Kylie Jenner is getting her own Madame Tussauds’ wax figure, sure?

I have been ignoring Kylie Jenner for a week or so, even though she was one of the Daily Mail’s top stories last weekend. You know why she was the top story? Because she was posting photos and videos of herself on vacation and people were like, “Damn, did she get another boob job?” The answer is yes, although I don’t think the boob job is as recent as people think. I think she went a few cup sizes bigger about three or four months ago and now she’s unleashing them. What’s strange about Kylie is that I tend to think she gets an entirely new face and body at least two or three times a year. Every time I stop and really look at her – after ignoring her for a short time – I’m always struck by how different she looks from one day to the next.
Why bring this up? Because Kylie is being made into a wax figure. She’s currently “posing” for her Madame Tussauds’ wax figure, and the figure will reside in the LA Tussauds. I would bitch about how Kylie doesn’t deserve a wax figure, but whatever. Kim has one. Kendall has one too. I get the feeling that the LA museum is the most budget franchise. Besides, the real conversation is that it takes six months to make a wax figure, so what is Kylie going to look like six months from now? The wax figure might look like her now, but she’ll have an entirely new face and body by August. And is “ironic” the right word to use about a girl who looks like a wax figure being made into a wax figure?
Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.
Fifth sign of the apocalypse right there.
A plastic figure made into a wax figure. #SignsOfTheEnd
The first wax statue than looks more human than the human herself.
The wax figure might look more lifelike
My first thought exactly.
Isn’t she already her own wax figure?
I really don’t understand what kind of mother would allow whatever happened to her body/face to their daughter, let alone to 4 of them.
When she does the photo op of standing next to it at the unveiling will anyone be able to tell one from the other? Smh.
No. They could just actually pay her to stand on display for a few hours a day, same themselves the trouble.
I’d ask why she even deserves one, but I’m really not surprised anymore since she already looks like a wax figure, might as well make one.
And you really just have to scroll through her instagram and you’ll easily be able to pinpoint her “evolution” in under a year.
As much as I want to goof on her, it’s sad. She is into phase 3 of Anna Nicole Smith, without Anna’s occasional odd sense of humor. Behind the headlines of what’s going on in America, are the tragedies of the walking wounded, girls like Kylie Jenner. Nothing appealing or impressive about her, just a product of a Hollywood manufactured family. Don’t light matches near her. she’s melting, literally and metaphorically.
Yeah, I feel really sorry for her.
God please let it be with her original face
At the rate she’s racking up the plastic surgeries, they’ll need to be updating the mannequin at least once a year.
Imagine the internal emails at Tussaud’s once it’s done: “melt Jenner’s nose, she changed it again!”.
“Kyliejennerthick” 🤔
Why?
Quick, before she’s irrelevant! (Or melts).
house of horrors section probably, definitely…hopefully
What a waste of wax.
I jist assume she will stand in the museum for some time each day?
Next up, a star on the walk of fame.
