The Beyhive thinks Beyonce is going to make a Super Bowl appearance

There was a lot of shade for Beyonce’s magnificent pregnancy announcement yesterday. Like, I think people were genuinely happy for her, but the Instagram photo was widely derided. You people don’t deserve nice things!! Beyonce gave us all a GIFT with this Instagram. She knew we had been having a really difficult month and she was like “BAM! BLACK HISTORY MONTH! TWINS! FLOWERS! PANTIES!” She gave us a much-needed smile. Bless her. Incidentally, this is now the most-liked Instagram of all time. It should be.

So now everyone is obsessed with how she hid her pregnancy and whether she’s going to perform while pregnant. This Sunday, the Super Bowl is going down in Houston, otherwise known as BEYONCE’S HOMETOWN. So will Beyonce show up in H-town to perform with Lady Gaga? People think there’s something to this because Lady Gaga posted an Instagram of herself in Houston and she included a bee emoji. Bee emoji = Beyhive.

So, maybe the Super Bowl, but definitely the Grammys. Beyonce’s Lemonade is nominated for a bunch of Grammys and right about now, you know Adele is like “that bitch stole my thunder!” NO OF COURSE ADELE WOULD NEVER. Adele and Beyonce love each other and Adele worships at the Church of Beysus, like everyone else. Adele is probably jazzed that Bey is pregnant too. Still, you know that Adele is barely going to be discussed on Grammy night because a heavenly spotlight will find Beyonce’s bump. Bey will be performing at the Grammys too, of course. Us Weekly even says that Beyonce announced the pregnancy ahead of the Grammys specifically because she didn’t want to do another big awards-show bump debut and steal everyone else’s thunder. Too bad. THUNDER STOLEN.

And after that? Beyonce is still set to perform as a headliner for both weekends of Coachella. Apparently, Coachella organizers had no idea but they’re fine with it and they’re figuring out how to make it easy for Beyonce. Like, she probably won’t be busting out crazy dance moves, but she’ll still perform her sets.

PS… Beyonce also gifted the world with another photoshoot – the photos are very half-naked and bump-tastic, so go here to see.

68 Responses to “The Beyhive thinks Beyonce is going to make a Super Bowl appearance”

  1. Hannah says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:23 am

    1 – Lady Gaga definately won’t let anyone steal her thunder, if Beyoncé shows up, it’s about Beyoncé.
    2 – Beyoncé is making sure everybody sees her belly to not doubt like previously time.

    Reply
  2. Jade says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    If #45 gets into a spat with Beyonce, I would love to see how the Beyhive would react. Save us!

    Reply
  3. Karen says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Considering they had a single together it would be an easy collaboration. Plus it’s become the norm to have special guests join them on stage. I bet it’s not just Beyonce in the show that pops up with Gaga.

    Reply
  4. paolanqar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    That picture freaks me out so much. It’s so creepy!
    I am not sure Gaga will be keen on sharing her thunder with Beyoncè.

    Reply
  5. Aims says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I heard a theory last night . The reason she’s wearing blue underwear and a pink bra is because she expecting a girl and a boy. Just wanted to throw that out there .

    Reply
  6. ElleBee says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I doubt she will perform at the SB. She knows the importance of being scarce to build hype (for the Grammys and Coachella).

    Reply
  7. SM says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I’m starting to think that photo announcing the pregnancy was genious. Nothing even babies can’t divert the public attention away from her. Now eveyone is talking how bizzare that photo of her is. Personally I can’t get over how ridiculous it looks. Pregnant or not, there is no excuse for it

    Reply
  8. Mar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I wonder if she did gender selection

    Reply
  9. Ramona says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:36 am

    The photo was clearly a take on the strip mall studio photoshoots of the 80s and 90s (do they still do them now?) Its fun and clearly intended to go viral. Or do people really think that The Beyonce couldnt get a high fashion pregnancy shoot with the most in demand photographer in the world? Its intentional. Just enjoy it damn it.

    Reply
  10. Jeesie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Lol, belly cupping WITH boob cupping. That’s gotta set a new celebrity pregnancy obnoxiousness standard.

    Seriously, if you’re going to get that naked, hiding your nipples just makes you look weird.

    Reply
  11. Almondjoy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    This one is my fave.. Blue Ivy is so cute!

    https://instagram.com/p/BQAtyLzj49s/

    Reply
  12. Zeze says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Oh my, it is only a day, but the girl is full of photos, worst after worst. This self worship makes me think about celebrities’ mental health.

    Reply
    • Aoife says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

      Yes, and the OTT fawning has me wondering about everyone else’s.

      Reply
      • Dani says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Yes to both of these. What is wrong with people? People are pregnant ALL THE TIME ALL OVER THE WORLD. Some even have six at a time. Twins is nothing spectacular. My grandma is a twin, 4 of my cousins are twins (2 sets), 2 of my friends have twins, my husband has twin aunts and twin cousins. Beyonce is not the first person to have twins.

    • Harryg says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:39 am

      Yes, thank you, this photo is not “fun,” it’s just weird. Can’t stand her.

      Reply
    • ClaraBelle says:
      February 2, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      Today’s further photos of her naked pregnant belly certainly lend credence to the “rumor” that she was never pregnant the last time. Now we know it was not modesty nor privacy that prevented her from only showing ONE dubious burrito-belly photo during the first pregnancy.

      I thought the worst thing about the probably-fake pregnancy was (besides putting a major hospital wing on lock-down)….was blithely telling her fans two weeks post-birth that losing the baby weight was a cinch, just common sense attention to fitness. Bull.

      Reply
      • Geekychick says:
        February 2, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        Vow, that credence to the rumor is really mean.
        I think this photoshoot means that she was so hurt by that fake belly rumors that she went over her privacy standard just so she doesn’t have to deal with that Again.
        Btw, I met a girl who served her drinks for a day last time when she was pregnant (she was yachting in Croatia)-she WAS pregnant. You really can’t fake a belly for 12 hours while in a bikini.

      • ClaraBelle says:
        February 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

        People were curious about her last pregnancy the whole time, and she could easily have quelled rumors then with another and more pregnant photo. It was practically routine for A list stars to publish at least one naked belly (or more) photo of their big bumps. Hard to believe she could have resisted publishing more her divine condition. Can’t forget seeing her repeatedly removing Katy Couric’s hand from touching her belly from that time too. I think it’s creepy when folks do that (pat a tummy), but B seemed more really nervous than offended. Lots of little stuff like that contributed to rumors.

        Of course, I’ll never know and realize that she MAY have been. But her whole teasing, flirtatious and secretive “Queen of the World” shtick has always been off-putting to me and although she wants to be a role model for “strong” women, she did women no favors by blowing-off the reality of getting back into shape 2 weeks post birth. Wonder how long it will take this time.

  13. IlsaLund says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I wonder, given the length of time between this pregnancy and Blue Ivy’s birth, if she had to undergo IVF? Oftentimes, given her age and the fact that she’s expecting twins (boy & girl??) it’s a sign of IVF.

    And please, no disrespect or shade is being thrown here, I’m just asking a question. So Beyhive, please don’t come after me…lol

    Reply
  14. Jaxx says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:02 am

    If she had really been pregs the first time this is a exactly how it would have been: all belly all the times from start to finish.

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Nope. Gaga is into her country/rocker stage and still doing Jazz. Another appearance by Bey, done already with Coldplay, wouldn’t be bringing anything new at the Super Bowl. Gaga wants rock band cred these days. She’s a metal fan also. That’s what I see her bringing on as a guest, a rocker.

    Tony Bennett wouldn’t be out of the question either as a long shot.

    At the DNC after show, she did a wonderful rendition of a heavier Beatles song from Abbey Road, Come Together.

    Reply
  16. Melissa Melissa says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I am amazed she hid it for so long from the public without even a hint or rumor of being pregnant. Her team must be extremely tight-lipped or only her immediate family knew.

    The picture is tacky but I’m so happy for her, babies are blessings!

    Reply
  17. Clare says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I know we are, by law, required to worship at the altar of Beyonce – but that photos is like a bad outtake from the Sears photography studio catalog. Sozzles.

    Reply
  18. Ever bloom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Tacky.

    Reply
  19. Young and Restless says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Again?

    She’s there every year.

    Reply
  20. Dani says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Looks like she popped a squat in the craft section of Michaels and took a pic real quick. With all that money, at least wear a nicer bra/panty set. Funeral flowers galore.

    Reply
  21. Saks says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I’ll never understand the cult to Beyoncé and I find this picture tacky. Anyway, congrats to her and her family.

    Reply
  22. Liz says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:30 am

    This picture is so tacky my eyes hurt! She’s not a fashionable person, but this is extremely hideous. The flowers and veil made me cringe. Probably did it like this so we’ll never forget there was a picture showing her bare bump this time

    Reply
  23. Paisley says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:57 am

    This would be the best news ever..Bey at the Super Bowl. She and Jay are a magnificent couple and it would be so fitting. She is truly one of the most beautiful and talented woman in our time. Can’t wait for the first photos of the beautiful twins.

    Reply
  24. Chelly says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I also think this pic is awful. Just…..i don’t get it. Pink’s “surprise” prego pic was soooooo much nicer. Even if it was to bare her bump, I could easily think of 20 better themes

    Reply
  25. Libra girl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Geez I hope not. Why would she perform?

    Reply
  26. Kat says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    When I first looked at the photo I thought it was Solange. I guess I never realized how much they look alike. Congrats! Babies are always such a great blessing.

    Reply
  27. lemonbow says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I just can’t stop commenting on this. Such a wonderful distraction from the Trump nonsense. I think this absurd photo shoot is even more evidence that she lied about carrying her first. With her level of narcissism (which is SO apparent here), if she was actually pregnant the first time around she would have been going bananas documenting and shoving her belly down our throats. I’m happy for her that she has found a way (both times) to overcome fertility struggles but the blatant lies to make herself seem perfect really get under my skin. Also, is it just photoshop or is she like 6 shades lighter in these?

    Reply
  28. Lynnie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Jesus Christ Beyoncé really can’t win with some of you guys 😪. Well I for one am glad she’s enjoying her pregnancy and wish her a healthy one! 😊😊

    Reply
  29. Erica_V says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I thought Bey would be her surprise guest but now I’m thinking because of this she’ll say no (or already said no). I have this gut feeling Gaga is going to go full Americana imagery and doing Telephone would’ve been PERFECT but alas no I doubt Bey will perform with her.

    Reply
  30. Pariis says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I am happy for her :) But … Let’s move on…

    P.S. Kim … work, work, work, work, work, work … “Like” competition has begun.

    Reply

