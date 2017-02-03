Lena Dunham: if HBO paid for SATC movies, they should pay for a Girls one

The show Girls is coming to an end later this year. As a result, Lena Dunham is making her farewell tour media rounds. I don’t care one way or the other about the show’s finale, I haven’t watched more than two episodes and I know it won’t mean Lena is going away. Not that I think she should, really. She bugs the ever-living hell out of me but she makes for good discussion.

The cast was interviewed for The Hollywood Reporter and made the cover. It’s a nice pic, primarily because Adam Driver was the first person I saw. I don’t find him hot, but I really like him. If Adam and I were at a party together, I would totally hang with him all night. The topic, of course, was the end of Girls and the massive impact the cast perceived it had on the fabric of society. (How far up their own asses can these people be? Not you, Adam – we’re still cool!) The big news is that the cast, at least, is planning on a Girls movie. Apparently, Lena is sure we will get one because HBO owes her a Girls movie.

On the criticism the show received on race

DUNHAM The race stuff blew up first. [The series was criticized for having an all-white cast.] The second night we aired was the first time I met my boyfriend [musician Jack Antonoff]; we were on a blind date. I had been metabolizing the criticism all week, and I made a really, really dumb joke that I’m perfectly fine to repeat now ’cause I was f—in’ 25. I said, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f— Drake.” He said, “Don’t say that in public; that’s not going to help you.” I just didn’t get it. I was like, “I have the three most annoying white friends, and I’m making a TV show about it.” On how they have it harder than Adam Driver

MAMET None of us expected this show to do what it did, and it has absolutely elevated all of us in a huge way, but I think it’s still much harder for a woman than a man. The success that Adam has had is indicative [in films such as Star Wars] — that’s no slight to his talent and his ability, but Allison and I are still fighting tooth and nail for any part we get, and we both have to fight very hard for any part that is different in any way from our role on Girls. DUNHAM Look, Adam is something unusual that Hollywood was waiting for, and he has “movie star” written all over his face in both an old-fashioned and a modern way. But I do think that — and I experience it, too — it can be harder for people to separate female TV characters from the actors playing them. DRIVER I still think that TV is evil. (Laughs.) But I’d do it again with the right thing. On what’s next for them, A Girls movie

DUNHAM What’s next for me? I love writing my stupid books, and Jenni and I have [our newsletter] Lenny and a bunch of feature ideas, but we’re giving ourselves the gift of a little time. KONNER We feel like no one necessarily needs to hear from us right now. But if someone wants to do the [Girls] movie, we’ll do it. DUNHAM Oh, we’re doing the movie. I’d just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them. But if HBO paid for two Sex and the City ones, they’d better pay for one of ours. KONNER I think the movie studio paid for those. DUNHAM Oh, we may have more trouble with that…

Where should we begin? You can read the whole article here. It’s not uninteresting, it’s just such a circle jerk. I’m not saying this show didn’t do some pretty evocative things, I just can’t listen to them telling me how brilliantly evocative they are anymore. Let’s start with the Adam Driver part because, as I established, we go to parties and hang out all night together. Does he have “movie star” written all over his face? Before he appeared as major character in Star Wars, would any of us have pointed to him and said, “oh yeah, that’s our next John Wayne”? I don’t think so. I am delighted he broke out because I think he is truly talented but I’m not seeing his stardom as a foregone conclusion.

How can Lena still be so tone deaf on her approach to race? I didn’t think there was a worse excuse than ‘I have black friends’ but she found it. I don’t care how old she was when she said it, seriously – listen to your boyfriend and don’t say stupid sh*t like, “No one would be calling me a racist if they knew how badly I wanted to f— Drake,” in public. Or maybe at all. Or best yet – don’t believe it, which I suspect she probably does.

As for the movie – would you go see it? I do like that she wants to approach it with some thought for story progression but other than that, I got nothing. What’s obvious is that Lena sees her show as the successor to Sex and the City. She has always seen herself as such, even though she said it wasn’t. What is also obvious is a message we have heard from Lena time and time again – that she is owed. She thinks she paid her dues by being such a intellectual maverick and expects the rest of us to acknowledge and reward that.