad and discussion/disagreements over how disrespectful this administration will be towards BHM but this isn’t it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess we all got spoiled by having a president who could actually communicate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I think he likely knows that Douglass is deceased and just misspoke.
He’s still a complete moron and terrible orator, though. I can’t believe someone with his wealth and breeding is so woefully inarticulate and unintelligible.
Ah well, we should get used to this with Dump administration…another day, another embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Black History Month Mr Emperor Zero!
Sad!
Bigly Sad!
Disaster!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppose.”
~Frederick Douglass
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on twitter pointed out that mention of MLK, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks combined totalled 53 words. Praise of Omarosa totalled 51 words.
I will be so glad when this madman is dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok so I read a transcript of this speech last night and I thought it was a joke at first. It was rambling and incoherent and, frankly, had little to do with Black History Month (aside from naming some important African Americans with no context). The speech was, of course, mostly about our Narcissist in Chief. He is seriously a fucking embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is beyond mortifying to have this buffoon represent the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that. Our so-called President made a complete mockery of Black History Month with his uneducated, self-indulgent comments. Shame on Omarosa for standing by this POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shitshow all around!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If, like me, you are desperate to find humor wherever you can these days, google Twitter account @realFrederickDouglass. Someone started it yesterday to troll Trump “from beyond the grave.” One of the funniest things I’ve read lately!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was reading that last night. That and MordorNationalPark – the rogue NPS site to end all rogue NPS sites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That account has been suspended; it’s been moved to @realfreddoug
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would an account like that be suspended? I’m new to twitter, it’s obvious satire, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sean Spicer looks so unhealthy. Just like the rest of this administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed that too. I think it’s a mixture of eating like shit & then of course selling your soul for power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In addition to being overweight, they have that ruddy, high blood pressure look that some older men have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like their underwear is strangling them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon has the bloat of a heavy drinker for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, both he and Trump remind me of one of our town’s late tea party-leaning officials, who to me always looked like he was about to keel over dead. And shockingly (to many but not me) one day he did, and he wasn’t even 60.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look like they spent the 80′s coked up and the 90′s on pills. I’m also pretty sure they don’t follow a GOOP-approved lifestyle when it comes to nutrition and exercise. May they fall over and be replaced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never liked this man, he always looks like he has a really bad temper and is ready to explode, and according to Seth Meyers, he said on his show that he chews four packs of chewing gum a day and swallows them, what kind of stomach would he have!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp, if they’re reviving the dead, this might not be a bad thing. We need to have them to revive Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Gandhi, Winston Churchill, Harriet Tubman, and Jesus(some say Jesus is dead/some say he’s alive but he’s around and about somewhere so if they’ve gone ‘beyond the veil’ they might as well get him too). Oh-they need to revive Prince & David Bowie too because all movements need a soundtrack and it would be amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fricking idiots…..a mind is a terrible thing to waste and theirs are so wasted.
My two favorite Frederick Douglass quotes are:
“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.”
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
I think they both apply in today’s environment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like, “It’s easier to build strong children than repair broken men.”
Especially because by all accounts the Orange Fatty (not my creation, and usually I don’t go in for fat shaming)) was destroyed by his unstable and abusive father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday, was an amazing day in Trump land.
1. Did not know who Frederick Douglas was. Someone should buy him a High School History Textbook.
2. Threatened to hold back Federal Funds from UCLA Berkeley
3. Threatened the President of Mexico if he did not get rid of his “bad hombres” he would send in US troops to Mexico.
4 Iran was put on notice.
I know I can sleep at night with this idiot running our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it got even better today when he asked for prayers for Arnie and a reality TV programme.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure Frederick Douglass does live and do an amazing job! In that, I’m sure there’s some guy alive today named after Frederick Douglass (maybe his name is spelled Frederick Douglas) who is very good at whatever he does. Pharmaceutical sales? Civil Engineering? Restaurant management? Literary representation? Magic shows? Then again, maybe he’s not good. Maybe he’s the Trump Steaks of Real Estate Development. WE DON’T KNOW, PEOPLE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By the way Sean SS Spicer, it’s generally not great protocol to name the soldier killed in the Yemeni raid and list the hometown (thereby revealing his next of kin’s residence) of this American.
Dangerous! And idiotic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree. You don’t give out SEAL info. But do not forget that Obama and Biden named SEAL team 6 as osama bin laden’s killers thus endangering the lives of all on the team. Bad mistakes on Spicer, AND Obama and Biden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they supposedly breached/ignored protocol about how this type of situation should be handled. Shocker!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably a miss-speak and something to take people away from the fact that people are dying … children killed as well as that one US soldier killed during a recent raid, Russia still chipping away at the Ukraine and killing several young men during a recent battle. A Trump fan in Quebec killing innocent worshippers in a mosque. There are protests around the world against corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump and Trump supporters like to call the resisters Nazis now because, of course, they like to confuse and turn the tables on reality. Lots to worry about. Resist!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this morning, he opens the prayer breakfast by talking about Arnold and the Apprentice. Nothing is off-limits to ‘change the subject’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because what really matters is that his Apprentice ratings were higher than Arnold’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He actually asked them to pray for better ratings, I mean if this wasnt so serious, it really is very entertaining listening to what he is going to say and do each day, he is a complete clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think that Trump has Alzheimer’s? His dad had it. The weird tangents, the poor speaking ability, the incoherence…I really wonder if he does, and if the stress and exhaustion (plus having people like Bannon in your ear controlling you) of the campaign has made it progress. The guy is 70 and in terrible physical shape anyway, and with the genetic component, I am seriously wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@layla
And hoping and praying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eric
Please do not make light of Alzheimer’s. It is a nasty illness that causes immense suffering for many people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve wondered that ever since he took off on Rosie O’Donnell all those years ago because the things he said seemed so undignified for a businessman. Early stages can perhaps last for a decade. Regardless, he is who he is but if it IS the disease, I guess it can exaggerate personality traits and the attitudes it holds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He took off on Rosie like that because he’s always been a nasty man if you cross him or he perceives a slight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. I just think he’s not well read or well spoken and has a nasty, petty streak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I think, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, he is just a nasty narcissitic person who thinks he is better than everyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every blasted day brings another Trumpcastrophe. We need the wisdom of Dean Wormer who says to Flounder in Animal House, “Being fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life, son.” He may not drink, but the rest certainly applies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would think that TrumPutin would have at least, consulted MammyRosa and Uncle Ben Carson for Black History info. I mean, they’re sitting right there, skinning and grinning next to, but mostly behind him. Geez!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.”
-Frederick Douglass
Report this comment as spam or abuse