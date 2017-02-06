Melissa McCarthy & Kristen Stewart made ‘SNL’ surprisingly great this weekend

By the looks of it, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live was one of the best episodes in a while. I stopped staying up for SNL years ago, but I catch up on clips on Sunday, and it seemed like producers realized they had many really strong skits, because they put more than a dozen clips online. Shockingly, Kristen Stewart was the host this weekend and she didn’t even do a bad job. She did drop an F-bomb during her opening monologue, because of course she did. She also addressed the fact that Emperor Baby Fists tweeted about her nearly a dozen times four years ago.
The strongest K-Stew sketch was a “commercial” for Totinos. Halfway through the commercial, it turns into Blue is the Warmest Color and it’s actually amazing.
This is the cold open with Alec Baldwin as Trump and the Grim Reaper as Steve Bannon. It’s shocking how accurate this is.
This was just a scary-funny bit too about all of the new Customs regulations.
And finally, here is arguably the best skit SNL has done in years. Melissa McCarthy popped up to play the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer. And it was glorious.
Incidentally, the Real Sean Spicer commented on McCarthy’s portrait yesterday, saying that he thought it was “funny” but Melissa could “dial it back.” Of course, Spicer also whined that SNL is being “mean” to Baby Fists.
Screencaps from SNL.
It was epic. LOVED it. Melissa should just take over from Spicer, she’d do a better job at being Spicer than Spicer does
I had stopped to watch SNL skits (even on youtube) ages ago.
Last Saturday, it was glorious, even my husband watched the skits and he never liked a single thing in SNL shows.
Melissa was brilliant. We had to watch the skit twice because we were laughing so hard the first time we missed some of the jokes.
I would like to know who came up with the idea…who saw that MM would make a dead-on Spicer, because it was a brilliant idea.
So Spicer whined about it. A bunch of toddlers in the White House.
I usually DVR it and watch *maybe* one or two skits at the most anymore. It’s become so bad the last few years. But Last night made up for a LOT of bad shows. Alec Baldwin is perfection; him and his “Angel” of death…. OMG! And the Customs “video”: scarily realistic now. But, Melissa McCarthy NAILED it! I was literally wiping tear, she was SO funny (and God knows, she got the “look” down pat, too! BIG kudos to SNL this week!
I also just dvr so I could fast forward but McCarthy was great.
agree – thought it was the best one in ages. so much material with the new regime – the only positive thing you can say about it.
All fun & games till it’s about them…then it’s just meeean, dial it back will ya! Haha
This episode made me like Kristin Stewart. Add that to supporting Budweiser, lawyers, that one nascar dude, not to mention agreeing with Howard Stern and I feel I’ve had a surprising amount of personal growth in these past few weeks.
Doing SNL was a smart move for Kristen. I wasn’t a fan of hers before this, but now i kinda like her.
I watched the MM skit yesterday on a trainride home and laughed the whole time. She was fantastic.
Also “There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” I’m not a native speaker so I have to ask: is this as dumb as it sounds? There is meaness in mean? Really? Maybe there is even a funny element in fun?!
You are correct. That is as dumb as it sounds.
Trump has made SNL great again.
SNL is always better with Republican presidents imo.
I enjoyed Phil H’s take on Clinton. The jogging to a fast food joint and explaining international issues with other customer’s food was just one classic. It was also done during the early days of his first term.
The gum, the podium, the apology not accepted. So good.
Seriously…. I watched it at least 5 times yesterday and laughed so hard EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!
CNN in a cage with a diaper on. Everyone hates Glenn. So good.
Don’t forget the visual aids. There were a couple moments where she channeled Spicer so well that it seemed like she actually was him, it was almost eerie.
The only bummer for me was reading a bunch of appreciative comments from Trump supporters — saying that SNL nailed Spicer’s “toughness,” that finally someone is taking down the reporters. Sigh.
It is great. I think it is her hand gestures for me that make so fantastic. I think if something had to Alec Baldwin and he could not fulfill the playing of trump, MM could step up. Her hands are tiny and she speaks so well with them.
If we take nothing else from this sketch, can we at least start calling Tr*mp DeTurd? Lord Dampnut DeTurd.
Kristen was excellent (I can’t help but like her, I’m sorry) and Melissa was spectacular. She should be on every week knowing how much it irritates the petulant children in the White House.
Kristen was great. Plus she is gorgeous. Melissa was exceptional! Her ‘Spicer’ is brilliant.
Melissa owned the show man. She was hysterical. Even Spicer said it was “cute,” opposed to his master who can’t laugh at himself.
I don’t know why it makes me happy that Spicer didn’t throw a tantrum…I guess it shows that he’s not completely soulless and probably realizes the insanity of his position. Which gives me hope that there will be big dissent among the ranks eventually.
Before he took the position in the Trump admin, Spicer seemed like a reasonable guy. I never agreed with his politics, seeing as i’m a crazy liberal, but he seemed like a normal person. There is a lot of reporting that Trump gave spicer the job on the condition that he’s tough and tows the line. I guess Spicer sold his soul for a job he’s not very good at.
I feel like every time Spicer gives a briefing, he has this look on his face like, “Are you guys buying this sh!t?” He knows he’s spitting bullsh!t, pure and simple.
I’ve watched MM as Spicer 4 times so far. Crying
@Melly.. I think there has always been a bit of a soulless Trumpette underneath Spicer all along. A normal person doesn’t argue with a Company for several years on Twitter whether their product is ice cream or not. Seems he can’t seem to let things go if not his way of thinking. A huge Trump trait.
MM was perfection.
Can Melissa McCarthy be the President IRL please? Thanks.
Simply fantastic.
And that podium… hahahaha I really think, as someone said on Twitter, that even the real Spicer would like a podium to beat people up with… (plus the incarcerated CNN journo lol).
“We’re not fake news!”
Hahahahahahahaha I’m rewatching it now!!
Melissa was brilliant. I keep watching her over and over. Love it.
From that Totinos skit I got why everyone hooks up with Kirsten all the time. She is hot!
Now I get Alicia Cargile that kept making up with her.
The Cold Open was too much of a throwback to W and Cheney with the desk swap–I can’t even laugh about Bannon, the threat is too real! But even I appreciated the MM skit!! Hilarious!!! It’s nice to know SNL can still produce some biting but actually funny political humor now and again. “He will not be de-turd.”
I’m glad they went that way with Bannon — think how fun it would be to mock his actual disheveled and gross appearance. Portraying him as the grim reaper is a much more powerful statement about Bannon as our biggest threat to democracy.
MOOSE LAMBS! That’s all.
Omg that one had me crying!
A few thoughts:
1. Melissa deserves and Emmy for that. She was absolute perfection. I watched that clip at least 15 times yesterday. Her comedic timing was amazing.
2. Whoever suggested Melissa to play Spicer deserves a raise.
3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
4. Spicer had every opportunity to win in his response. All he needed to do at the briefing today was walk out with a cup of gum and dump some into his mouth before starting.
I agree… I also think the costume/make up team deserves much accolades. They did such a great job trans forming her.
Alow me to repeat this slowly so that everyone can hear:
3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
3. Any idiot who says that women aren’t funny deserve a punch to the nads.
Don’t let Bannon being portrayed by the Grim Reaper, let him be shown as a drunk sloppy mess and let Rosie O’Donell play him. Trump might slit his wrists or have a heart attack.
I hear you. But I said above that I think it makes a really powerful statement that they don’t skewer his appearance, it shows how deadly he really is. I think it might actually make supporters think twice.
I thought the grim reaper was funny the first time, but now the more we know about Bannon, he should be played by someone in a bloated, drunken, slob mess of a costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rosie O’Donnell as Bannon is pure genius!
SNL needs to book Rosie O as Bannon! That would be fantastic!! She could still dress like the Grim Reaper if they want.
Melissa McCarthy is our new National treasure! She gave the 1st belly laugh since bozo took office!
“Tu es mon Totino” killed me.
The Totino bit was followed by a real Totino commercial. THAT killed me.
I usually can’t watch Kristen because I get second hand embarrassment for her awkwardness, she reminds me of myself when I’m the center of attention and it makes my stomach turn! I thought she did a great job though, even the f bomb was hilarious and she recovered well.
I was surprised that Kristen was ready to touch such subjects as Twilight, dating Rob, cheating scandal and being gay. She has grown up.
The bit where Trump tries to get Nieto to pay for the wall was the best. And the Zimbabwe dictator mocking him. Plus Merkel: “Barak Obama I miss you!”. Amen.
I totally thought the cold open was as good as the Spicer skit.
Breitbart was apoplectic about the Zimbabwe part; that it was racist and disrespectful to the president. Sigh. I cackled. Because Trump is a bully and sometimes, that’s how you have to deal with bullies.
My sweet Barakt! 😭😭😭
MM crushed it Saturday night. Hair and voice were absolute perfection. You can judge how incredible a comedian is by how little they laugh at themselves. How she didn’t burst into laughing is beyond me. She’s gold!
Thanks, Emperor Zero, for making SNL great again!
The part about the “ban” being Trumpito quoting the press and not the other way round had me in tears of joy.
“Your words not mine!”. Not only was it funny but it completely and definitely dismantled El Trumpito’s manipulative, brainwashing rethoric (does it even deserve to be called that?) and snowflake-in-chief syndrome.
If Baldwin is going to continue he’s going to have develop some nuance.
McCarthy is pure genius.
As an aside, just had to comment about KellyAnne Conjob, who tweeted that protesters marched for Emperor Zero on Sunday.
Haha! She got blasted back for calling the supporters “protesters” and many tweets in response indicated, correctly, that “10s marched.”
What a wingnut!
Epic fail!
Sad!
Disaster!
PERIOD!
