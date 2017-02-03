Lena Dunham: if HBO paid for SATC movies, they should pay for a Girls one

The show Girls is coming to an end later this year. As a result, Lena Dunham is making her farewell tour media rounds. I don’t care one way or the other about the show’s finale, I haven’t watched more than two episodes and I know it won’t mean Lena is going away. Not that I think she should, really. She bugs the ever-living hell out of me but she makes for good discussion.
The cast was interviewed for The Hollywood Reporter and made the cover. It’s a nice pic, primarily because Adam Driver was the first person I saw. I don’t find him hot, but I really like him. If Adam and I were at a party together, I would totally hang with him all night. The topic, of course, was the end of Girls and the massive impact the cast perceived it had on the fabric of society. (How far up their own asses can these people be? Not you, Adam – we’re still cool!) The big news is that the cast, at least, is planning on a Girls movie. Apparently, Lena is sure we will get one because HBO owes her a Girls movie.
On the criticism the show received on race
DUNHAM The race stuff blew up first. [The series was criticized for having an all-white cast.] The second night we aired was the first time I met my boyfriend [musician Jack Antonoff]; we were on a blind date. I had been metabolizing the criticism all week, and I made a really, really dumb joke that I’m perfectly fine to repeat now ’cause I was f—in’ 25. I said, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f— Drake.” He said, “Don’t say that in public; that’s not going to help you.” I just didn’t get it. I was like, “I have the three most annoying white friends, and I’m making a TV show about it.”
On how they have it harder than Adam Driver
MAMET None of us expected this show to do what it did, and it has absolutely elevated all of us in a huge way, but I think it’s still much harder for a woman than a man. The success that Adam has had is indicative [in films such as Star Wars] — that’s no slight to his talent and his ability, but Allison and I are still fighting tooth and nail for any part we get, and we both have to fight very hard for any part that is different in any way from our role on Girls.
DUNHAM Look, Adam is something unusual that Hollywood was waiting for, and he has “movie star” written all over his face in both an old-fashioned and a modern way. But I do think that — and I experience it, too — it can be harder for people to separate female TV characters from the actors playing them.
DRIVER I still think that TV is evil. (Laughs.) But I’d do it again with the right thing.
On what’s next for them, A Girls movie
DUNHAM What’s next for me? I love writing my stupid books, and Jenni and I have [our newsletter] Lenny and a bunch of feature ideas, but we’re giving ourselves the gift of a little time.
KONNER We feel like no one necessarily needs to hear from us right now. But if someone wants to do the [Girls] movie, we’ll do it.
DUNHAM Oh, we’re doing the movie. I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them. But if HBO paid for two Sex and the City ones, they’d better pay for one of ours.
KONNER I think the movie studio paid for those.
DUNHAM Oh, we may have more trouble with that…
[From The Hollywood Reporter, headers added]
Where should we begin? You can read the whole article here. It’s not uninteresting, it’s just such a circle jerk. I’m not saying this show didn’t do some pretty evocative things, I just can’t listen to them telling me how brilliantly evocative they are anymore. Let’s start with the Adam Driver part because, as I established, we go to parties and hang out all night together. Does he have “movie star” written all over his face? Before he appeared as major character in Star Wars, would any of us have pointed to him and said, “oh yeah, that’s our next John Wayne”? I don’t think so. I am delighted he broke out because I think he is truly talented but I’m not seeing his stardom as a foregone conclusion.
How can Lena still be so tone deaf on her approach to race? I didn’t think there was a worse excuse than ‘I have black friends’ but she found it. I don’t care how old she was when she said it, seriously – listen to your boyfriend and don’t say stupid sh*t like, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f— Drake,” in public. Or maybe at all. Or best yet – don’t believe it, which I suspect she probably does.
As for the movie – would you go see it? I do like that she wants to approach it with some thought for story progression but other than that, I got nothing. What’s obvious is that Lena sees her show as the successor to Sex and the City. She has always seen herself as such, even though she said it wasn’t. What is also obvious is a message we have heard from Lena time and time again – that she is owed. She thinks she paid her dues by being such a intellectual maverick and expects the rest of us to acknowledge and reward that.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter and WENN Photos
No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. No one wants it, no one needs it, no one, not a one person. I don’t know any fans but I’d have to wonder what in the world is this white girls first world problems story going to plot out for a movie? Nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl please. SATC was and still is a cultural phenomenon. Heck I live in NY and up to this day tourists do SATC tours in NY. All the casual racism and Mamet whining that she’s not a movie star like Adam is so boring at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all sound very entitled. “I did this show, so I should be a movie star now!” “They had a movie about that show, so they should also have a movie about mine!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adam is phenomenally talented.
That’s the difference, not his gender.
In her dreams to be compared to SATC.
In.her.dreams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No.. and I like Adam Driver despite the fact that he was on Girls.. I tried but could never get past 5 minutes of that show..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto!
No no nope NO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sthap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol the entitlement is insane. They’re all the result of nepotism and wealth. Yes, the daughters of David Mamet and Brian Williams are fighting tooth and nail for everything they’ve got! Elite private schools and vacation homes in the Hamptons and HARD WORK! Poor babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
its mind boggling how they can talk about male privilege but then just flat out deny that having media conntected rich parents is one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hell to the no.
Adam Driver is succeeding in film because he is talented. Lena just whines, in character and out of character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girls movie = Bye Felicia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Entitled much?
HBO paid for stuff that I watch on the internet. They should pay for my internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, her logic isn’t…logical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Adam Driver that bastard. All these other girls worked so hard to get to where they are, no ties to the business whatsoever. Right. This is the problem with interviews like this. They may have a point but it’s lost in the whining. I don’t know if they’re good actresses, I haven’t watched Girls because I can’t stand Dunham’s voice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. Girls isn’t even in the same league as SATC. Although to be fair, I never saw any of the SATC except the first one and I thought it was pretty meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SATC is probably worse than Girls. It was pretty bad…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being critically better or worse isn’t the issue–SATC was more popular and the first movie was a hit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SATC was a phenomenon when it was on. I think people forget that SATC was really groundbreaking with regards to women, sex, and friendships. In addition to seeing something you had never seen on TV before, there was also the costuming. As ridiculous as some of Carrie’s outfits were, they started trends. Giant flowers, anyone? SATC got more ridiculous and less realistic as time went on, but I still think the later seasons hold up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only watched half an episode and the only thing I remember is how amazing Adam Driver is.
And a few years after that, my man Jim Jarmush picks him for his latest film Patterson. And he is awesome in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adam is by far the most talented actor in the show, but it does say something about Hollywood that the breakout star of a show about women is a man. It is a bit sad.
And while I find him very hot, a woman who looks that unusual would never ever make it that big.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is legit the only non annoying character. Jessa grew on me, but it took a while.
The big problem with it is that Lena’s narcissism is steeped BIGLY into the show. Even when her character “grows”……..shit STILL has to be all about her and how she reacts to it….and how she’s not reacting to it, but she TOTALLY IS because everything revolves around her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, no, no, no, no… Please …
No more Lena Dunham. Enough Is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me, me, me, me, me I love me, but let’s talk about you…do you love me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to get past my dislike of Adam Driver being in Girls, I hated the show and him on it that much. Only now can I admit that the guy has a presence.
I wish that Lena would have gone with the comparison to Entourage. As noted above, SATC was genuinely a cultural phenomenon, while Entourage on the other hand has the same niche appeal as Girls. If you can get past Dunham’s naval gazing, I really appreciate her role as one of a handful of women television creators.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SATC was a success partly because while the characters themselves weren’t necessarily easy to relate to, it gave some people something to aspire to. It was fantasy. There is nothing like that with Girls. You can’t relate to them unless you’re as entitled, aimless and spoiled as they are, and their lives suck so you can’t even say that you want them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SATC was a cultural moment that resonated for young women who were aspirational and older women who related to seeing their experience on screen. Girls is not even close to that….it’s not a bad show, but I don’t think it has hit the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh ooh Hecate, I have a story for you! Adam Driver totally is a guy you could hang out with. My brother (who is a Marine) was at some event with a few Marine buddies, and Adam was there. When Adam found out there were Marines in attendance, he asked them to come hang out with him. IIRC my brother said Adam had been a Marine when he was younger. Anyway my brother said he was the coolest nicest guy, totally down to earth. And when he found out that my brother’s wife had a younger autistic brother who was a crazy Star Wars fan, he made a video message for him. He made a family full of life long fans that day !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*slips Beckysuz my number* psst – mention I am from a Navy family, mm’kay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha me too! My grandpa was navy, and my husband is active duty navy. My brother is a hardcore tough Marine, and I like to settle him down once in a while by reminding him I used to change his diapers 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What i gotta give Lena credit for is that even after all the horrible and offensive stuff she said she can still make me think less of her.
First of all calling it”The race stuff ” seriously.
Saying that all of the nepotism actresses of the show didnt profit from that. also right in the interview they talk about male privilege…SERIOUSLY.
And then she even mentions that her boyfriend said DONT SAY THAT IN PUBLIC and now she tells us that story which makes it even worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, Lena Dunham is a terrible representative for pretty much any issue. She’s so arrogant and thinks so highly of her intelligence, she says stupid thing after stupid thing and still doesn’t understand why she’s completely out of line. Excusing her racism because she was 25? So at 25 you’re not a responsible, thoughtful adult? She lives in a bubble.
And the whole Adam Driver thing… It really does a lot of disservice to feminism when we have these women suggest that Driver has been more succesful than them because he’s a man. If the breakthrough of a show called GIRLS is the guy, then perhaps you need to reevaluate your approach to the industry and your idea of your own talent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Excusing her racism because she was 25? So at 25 you’re not a responsible, thoughtful adult?” not only that but she is hardly much older now. its not like she is 60 and looking back at her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was showered with praise and attention for the first 15 minutes of Girls – and she just expected it to continue. Everything she’s said and done has been because she’s chasing that first high.
I watched one episode – the first one – and couldn’t get into it. I couldn’t get into Mad Men and The Sopranos, either. SATC was definitely not the best show ever, but it was solid in its way.
Sorry, when I want to watch a show about awful white people, I’d rather watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – a show on it’s TWELFTH season that makes me laugh my ass off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the first 2 seasons and halfway through the 3rd I just had to stop. Lena’s character was just so neurotic and unlikeable and there was no growth or maturity. In fact all the “girls” were pretty unlikeable and I found myself only interested in the guys that last season. Never really watched SATC, but I know Carrie was endearing and someone you wanted to cheer for. Not so much Girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are her bangs always so crooked?! They are almost as annoying as she is. Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse