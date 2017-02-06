Duchess Kate wore skinny jeans & a £280 ski jacket to sprint in London

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together Training Day

The three younger royals were out and about on Sunday in London. Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did an advance-event for the London Marathon. Their charity, Heads Together, is the “charity of the year” for the London Marathon, and likely hundreds of runners will be doing the marathon to benefit Heads Together. Heads Together is the umbrella organization/foundation for several charities though, and am I the only one who feels like Will, Kate and Harry have just created some weird, extra bureaucracy for much-needed charitable giving? We’ll see.

Anyway, Sunday’s event was a “training day” with some of the runners, and it involved Will, Kate and Harry doing sporty things, like running a sprint together. They obviously knew that they would be doing sporty things, so I don’t know why they dressed the way they did, or why they didn’t wear the blue marathon gear which other people are wearing. When I first looked through these photos, I felt sweet relief that at least Kate didn’t wear wedges. That’s the low bar set for Kate: she wore New Balance trainers, so at least she got that right. Except she also wore skinny jeans and a £280 quilted ski jacket by Perfect Moment. She didn’t even do a real ponytail! She just pulled her hair back loosely for a few minutes, then took it out. And yes, she wore her huge sapphire ring to run.

Meanwhile, did you know that William and Kate will be “apart” this Valentine’s Day? Kate has to work!! You know she’ll need a month-long vacation after being made to WORK on V-Day. The Kensington Palace office announced that she’ll be visiting an RAF base on V-Day in her capacity as the royal patron of the Air Cadet Organization. That patronage was thrust on Kate two Christmases ago. Prince Philip and the Queen bum-rushed her at Christmas lunch at the Palace and made her take the patronage. And now it’s ruining her V-Day! Kate will also be attending the BAFTAs for the first time ever this weekend (Sunday the 12th). So much work! Mustique is calling you, Kate.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

71 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore skinny jeans & a £280 ski jacket to sprint in London”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    They must have just come back from vacation or are ramping up the numbers before going off to St Barthes or Mustique.

    Wonder if they will attend the BAFTA gala in their own house this year.

    PS. She made another painful speech at a primary school today. Again she was prattling on about how grateful and lucky she was to have a family that looked after her.

  2. MunichGirl says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    She often wears skinny jeans, a bit inappropriate for a future Queen Consort. JMO.

  3. Mikasa says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:21 am

    She looks so much happier at sports events than at other ones.

  4. Soothie says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Lol love referencing mustique when she hasn’t been in years. Keep up that lame old criticism, might be right eventually :) :) :)

    Is there a rule against exercising with jewellery on? Genuinely curious? Serene Williams wears lots of jewellery to play. Haven’t seen any criticism of that….

  5. amy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I doubt that they celebrate Valentine’s Day anyway…

  6. Melly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I think it’s impressive how she can smile so nicely while running. I’ve never seen anyone so happy to be sprinting.
    The jacket is cute, but seems a little off for the event. Skinny jeans? SKINNY JEAN WHILE RUNNING? Girl, ya brain broke.

  7. Imqrious2 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I read there was no Mustique for them this year. MIchael and Ma went alone.

    I wouldn’t doubt though, with the run up to the wedding there will be time for a short getaway to TR™James’ hotel in the Caribbean, perhaps in the guise of a Hen’s Party?

  8. alfaQ says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I see more and more Rexit comments on the Internet and that the monarchy is done after the Queen is gone.

    • Tina says:
      February 6, 2017 at 7:41 am

      I’m convinced that one of the reasons that May is rushing through the Trump state visit is because everyone is nervous about how Charles is going to deal with these things. Once he’s king, he can’t just refuse to attend state dinners with China, for example.

      • bitchy says:
        February 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

        He will try to skip meetings with people he despises once he becomes king, I bet. And then the courtiers and politicians will look at the Royal Family and wonder whom they can trust to diplomatically woe Britain’s allies in military or economic matters. Then they look at the witless whiney then-heir to the throne (William) and his dolittle fashion barbie wife (Kate) who likes to flash her biscuit.
        Oh dear.

      February 6, 2017 at 9:12 am

      I see more and more Rexit comments on the Internet and that the monarchy is done after the Queen is gone.

      Same. Saaame.

  9. Millennial says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Hmmm you make a good point about Heads Together… is it like United Way in that you give your money to them and then they dole it out to charities in need? I’ve always had a problem with the middleman taking a cut (however small). But then again, I think United Way gives to smaller, local charities that may not have their marketing and clout. I do side eye it, but I can see both sides.

    • Dippit says:
      February 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Sometimes, as well as the advantages of greater promotion (therefore more donations), umbrella third sector organisations develop infrastructures which benefit smaller charities that don’t have the means to employ full-time staff on areas such as training and development and instituting partnership working with public sector/LAs etc. They can provide legal support and additional resources not just act as middleman for the redistribution of funds. A kind of hub approach for smaller charities to tap into. It can be useful.

    • bitchy says:
      February 6, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Careful with charities, especially in Britain. There are charities who “employ” directors who earn a healthy 6-figure annual income and that does nearly exhaust their budget. The one I am referring to does employ a former high-ranking civil servant. Nevertheless they still get some money from the government to do advertising and that is how he gets his six-figure wage.

      It is disgusting. He earns more than a school teacher and nobody knows how much “work” he actually does.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        February 6, 2017 at 10:34 am

        I refuse to give to the big charities as only about 25p from every £1 goes to the actual cause – tax breaks in this country (am in the UK) make it very lucrative and an easy vehicle to defraud (see recent controversy over the Kids Company charity last year).

        Senior staff easily get paid 3 figures while the ground level staff get peanuts. I’m a freelancer and once interviewed at a large well known charity where the rate was the same as I would get in the financial sector. I once dated a guy who worked in the finance dept for another large charity – he opened my eyes as to how they work. The big charities are run like corporations, to make a profit that goes into ‘bonuses’ for the directors/senior managers. He also said the financial waste was heartbreaking.

  10. Mrs.Curious says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    She’s looking pretty pale etc. lately.

    Reply
    February 6, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Her latest speech about mental health was all about her luckiness, also her mother apparently taught her “kindness”…( gosh, how interesting), “honesty” … ditching Paralympics for naked sunbathing, “respect” ( Snubbing irish guards) etc .Right. Her ignorance about the subject which she is supposedly keen about, shows through. Waste of opportunities, this one.

    Reply
    February 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    DM posted a photo of Kate lifting up her jacket to reveal her entire butt in all its tight, skinny pant (non) glory.

    Reply
    February 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Kate actually looks okay, William and Harry look overdressed. I can symphatize with the hair thing, I hate hate hate wearing my hair up. Besides, loose hair makes her look less harsh. Turtlenecks don’t look good on anyone though.

  14. Lainey says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Will, Kate and Harry have just created some weird, extra bureaucracy for much-needed charitable giving?- pretty much yeah. Its like Wills foundation for protecting animals or whatever its about.(whens the last time he did anything for that?) It doesnt actually do anything. All the charities under it do but Heads Together doesnt do anything except give the royals good pr.

  15. carolind says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:48 am

    As someone else mentioned, Harry’s jacket practically the same as Kate’s. The jeans were fine. Everyone in the UK wearing skinny jeans at moment. Probably most popular style of dress. They were not pretending they were serious athletes. It was a fun thing for them. They would have looked ridiculous togged up like “proper” athletes. They are not and it was a tiny distance. Watch too the body language between Kate and William. That is not put on. A couple very much in love. One last thing, there is a group photo which includes Kate and Paula Radcliffe. I think Kate appears marginally taller. To check Kate’s real height, you should check out Paula’s.

  16. Honey says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:57 am

    As I scrolled through the pictures I noted that Kate’s skinny jeans even look too big for her.

    I dislike what seems to be William’s character; however, I always zoom in on the protuberance that sits below his waistband. It’s always out front and center.

    All shallow. I know.

  17. Eleonort says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I hate to defend her, but William and Harry were dressed exaclty like her: no one of them was appropriate for a run.

  18. TeamAwesome says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:03 am

    If you haven’t watched the video of the “sprint”, just want to point out that, as in most things in life, Wills tried to beat Harry, yet Harry made winning look easy.

  19. PettyRiperton says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I see nothing wrong with skinny jeans it’s not 1800s future queen or not. The jewelry didn’t bother me either.

  20. Citresse says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Also- in the past, people were commenting about Kate’s long torso and short legs. I never really saw it before until these set of photos. She really does look short- legged.
    That must be why she likes the wedges – it draws the eyes away from her short legs.

  21. Cerys says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    For once, I actually thought Kate looked good yesterday. Although I detest her skinny jeggings I felt they were appropriate for yesterday’s event, except for having to be pulled up regularly, and I liked her red jacket. She suits the colour.
    I agree with others who said she looked as if she was enjoying herself and that her smiles were genuine. It’s a pity she can’t bring that level of enthusiasm to her other engagements.

  22. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I like the jacket, and she looks cute while running.

  23. Kori says:
    February 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

    The full video was actually really cute. I do think william and Harry have a close bond and william is always more relaxed and appealing when harry is around. I thought the video was really appealing and they looked like they were having fun–relaxed and not fake happy to be here. And pants or not, they had some good speed on them. :)

  24. KBeth says:
    February 6, 2017 at 10:46 am

    They don’t look like jeans, they look like lycra running pants.
    I think she looks cute and appropriate for the event.

