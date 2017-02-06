Ugh, Tom Brady & the New England Patriots won another Super Bowl

I was really looking forward to writing a post about how cheaters never win and something something Tom Brady’s deflated balls. During the Super Bowl Half-Time, I was already looking around for the funniest memes about sad, deflated Tom Brady and I was practically giddy with the prospect of Donald Trump’s favorite team losing in a blowout. The New England Patriots had a 23-point deficit at one point! I mean, how were they going to turn that around??? But then they turned it around in the second half as the Falcons just seemed to fall apart. So, yeah. The Patriots won another Super Bowl. Cheaters win. Brady’s deflated balls got another ring. Emperor Baby Fists – who left his Super Bowl party when the Pats were 23 points down – is incredibly smug about it.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

I honestly didn’t think it would be so depressing. It’s just that we could all feel it, couldn’t we? The Falcons were FIRE in the first half. It was going to be a symbolic victory against Trumpism. It was going to be amazing for Rep. John Lewis, because the Falcons are part of his district. But everything got ruined. To be fair, that was the most interesting Super Bowl in years, and it was a genuine nail-biter. But it did feel like a repeat of Election Night, right? Speaking of, #NotMySuperBowlChamps is trending on Twitter. Some of the tweets are making fun of the Patriots, but mostly it’s people mocking the idea that the Patriots’ victory was some kind of symbolic nod to Trumpism. I don’t know. Hey, at least NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was “aggressively booed” though.

Tom Brady doesn't know what's going on in the game. He isn't paying much attention. He's just a positive person. — Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady is sad pic.twitter.com/wCMIqczhXa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

Safe to say Gisele is excited about that #Patriots victory 😂👏 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/WIbgQfMvS9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady to Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/6wereX7tpV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017