Donald Trump defended his BFF Vladimir Putin in a Fox News interview

It was another busy weekend for Emperor Baby Fists and anyone adjacent to our fascist administration. Federal courts around the country made rulings on Trump’s Muslim Ban executive order, and Trump was throwing Twitter tantrums about it all weekend. He also flew down to Mar-a-Lago and met with his wife Melania, and they attended a fundraiser for the Red Cross at the Trump-owned property (you can see photos here). The fundraiser had a “royal theme,” because Baby Fists thinks he’s King of America.
Speaking of, Trump gave some interviews – one to a Westwood One Sports radio and one to Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly – this weekend. They were pre-taped and they aired ahead of the Super Bowl. In the radio interview, Trump went on and on and on about how much he loves his friend Tom Brady and how the Patriots are “winners” and how much he dislikes Roger Goodell. You can read about that interview here (Deadspin describes it as “batsh-t” and he definitely sounds… unwell). Obviously, more people are talking about the Fox News interview, which is where Baby Fists said nice things about Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump defended President Vladimir Putin in a new interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, saying he respects the Russian leader. In a pre-taped interview that aired Sunday before the Super Bowl, the 70-year-old commander-in-chief defended Putin, but said he wasn’t sure if the two of them would necessarily get along..
“I do respect him. I respect a lot of people,” Trump said in a preview released Saturday. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.” The president continued, “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world – that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”
The host of The O’Reilly Factor responded, “He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.”
“There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers,” said Trump. “What, you think our country is so innocent?”
“I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers,” O’Reilly responded.
“Well, take a look at what we’ve done too,” Trump said. “We’ve made a lot mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.”
“Mistakes are different than —,” O’Reilly started.
“A lot of mistakes. Okay. But a lot of people were killed. So a lot of killers around, believe me,” Trump said.
After the sneak peek of the interview was released on Saturday, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Meet the Press that she thinks the FBI should look into Trump’s connections with the Russians to see if they are blackmailing him.
“I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump,” Pelosi said on Sunday. “I think we have to have an investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia, and we want to see his tax returns, so we can have truth in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump.” Pelosi joined a chorus of politicians — including many Republicans — who slammed Trump’s remarks about Putin and his characterization of U.S.
Yeah, that’s our president, defending a man who has literally had his enemies (including journalists) murdered. Congrats, America.
Here’s something else the Deplorables should be proud of: Emperor Baby Fists really doesn’t read anything. He apparently signed off on Steve Bannon joining the National Security Council without actually reading what he was signing. The Baby Fists White House is leaking like a sieve and none of the details are good. Bannon also had to be “reminded” that he is not president. Buckle up.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
My husband believes that Putin is blackmailing Trump.
I think it’s very possible. Personally though I get the feeling that Trump just admires Putin and wants to be like him. He thinks abuse of power and acting like a tyrant is awesome. Also, Putin stroked Trump’s ego and that’s all it takes to get Trump to like someone. No critical thinking, no looking at actual facts, just “Putin said good things about me so I like him”.
So my husband gives Trump more credit, because it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s no blackmail and Trump is just an idiot.
So does Pelosi as she ordered an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia. Either way it doesn’t look good from any angle. War at this point should be looked at as a high probability. And with countries that CAN do damage to us.
Nicole (or anyone else) can you tell me why you think this will all lead to war with Russia? My mind is swirling and I’m not seeing it clearly. Thank you!
Mango Buttface is already tweeting this morning that he calls the shots. I think he could eventually turn on Bannon. Mango apparently didn’t like that Bannon was on the cover of Time Magazine.
Also, no one will convince me that there isn’t a pee tape. Russia has to have something on Trump.
Well, Vlad has the pee video, so when he says, “Jump”, PEEtus says, “How high, Sir?”
Putin is a horrbile man. But this
“What, you think our country is so innocent?” – is completely true. I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Trump.
I have to agree with you. There are very few countries in the world that could be described as innocent. No-one wants to go back to the days of the cold war so I feel it is better to have an amicable relationship with Russia.
I am now away to lie down in a darkened room to recover as I can’t believe I have agreed with Baby Fists on something.
But there are very few countries that did what America did and were never trialed.
It reminds of the line in the Godfather when Michael tells Kay something about a senator being killed, she laughed and said Michael do you know how naïve you sound, we don’t kill Senators, to which he said who is being naïve Kay. So yes people are killed. But trump is acting as if we are allies with Putin, as if we should follow his lead. He is everything I said below.
True but isn’t a President saying that America isn’t the greatest country on earth tantamount to treason?
I think a president should humbly and honestly talk about the shortcomings of our country in order to open up the doors to make improvements. So to me It’s not treasonous. I tend to think the whole “greatest country on earth” line does more harm than good. It closes our eyes to the need for change.
But when it comes to trump, you know it’s not coming from a humble or truthful place at all!
He is one mean hombre. He is terrifying. Bill O’Reilly is as right as one can fit in a corner and he was shocked by the dirt drooling from trump’s lips. Where are the supposed people trying to reel him in. Doesn’t matter if he swallows the words or says them, he is supporting a killer. He is the boogeyman we all feared as children. He is a monster
I am still seriously convinced that this man cannot read. Wish this would be investigated further.
In the interview about Brady and Balichick he sounds like a 12 year old. Could only read about 1/4 of it before my head started spinning. My 8 year old grandson is talks better than he does. Find it interesting that there are leaks and yet he has no idea that his people are starting to betray him.
I really think I need to stop reading any trump stories. They are very bad for my blood pressure.
Forget 1984, this is Lord of the Flies, IRT
Here’s the thing, though –
he’s not wrong.
America HAS interfered in the elections and affairs of other nations (especially in Latin and South America). America has carried out extrajudicial killings (or attempted them – the CIA tried to kill Fidel Castro numerous times). None of these things are secret. America does has a bad tendency to critique others while forgetting out own actions. Heavens forbid you mention in liberal circles that President Obama set the precedent of extrajudicially killing an American citizen overseas without benefit of due process – but he did, and that happened more than once.
Trump is not wrong here – America has done many of the same things we tend to hold against other nations. I’m not sure why people are taking exception to that particular statement now, as it’s pretty demonstrably true.
Can you imagine all the heads that would have popped off if Hillary or Obama said this???
