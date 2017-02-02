The Beyhive thinks Beyonce is going to make a Super Bowl appearance

There was a lot of shade for Beyonce’s magnificent pregnancy announcement yesterday. Like, I think people were genuinely happy for her, but the Instagram photo was widely derided. You people don’t deserve nice things!! Beyonce gave us all a GIFT with this Instagram. She knew we had been having a really difficult month and she was like “BAM! BLACK HISTORY MONTH! TWINS! FLOWERS! PANTIES!” She gave us a much-needed smile. Bless her. Incidentally, this is now the most-liked Instagram of all time. It should be.
So now everyone is obsessed with how she hid her pregnancy and whether she’s going to perform while pregnant. This Sunday, the Super Bowl is going down in Houston, otherwise known as BEYONCE’S HOMETOWN. So will Beyonce show up in H-town to perform with Lady Gaga? People think there’s something to this because Lady Gaga posted an Instagram of herself in Houston and she included a bee emoji. Bee emoji = Beyhive.
So, maybe the Super Bowl, but definitely the Grammys. Beyonce’s Lemonade is nominated for a bunch of Grammys and right about now, you know Adele is like “that bitch stole my thunder!” NO OF COURSE ADELE WOULD NEVER. Adele and Beyonce love each other and Adele worships at the Church of Beysus, like everyone else. Adele is probably jazzed that Bey is pregnant too. Still, you know that Adele is barely going to be discussed on Grammy night because a heavenly spotlight will find Beyonce’s bump. Bey will be performing at the Grammys too, of course. Us Weekly even says that Beyonce announced the pregnancy ahead of the Grammys specifically because she didn’t want to do another big awards-show bump debut and steal everyone else’s thunder. Too bad. THUNDER STOLEN.
And after that? Beyonce is still set to perform as a headliner for both weekends of Coachella. Apparently, Coachella organizers had no idea but they’re fine with it and they’re figuring out how to make it easy for Beyonce. Like, she probably won’t be busting out crazy dance moves, but she’ll still perform her sets.
PS… Beyonce also gifted the world with another photoshoot – the photos are very half-naked and bump-tastic, so go here to see.
Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s Instagram, WENN.
1 – Lady Gaga definately won’t let anyone steal her thunder, if Beyoncé shows up, it’s about Beyoncé.
2 – Beyoncé is making sure everybody sees her belly to not doubt like previously time.
If I was a conspiracy theorist I would argue that this could easily have been photoshopped, something she’s done before. But between the weird story around her last pregnancy and the twins this time, I suspect she is a woman with some fertility issues who has used the assistance of science to conceive. Good for her — she seems to enjoy motherhood. I hope she is healthy and happy.
I agree. For some reason i think she used IVF for this pregnancy. Good for her. She surely has the resources to raise many kids.
I could make that photo happen right this second just by relaxing my stomach after a meal.
If #45 gets into a spat with Beyonce, I would love to see how the Beyhive would react. Save us!
Considering they had a single together it would be an easy collaboration. Plus it’s become the norm to have special guests join them on stage. I bet it’s not just Beyonce in the show that pops up with Gaga.
They have two singles together, and given the venue yes a Beysus cameo is a possibility.
Both about phones.
Yes it would be an easy collab and LG really likes Beyoncé so I wouldn’t be surprised.
The Grammys should be interesting for sure. Adele of course is going to be so excited about Bey because she is part of the hive for sure. And I believe she is actually attending. Bey and Adele in the same room? Here for it. They really need to do a collab sometime.
I’ll laugh if she ends up not doing Coachella because so many people got tickets just for Beyoncé
That picture freaks me out so much. It’s so creepy!
I am not sure Gaga will be keen on sharing her thunder with Beyoncè.
I find all of the pictures creepy. But then again, naked pregnant bellies creep me out in general.
She wanted us to make sure she is really preggo this time around.
An animal charity in Britain has done a parody of the photo. And it’s so much better than the original!!
Really? I Find pregnancy annoucment and photos tacky (they are not usual where I live) but I totally get why she did this and nudes. And I find it deliciously campy and aware(Nefertiti-Janelle Monae probably melted when she saw it).
Suprisingly,I love the nudes. I get the feeling (I was totally feeling myself at 5-6 months) and I love the aesthetic (except the flowers, but that’s just trends).
I heard a theory last night . The reason she’s wearing blue underwear and a pink bra is because she expecting a girl and a boy. Just wanted to throw that out there .
Yeah, the possible significance of the color combo briefly flashed through my mind but was quickly dismissed.
1) By no stretch of any imagination is that bra pink. The colors don’t even go together – baby pastel blue versus that earthy tone).
Very odd combo.
2) The difference in fabrics (satin versus whatever the hell her bra is) makes it look like she grabbed the first items from her hamper.
It’s an odd photo to release, given that her image is oh so carefully curated.
MTE, Canadian Becks. That bra is not pink, though the little bow on the strap is. So who knows?
As for the veil, I just can’t with it. I am a fan of hers but this picture makes me laugh…it’s all so tacky. A part of me wonders if she didn’t stage it that way on purpose, because the other ones from the photo shoot that Kaiser linked to in the post are more along the lines of what I envisioned her doing for a pregnancy reveal. In any event, congrats to them, and I cannot WAIT to see what happens at the Grammys.
Yes…I totally agree
Please explain the veil.
@Greta: she’s expecting an alien as well. Simple.
So I wonder what is the reason for the tacky funeral wreath of roses?
I doubt she will perform at the SB. She knows the importance of being scarce to build hype (for the Grammys and Coachella).
I’m starting to think that photo announcing the pregnancy was genious. Nothing even babies can’t divert the public attention away from her. Now eveyone is talking how bizzare that photo of her is. Personally I can’t get over how ridiculous it looks. Pregnant or not, there is no excuse for it
I wonder if she did gender selection
The photo was clearly a take on the strip mall studio photoshoots of the 80s and 90s (do they still do them now?) Its fun and clearly intended to go viral. Or do people really think that The Beyonce couldnt get a high fashion pregnancy shoot with the most in demand photographer in the world? Its intentional. Just enjoy it damn it.
But when has Beyoncé ever been high fashion? What little style she has has always leaned towards extreme tackiness. This photo shoot totally fits her usual aesthetic.
Yep. Beyonce is many things, but stylish is not one of them.
This to infinity!!! The photos are ridiculous. The Nefertiti bust makes absolutely no sense
Really? Ofcourse she is well aware that a conventional photo would have simply disappeared into the ether like every other celebrity pregnancy shoot since Demi Moore. She wants to have fun and at the same time create a meme worthy media moment. And boy were those old studio shoots meme worthy! So if you think you are laughing at her while you simultaneously forward it to a dozen friends, post multiple comments on a gossip site and recreate it with your pillow at home, you are blind. It was timed to perfection and created to go viral faster than the Blue Ivy announcement (which also broke social media records). Beyonce always knows.
kitch fail.
but I still appreciate.
I agree Ramona.
And ok, Bey may not be the second coming of Rihanna fashion-wise (although I hate R.’s style), but come on, she’s not that tacky.
Lol, belly cupping WITH boob cupping. That’s gotta set a new celebrity pregnancy obnoxiousness standard.
Seriously, if you’re going to get that naked, hiding your nipples just makes you look weird.
I cannot WAIT to hear Lainey’s mini-dissertation on the symbolic import of belly + boob cupping + madonna imagery + quasi-nudity.
What does it say about ME that when Portman did her belly-blanket shoot I was like, “bitch, please; your thirst is too great” and for Beyonce I’m like “GET THIS WOMAN ALL THE DRINKS TO SATE THE HOLY TRINITY SHE IS RIGHT NOW”
Lol!!!
This one is my fave.. Blue Ivy is so cute!
https://instagram.com/p/BQAtyLzj49s/
That picture is adorable.
I IVE for the entire photoshoot!! My GOD the ones underwater!! Way to dead the “Is she pregnant or surrogate?” crap like Here Plebes you can trace my fetuses and my linea nigra underwater!
ON this the second day of Our Black History Month second of Armaggedon 2017
https://www.instagram.com/beylite/
Yes, she shuts down alll the fake pregnancy conspiracy theorist….love it
Oh my, it is only a day, but the girl is full of photos, worst after worst. This self worship makes me think about celebrities’ mental health.
Yes, and the OTT fawning has me wondering about everyone else’s.
Yes to both of these. What is wrong with people? People are pregnant ALL THE TIME ALL OVER THE WORLD. Some even have six at a time. Twins is nothing spectacular. My grandma is a twin, 4 of my cousins are twins (2 sets), 2 of my friends have twins, my husband has twin aunts and twin cousins. Beyonce is not the first person to have twins.
Yes, thank you, this photo is not “fun,” it’s just weird. Can’t stand her.
Today’s further photos of her naked pregnant belly certainly lend credence to the “rumor” that she was never pregnant the last time. Now we know it was not modesty nor privacy that prevented her from only showing ONE dubious burrito-belly photo during the first pregnancy.
I thought the worst thing about the probably-fake pregnancy was (besides putting a major hospital wing on lock-down)….was blithely telling her fans two weeks post-birth that losing the baby weight was a cinch, just common sense attention to fitness. Bull.
Vow, that credence to the rumor is really mean.
I think this photoshoot means that she was so hurt by that fake belly rumors that she went over her privacy standard just so she doesn’t have to deal with that Again.
Btw, I met a girl who served her drinks for a day last time when she was pregnant (she was yachting in Croatia)-she WAS pregnant. You really can’t fake a belly for 12 hours while in a bikini.
People were curious about her last pregnancy the whole time, and she could easily have quelled rumors then with another and more pregnant photo. It was practically routine for A list stars to publish at least one naked belly (or more) photo of their big bumps. Hard to believe she could have resisted publishing more her divine condition. Can’t forget seeing her repeatedly removing Katy Couric’s hand from touching her belly from that time too. I think it’s creepy when folks do that (pat a tummy), but B seemed more really nervous than offended. Lots of little stuff like that contributed to rumors.
Of course, I’ll never know and realize that she MAY have been. But her whole teasing, flirtatious and secretive “Queen of the World” shtick has always been off-putting to me and although she wants to be a role model for “strong” women, she did women no favors by blowing-off the reality of getting back into shape 2 weeks post birth. Wonder how long it will take this time.
I wonder, given the length of time between this pregnancy and Blue Ivy’s birth, if she had to undergo IVF? Oftentimes, given her age and the fact that she’s expecting twins (boy & girl??) it’s a sign of IVF.
And please, no disrespect or shade is being thrown here, I’m just asking a question. So Beyhive, please don’t come after me…lol
If she had really been pregs the first time this is a exactly how it would have been: all belly all the times from start to finish.
Nope. Gaga is into her country/rocker stage and still doing Jazz. Another appearance by Bey, done already with Coldplay, wouldn’t be bringing anything new at the Super Bowl. Gaga wants rock band cred these days. She’s a metal fan also. That’s what I see her bringing on as a guest, a rocker.
Tony Bennett wouldn’t be out of the question either as a long shot.
At the DNC after show, she did a wonderful rendition of a heavier Beatles song from Abbey Road, Come Together.
I am amazed she hid it for so long from the public without even a hint or rumor of being pregnant. Her team must be extremely tight-lipped or only her immediate family knew.
The picture is tacky but I’m so happy for her, babies are blessings!
Well she’s not a Kardashian so lol. Also, Beyonce keeps a VERY small inner circle.
I know we are, by law, required to worship at the altar of Beyonce – but that photos is like a bad outtake from the Sears photography studio catalog. Sozzles.
Tacky.
Again?
She’s there every year.
Looks like she popped a squat in the craft section of Michaels and took a pic real quick. With all that money, at least wear a nicer bra/panty set. Funeral flowers galore.
“Popped a squat in the craft section of Michaels”
Yes to this ALL DAY!!!!
!!!
(it was intentional, which I appreciate, it just s/h/b better is all)
The underwater shots are GORGEOUS…
it is NOT EASY to look relaxed (or sexy) with eyes open under water.
As a florist, in London, I think these flowers are extremely beautiful and very forward thinking for the US market. Love the use of Icelandic poppies and foliage. This style is popular in Europe and hopefully will take hold across the pond. At the moment, US floral style is a bit… flat. Sorry not sorry!
They’re not ugly but they are just so…not exciting for a pregnancy announcement.
I’ll never understand the cult to Beyoncé and I find this picture tacky. Anyway, congrats to her and her family.
This picture is so tacky my eyes hurt! She’s not a fashionable person, but this is extremely hideous. The flowers and veil made me cringe. Probably did it like this so we’ll never forget there was a picture showing her bare bump this time
This would be the best news ever..Bey at the Super Bowl. She and Jay are a magnificent couple and it would be so fitting. She is truly one of the most beautiful and talented woman in our time. Can’t wait for the first photos of the beautiful twins.
I also think this pic is awful. Just…..i don’t get it. Pink’s “surprise” prego pic was soooooo much nicer. Even if it was to bare her bump, I could easily think of 20 better themes
Geez I hope not. Why would she perform?
When I first looked at the photo I thought it was Solange. I guess I never realized how much they look alike. Congrats! Babies are always such a great blessing.
I just can’t stop commenting on this. Such a wonderful distraction from the Trump nonsense. I think this absurd photo shoot is even more evidence that she lied about carrying her first. With her level of narcissism (which is SO apparent here), if she was actually pregnant the first time around she would have been going bananas documenting and shoving her belly down our throats. I’m happy for her that she has found a way (both times) to overcome fertility struggles but the blatant lies to make herself seem perfect really get under my skin. Also, is it just photoshop or is she like 6 shades lighter in these?
Jesus Christ Beyoncé really can’t win with some of you guys 😪. Well I for one am glad she’s enjoying her pregnancy and wish her a healthy one! 😊😊
I thought Bey would be her surprise guest but now I’m thinking because of this she’ll say no (or already said no). I have this gut feeling Gaga is going to go full Americana imagery and doing Telephone would’ve been PERFECT but alas no I doubt Bey will perform with her.
I am happy for her But … Let’s move on…
P.S. Kim … work, work, work, work, work, work … “Like” competition has begun.
