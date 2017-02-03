Kylie Jenner is getting her own Madame Tussauds’ wax figure, sure?

I have been ignoring Kylie Jenner for a week or so, even though she was one of the Daily Mail’s top stories last weekend. You know why she was the top story? Because she was posting photos and videos of herself on vacation and people were like, “Damn, did she get another boob job?” The answer is yes, although I don’t think the boob job is as recent as people think. I think she went a few cup sizes bigger about three or four months ago and now she’s unleashing them. What’s strange about Kylie is that I tend to think she gets an entirely new face and body at least two or three times a year. Every time I stop and really look at her – after ignoring her for a short time – I’m always struck by how different she looks from one day to the next.

Why bring this up? Because Kylie is being made into a wax figure. She’s currently “posing” for her Madame Tussauds’ wax figure, and the figure will reside in the LA Tussauds. I would bitch about how Kylie doesn’t deserve a wax figure, but whatever. Kim has one. Kendall has one too. I get the feeling that the LA museum is the most budget franchise. Besides, the real conversation is that it takes six months to make a wax figure, so what is Kylie going to look like six months from now? The wax figure might look like her now, but she’ll have an entirely new face and body by August. And is “ironic” the right word to use about a girl who looks like a wax figure being made into a wax figure?

  1. Lily Randall says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Fifth sign of the apocalypse right there.

    Reply
  2. Hannah says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:11 am

    A plastic figure made into a wax figure. #SignsOfTheEnd

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:12 am

    The first wax statue than looks more human than the human herself.

    Reply
  4. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:12 am

    The wax figure might look more lifelike

    Reply
  5. BendyWindy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Isn’t she already her own wax figure?

    Reply
  6. paolanqar says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I really don’t understand what kind of mother would allow whatever happened to her body/face to their daughter, let alone to 4 of them.

    Reply
  7. smcollins says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:19 am

    When she does the photo op of standing next to it at the unveiling will anyone be able to tell one from the other? Smh.

    Reply
  8. Ayra. says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I’d ask why she even deserves one, but I’m really not surprised anymore since she already looks like a wax figure, might as well make one.
    And you really just have to scroll through her instagram and you’ll easily be able to pinpoint her “evolution” in under a year.

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:25 am

    As much as I want to goof on her, it’s sad. She is into phase 3 of Anna Nicole Smith, without Anna’s occasional odd sense of humor. Behind the headlines of what’s going on in America, are the tragedies of the walking wounded, girls like Kylie Jenner. Nothing appealing or impressive about her, just a product of a Hollywood manufactured family. Don’t light matches near her. she’s melting, literally and metaphorically.

    Reply
  10. QueenEllisabet says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:26 am

    God please let it be with her original face

    Reply
  11. Slowsnow says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Imagine the internal emails at Tussaud’s once it’s done: “melt Jenner’s nose, she changed it again!”.

    Reply
  12. Darkladi says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:30 am

    “Kyliejennerthick” 🤔

    Reply
  13. Paris says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Why?

    Reply
  14. cheese says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:33 am

    house of horrors section probably, definitely…hopefully

    Reply
  15. Midori says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:56 am

    What a waste of wax.

    Reply
  16. SM says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I jist assume she will stand in the museum for some time each day?

    Reply
  17. Sullivan says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Next up, a star on the walk of fame.

    Reply

