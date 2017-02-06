Duchess Kate wore skinny jeans & a £280 ski jacket to sprint in London

The three younger royals were out and about on Sunday in London. Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did an advance-event for the London Marathon. Their charity, Heads Together, is the “charity of the year” for the London Marathon, and likely hundreds of runners will be doing the marathon to benefit Heads Together. Heads Together is the umbrella organization/foundation for several charities though, and am I the only one who feels like Will, Kate and Harry have just created some weird, extra bureaucracy for much-needed charitable giving? We’ll see.
Anyway, Sunday’s event was a “training day” with some of the runners, and it involved Will, Kate and Harry doing sporty things, like running a sprint together. They obviously knew that they would be doing sporty things, so I don’t know why they dressed the way they did, or why they didn’t wear the blue marathon gear which other people are wearing. When I first looked through these photos, I felt sweet relief that at least Kate didn’t wear wedges. That’s the low bar set for Kate: she wore New Balance trainers, so at least she got that right. Except she also wore skinny jeans and a £280 quilted ski jacket by Perfect Moment. She didn’t even do a real ponytail! She just pulled her hair back loosely for a few minutes, then took it out. And yes, she wore her huge sapphire ring to run.
Meanwhile, did you know that William and Kate will be “apart” this Valentine’s Day? Kate has to work!! You know she’ll need a month-long vacation after being made to WORK on V-Day. The Kensington Palace office announced that she’ll be visiting an RAF base on V-Day in her capacity as the royal patron of the Air Cadet Organization. That patronage was thrust on Kate two Christmases ago. Prince Philip and the Queen bum-rushed her at Christmas lunch at the Palace and made her take the patronage. And now it’s ruining her V-Day! Kate will also be attending the BAFTAs for the first time ever this weekend (Sunday the 12th). So much work! Mustique is calling you, Kate.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They must have just come back from vacation or are ramping up the numbers before going off to St Barthes or Mustique.
Wonder if they will attend the BAFTA gala in their own house this year.
PS. She made another painful speech at a primary school today. Again she was prattling on about how grateful and lucky she was to have a family that looked after her.
LOL Kate and her standard answers.
Claimingthe Cambridges do these events to ramp up their numbers is just not a valid criticism. They have consistently proven that they will do what they want when they want. They are too self-absorbed to care what people who memorize the court circular think.
DU (aka B) is right. W&K are self-absorbed, but even their advisors have to pay some attention to the fact that the Queen was very ill over Christmas and simply cannot keep up the pace any more.
I’m just of the opinion that it has nothing to do with vacations or year end totals. They do the minimum to please the courtiers. That is it.
She often wears skinny jeans, a bit inappropriate for a future Queen Consort. JMO.
I agree, though for this event it’s OK. Not OK for tours in wineries etc….
I wish I had this legs! How often does she work out?
Too much and too often. She is too skinny bordering on / being anorexic already.
It is dangerous to equate physical thinness with an eating disorder, no matter how often the two seem to coincide.
Why not wear the new £220 pair of track pants she wore last year for a tennis event? Still too tight, but slightly less inappropriate than the sprayed-on skinny jeans.
She looks so much happier at sports events than at other ones.
Just what I was going to say! Her smile looks genuine for a change.
Just what I was going to say. She needs to find a way to find this level of happiness in her work all the time. Amazing what a difference it makes in her face.
This! I always thought she missed a trick by not advocating sport for women in the UK. Like, taking on the woman’s football game in this country (England for starters) and giving it a well shot in the arm exposure wise. Or just women’s sport in general. She seems to be sporty woman, and nowt wrong with that. She could then tie it to mental health and well being.
Let’s just wait and see for how long her happyness lasts this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there a rule against exercising with jewellery on? Genuinely curious? Serene Williams wears lots of jewellery to play. Haven’t seen any criticism of that….
Most people don’t wear large rings while running. But to each their own. Personally, i find the skinny jeans more cray than the jewelry.
I was thinking that possibly the skinnies were more appropriate than leggings? I really don’t know what the rules are for what they can wear, but leggings seem inappropriate since people bitch about regular people wearing them, and sweatpants just aren’t very cute (unless it’s that style where they are tighter, I think they’re called trackies? I don’t know…), so skinny jeans that are probably not 100% denim seem like the best alternative to me
Kate could have just worn ordinary jogging bottoms (not the soft cotton ones but some running ones). I run with my rings on, but not my glasses!
You’re on the wrong website if you think the people here praise Miss Dolittle for being lazy, work-shy and spoiled.
The Cambridges were photographed in Mustique in February 2015. If you consider that “years ago.” Her first official appearance of 2016 was February 7, so not like she needed a vacation.
Last year they did a ski vacation instead of Mustique. And a vacation in France. To rest from Kate’s 63 days of work.
Mustique or elsewhere. They are the Dolittlest couple of multiple holidays a year.
I doubt that they celebrate Valentine’s Day anyway…
I think it’s impressive how she can smile so nicely while running. I’ve never seen anyone so happy to be sprinting.
The jacket is cute, but seems a little off for the event. Skinny jeans? SKINNY JEAN WHILE RUNNING? Girl, ya brain broke.
We had a deluge of these pictures come in at work yesterday, I swear, every ten frames she was hiking her jeans up over her butt or adjusting something. She looked like a fidgety teenager.
WEAR CLOTHES THAT FIT YOU PROPERLY WOMAN, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU’RE MEANT TO BE ‘WORKING’.
She needs a belt, maybe?
Also, she’s incredibly insecure, and would fidget with something regardless
Harry’s jacket is practically the same
And he was also wearing jeans; as was Will
I think William was wearing chinos, but personally, my problem isn’t necessarily with wearing casual clothes. I think that’s completely fine, especially for an event like this. I’d personally like to see more smart/casual wear.
The difference between them was the fact that their jeans/trousers actually fit them well and didn’t need constantly readjusting/pulling out of their butt. (I was pulling my hair out by the end of the day – how does a 35(?) year old not anticipate wedgies/general discomfort from skin tight skinny jeans whilst doing sports in them?)
Kate doesn’t have a proper grip on her wardrobe.
Skinnies for sports???? Well, maybe. But not wearing a belt while her pants keep going south? Nope.
I thought they were pure Lycra running pants. Jean or denim is a bit heavy for such activity, that is pure ewww but then Will wore a sweater to run.
I read there was no Mustique for them this year. MIchael and Ma went alone.
I wouldn’t doubt though, with the run up to the wedding there will be time for a short getaway to TR™James’ hotel in the Caribbean, perhaps in the guise of a Hen’s Party?
Agree.
I see more and more Rexit comments on the Internet and that the monarchy is done after the Queen is gone.
I’m convinced that one of the reasons that May is rushing through the Trump state visit is because everyone is nervous about how Charles is going to deal with these things. Once he’s king, he can’t just refuse to attend state dinners with China, for example.
He will try to skip meetings with people he despises once he becomes king, I bet. And then the courtiers and politicians will look at the Royal Family and wonder whom they can trust to diplomatically woe Britain’s allies in military or economic matters. Then they look at the witless whiney then-heir to the throne (William) and his dolittle fashion barbie wife (Kate) who likes to flash her biscuit.
Oh dear.
I see more and more Rexit comments on the Internet and that the monarchy is done after the Queen is gone.
Same. Saaame.
Hmmm you make a good point about Heads Together… is it like United Way in that you give your money to them and then they dole it out to charities in need? I’ve always had a problem with the middleman taking a cut (however small). But then again, I think United Way gives to smaller, local charities that may not have their marketing and clout. I do side eye it, but I can see both sides.
Sometimes, as well as the advantages of greater promotion (therefore more donations), umbrella third sector organisations develop infrastructures which benefit smaller charities that don’t have the means to employ full-time staff on areas such as training and development and instituting partnership working with public sector/LAs etc. They can provide legal support and additional resources not just act as middleman for the redistribution of funds. A kind of hub approach for smaller charities to tap into. It can be useful.
Careful with charities, especially in Britain. There are charities who “employ” directors who earn a healthy 6-figure annual income and that does nearly exhaust their budget. The one I am referring to does employ a former high-ranking civil servant. Nevertheless they still get some money from the government to do advertising and that is how he gets his six-figure wage.
It is disgusting. He earns more than a school teacher and nobody knows how much “work” he actually does.
I refuse to give to the big charities as only about 25p from every £1 goes to the actual cause – tax breaks in this country (am in the UK) make it very lucrative and an easy vehicle to defraud (see recent controversy over the Kids Company charity last year).
Senior staff easily get paid 3 figures while the ground level staff get peanuts. I’m a freelancer and once interviewed at a large well known charity where the rate was the same as I would get in the financial sector. I once dated a guy who worked in the finance dept for another large charity – he opened my eyes as to how they work. The big charities are run like corporations, to make a profit that goes into ‘bonuses’ for the directors/senior managers. He also said the financial waste was heartbreaking.
She’s looking pretty pale etc. lately.
And is it just me or is her face looking kind of puffy? I’ve been bump watching her for the past month or two though, and she hasn’t been gaining any weight so I’m not sure what the deal is.
I don’t think there will be anymore children. But then I was surprised when Ms Blair had another baby.
I’m guessing she’ll get pregnant this summer after Pippa’s Wedding of the Year.
Her latest speech about mental health was all about her luckiness, also her mother apparently taught her “kindness”…( gosh, how interesting), “honesty” … ditching Paralympics for naked sunbathing, “respect” ( Snubbing irish guards) etc .Right. Her ignorance about the subject which she is supposedly keen about, shows through. Waste of opportunities, this one.
I think she and William do a real disservice to Heads Together when all they offer are platitudes. Surely there must be some mental health workers who could clue the Lambridges in on the causes of mental health issues. “Being from a good family with SAH parents” really is so unhelpful and untrue not to mention insulting. They are so clueless!!
Don’t forget that Waity thought that a Remembrance Day commemorating the victims of the World War II was actually a laughing matter. I will never forget that she and Camilla and Sophie stood on the balcony and laughed heartily while below the Queen and a lot of veterans remembered the war(s) and its victims.
See here:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2060993/Kate-Middleton-Duchess-Cambridge-attends-Remembrance-Sunday-ceremony.html
Pics here:
http://lovelolaheart.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/2011Row1.png
Good summary of Kate’s annual Remembrance Day antics:
http://lovelolaheart.com/?p=2519
DM posted a photo of Kate lifting up her jacket to reveal her entire butt in all its tight, skinny pant (non) glory.
Kate actually looks okay, William and Harry look overdressed. I can symphatize with the hair thing, I hate hate hate wearing my hair up. Besides, loose hair makes her look less harsh. Turtlenecks don’t look good on anyone though.
Will, Kate and Harry have just created some weird, extra bureaucracy for much-needed charitable giving?- pretty much yeah. Its like Wills foundation for protecting animals or whatever its about.(whens the last time he did anything for that?) It doesnt actually do anything. All the charities under it do but Heads Together doesnt do anything except give the royals good pr.
As someone else mentioned, Harry’s jacket practically the same as Kate’s. The jeans were fine. Everyone in the UK wearing skinny jeans at moment. Probably most popular style of dress. They were not pretending they were serious athletes. It was a fun thing for them. They would have looked ridiculous togged up like “proper” athletes. They are not and it was a tiny distance. Watch too the body language between Kate and William. That is not put on. A couple very much in love. One last thing, there is a group photo which includes Kate and Paula Radcliffe. I think Kate appears marginally taller. To check Kate’s real height, you should check out Paula’s.
Hi Jason
As I scrolled through the pictures I noted that Kate’s skinny jeans even look too big for her.
I dislike what seems to be William’s character; however, I always zoom in on the protuberance that sits below his waistband. It’s always out front and center.
All shallow. I know.
Waity Katie has finally seen the light and decided to buy a size of skinny jeans that
a) doesn’t look like spray-on
b) doesn’t show the outline of her vagina
I hate to defend her, but William and Harry were dressed exaclty like her: no one of them was appropriate for a run.
Kate does wear running shoes (track shoes). so she expected to do some running.
There are elegant gym pants that look like jazz pants with an all-straight leg. but I suppose that is just too un-skinny for Kate.
If you haven’t watched the video of the “sprint”, just want to point out that, as in most things in life, Wills tried to beat Harry, yet Harry made winning look easy.
Harry has always been more athletic than William. Diana took notice of it when they were boys on the ski slopes.
I see nothing wrong with skinny jeans it’s not 1800s future queen or not. The jewelry didn’t bother me either.
Also- in the past, people were commenting about Kate’s long torso and short legs. I never really saw it before until these set of photos. She really does look short- legged.
That must be why she likes the wedges – it draws the eyes away from her short legs.
And high-waisted skirts and coats and dresses. Everything high-waisted.
For once, I actually thought Kate looked good yesterday. Although I detest her skinny jeggings I felt they were appropriate for yesterday’s event, except for having to be pulled up regularly, and I liked her red jacket. She suits the colour.
I agree with others who said she looked as if she was enjoying herself and that her smiles were genuine. It’s a pity she can’t bring that level of enthusiasm to her other engagements.
I thought the same. And they weren’t running a marathon-it’s like a 1 minute sprint. What they were wearing was fine. It’s interesting how much more into each other they are at these sporting events too.
I like the jacket, and she looks cute while running.
The full video was actually really cute. I do think william and Harry have a close bond and william is always more relaxed and appealing when harry is around. I thought the video was really appealing and they looked like they were having fun–relaxed and not fake happy to be here. And pants or not, they had some good speed on them.
Ditto.
I also think the Cambridge-Wales brotherhood is charming. Despite many claims here, I’ve seen nothing to indicate frostiness between them. *shrug*
They don’t look like jeans, they look like lycra running pants.
I think she looks cute and appropriate for the event.
