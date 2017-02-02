The Beyhive thinks Beyonce is going to make a Super Bowl appearance

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

There was a lot of shade for Beyonce’s magnificent pregnancy announcement yesterday. Like, I think people were genuinely happy for her, but the Instagram photo was widely derided. You people don’t deserve nice things!! Beyonce gave us all a GIFT with this Instagram. She knew we had been having a really difficult month and she was like “BAM! BLACK HISTORY MONTH! TWINS! FLOWERS! PANTIES!” She gave us a much-needed smile. Bless her. Incidentally, this is now the most-liked Instagram of all time. It should be.

So now everyone is obsessed with how she hid her pregnancy and whether she’s going to perform while pregnant. This Sunday, the Super Bowl is going down in Houston, otherwise known as BEYONCE’S HOMETOWN. So will Beyonce show up in H-town to perform with Lady Gaga? People think there’s something to this because Lady Gaga posted an Instagram of herself in Houston and she included a bee emoji. Bee emoji = Beyhive.

So, maybe the Super Bowl, but definitely the Grammys. Beyonce’s Lemonade is nominated for a bunch of Grammys and right about now, you know Adele is like “that bitch stole my thunder!” NO OF COURSE ADELE WOULD NEVER. Adele and Beyonce love each other and Adele worships at the Church of Beysus, like everyone else. Adele is probably jazzed that Bey is pregnant too. Still, you know that Adele is barely going to be discussed on Grammy night because a heavenly spotlight will find Beyonce’s bump. Bey will be performing at the Grammys too, of course. Us Weekly even says that Beyonce announced the pregnancy ahead of the Grammys specifically because she didn’t want to do another big awards-show bump debut and steal everyone else’s thunder. Too bad. THUNDER STOLEN.

And after that? Beyonce is still set to perform as a headliner for both weekends of Coachella. Apparently, Coachella organizers had no idea but they’re fine with it and they’re figuring out how to make it easy for Beyonce. Like, she probably won’t be busting out crazy dance moves, but she’ll still perform her sets.

PS… Beyonce also gifted the world with another photoshoot – the photos are very half-naked and bump-tastic, so go here to see.