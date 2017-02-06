Ugh, Tom Brady & the New England Patriots won another Super Bowl

I was really looking forward to writing a post about how cheaters never win and something something Tom Brady’s deflated balls. During the Super Bowl Half-Time, I was already looking around for the funniest memes about sad, deflated Tom Brady and I was practically giddy with the prospect of Donald Trump’s favorite team losing in a blowout. The New England Patriots had a 23-point deficit at one point! I mean, how were they going to turn that around??? But then they turned it around in the second half as the Falcons just seemed to fall apart. So, yeah. The Patriots won another Super Bowl. Cheaters win. Brady’s deflated balls got another ring. Emperor Baby Fists – who left his Super Bowl party when the Pats were 23 points down – is incredibly smug about it.

I honestly didn’t think it would be so depressing. It’s just that we could all feel it, couldn’t we? The Falcons were FIRE in the first half. It was going to be a symbolic victory against Trumpism. It was going to be amazing for Rep. John Lewis, because the Falcons are part of his district. But everything got ruined. To be fair, that was the most interesting Super Bowl in years, and it was a genuine nail-biter. But it did feel like a repeat of Election Night, right? Speaking of, #NotMySuperBowlChamps is trending on Twitter. Some of the tweets are making fun of the Patriots, but mostly it’s people mocking the idea that the Patriots’ victory was some kind of symbolic nod to Trumpism. I don’t know. Hey, at least NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was “aggressively booed” though.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

74 Responses to “Ugh, Tom Brady & the New England Patriots won another Super Bowl”

  1. Nicole says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Ugh is right. This game was peak Election Night. You know a team is awful when white supremacists are super excited for the win.
    I had to watch the end of HP that was still on just to remember evil does lose in the end. Just not tonight.
    This game will be rememebered as the epitome of 2017

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Yuck. I wanted the falcons to win so bad. I can’t believe they let the Pats come back from such a deficit. Trump wins yet again. Thanks, America.

    Reply
  3. someone says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Does anyone know what Tom’s Mom is sick with? I’m assuming cancer since Robert Kraft commented she had chemo and radiation. Nice to see the Brady family all together and hopefully Mrs. Brady will make a full recovery.

    Reply
  4. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Another ring for Affleck’s sidepieces to play with on the private plane. I bet Gisele let him have half a serving of carbs last night.

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    You can all rejoice with the fact that in Brazil, Brady is know as “Giselo” and people refer to him as “Gisele’s husband”, nothing more.

    Reply
  6. Alix says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Whatever you think of Deflategate, nobody cheated here, it was an epic comeback by the Pats. Marred only by the fact that Brady, Belichick, and Kraft are all in a bromance with Lord Voldemort of course. Trust me, New Englanders hate that as much as everyone else does.

    Gawd, I hope Lord V doesn’t like the Sox as well, or this is gonna get messy…

    Reply
  7. Donna says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I really wanted the Falcons to win. Brady is a whining, cheating putz. The victory will probably trigger the smug Bundchen writing about their healthy diet and discipline contributing to the win.

    Reply
  8. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Now Gisele will be the only woman in a burqa who doesn’t have to worry about getting back into the country.

    Reply
  9. Kaye says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Kaiser echoed my sentiments perfectly. I didn’t think I was so invested in the game until i started seeing it as a political metaphor, and then I was just sick that whiny a$$ Tom Brady won.

    I couldn’t even get to sleep because I was so wound up. Bleh.

    Reply
  10. Maya says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Why are you surprised they won? We currently live in a world where white supremacist are winning everywhere with their cheating, bullying, suppression and hatred.

    Reply
  11. Pablo says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:48 am

    The fact that you keep mentioning Deflategate shows you don’t understand anything about football or science. Brady didn’t cheat and certainly didn’t cheat this year. His firendships are awful but as a football player he is amazing.

    Reply
  12. lightpurple says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Kaiser, if it makes you any happier, the Duck Boat Victory Parade will take place in a messy storm tomorrow.

    Atlanta Falcons fans, your team had a great year. Congratulations on that. They played a great game. Better luck next year.

    Yesterday afternoon, Boston sports fans at the Garden sent Paul Pierce off with all the gratitude and all the love. Last night brought the Revenge Season to a glorious close. This morning brings Truck Day and tonight the Beanpot. A glorious 48 hours in sports for New England fans.

    Gaga did the ultimate protest with that combo of God Bless America (which Woody Guthrie despised)/This Land is your Land. And she was fantastic.

    Why did Michael Strahan have to take the trophy from Willie McGinest? I know he’s a Houston native and all that but couldn’t he have done something else? Willie is a Patriot and has a connection with those guys.

    Did anyone else want to pummel Joe Buck with a deflated football or anything else they could get their hands on? If “young” was your take a shot word, you would have died from alcohol poisoning in the first half; that is if you hadn’t turned off the game when he essentially said it was over in the first quarter. Repeatedly. And how difficult is it to tell the difference between Amendola and Edelman when their names are written on their shirts and it is your job to tell the difference?

    Reply
  13. scar says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I hate that Brady is chummy with the orange one but it kinda seems like jealousy to claim he cheated. I’m not a fan, I’m not even American nor have I ever set foot on America but I enjoyed the game and I was rooting for the falcons too. But chalking it up to cheating is just…… Hmm I dunno….. A lie.
    I think Tom and Gisele are cute together and adore and respect each other and that’s it. I want Brady to go rogue, tweet about how #BlackLivesMatter or something but I know it’s damn near impossible.
    I hate to say this too but Tom Brady just cemented his place as the greatest MVP, Quarterback, football player ever. Brady >>> Manning

    Reply
  14. Lorena says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Does everyone know that Massachusetts voted for Hilary Clinton? I’m pretty sure that most of New England did. This isn’t a win for a Trump. As a New Englander I can tell you most people around here hate him.

    Reply
  15. Liz says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Gotta admit, this Boston girl was worried for a while! But Brady and my boys didn’t let me down. Love it! Time for haters to knock it off with cheating accusations! Pats are proven #23 out of #32 nfl teams with cheating. Broncos at #1. Let it go and enjoy the game. I’ll put my Pats nail stickers on today and proudly wear my Pats super bowl shirt while out today.

    Reply
  16. OSTONE says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I am from Atlanta. The city was on fire with the energy and the prospect of winning our first championship since the early 90s. It was symbolic, it was more than a game. It was “us vs. them” it was the cheaters don’t always win, the “elite” does not always win. It was a FU to Donald trump but alas, it didn’t come through. I saw the tide turn when Matty Ice got sacked twice in the second half. I can’t believe we choked with a 25 point lead. The refs kept throwing flags for holding against the falcons that weren’t there. Congrats Patriots fans, but I am deeply hurt about this one today.

    Reply
  17. daisyfly says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:54 am

    The “Ugh” heard ’round the world.

    Reply
  18. Bex says:
    February 6, 2017 at 7:59 am

    He’s a complete moron but I begrudgingly admire the performance. It was quite the comeback.

    Reply
  19. Eric says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Sean SS Spicer, portrayed better by Melissa McCarthy, got trolled on twitter for being a Pats fan.
    PERIOD!

    Reply
  20. Sansa says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Best SB of all time.

    Reply
  21. M.A.F. says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    It’s rigged. The Russians are behind it. I demand a recount.

    Ugh, is right. I hate this team like I hate the New York Yankees.

    Reply
  22. Izzy says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    As a Pats fan, I’m thrilled they won and still don’t like Brady. I’m donating 3x the number of points scored in the game to the Natural Resources Defense Council, and $50 (5 sacks on Brady x $10 each sack) to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    And the Falcons don’t have to visit El Cheeto at the White House. Really, everyone wins.

    Reply
  23. honeybee blues says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Well, people are saying (so it must be true), that at halftime the Falcons’ coach was certain they had a win, and excitedly told the team, “Keep this up, and we’re going to the White House to meet the President!” People are saying when they heard that, the team collectively chose to throw the game in the second half. Well, that’s what people are saying, that’s what I’m hearing, so it must be true.

    Reply
  24. HK9 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’m not a Tom Brady fan but they played a great game and they deserved the win. When Atlanta (who I really wanted to win BTW) decided to get fancy when they had the lead instead of run the ball so they could win I realized they threw the door wide open for the Patriots to crush them-which they did. Experience will always beat enthusiasm. I now owe one of my best friends $10.

    Reply
  25. EOA says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Um, everyone is aware that Georgia voted for Trump and all six New England states didn’t, right? I hate that Trump likes the Pats but the insistence that New England is responsible for him thru our team is bizarre.

    Reply
  26. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    February 6, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Let’s see if Brady has “other commitments” that will keep him from visiting the Trump White House. He didn’t visit the Obama White House with the team last time they won.

    And really isn’t it sad that EVERYTHING is politicized now? Even a stupid football game….smh

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment