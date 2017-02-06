Donald Trump defended his BFF Vladimir Putin in a Fox News interview

It was another busy weekend for Emperor Baby Fists and anyone adjacent to our fascist administration. Federal courts around the country made rulings on Trump’s Muslim Ban executive order, and Trump was throwing Twitter tantrums about it all weekend. He also flew down to Mar-a-Lago and met with his wife Melania, and they attended a fundraiser for the Red Cross at the Trump-owned property (you can see photos here). The fundraiser had a “royal theme,” because Baby Fists thinks he’s King of America.

Speaking of, Trump gave some interviews – one to a Westwood One Sports radio and one to Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly – this weekend. They were pre-taped and they aired ahead of the Super Bowl. In the radio interview, Trump went on and on and on about how much he loves his friend Tom Brady and how the Patriots are “winners” and how much he dislikes Roger Goodell. You can read about that interview here (Deadspin describes it as “batsh-t” and he definitely sounds… unwell). Obviously, more people are talking about the Fox News interview, which is where Baby Fists said nice things about Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump defended President Vladimir Putin in a new interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, saying he respects the Russian leader. In a pre-taped interview that aired Sunday before the Super Bowl, the 70-year-old commander-in-chief defended Putin, but said he wasn’t sure if the two of them would necessarily get along.. “I do respect him. I respect a lot of people,” Trump said in a preview released Saturday. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.” The president continued, “He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not, and if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS – which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world – that’s a good thing. Will I get along with him? I have no idea.” The host of The O’Reilly Factor responded, “He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.” “There are a lot of killers. We got a lot of killers,” said Trump. “What, you think our country is so innocent?” “I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers,” O’Reilly responded. “Well, take a look at what we’ve done too,” Trump said. “We’ve made a lot mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.” “Mistakes are different than —,” O’Reilly started. “A lot of mistakes. Okay. But a lot of people were killed. So a lot of killers around, believe me,” Trump said. After the sneak peek of the interview was released on Saturday, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Meet the Press that she thinks the FBI should look into Trump’s connections with the Russians to see if they are blackmailing him. “I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump,” Pelosi said on Sunday. “I think we have to have an investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia, and we want to see his tax returns, so we can have truth in the relationship between Putin, whom he admires, and Donald Trump.” Pelosi joined a chorus of politicians — including many Republicans — who slammed Trump’s remarks about Putin and his characterization of U.S.

[From People]

Yeah, that’s our president, defending a man who has literally had his enemies (including journalists) murdered. Congrats, America.

Here’s something else the Deplorables should be proud of: Emperor Baby Fists really doesn’t read anything. He apparently signed off on Steve Bannon joining the National Security Council without actually reading what he was signing. The Baby Fists White House is leaking like a sieve and none of the details are good. Bannon also had to be “reminded” that he is not president. Buckle up.