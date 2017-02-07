Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to burn your bras, but not for feminist reasons

Back in my youth (my late teens), I would go braless. Considering I was a C-cup at the age of 13, you can imagine that I’m not the kind of woman who should ever really go braless. When I did it back then, it was mostly out of a belief that no one cared, and why not go free? But these days… no, I can’t do it. Personally, I feel sloppy and that has everything to do with being big-busted and feeling too “exposed” without a bra. That being said, I don’t have a big bra collection. I’m always looking for the best brands to fit my size and I tend to just stick with the same brand/design in like three different colors. Decent-quality bras are expensive and I tend not to experiment, and I wear a good bra down to the very end.
But as we’ve learned time and time again, we are mere peasants and Gwyneth Paltrow is here to advise us on what we should be doing, bra-wise. According to Goop, we should be burning our bras. I’m shocked that this suggestion doesn’t come with some pseudo-science about bra-wearing leading to an allergy to carbs. No, Gwyneth says that we should burn our bras because of bad relationship vibes. As in, if you’re getting over a bad breakup, you should burn the bras you wore during that relationship.
On Thursday, Goop published an extensive guide to getting rid of your old lingerie, and, spoiler, it’s not just “throw it in the trash.” Suzannah Galland, a “life advisor and relationship expert,” says you should burn your bras, not as a feminist gesture, but because the ghosts of your old lovers are hanging out in there. “The lingerie you wore with past lovers can carry the toxic residue of those relationships, along with painful memories,” she writes. “While we might not think to trash lingerie that once made us feel so good — or that we spent a lot of money on — it’s a powerful, healing gesture to make.”
Here’s how she says to go about it:
1. Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)
2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.
3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.
4. Shout out the name(s) of the lover(s) you associate with each piece as you go.
5. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future.
So if you happen to catch several different women screaming “Brad!” over a pit of flames this weekend, now you know why.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand the symbolism and I’m not opposed to a ritualistic cleansing fire either. I’m all for burning photos, burning love letters, burning his favorite t-shirt that you “forgot” to return. But burning the bras you wore during the relationship seems like a step too far? Especially if you are one of those elite women who are at the core of Goop’s clientele. Surely they’re spending a lot on their La Perla bras and it’s ridiculous to burn them. WHY NOT JUST WASH THEM??? Wash away the bad boyfriend. It’s probably better for the environment too.
Oooooooo. I’m so glad. It’s been almost a fortnight since Gwen has told me how to live my life.
Are the fumes from burning undies toxic? Acidic? Not Organic certainly?
Yea, I thought this was going to be about bras are toxic so don’t wear them . . . but the thought of burning a bra seems toxic to me. This is so totally dumb.
I’m actually surprised she missed an obsessed with youth trick.
There is research that suggests not wearing a bra reduces the sagging of breasts.
I kind of side eye it though, and assume it’s for smaller breasted women (Goop) and not high impact situations.
One of the few science debates I’ve been totally on the wrong side of the fence for, I refused to believe it u til someone presented me proof via journal articles. It just doesn’t make sense to me, It’s still not the strongest correlation, and I didn’t keelreview the stats and sample size, but I thought for SURE that’s what goopy would be going on about.
The argument is that the bra takes over support duties from the muscles and so the muscles atrophy. There’s sagging with time either way but more extreme if the muscles don’t have to do the work.
I’ve seen decent studies for both sides, but it’s not ever really going to be “hard science”, there’s so many variables that can’t be adequately controlled. Even breast shape; two women with the same bra size can have very different breasts, one type may have a larger “footprint” if you will, and be less likely to sag.
Yeah, I think it may depend on the type of breast tissue too.
There’s denser and looser breasts, denser tissue being more difficult to diagnose cancer and other irregularities in.
@jay, I read that too, but I can’t remember the muscle, it’s not pecs because they don’t attach into the breast and for the life of me I don’t remember another muscle in there.
@TB, imagine getting the funding needed for this. Yes, NIH, I would like to measure nipple height for the next forty years on 100 000 women. What will it prevent? Saggy boobs of course!
Lol I think the original study come from France which I find hilarious for some reason.
Just out of interest, can you remember the article title?
There are no muscles in breasts, the pec major lies behind and doesn’t hold the breasts up. But there are ligaments, maybe that’s what they were looking at??
However at a 30GG I won’t be experimenting lol, sometimes I even have to sleep in a bra…
Yeah probably ligaments not muscles.
I thought they were called “Cooper’s Droopers”…
Or… I don’t know – donate them to shelters?
Are you kidding? How is that something rich and absurd people could possibly do?
That’s the best idea. I had a yard sale once and hesitantly put out my bras that were basically unused because of fit. They were sold in the first minutes for 25 cents a piece. Very sad. Now I understand the great need and donate them- along with new packs of ladies underwear.
IKR? There are a number of great organizations that provide gently used bras to women in need. My preferred brands is Soma, and they even have a donation program too.
To suggest burning them instead is gross, tacky, wasteful, bad for the environment, and so completely Goop.
Too much money and not enough common sense, that’s our Goop..
That smile looks very Botoxy! The upper part of her mouth and face can’t move. Does she use Botox?
Um, nah, thankyouverymuch. I spent some good money on the ones I have, but thanks for once again illuminating us on how wrong we are living our lives, Goopy. Also, hystorical fun fact: I have recently found out that the alleged bra-burning demonstration never actually happened? As in, the protest did take place, and several beauty products were burned, but no bras were harmed during it.
There’s just nothing one can do to make her likeable, is there?
They should be more concerned with the toxic residue lovers leave on beds/couches/chairs, it’s much harder to clean. Burning furniture isn’t practical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
just thinking the same about bedsheets, nighties, cashmere sweaters… and what should one do with jewelry – received and/or worn?
#idiotwomansayingstupidthingsagain
#toomuchstupidity
#howcomeshesnotinTrumpscabinet?
..and then you, Monica, Phoebe and Rachel will chant and cute fire fighters will show up..yawn…
Her real audience can afford to burn their expensive bras too, the rest of you moaning are just peasant gawkers. I saw Judd Apatows wife on one of the late night shows talking very earnestly about some detox diet she learnt from Goop and I’m sure she would host a catered bra burning party for her daughters first breakup. Thats Goops target reader.
This just reeks of Eau De Out of Touch, as always. Because everyone can afford to burn every single bra they wore during a relationship and go buy new ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eau De Out of Touch! Brilliant.
I love the way she rushes past the part about “even if you spent a lot of money on them” because, of course.
Burn my bras after a bad relationship like it’s the bras’ fault?? My bras have never done anything to me but hold up “les girls” and I thank them for their efforts. Bitch has too much time on her hands.
She is ridiculous. Because we all have so much money that we can burn expensive and perfectly good clothing.
Next up: do some plastic surgery because your features carry the hateful gaze of your past lovers or your own self-hatred. Oh, wait…
I sometimes question her intelligence or the lack of.
Seriously.. has she got nothing better to do than dishing out stupid tips on what to do or not to do?
She sounds particularly stupid here. It’s the kind of thing that the old woman who fancies herself a witch in the local crystal/amulet shop says.
I hate this woman and all the bs she sells. The ghosts of past relationships are in a person’s head not their undergarments.
But, but, bbbut! If you “consciously uncouple”, how can you have bad breakups? Those are for peasants! You’re so above all this and uncoupled in such a pure, beautiful way, there can’t be “toxic memories” leftover in your panties?!
Seriously, that’s a whole new level of homeopathy; after the water memory, here comes clothes’ memories of your past bangs… I get that we can have bad memories associated with a piece of clothing, but the issue’s in your head, not in the fabric! Donate your old stuff if you can’t get over it, but creating waste is plain stupid.
Lol, is this her passive aggressive way of telling Coldplay she’s over him?
Oh geez…
No one has time for this shit, not with the state of how the world is. This is beyond indulgent.
This woman is ridiculous.
What was her last film again n why is she still relevant!
I’m just gonna say it. I am not taking bra advice from a woman with pancake boobs.
How about we just stick to burning your cookbooks dear?
If he touched your undies, he touched your body. Why not burn that as well?!?!? Go big or go home, GP!
Not that ridiculous idea.
after my extremely bad breakup, I threw away all old clothes and bras ( did not burn, gave to red cross) I wore with my ex and he touched.
Total cleanse.
I’m all for going braless, I have been lucky enough to be blessed with a (mostly) un-saggy set, even after 40 and 2 kids but I am not going to burn the bras I have, thanks but no thanks. Still gotta wear them to work and with most of my clothes and am not going to go through the pain in the a$$ of bra shopping for new ones. Granted, it has been over 20 years since my last break up, but even then I would have rather of had a Brazilian wax daily then go bra shopping.
This woman is truly living on her own planet.
Ah, but you left out the best part! Sure, you should burn your bras, but not just at any old time. Nope, according to Goop, it has to be done during a full moon, just like other (and I quote) ”full moon fire rituals”.
I really yearn for the times when wearing a bra becomes a choice and isn’t a hard norm anymore. I hate them with passion. I wish I didn’t have to wear them. I do wear them very rarely these days but it’s always a choice between decent and attractive because if I choose to not wear a bra, I need to hide it so that no one in the office suspects I’m braless. Is there a movement for this?
I think the advice is about ‘sexy times’ lingerie…the go-to bits that put you in the mood.
And I have wondered this too, seems weird to wear them with multiple, distinct partners.
“I’m gonna wash that man right out of my bra…”
Nah, that doesn’t work.
