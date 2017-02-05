Donald Trump tweet-stormed about a judge who quashed the Muslim Ban

I’m including some of this week’s magazine covers about the mayhem of Emperor Baby Fists’ first two weeks in office. The Der Spiegel cover is getting a lot of attention, mostly by pearl-clutchers who believe that the cartoon image is too “gory.” Personally, I think it’s completely apt. I also find the New Yorker cover to be haunting and devastating, and the Bloomberg Business and Economist covers are completely appropriate. I won’t post the Village cover (it’s an Irish magazine) though, because I do think the editors took it too far.
Anyway, what’s going on Baby Fists’ America? Well, unfortunately for Jared Kushner, his father-in-law still falls apart whenever Jared and Ivanka turn off their phones for Shabbat. This weekend, we’re still feeling the fallout from last weekend’s Muslim Ban, including the fact that tens of thousands of once-valid visas had been revoked under Trump’s executive order. The ACLU and other lawyers are still taking the EO to court, which is what happened in Seattle – a district judge named James Robart quashed the temporary Muslim Ban. Judge Robart was appointed by George W. Bush, and Judge Robart seems like a pretty average white guy, perhaps even the kind of guy who might have voted for Baby Fists. But even this judge was like “this Muslim Ban needs to stop, this is insane.” But of course no one can question, correct or reverse something said or done by the EMPEROR. So Trump went on a tweet-storm throughout Friday and Saturday:
We must keep "evil" out of our country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
There are obviously more tweets, which you can read here. This reminds me of Baby Fists’ attack on a Hispanic judge who was overseeing one of the many lawsuits against Trump. That happened last year, in the middle of the campaign. Trump attacked that judge for what Trump believed to be the judge’s inherent conflict of interest, because no one Hispanic or “brown” can be fully American. That’s basically what it is. I bet Trump wishes so hard that Judge Robart was someone other than a bland-ish white guy, so Trump could REALLY go after him. As for the reality we are now faced with, that the President of the United States is attacking a Senate-confirmed and Republican-nominated federal judge for merely interpreting the law and putting an end (however temporary) to a crass, illegal and immoral Muslim Ban… all I can say is that this is our world now. Get used to it.
Also: GO FALCONS!! The Patriots are absolutely “Trump’s Team.” So I’ll be rooting for the Falcons tonight.
Magazine covers courtesy of The Economist, New Yorker, Der Spiegel & Bloomberg.
Go falcons!!
There was a CNN opinion piece about how Trump is going in so hard on Islamic Extremism for a reason– he’s focusing on it, the type of extremism that kills the least Americans, and taking all the focus away from white nationalism, the type of extremism that kills the most Americans. He’s taking care of his own. He’s keeping his promises to the people who voted for him, and he will never be the president to those of us who didn’t. He thinks we’re just as bad as the judicial system he’s currently undermining.
My god that’s scary but really has a ring of truth to it…
Go Falcons!!(My sister & bil live in Atlanta)
Love this editorial cartoon.
http://twitter.com/ronniejoice/status/828150467872055298
Go Pats!!! My home team.
Don the Con is getting closer to impeachment with every stupid tweet he makes.
Go Pats! Not the whole team are Trump supporters. Don’t hold it against all of our guys. Brady became friendly with Trump during a pagent judging and he set Tom and his wife up. Tom didn’t just meet him during the race for president.
Rise UP Dirty Birds!!
It’s very true. All this shouting about online Islamist radicalisation and absolutely NO acknowledgement that white supremacists are radicalised in exactly the same way.
Here’s a Twitter thread outlining it via gameification: http://twitter.com/morganmpage/status/827725357704953856
And another, just after the election, explaining the dynamics of alt-right groups on Reddit: http://twitter.com/SiyandaWrites/status/796286719058382848
The far-right terrorist who assassinated an MP in the UK last summer was radicalised this way. As are the American far-right terrorists. You can trace it right back to Anders Breivik.
Agreed. But I think that over and above servicing his constituency, his strategists actually need an extremist attack to happen. They are urging him on because at this rate an attack is imminent. And an attack does three things. It gives them ammo against “soft” liberals. It allows them to limit civil rights in ways that are useful for such an unpopular president. And most importantly it allows them to go to war which means they can beat the “Patriotism” drum, can revive manufacturing such as the steel industry satisfying their base, can make a stronger anti environment case for oil exploration and can secure a second term early based on American historical trends.
I dont know if they’ll call it a war or a “military engagement” but there will be American guns and blood on foreign soil.
Will he ever go away?
Eventually… in hand cuffs if karma is a real thing.
I don’t even know what to say anymore. I hate Twitler and Bannon so much.
I know we have a few supporters here who supported the liar and racist in chief. Is it possible to say what you think of your vote now? I would really like to hear if you are happy with what you have done to our country, or the hate for BO and HC so strong that you are pleased with yourself.
The Village cover is just a bad suggestion. Not only is murder wrong, of course, but it wouldn’t solve anything. T***p is chaotic evil; Pence is pure evil. And they’re both puppets anyway.
At this point I would prefer Pence over Trump because I think Pence wouldn’t be Steve Bannon’s puppet.
Trump is a rattlesnake makes lots of noise but you hear him and can react before he strikes. Pence is like a boa constrictor.Comes up silently behind you and before you know it has wrapped himself around you to strangle(take your rights away) you.
He basically trying to undermine an entire branch of our government. Again if people are not worried by now they are super late to the party. The system is going to collapse on itself eventually because you’ve got a bunch of idiots and Nazis in the WH that doesn’t understand the basics of the govt. Our depts will fail because they are for the first time run by people who don’t have higher degrees in the field (or degrees in the field period). It’s a mess. America will be destroyed im just wondering who or what will do it. China who has said war is a great possibility? Our own stupidity when the people rise against the govt and we have the military coming for protestors? Or will it be ISIS who have brand new recruiting tools to last a decade and we are only two weeks in?
Don’t forget Russia. I think Putin loves seeing us in such chaos.
Of course he does. Putin is no stranger to using covert tactics to destabilize and undermine national elections in countries that he targets. It seems like the Cold War is still happening, don’t you agree? Tr*mp is such an idiot and Putin played him. I think all of the aforementioned covers are very apt. I wake up every day with a lump in my throat and a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. My heart breaks every day for the country I knew just a few months ago. I’m so petrified with grief and worry when I look at my baby girl and wonder if her reality will be some handmaid’s tale dystopian nightmare…
Putin’s puppet is at it again.
http://twitter.com/chessninja/status/828212708482834434
Justjj, Yes, Trump foolishly bumbled right into Putin’s clutches, you could practically see that unfolding in real time. Trump’s ignorance of geopolitics always seemed obvious and now that Bannon is pulling his strings who knows what will happen next. It is indeed frightening…I’m sick with grief and rage and worry, too. I have teen boys and they have been my greatest love and joy but one day last week I was feeling really regretful that I ever decided to bring kids into this world.
This is what happened in the UK with the court case about the Brexit notification needing the assent of Parliament as well as the result of the referendum. Our pro-Brexit newspapers called judges enemies of the people.
Populations need fast education on the RULE OF LAW and what it is and why it protects them.
The New Yorker cover is haunting indeed. The Village cover takes it too far, absolutely, and I really should hate it. Working on that.
“I really should hate it. Working on that.” – LOL
Me too Alix
+1! I know! I don’t hate it, honestly. Trying to get there.
Clever and funny post.
The Village cover goes way too far and is an echo of what Sarah Palin did to Gabby Giffords.
“Working on that”
Me too.
This is all I wanna leave here, we MUST stay on our calls We Must cause it’s working and We must cause the aim of all this b*llshit tweetstorms and poorly thought out legislated rascism every f*cking Kushner sabbath is This : https://twitter.com/mspackyetti/status/825717522410385409
QQ, yaaas! I just posted a long reply that didn’t post so I’ll go brief this time. Love that Twitter feed and message, it is truth and spot on! This barrage of attacks on civil liberties is deliberate and malicious. But we see it, recognize it, call it out, resist and rebuild. We must stay focused and united even though we may have different reasons for resisting. At the core we all resist because what they are doing is morally, ethically and legally wrong. Human rights!
I love that thread.
Yes QQ! Thanks for posting.
I totally agree that this is similar to Trump’s attack on the judge during the campaign, proving he is incapable of learning or growing. I also agree that it’s probably a letdown for him that Robart is a white male. And I think Shambles is right on with the assertion that Trump is focusing on Islamic extremism for purely political reasons.
So what are these devastating magazine covers going to do to our thin-skinned PO(TU)S? I can’t even imagine.
Side note: Did anyone see Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer on SNL? Brilliant. One of my only laughs as of late.
OMG Yes, I watched it this morning … so funny!!
Just saw it this morning.. And she is so on point. I never thought of a woman playing that part (slap hand) But she nailed it. And the part about the apology had me on the floor. I hope she comes back time and time again to play him. This is going to be CLASSIC.
SNL to me is always great when they can get politics. And we know the Drumpf is watching. Which makes it even more funny.
Watched it this morning. I haven’t laughed that hard since oh…. early November?
Melissa McCarthy was brilliant last night.
MM was pure poetry.
“I would like to issue an apology, on behalf of YOU to ME, for the way you’ve treated me these last two weeks. That apology is NOT ACCEPTED.”
I think in the end America will be by itself. Not even Russia will be by America’s side anymore. Trump wants to isolate the USA and countries like China are laughing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russia wants to isolate the USA and Put in is only pretending to be Trump’s BFF. Bannon is a nihilist enabling neo-Nazi groups. PLEASE support the investigations into Trump ties to Russia and efforts to get Bannon off the National Security Council.
I don’t understand any of this. Did no one in Trump’s circle of advisors think of making sure this ban was legal before he signed off on it? Did rotten orange think of asking for legal advise? Now he is going after judges that refuse to toe the line?
It is almost like people around him ( side eye at Bannon, Pence) are purposely seeing how far over the edge the rotten orange can be pushed. Then when their agenda has been fulfilled remove him from office for his erratic behavior.
Hollywood could not make up this stuff
Those EOs are apparently just to dismantle, so it’s easy to sign away and let others suffer potential problems with the ban, wiping out Dodd-Frank, etc. It makes it look like he’s working so hard.
Comparing to a household, I think it’s like an impulsive relative suddenly throwing out your home’s appliances (most of which work just fine) and letting someone else deal with the resulting interruptions and time/expense.
I am convinced that all these executive orders are Steve Bannon’s way of testing institutional resilience in the US. Which agencies will cave? Which will resist? Can the web of democratic institutions resist on all fronts? What would it take for them to fail?
The success or failure of any one particular order is not the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Sixer.
Yes, that’s exactly what seems to be happening.
Speaking of the Super Bowl, I’m from New England, so Go Pats. FWIW, lots of Pats fans (virtually all of whom hate Trump and are in agonies over the team’s connection to him) are pledging to donate $1 to the ACLU for every point the Pats make tonight. Tom Brady: great quarterback, dumb guy.
I’m confused. I thought I read the judge’s decision was overturned? Is the ban in effect again ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks! Good
As of right now, it still stands. Judge Robart issued a nation wide restraining order against the ban and this allowed those stranded to be boarded onto flights to get to their destinations. The DoJ filed an immediate emergency stay to combat this, but as of today, Robart’s restraining order still stands.
Judge Robart was also able to make the order span the US. This covers all of the cases that were currently sitting in courts for individuals. Smart man. I also have to say that I like that Governor Inslee came out and said “No person, even the President, is above the law”.
I truly feel for people around the world. The President’s idiocy effects us all. Canada has been taking care of many stranded travelers since the ban went in. What happens to one, happens to all. Sadly, Americans aren’t the only one’s concerned over the next 4 years will bring.
““No person, even the President, is above the law”.
This makes me think of Nixon and Watergate. I hope Trump has his own Watergate happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump’s emergency filing was denied by two judges late last night. I posted that below.
There are multiple court decisions floating around because cases have been brought in multiple states. In one of the Boston cases, a judge denied a request to extend the TRO on the grounds that it was no longer necessary for the particular plaintiffs – they’re here now; their case is moot. However, a judge in Washington ordered the ban completely lifted for all. Trump filed an emergency appeal and two appeals court judges denied his appeal very late last night.
Trump thinks he is a dictator and can do what he wants. Maybe Michael Moore is right that the reason why he will be impeached is because he constantly breaks the laws.
Yep … the Spiegel cover brilliantly expresses what so many feel.
So-called president Trump is busy developing a coup strategy by delegitimizing democracy, truth and justice so he can become more like his idol Putin. He continues to talk down judges, the media, facts, the ballots, the immigrants … hey, they all suck and only he can fix it.
JK Rowling was right; Donald Trump is like Lord Voldemort. Ann Coulter is Bellatrix Lestrange, and the rest of his cabinet members are all death eaters. So who are the dementors?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conway and Bannon
No.
Bannon is Voldermort. Trump is Wormtail. Kellyanne is Umbridge.
Who is Fudge? wandering around trying to deny is even happening? anyone who uses “chance”.
The people who voted for him in the first place — and who still think it was a good idea.
The Dementors are Congress.
Bannon is beind that ban and he knows it’s causing chaos that will rile up the people to demonstrate and in hopes of escalating violently which it did in Berkley. He wants Martial Law.
Bannon looks pretty unhealthy and like an alcoholic… I usually don’t wish death upon other people but I make an exception for this horrible man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://twitter.com/twittermoments/status/828233704619204608
A small church near me recently had a sign message that *hoped* the end of earth was near. I was so offended I cannot remember the exact wording, but it was not anti-DT. This particular church always posts highly judgmental messages though.
I have to say… I have always been a happy person but since Trump is president, I feel like sh-t.
I think that mental health professionals will be making a lot more money in the coming months.
Yeah, me too. I’m in sales and I had a bad month in January. Depressed and lost my mojo. I’m feeling better now, but it’s so upsetting to see all these f@cked up things happening. But all these protests have warmed, cause it tells me other people care too and they are not going to let this regime of hate go unchecked.
You are not alone, amy. I feel like my only escape is my kids basketball games. For a few hours a week I get lost in her games and forget about our current national nightmare.
Trump and Bannon are using fear to govern. Remember his RNC speech? Only I can keep you safe. And everything he’s done and said to date supports that “get people afraid and they will blindly follow and support me.” I wish people knew their civics and history more…perhaps we wouldn’t be in this mess right now. I thing back to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first inaugural address, when he told the country in the depth of the Great Depression that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Fear allows you to control people and that’s what the Trump Reich is doing.
Absolutely. The culture of fear is a well known and well researched ideal, especially in politics.
Does this sound familiar? Like something that is happening right now?:
“Of course the people don’t want war. But after all, it’s the leaders of the country who determine the policy, and it’s always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it’s a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism, and exposing the country to greater danger.”
Sure it sounds familiar, especially that last bit about being attacked. Know who said that? Hermann Goering, the second highest ranked Nazi tried at the Nuremberg trials. He was in his cell and was speaking to Gustave Gilbert. Gilbert was a psychologist and intelligence office who worked with the prisoners during the trials. Gilbert published all of his conversations and work in a book titled the Nuremberg Diary if you care to read it (not for the faint of heart) but here is the entire section that the above quote is taken from:
“We got around to the subject of war again and I said that, contrary to his attitude, I did not think that the common people are very thankful for leaders who bring them war and destruction.
“Why, of course, the people don’t want war,” Goering shrugged. “Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship.”
“There is one difference,” I pointed out. “In a democracy the people have some say in the matter through their elected representatives, and in the United States only Congress can declare wars.”
“Oh, that is all well and good, but, voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”
Having studied 20th century world history as well as being involved in politics, this presidency has me extremely concerned. All of this has been done to create war so many times over throughout history that it’s almost as if Trump and his people have taken the Julius Caesar Guide to War 101 and are running with it. The sad thing is is that from Caesar to Hitler, it has always been easy to get people to support a war. Scare the sh*t out of them with nonsense and away you go.
The way the orange turnip attacks people on twitter, there has been a growing demand for him to be banned from that social media. Can you imagine if that happens? I think he would burst a blood vessel.
The world would not be safe with baby fists gone. We would then have to deal with Pencey Poo who is a hell of a lot worse. Just look at his record in Indiana.
Does anyone have any ideas how to make that happen?
Does reporting his tweets over and over result in an automatic ban, like the system itself does it when there are too many reporting an account?
That seems to be a strategy worth investigating, and quickly.
I’ve been wondering this myself lately. I don’t use social media, but I know I have heard of accounts being banned on Twitter. So I’m wondering whether those with Twitter accounts could create a petition requesting a ban and see what Twitter’s response is.
Is the US media covering the legal changes Agent Orange has made to deregulate the financial sector (advised by former Goldman Sachs guys)? Clocks are basically turned back to before the financial crisis 2008.
This got a lot of attention in my country, as this this might lead to another financial crisis.
It’s all so depressing. I keep on checking out these hilarious videos made by various European late night shows in response to the “America first, America first” statement by Agent Orange during his inauguration speech: http://everysecondcounts.eu
I know this does not help you guys in the US, but at least European countries are uniting to oppose Trump in a humorous way. My fav so far is the one from Switzerland.
Yes, the rule he’s trying to revoke that makes financial advisors for retirement funds put their clients’ best interest first. And does not allow advisors to suggest high fee high risk investments over lower fee investments. And it pisses me off how I’ve seen it worded as revoking it allows people more investment options? Yeah, investment options that make their financial advisors a higher commissions.
Two appeals court judges denied Trump’s emergency appeal of the ban last night. One is a 44 year old woman, appointed by Obama. The other is Senior Judge William Canby, 85 years old, appointed by Carter, former JAG corps, former Peace Corps, and author of some powerful decisions on gun control and the ADA. Don’t mess with Judge Canby, Trump!
And wasn’ he supposed to spend this weekend with Melania? So much for her work on internet bullying.
ETA #Go Pats! Do your job! Counting on you, McCourty, Hightower, Chung, Butler, & Ninkovich!
How dare those two appeals court judges deny Fidel Castro’s …oops sorry Donald Trump’s emergency appeal of the ban!! This is outrageous. Don’t they so-called judges know that HE is the top authority of this country.
These activist judges. It’s Jimmy Carter’s fault. Worst President. Ever. Believe Me.
Go for it, Drumpf. Go for Carter. Jimmy will fight back and destroy you with one thoughtful, eloquent sentence.
Mike Pence makes menervous, and Idon’t get nervous easily. I have seen that face before..it’s the face of every radical zealot who will do whatever it takes to adhere to (thir interpretation) of the word of (their) god. They are in every religion, in every belief system. They are the ones who frighten me. They are the ones who smile while setting down a pipe bomb at a marathon. I know Trump is doing awful things, but look behind him. Imagine the combo of Pence and Bannon.
That Econmist cover is perfect. It also could say, Terrorist in The White House, bc the scariest terrors we’re facing are right there on Pennsylvania Ave.
We have radical religious and political extremists in the White House and somehow a Muslim guy with a beard is considered a terrorist automatically?
George Takei’s Twitter is giving me so much life.
His response to Trump’s “We must keep evil out of this country”: Too late. It’s in our White House.
I wanna marry some of his tweets.
George Takei is a national treasure.
He really is the best.
The cover says, America First. America is much like the Modern Family tv show. It’s a rich mixture of all sorts who have their ups and downs but in the end want the best for one another. Now what if any one of them piped up and yelled ME FIRST about everything and even refused to let Gloria’s mother visit because she was from a foreign land! That’s what Trump and his cohorts make America sound like … immature, selfish, insecure and sorely misinformed.
Of course, everyone wants to be safe. No one says don’t be safe. But there are intelligent ways of going about it. P*ssygrabbing so-called president Trump doesn’t admit that there are good vetting processes in place and people are constantly working to make them better.
To be fair I think it is at least as important that he who holds the nuclear codes be vetted. Think of the extreme damage he can cause. Has Trump been properly vetted? We still haven’t seen his taxes and he’s up to his eyeballs in conflicts of interest.
You can make your own satirical executive order and share it here:
http://hepwori.github.io/execorder/
I wish I was clever enough to do that. Some people are just so talented that way.
Can just imagine if a PM in the UK spoke about the judiciary like this.
Or, you know, a Lord Chancellor who swears to uphold the RULE OF LAW and refuses to condemn newspaper headlines accusing judges of being the enemies of the people. Or, you know, a PM who also repeatedly refuses to condemn the same headlines. Or, you know, a PM who spends countless millions of public £s to block parliamentary sovereignty.
Just imagine if the UK was like that. Oh. Wait…
People in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones, spidey. It’s faux outrage and wilful self delusion.
Just stumbled across this article from the Christian Post. It sounds legit: Next EO will target religious employers’ rights to discriminate against LGBTQ communities and female reproductive rights. Interestingly, the CP was against Trump during the election because of his connection with the alt-right.
Good God, what have we done?!?
http://www.christianpost.com/news/leaked-trump-executive-order-religious-freedom-gay-marriage-abortion-lgbt-174089/
Check out the preview of his interview with Bill O’Reilly. He is going on again about Putin and how he respects him. And excusing it by saying America isn’t innocent and has blood on its hands. Wtf?? How is this not treasonous? How can anyone support a president who talks like this?
Actually, I agree that all countries have blood on their hands. Even this last US raid killed innocents, including children. I hope they do an investigation as I fear so-called president Trump took shortcuts and wasn’t wisely informed or properly prepared to make the call regarding this mission.
Cue the filings for reparations. Words have consequences.
Exactly lightpurple- words matter. DT thinks has the best words. But he’s a fool.
Sure, it’s true America, and most countries, have blood on their hands, but a President saying this is just…. Bonkers. And let’s not forget that Putin is a dictator, and the blood on his hands is quite different than America’s
That interview scared me more than what has come before. Apparently, O’Reilly said to Trump “Putin is a killer” and Trump replied “There are a lot of killers. We have a lot of killers. Well, you think our country is so innocent?”
So we have lost even the pretense that we aspire to be a decent country. If Putin can be a killer, so can Trump.
Steerpike- yes! How can our President say such negative things about our country? Disgusting. And all the while, he’s crying how we need to keep evil out of country with his Muslim ban? Such cognitive dissonance.
This So-Called President is going to ignite the Reichstag Fire himself. He’s undermining democracy and engaging in a constitutional crisis and it’s day 15!
When will our civil liberties be thwarted? Right after the Reichstag Fire event.
We have to be ready to fight back. And, in the meantime, we need to keep demonstrating so that Bannon doesn’t get the idea that we will go quietly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. My favorite too.
Pence can’t say to Dickerson on Face the Nation that the United States is morally superior to Russia. Could NOT say it.
That’s all you need to hear.
What a disgrace. I’m ashamed to be a US citizen.
