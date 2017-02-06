David Beckham’s ‘hacked emails’ reveal he’s obsessed with getting a knighthood

David Beckham is in the middle of a massive hacking scandal. First they came for Hillary Clinton, and I was like “Why is this a thing?” Then they came for the DNC and I was like “John Podesta seems like a really nice guy.” And now they’re coming for David Beckham and I’m like, “Oh, he really cares about being knighted? Why is this shocking?” Seriously, hackers, DO BETTER. Hack Donald Trump. Hack Steve Bannon. Hack Kellyanne Conway. Hack David Duke. Hack Vladimir Putin. Hack someone who actually has some f–ked up secrets. So what are David Beckham’s secrets? Allegedly, he ramped up his work with UNICEF in the hopes of getting a knighthood… which he still hasn’t gotten, by the way. He only has an OBE, not a KBE. Allegedly, he was asked to speak out on Scotland’s independence vote. That’s about it. And even then, Beckham denies that the emails are legit. His spokesperson issued this statement:
“This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture. David Beckham and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund, and this commitment will continue long term.
Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported UNICEF and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there. David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.
So what was in those emails? The Sun broke the story, but you can see a good summary here at the Daily Mail. I mean, some of the emails – which could have been doctored, to be clear – are truly damaging, especially when Becks is acting bratty about UNICEF covering his travel costs and more. But mostly the emails seem bizarrely needy, like Beckham has just been obsessed with getting an honor which really doesn’t mean that much in the grand scheme of things.
As for the Scottish independence thing, allegedly Beckham was told that if he publicly backed a vote against Scottish independence, that would help his campaign for a knighthood. Beckham did issue a statement (“What unites us is greater than what divides us. Let’s stay together.”) four days before the Scottish vote. And now the Scots are pissed because they feel like Beckham sold them out for a knighthood… which, again, he hasn’t gotten.
You know what’s weird? I honestly thought Beckham was already knighted. How has he not been knighted at this point? Andy Murray has been knighted and Murray is more than a decade younger than Beckham.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He wasn’t knighted because he was doing something dodgy tax wise and this was red flagged. The hacked emails make him look incredibly shallow and vain and definitely damage the Mr. nice-guy reputation
He’s always been needy about his image so nothing new there about him being seen as some sort of hero. Thou to be fair he has done a LOT for charities over the years. The only way he would have gotten a knighthood was if he captain England to a World Cup win, something he failed consistently to do.
Also not surprised about him being bratty over money – the Beckhams are like the Middletons, tight with their own money and expect others to pick up the tab.
They are much richer than the middletons though, right?! I would assume…
Yes they are but the nouveau riche people are as tight as they come – just because the can afford it doesn’t mean the can.
Egos. It’s all about egos at the end.
A celebrity did charity work for his image and not because of the kindness of his heart?!?! OMG I am so surprised.
But seriously, he’s like 10 times more famous than Murray, why hasn’t he gotten a knighthood?
Weird right? He was even invited to Will and Kate’s wedding!
Probably because, regardless of levels of fame, Andy Murray is much better at his sport than David Beckham was at his. Murray has achieved things in tennis that no British man ever has before- Beckham never came close to something like that. I also presume there’s nothing dodgy about Murray that had been flagged behind the scenes :p Funnily enough Muzz came out for Scottish independence, so it didn’t affect him.
If they read some of my emails/texts then they would see some good stuff…who hasnt gone off on an email or text and out of context it always seems worse. I dont think this is a big deal…..
Now Kellyanne Conways emails I would love to see
I’d like to see those too! Why can’t they get Trumps taxes?
British people love their titles!
Anyway, I’m not surprised a celebrity is doing charity for all the wrong reasons, and despite what Piers Morgan says, no I don’t think Brand Beckham is dead.
Maybe they don’t like opportunists.
That Scottish deal sucks, I would be pissed too.
My English Lit professor (who reminds me of Ian McKellen) despises the Beckhams and is convinced that QEII doesn’t want a Lady Beckham in her kingdom
Wonky implants and tacky hair haunting her for life!
Beckham spoke out for the Remain campaign a few days before the referendum vote, no wonder the DM hates him.
TBH it would surprise me if anyone of his success/profile didn’t want a knighthood.
Embarrassing for them… Could be mainly vb that really wants it , but who knows
Interesting… he’s whining about a knighthood but it must be his wife who wants it?
He’s an ok guy but has always been a bratty hothead, his angelic image is a joke.
Yeah he’s acting bratty but it’s his wife’s fault. How refreshing. NOT
Hacking Beckam’s emails is really NOT the priority right now. Or at any time.
UNLESS there is really something dodgy with tax evasion. Then I want to know and I want it fixed.
There is no way that 18 million (!!!) emails were doctored. I truly believe him and Victoria are as vain as the Kardashians. He is not respectable enough to be knighted anyways, he needs to build some homes for the poor on his own around the world and then he would earn titles.
To be this desperate for a knighthood LOL
It speaks volumes as to who the hackers really are that they prefer to focus their time and effort on celebrities and Dems, and that somehow a lot of truly repellent people go unscathed.
