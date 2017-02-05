Donald Trump tweet-stormed about a judge who quashed the Muslim Ban

der spiegel

I’m including some of this week’s magazine covers about the mayhem of Emperor Baby Fists’ first two weeks in office. The Der Spiegel cover is getting a lot of attention, mostly by pearl-clutchers who believe that the cartoon image is too “gory.” Personally, I think it’s completely apt. I also find the New Yorker cover to be haunting and devastating, and the Bloomberg Business and Economist covers are completely appropriate. I won’t post the Village cover (it’s an Irish magazine) though, because I do think the editors took it too far.

Anyway, what’s going on Baby Fists’ America? Well, unfortunately for Jared Kushner, his father-in-law still falls apart whenever Jared and Ivanka turn off their phones for Shabbat. This weekend, we’re still feeling the fallout from last weekend’s Muslim Ban, including the fact that tens of thousands of once-valid visas had been revoked under Trump’s executive order. The ACLU and other lawyers are still taking the EO to court, which is what happened in Seattle – a district judge named James Robart quashed the temporary Muslim Ban. Judge Robart was appointed by George W. Bush, and Judge Robart seems like a pretty average white guy, perhaps even the kind of guy who might have voted for Baby Fists. But even this judge was like “this Muslim Ban needs to stop, this is insane.” But of course no one can question, correct or reverse something said or done by the EMPEROR. So Trump went on a tweet-storm throughout Friday and Saturday:

There are obviously more tweets, which you can read here. This reminds me of Baby Fists’ attack on a Hispanic judge who was overseeing one of the many lawsuits against Trump. That happened last year, in the middle of the campaign. Trump attacked that judge for what Trump believed to be the judge’s inherent conflict of interest, because no one Hispanic or “brown” can be fully American. That’s basically what it is. I bet Trump wishes so hard that Judge Robart was someone other than a bland-ish white guy, so Trump could REALLY go after him. As for the reality we are now faced with, that the President of the United States is attacking a Senate-confirmed and Republican-nominated federal judge for merely interpreting the law and putting an end (however temporary) to a crass, illegal and immoral Muslim Ban… all I can say is that this is our world now. Get used to it.

Also: GO FALCONS!! The Patriots are absolutely “Trump’s Team.” So I’ll be rooting for the Falcons tonight.

new yorker

bloomberg cover

economist

Magazine covers courtesy of The Economist, New Yorker, Der Spiegel & Bloomberg.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

103 Responses to “Donald Trump tweet-stormed about a judge who quashed the Muslim Ban”

  1. Shambles says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Go falcons!!

    There was a CNN opinion piece about how Trump is going in so hard on Islamic Extremism for a reason– he’s focusing on it, the type of extremism that kills the least Americans, and taking all the focus away from white nationalism, the type of extremism that kills the most Americans. He’s taking care of his own. He’s keeping his promises to the people who voted for him, and he will never be the president to those of us who didn’t. He thinks we’re just as bad as the judicial system he’s currently undermining.

    Reply
  2. Wait&See says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Will he ever go away?

    Reply
  3. AfricanBoy says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I don’t even know what to say anymore. I hate Twitler and Bannon so much.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      February 5, 2017 at 10:19 am

      I know we have a few supporters here who supported the liar and racist in chief. Is it possible to say what you think of your vote now? I would really like to hear if you are happy with what you have done to our country, or the hate for BO and HC so strong that you are pleased with yourself.

      Reply
  4. Lotusgoat says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The Village cover is just a bad suggestion. Not only is murder wrong, of course, but it wouldn’t solve anything. T***p is chaotic evil; Pence is pure evil. And they’re both puppets anyway.

    Reply
  5. IMO says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:31 am

    At this point I would prefer Pence over Trump because I think Pence wouldn’t be Steve Bannon’s puppet.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:34 am

    He basically trying to undermine an entire branch of our government. Again if people are not worried by now they are super late to the party. The system is going to collapse on itself eventually because you’ve got a bunch of idiots and Nazis in the WH that doesn’t understand the basics of the govt. Our depts will fail because they are for the first time run by people who don’t have higher degrees in the field (or degrees in the field period). It’s a mess. America will be destroyed im just wondering who or what will do it. China who has said war is a great possibility? Our own stupidity when the people rise against the govt and we have the military coming for protestors? Or will it be ISIS who have brand new recruiting tools to last a decade and we are only two weeks in?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 5, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Don’t forget Russia. I think Putin loves seeing us in such chaos.

      Reply
      • Justjj says:
        February 5, 2017 at 9:07 am

        Of course he does. Putin is no stranger to using covert tactics to destabilize and undermine national elections in countries that he targets. It seems like the Cold War is still happening, don’t you agree? Tr*mp is such an idiot and Putin played him. I think all of the aforementioned covers are very apt. I wake up every day with a lump in my throat and a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. My heart breaks every day for the country I knew just a few months ago. I’m so petrified with grief and worry when I look at my baby girl and wonder if her reality will be some handmaid’s tale dystopian nightmare…

      • SusanneToo says:
        February 5, 2017 at 9:08 am

        Putin’s puppet is at it again.

        http://twitter.com/chessninja/status/828212708482834434

      • Esmom says:
        February 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

        Justjj, Yes, Trump foolishly bumbled right into Putin’s clutches, you could practically see that unfolding in real time. Trump’s ignorance of geopolitics always seemed obvious and now that Bannon is pulling his strings who knows what will happen next. It is indeed frightening…I’m sick with grief and rage and worry, too. I have teen boys and they have been my greatest love and joy but one day last week I was feeling really regretful that I ever decided to bring kids into this world.

    • Sixer says:
      February 5, 2017 at 9:14 am

      This is what happened in the UK with the court case about the Brexit notification needing the assent of Parliament as well as the result of the referendum. Our pro-Brexit newspapers called judges enemies of the people.

      Populations need fast education on the RULE OF LAW and what it is and why it protects them.

      Reply
  7. Alix says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The New Yorker cover is haunting indeed. The Village cover takes it too far, absolutely, and I really should hate it. Working on that.

    Reply
  8. QQ says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This is all I wanna leave here, we MUST stay on our calls We Must cause it’s working and We must cause the aim of all this b*llshit tweetstorms and poorly thought out legislated rascism every f*cking Kushner sabbath is This : https://twitter.com/mspackyetti/status/825717522410385409

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I totally agree that this is similar to Trump’s attack on the judge during the campaign, proving he is incapable of learning or growing. I also agree that it’s probably a letdown for him that Robart is a white male. And I think Shambles is right on with the assertion that Trump is focusing on Islamic extremism for purely political reasons.

    So what are these devastating magazine covers going to do to our thin-skinned PO(TU)S? I can’t even imagine.

    Side note: Did anyone see Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer on SNL? Brilliant. One of my only laughs as of late.

    Reply
  10. sarri says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I think in the end America will be by itself. Not even Russia will be by America’s side anymore. Trump wants to isolate the USA and countries like China are laughing.

    Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      February 5, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Russia wants to isolate the USA and Put in is only pretending to be Trump’s BFF. Bannon is a nihilist enabling neo-Nazi groups. PLEASE support the investigations into Trump ties to Russia and efforts to get Bannon off the National Security Council.

      Reply
  11. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I don’t understand any of this. Did no one in Trump’s circle of advisors think of making sure this ban was legal before he signed off on it? Did rotten orange think of asking for legal advise? Now he is going after judges that refuse to toe the line?
    It is almost like people around him ( side eye at Bannon, Pence) are purposely seeing how far over the edge the rotten orange can be pushed. Then when their agenda has been fulfilled remove him from office for his erratic behavior.
    Hollywood could not make up this stuff

    Reply
  12. Alix says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Speaking of the Super Bowl, I’m from New England, so Go Pats. FWIW, lots of Pats fans (virtually all of whom hate Trump and are in agonies over the team’s connection to him) are pledging to donate $1 to the ACLU for every point the Pats make tonight. Tom Brady: great quarterback, dumb guy.

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I’m confused. I thought I read the judge’s decision was overturned? Is the ban in effect again ?

    Reply
    • MunichGirl says:
      February 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Trump lost again, no travel ban for now.

      Reply
    • Eden75 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 9:06 am

      As of right now, it still stands. Judge Robart issued a nation wide restraining order against the ban and this allowed those stranded to be boarded onto flights to get to their destinations. The DoJ filed an immediate emergency stay to combat this, but as of today, Robart’s restraining order still stands.

      Judge Robart was also able to make the order span the US. This covers all of the cases that were currently sitting in courts for individuals. Smart man. I also have to say that I like that Governor Inslee came out and said “No person, even the President, is above the law”.

      I truly feel for people around the world. The President’s idiocy effects us all. Canada has been taking care of many stranded travelers since the ban went in. What happens to one, happens to all. Sadly, Americans aren’t the only one’s concerned over the next 4 years will bring.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      February 5, 2017 at 10:33 am

      There are multiple court decisions floating around because cases have been brought in multiple states. In one of the Boston cases, a judge denied a request to extend the TRO on the grounds that it was no longer necessary for the particular plaintiffs – they’re here now; their case is moot. However, a judge in Washington ordered the ban completely lifted for all. Trump filed an emergency appeal and two appeals court judges denied his appeal very late last night.

      Reply
  14. MunichGirl says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Trump thinks he is a dictator and can do what he wants. Maybe Michael Moore is right that the reason why he will be impeached is because he constantly breaks the laws.

    Reply
  15. robyn says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Yep … the Spiegel cover brilliantly expresses what so many feel.

    So-called president Trump is busy developing a coup strategy by delegitimizing democracy, truth and justice so he can become more like his idol Putin. He continues to talk down judges, the media, facts, the ballots, the immigrants … hey, they all suck and only he can fix it.

    Reply
  16. Lolo86lf says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:55 am

    JK Rowling was right; Donald Trump is like Lord Voldemort. Ann Coulter is Bellatrix Lestrange, and the rest of his cabinet members are all death eaters. So who are the dementors?

    Reply
  17. toni says:
    February 5, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Bannon is beind that ban and he knows it’s causing chaos that will rile up the people to demonstrate and in hopes of escalating violently which it did in Berkley. He wants Martial Law.

    Reply
  18. Khaleesi says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Bannon looks pretty unhealthy and like an alcoholic… I usually don’t wish death upon other people but I make an exception for this horrible man.

    Reply
  19. SusanneToo says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Happy to see some churches are stepping up and doing what they should.
    http://twitter.com/twittermoments/status/828233704619204608

    Reply
  20. amy says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I have to say… I have always been a happy person but since Trump is president, I feel like sh-t.

    Reply
  21. IlsaLund says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Trump and Bannon are using fear to govern. Remember his RNC speech? Only I can keep you safe. And everything he’s done and said to date supports that “get people afraid and they will blindly follow and support me.” I wish people knew their civics and history more…perhaps we wouldn’t be in this mess right now. I thing back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first inaugural address, when he told the country in the depth of the Great Depression that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Fear allows you to control people and that’s what the Trump Reich is doing.

    Reply
    • Eden75 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Absolutely. The culture of fear is a well known and well researched ideal, especially in politics.

      Does this sound familiar? Like something that is happening right now?:

      “Of course the people don’t want war. But after all, it’s the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it’s always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it’s a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism, and exposing the country to greater danger.”

      Sure it sounds familiar, especially that last bit about being attacked. Know who said that? Hermann Goering, the second highest ranked Nazi tried at the Nuremberg trials. He was in his cell and was speaking to Gustave Gilbert. Gilbert was a psychologist and intelligence office who worked with the prisoners during the trials. Gilbert published all of his conversations and work in a book titled the Nuremberg Diary if you care to read it (not for the faint of heart) but here is the entire section that the above quote is taken from:

      “We got around to the subject of war again and I said that, contrary to his attitude, I did not think that the common people are very thankful for leaders who bring them war and destruction.

      “Why, of course, the people don’t want war,” Goering shrugged. “Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship.”

      “There is one difference,” I pointed out. “In a democracy the people have some say in the matter through their elected representatives, and in the United States only Congress can declare wars.”

      “Oh, that is all well and good, but, voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”

      Having studied 20th century world history as well as being involved in politics, this presidency has me extremely concerned. All of this has been done to create war so many times over throughout history that it’s almost as if Trump and his people have taken the Julius Caesar Guide to War 101 and are running with it. The sad thing is is that from Caesar to Hitler, it has always been easy to get people to support a war. Scare the sh*t out of them with nonsense and away you go.

      Reply
  22. Stella in NH says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:19 am

    The way the orange turnip attacks people on twitter, there has been a growing demand for him to be banned from that social media. Can you imagine if that happens? I think he would burst a blood vessel.

    The world would not be safe with baby fists gone. We would then have to deal with Pencey Poo who is a hell of a lot worse. Just look at his record in Indiana.

    Reply
    • original kay says:
      February 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Does anyone have any ideas how to make that happen?
      Does reporting his tweets over and over result in an automatic ban, like the system itself does it when there are too many reporting an account?

      That seems to be a strategy worth investigating, and quickly.

      Reply
      • Tiny Martian says:
        February 5, 2017 at 10:40 am

        I’ve been wondering this myself lately. I don’t use social media, but I know I have heard of accounts being banned on Twitter. So I’m wondering whether those with Twitter accounts could create a petition requesting a ban and see what Twitter’s response is.

  23. Elisa the I. says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Is the US media covering the legal changes Agent Orange has made to deregulate the financial sector (advised by former Goldman Sachs guys)? Clocks are basically turned back to before the financial crisis 2008.
    This got a lot of attention in my country, as this this might lead to another financial crisis. :(

    It’s all so depressing. I keep on checking out these hilarious videos made by various European late night shows in response to the “America first, America first” statement by Agent Orange during his inauguration speech: http://everysecondcounts.eu

    I know this does not help you guys in the US, but at least European countries are uniting to oppose Trump in a humorous way. My fav so far is the one from Switzerland.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      February 5, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Yes, the rule he’s trying to revoke that makes financial advisors for retirement funds put their clients’ best interest first. And does not allow advisors to suggest high fee high risk investments over lower fee investments. And it pisses me off how I’ve seen it worded as revoking it allows people more investment options? Yeah, investment options that make their financial advisors a higher commissions.

      Reply
  24. lightpurple says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Two appeals court judges denied Trump’s emergency appeal of the ban last night. One is a 44 year old woman, appointed by Obama. The other is Senior Judge William Canby, 85 years old, appointed by Carter, former JAG corps, former Peace Corps, and author of some powerful decisions on gun control and the ADA. Don’t mess with Judge Canby, Trump!

    And wasn’ he supposed to spend this weekend with Melania? So much for her work on internet bullying.

    ETA #Go Pats! Do your job! Counting on you, McCourty, Hightower, Chung, Butler, & Ninkovich!

    Reply
  25. kri says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Mike Pence makes menervous, and Idon’t get nervous easily. I have seen that face before..it’s the face of every radical zealot who will do whatever it takes to adhere to (thir interpretation) of the word of (their) god. They are in every religion, in every belief system. They are the ones who frighten me. They are the ones who smile while setting down a pipe bomb at a marathon. I know Trump is doing awful things, but look behind him. Imagine the combo of Pence and Bannon.

    Reply
  26. mee says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    That Econmist cover is perfect. It also could say, Terrorist in The White House, bc the scariest terrors we’re facing are right there on Pennsylvania Ave.

    Reply
  27. greenmonster says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    George Takei’s Twitter is giving me so much life.

    His response to Trump’s “We must keep evil out of this country”: Too late. It’s in our White House.
    I wanna marry some of his tweets.

    Reply
  28. robyn says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The cover says, America First. America is much like the Modern Family tv show. It’s a rich mixture of all sorts who have their ups and downs but in the end want the best for one another. Now what if any one of them piped up and yelled ME FIRST about everything and even refused to let Gloria’s mother visit because she was from a foreign land! That’s what Trump and his cohorts make America sound like … immature, selfish, insecure and sorely misinformed.

    Of course, everyone wants to be safe. No one says don’t be safe. But there are intelligent ways of going about it. P*ssygrabbing so-called president Trump doesn’t admit that there are good vetting processes in place and people are constantly working to make them better.

    To be fair I think it is at least as important that he who holds the nuclear codes be vetted. Think of the extreme damage he can cause. Has Trump been properly vetted? We still haven’t seen his taxes and he’s up to his eyeballs in conflicts of interest.

    Reply
  29. Sixer says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:38 am

    You can make your own satirical executive order and share it here:

    http://hepwori.github.io/execorder/

    Reply
  30. spidey says:
    February 5, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Can just imagine if a PM in the UK spoke about the judiciary like this.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      February 5, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Or, you know, a Lord Chancellor who swears to uphold the RULE OF LAW and refuses to condemn newspaper headlines accusing judges of being the enemies of the people. Or, you know, a PM who also repeatedly refuses to condemn the same headlines. Or, you know, a PM who spends countless millions of public £s to block parliamentary sovereignty.

      Just imagine if the UK was like that. Oh. Wait…

      People in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones, spidey. It’s faux outrage and wilful self delusion.

      Reply
  31. Larelyn says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Just stumbled across this article from the Christian Post. It sounds legit: Next EO will target religious employers’ rights to discriminate against LGBTQ communities and female reproductive rights. Interestingly, the CP was against Trump during the election because of his connection with the alt-right.

    Good God, what have we done?!?

    http://www.christianpost.com/news/leaked-trump-executive-order-religious-freedom-gay-marriage-abortion-lgbt-174089/

    Reply
  32. Rapunzel says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Check out the preview of his interview with Bill O’Reilly. He is going on again about Putin and how he respects him. And excusing it by saying America isn’t innocent and has blood on its hands. Wtf?? How is this not treasonous? How can anyone support a president who talks like this?

    Reply
  33. Eric says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:15 am

    This So-Called President is going to ignite the Reichstag Fire himself. He’s undermining democracy and engaging in a constitutional crisis and it’s day 15!
    When will our civil liberties be thwarted? Right after the Reichstag Fire event.

    Reply
  34. Indiana Joanna says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:18 am

    My favorite cover is The Economist. babyfists throwing the flame of liberty as a Molotov cocktail as he screams FU is about as succint as you can get.

    Reply
  35. Eric says:
    February 5, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Pence can’t say to Dickerson on Face the Nation that the United States is morally superior to Russia. Could NOT say it.
    That’s all you need to hear.
    What a disgrace. I’m ashamed to be a US citizen.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment