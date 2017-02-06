Ugh, Tom Brady & the New England Patriots won another Super Bowl

I was really looking forward to writing a post about how cheaters never win and something something Tom Brady’s deflated balls. During the Super Bowl Half-Time, I was already looking around for the funniest memes about sad, deflated Tom Brady and I was practically giddy with the prospect of Donald Trump’s favorite team losing in a blowout. The New England Patriots had a 23-point deficit at one point! I mean, how were they going to turn that around??? But then they turned it around in the second half as the Falcons just seemed to fall apart. So, yeah. The Patriots won another Super Bowl. Cheaters win. Brady’s deflated balls got another ring. Emperor Baby Fists – who left his Super Bowl party when the Pats were 23 points down – is incredibly smug about it.
What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
I honestly didn’t think it would be so depressing. It’s just that we could all feel it, couldn’t we? The Falcons were FIRE in the first half. It was going to be a symbolic victory against Trumpism. It was going to be amazing for Rep. John Lewis, because the Falcons are part of his district. But everything got ruined. To be fair, that was the most interesting Super Bowl in years, and it was a genuine nail-biter. But it did feel like a repeat of Election Night, right? Speaking of, #NotMySuperBowlChamps is trending on Twitter. Some of the tweets are making fun of the Patriots, but mostly it’s people mocking the idea that the Patriots’ victory was some kind of symbolic nod to Trumpism. I don’t know. Hey, at least NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was “aggressively booed” though.
Tom Brady doesn't know what's going on in the game. He isn't paying much attention. He's just a positive person.
— Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is sad pic.twitter.com/wCMIqczhXa
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017
who's choking right now? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zYYw0WhCe2
— Thad Castle (@BMS_ThadCastle) February 6, 2017
Safe to say Gisele is excited about that #Patriots victory 😂👏 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/WIbgQfMvS9
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady on the sidelines #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/gTxpMQhQD4
— Sam Moore (@sammoore_007) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady to Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/6wereX7tpV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017
Ugh is right. This game was peak Election Night. You know a team is awful when white supremacists are super excited for the win.
I had to watch the end of HP that was still on just to remember evil does lose in the end. Just not tonight.
This game will be rememebered as the epitome of 2017
This Nicole agrees
It was deja vu for me. Went to bed before the results came in – woke up gutted and at a loss.
Right. Obviously to a monumental difference…..woke up to hear he won and it was like waking up to hear king Joffrey won. We are living in the bizarro world for real, everything we hope will happen doesn’t. Oh well, now he can go have a Big Mac with trump and they can compare trophies, their wives that is.
It’s like the Falcons went into the locker room at halftime and was reminded that they are supposed to lose. Brady wins, remember. That’s how it seems to me. The Falcons just relaxed on defense and offense. Kind of reminds me of the Seahawks last loss in the SB. I don’t trust the sport anymore.
I can’t be happy for Brady, he’s a Trump supporter. I used to adore him but not anymore. But I am happy for all the Democratic Patriot fans, if that makes sense.
Makes sense. I also wonder if the whole team will do to the WH visit. Already one player said he wouldn’t.
Omg! Get OVER yourself already! Do u know how stupid you sound? Don’t you know how to deal w life??
I feel like the Patriots lost the popular vote and won the electoral college.
F*ck Tom Brady and his MAGA hat and f*ck Donald Trump and f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck
Yep – this sucked. It was election night all over again and another victory for the d-bags. My boyfriend thought I was nuts for feeling this way but I knew I wasn’t alone – this game was too symbolic of all the crap we’re dealing with right now not to hurt.
What the hell? It’s a game of football! What is wrong with you people? How boring are your lives that you have to project your crazy politics onto your crazy football games? Get some real problems!
👏👏👏👏👏
You’re right! Evil DOES lose in the end. And btw…evil never knows it’s evil. Lol lol lol
Yuck. I wanted the falcons to win so bad. I can’t believe they let the Pats come back from such a deficit. Trump wins yet again. Thanks, America.
Trump didn’t win. The Patriots won. He doesn’t play football. He wasn’t even in Texas. He’s not from New England! Falcons will have plenty of other chances.
You’re welcome. Get used to it.
Does anyone know what Tom’s Mom is sick with? I’m assuming cancer since Robert Kraft commented she had chemo and radiation. Nice to see the Brady family all together and hopefully Mrs. Brady will make a full recovery.
Undisclosed, but I’ve heard cervical cancer
I assume the same. Hope she gets well soon.
Another ring for Affleck’s sidepieces to play with on the private plane. I bet Gisele let him have half a serving of carbs last night.
That is crazy talk!! She would never let him have half a serving of carbs!!
LOOOL
What? You mean he can’t throw the carbs and catch the carbs?
I read that as crabs!
You can all rejoice with the fact that in Brazil, Brady is know as “Giselo” and people refer to him as “Gisele’s husband”, nothing more.
I don’t really have much of an opinion about Giselle, but I absolutely love this.
not only in brazil. non north-americans don’t even know who he is. it’s not like he’s on CR7 level global sports super star. he’s just famous in his own country.
Hm, sorry to break it to you guys but Brady is a household name not only in the U.S., I am Brazilian living in Europe and last night I had tons of friends supporting Brady and the Pats from both sides of the atlantic ( Brazil and Europe).
Maybe the cheap gossip mags don’t call him by his name the general public does.
Where in Europe? In my country at least, it would be really hard to find people who have heard of him.
When it comes to sports popular in America, the NBA is huge here, hockey’s gaining attention, but American football and baseball are completely unknown.
@Larissa Van Lint The majority of Brazilians don’t know who he is or give a f***, obviously, there are some who enjoy the game, but i’t a minority.
Yeah, he’s known as Mr Gisele pretty much everywhere apart from the US.
At least in Croatia he’s the only American football player people maybe heard of. Him and Bill Belichick because he’s of Croatian ancestry. But that’s about it.
Whatever you think of Deflategate, nobody cheated here, it was an epic comeback by the Pats. Marred only by the fact that Brady, Belichick, and Kraft are all in a bromance with Lord Voldemort of course. Trust me, New Englanders hate that as much as everyone else does.
Gawd, I hope Lord V doesn’t like the Sox as well, or this is gonna get messy…
Here for James White and Julian Edelman!
And Amendola, Lagarrette, Devin, Patrick, Marcellus, Donta, Malcolm and all the rest. They did their job!
*high fives LightPurple*
What a comeback!
Best tweet I saw was…. Congrats to the Falcons for not having to go meet the President. 😂😂
I really wanted the Falcons to win. Brady is a whining, cheating putz. The victory will probably trigger the smug Bundchen writing about their healthy diet and discipline contributing to the win.
1) Deflategate was proved to be a farce
2) After Spygate (everyone taped opponents), Patriots made it to 4 SB, won their division almost every year and finished a RS with a 16-0 record.
Brady is unquestionably the GOAT, even if we despise his political views.
True!
Now Gisele will be the only woman in a burqa who doesn’t have to worry about getting back into the country.
this……!
Erin Lee – this is brilliance. Amazing comments.
Kaiser echoed my sentiments perfectly. I didn’t think I was so invested in the game until i started seeing it as a political metaphor, and then I was just sick that whiny a$$ Tom Brady won.
I couldn’t even get to sleep because I was so wound up. Bleh.
Wow, that’s it. That’s the feeling I had but couldn’t quite put it into words. Hillary and the election came to mind. You said it perfectly.
Why are you surprised they won? We currently live in a world where white supremacist are winning everywhere with their cheating, bullying, suppression and hatred.
To clarify my comment, I don’t think they cheated at all; it was just a well-fought football game and the better team won. It was my own brain that created the metaphor, and that had nothing to do with the reality of the game.
The fact that you keep mentioning Deflategate shows you don’t understand anything about football or science. Brady didn’t cheat and certainly didn’t cheat this year. His firendships are awful but as a football player he is amazing.
A football genius, really. But a political moron. We’ll take the win anyway.
I would recommend that you don’t spend too long on these threads or you’ll go crazy. I always avoid the Brady stuff around here but I just had to pop in to say Congrats to my fellow Pats fans
Kaiser, if it makes you any happier, the Duck Boat Victory Parade will take place in a messy storm tomorrow.
Atlanta Falcons fans, your team had a great year. Congratulations on that. They played a great game. Better luck next year.
Yesterday afternoon, Boston sports fans at the Garden sent Paul Pierce off with all the gratitude and all the love. Last night brought the Revenge Season to a glorious close. This morning brings Truck Day and tonight the Beanpot. A glorious 48 hours in sports for New England fans.
Gaga did the ultimate protest with that combo of God Bless America (which Woody Guthrie despised)/This Land is your Land. And she was fantastic.
Why did Michael Strahan have to take the trophy from Willie McGinest? I know he’s a Houston native and all that but couldn’t he have done something else? Willie is a Patriot and has a connection with those guys.
Did anyone else want to pummel Joe Buck with a deflated football or anything else they could get their hands on? If “young” was your take a shot word, you would have died from alcohol poisoning in the first half; that is if you hadn’t turned off the game when he essentially said it was over in the first quarter. Repeatedly. And how difficult is it to tell the difference between Amendola and Edelman when their names are written on their shirts and it is your job to tell the difference?
I don’t care for Gaga at all but she was amazing last night.
I hate that Brady is chummy with the orange one but it kinda seems like jealousy to claim he cheated. I’m not a fan, I’m not even American nor have I ever set foot on America but I enjoyed the game and I was rooting for the falcons too. But chalking it up to cheating is just…… Hmm I dunno….. A lie.
I think Tom and Gisele are cute together and adore and respect each other and that’s it. I want Brady to go rogue, tweet about how #BlackLivesMatter or something but I know it’s damn near impossible.
I hate to say this too but Tom Brady just cemented his place as the greatest MVP, Quarterback, football player ever. Brady >>> Manning
The cheating accusations are definitely jealousy. Like when Trump says Hillary won the popular vote using illegal voters. Just keeps showing his jealousy. So proud that the Pats are my team and Brady is the best nfl player no matter what people try to say.
Several Patriots players, most notably Marcellus Bennett and Devin McCourty did BLM protests throughout the season.
Does everyone know that Massachusetts voted for Hilary Clinton? I’m pretty sure that most of New England did. This isn’t a win for a Trump. As a New Englander I can tell you most people around here hate him.
And it’s not like the Falcons had an outdated institution designed to literally protect slaveowners working against them.
Yes. Hillary won in every Massachusetts county. Only state for that to happen. This was definitely not a win for Trump. It was for New England
And Marcellus Bennett has stated he will not go to the White House because he hates Trump.
Exactly this.
Gotta admit, this Boston girl was worried for a while! But Brady and my boys didn’t let me down. Love it! Time for haters to knock it off with cheating accusations! Pats are proven #23 out of #32 nfl teams with cheating. Broncos at #1. Let it go and enjoy the game. I’ll put my Pats nail stickers on today and proudly wear my Pats super bowl shirt while out today.
As a New York Giants fan, I take pleasure in the lowly Giants defeating the Patriots in 2 Super Bowls, and especially that “perfect season” victory.
As a Giants fan I also take pride in the fact that our team beat Brady twice as well. The only team in recent times to really get one over on the Pats in the big game twice. The best was the perfect post-season run when we were 8-8 during the regular.
Congrats, Liz!
I am from Atlanta. The city was on fire with the energy and the prospect of winning our first championship since the early 90s. It was symbolic, it was more than a game. It was “us vs. them” it was the cheaters don’t always win, the “elite” does not always win. It was a FU to Donald trump but alas, it didn’t come through. I saw the tide turn when Matty Ice got sacked twice in the second half. I can’t believe we choked with a 25 point lead. The refs kept throwing flags for holding against the falcons that weren’t there. Congrats Patriots fans, but I am deeply hurt about this one today.
The “Ugh” heard ’round the world.
He’s a complete moron but I begrudgingly admire the performance. It was quite the comeback.
I know and I felt so sorry for his mom and happy that she got to see it happen, even though I didn’t have a dog in the fight….I cheer for the Colts or the Steelers typically.
Sean SS Spicer, portrayed better by Melissa McCarthy, got trolled on twitter for being a Pats fan.
PERIOD!
Best SB of all time.
It’s rigged. The Russians are behind it. I demand a recount.
Ugh, is right. I hate this team like I hate the New York Yankees.
As a Pats fan, I’m thrilled they won and still don’t like Brady. I’m donating 3x the number of points scored in the game to the Natural Resources Defense Council, and $50 (5 sacks on Brady x $10 each sack) to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
And the Falcons don’t have to visit El Cheeto at the White House. Really, everyone wins.
Well, people are saying (so it must be true), that at halftime the Falcons’ coach was certain they had a win, and excitedly told the team, “Keep this up, and we’re going to the White House to meet the President!” People are saying when they heard that, the team collectively chose to throw the game in the second half. Well, that’s what people are saying, that’s what I’m hearing, so it must be true.
I’m not a Tom Brady fan but they played a great game and they deserved the win. When Atlanta (who I really wanted to win BTW) decided to get fancy when they had the lead instead of run the ball so they could win I realized they threw the door wide open for the Patriots to crush them-which they did. Experience will always beat enthusiasm. I now owe one of my best friends $10.
Um, everyone is aware that Georgia voted for Trump and all six New England states didn’t, right? I hate that Trump likes the Pats but the insistence that New England is responsible for him thru our team is bizarre.
Let’s see if Brady has “other commitments” that will keep him from visiting the Trump White House. He didn’t visit the Obama White House with the team last time they won.
And really isn’t it sad that EVERYTHING is politicized now? Even a stupid football game….smh
