Melissa McCarthy & Kristen Stewart made ‘SNL’ surprisingly great this weekend

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

By the looks of it, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live was one of the best episodes in a while. I stopped staying up for SNL years ago, but I catch up on clips on Sunday, and it seemed like producers realized they had many really strong skits, because they put more than a dozen clips online. Shockingly, Kristen Stewart was the host this weekend and she didn’t even do a bad job. She did drop an F-bomb during her opening monologue, because of course she did. She also addressed the fact that Emperor Baby Fists tweeted about her nearly a dozen times four years ago.

The strongest K-Stew sketch was a “commercial” for Totinos. Halfway through the commercial, it turns into Blue is the Warmest Color and it’s actually amazing.

This is the cold open with Alec Baldwin as Trump and the Grim Reaper as Steve Bannon. It’s shocking how accurate this is.

This was just a scary-funny bit too about all of the new Customs regulations.

And finally, here is arguably the best skit SNL has done in years. Melissa McCarthy popped up to play the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer. And it was glorious.

Incidentally, the Real Sean Spicer commented on McCarthy’s portrait yesterday, saying that he thought it was “funny” but Melissa could “dial it back.” Of course, Spicer also whined that SNL is being “mean” to Baby Fists.

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

The 69th Annual Director Guild Awards - Arrivals

Screencaps from SNL.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

59 Responses to “Melissa McCarthy & Kristen Stewart made ‘SNL’ surprisingly great this weekend”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:18 am

    It was epic. LOVED it. Melissa should just take over from Spicer, she’d do a better job at being Spicer than Spicer does

    Reply
  2. MunichGirl says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:19 am

    So Spicer whined about it. A bunch of toddlers in the White House.

    Reply
  3. Imqrious2 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I usually DVR it and watch *maybe* one or two skits at the most anymore. It’s become so bad the last few years. But Last night made up for a LOT of bad shows. Alec Baldwin is perfection; him and his “Angel” of death…. OMG! And the Customs “video”: scarily realistic now. But, Melissa McCarthy NAILED it! I was literally wiping tear, she was SO funny (and God knows, she got the “look” down pat, too! BIG kudos to SNL this week!

    Reply
  4. Chelly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:21 am

    All fun & games till it’s about them…then it’s just meeean, dial it back will ya! Haha

    Reply
  5. Senaber says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    This episode made me like Kristin Stewart. Add that to supporting Budweiser, lawyers, that one nascar dude, not to mention agreeing with Howard Stern and I feel I’ve had a surprising amount of personal growth in these past few weeks.

    Reply
  6. greenmonster says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I watched the MM skit yesterday on a trainride home and laughed the whole time. She was fantastic.

    Also “There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” I’m not a native speaker so I have to ask: is this as dumb as it sounds? There is meaness in mean? Really? Maybe there is even a funny element in fun?!

    Reply
  7. virginfangirl2 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Trump has made SNL great again.

    Reply
  8. justcrimmles says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 am

    The gum, the podium, the apology not accepted. So good.

    Reply
  9. Bex says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Kristen was excellent (I can’t help but like her, I’m sorry) and Melissa was spectacular. She should be on every week knowing how much it irritates the petulant children in the White House.

    Reply
  10. Nancy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Melissa owned the show man. She was hysterical. Even Spicer said it was “cute,” opposed to his master who can’t laugh at himself.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

      I don’t know why it makes me happy that Spicer didn’t throw a tantrum…I guess it shows that he’s not completely soulless and probably realizes the insanity of his position. Which gives me hope that there will be big dissent among the ranks eventually.

      Reply
      • Melly says:
        February 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

        Before he took the position in the Trump admin, Spicer seemed like a reasonable guy. I never agreed with his politics, seeing as i’m a crazy liberal, but he seemed like a normal person. There is a lot of reporting that Trump gave spicer the job on the condition that he’s tough and tows the line. I guess Spicer sold his soul for a job he’s not very good at.

      • Shambles says:
        February 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

        I feel like every time Spicer gives a briefing, he has this look on his face like, “Are you guys buying this sh!t?” He knows he’s spitting bullsh!t, pure and simple.

        I’ve watched MM as Spicer 4 times so far. Crying

      • Greeneyes says:
        February 6, 2017 at 8:30 am

        @Melly.. I think there has always been a bit of a soulless Trumpette underneath Spicer all along. A normal person doesn’t argue with a Company for several years on Twitter whether their product is ice cream or not. Seems he can’t seem to let things go if not his way of thinking. A huge Trump trait.

  11. minx says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    MM was perfection.

    Reply
  12. SilverUnicorn says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Simply fantastic.
    And that podium… hahahaha I really think, as someone said on Twitter, that even the real Spicer would like a podium to beat people up with… (plus the incarcerated CNN journo lol).

    Reply
  13. als says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Melissa was brilliant. I keep watching her over and over. Love it.

    From that Totinos skit I got why everyone hooks up with Kirsten all the time. She is hot!
    Now I get Alicia Cargile that kept making up with her.

    Reply
  14. ASav says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    The Cold Open was too much of a throwback to W and Cheney with the desk swap–I can’t even laugh about Bannon, the threat is too real! But even I appreciated the MM skit!! Hilarious!!! It’s nice to know SNL can still produce some biting but actually funny political humor now and again. “He will not be de-turd.”

    Reply
  15. Tanguerita says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

    MOOSE LAMBS! That’s all.

    Reply
  16. Jenns says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    A few thoughts:

    1. Melissa deserves and Emmy for that. She was absolute perfection. I watched that clip at least 15 times yesterday. Her comedic timing was amazing.
    2. Whoever suggested Melissa to play Spicer deserves a raise.
    3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
    4. Spicer had every opportunity to win in his response. All he needed to do at the briefing today was walk out with a cup of gum and dump some into his mouth before starting.

    Reply
  17. toni says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Don’t let Bannon being portrayed by the Grim Reaper, let him be shown as a drunk sloppy mess and let Rosie O’Donell play him. Trump might slit his wrists or have a heart attack.

    Reply
  18. anniefannie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Melissa McCarthy is our new National treasure! She gave the 1st belly laugh since bozo took office!

    Reply
  19. Slowsnow says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:57 am

    “Tu es mon Totino” killed me.

    Reply
  20. Jess says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I usually can’t watch Kristen because I get second hand embarrassment for her awkwardness, she reminds me of myself when I’m the center of attention and it makes my stomach turn! I thought she did a great job though, even the f bomb was hilarious and she recovered well.

    Reply
  21. Splinter says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I was surprised that Kristen was ready to touch such subjects as Twilight, dating Rob, cheating scandal and being gay. She has grown up.

    Reply
  22. Rapunzel says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The bit where Trump tries to get Nieto to pay for the wall was the best. And the Zimbabwe dictator mocking him. Plus Merkel: “Barak Obama I miss you!”. Amen.

    I totally thought the cold open was as good as the Spicer skit.

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    MM crushed it Saturday night. Hair and voice were absolute perfection. You can judge how incredible a comedian is by how little they laugh at themselves. How she didn’t burst into laughing is beyond me. She’s gold!
    Thanks, Emperor Zero, for making SNL great again!

    Reply
  24. Slowsnow says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:29 am

    The part about the “ban” being Trumpito quoting the press and not the other way round had me in tears of joy.
    “Your words not mine!”. Not only was it funny but it completely and definitely dismantled El Trumpito’s manipulative, brainwashing rethoric (does it even deserve to be called that?) and snowflake-in-chief syndrome.

    Reply
  25. The Original G says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:37 am

    If Baldwin is going to continue he’s going to have develop some nuance.

    McCarthy is pure genius.

    Reply
  26. Eric says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    As an aside, just had to comment about KellyAnne Conjob, who tweeted that protesters marched for Emperor Zero on Sunday.
    Haha! She got blasted back for calling the supporters “protesters” and many tweets in response indicated, correctly, that “10s marched.”
    What a wingnut!
    Epic fail!
    Sad!
    Disaster!
    PERIOD!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment