Donald Trump tweet-stormed about a judge who quashed the Muslim Ban

I’m including some of this week’s magazine covers about the mayhem of Emperor Baby Fists’ first two weeks in office. The Der Spiegel cover is getting a lot of attention, mostly by pearl-clutchers who believe that the cartoon image is too “gory.” Personally, I think it’s completely apt. I also find the New Yorker cover to be haunting and devastating, and the Bloomberg Business and Economist covers are completely appropriate. I won’t post the Village cover (it’s an Irish magazine) though, because I do think the editors took it too far.

Anyway, what’s going on Baby Fists’ America? Well, unfortunately for Jared Kushner, his father-in-law still falls apart whenever Jared and Ivanka turn off their phones for Shabbat. This weekend, we’re still feeling the fallout from last weekend’s Muslim Ban, including the fact that tens of thousands of once-valid visas had been revoked under Trump’s executive order. The ACLU and other lawyers are still taking the EO to court, which is what happened in Seattle – a district judge named James Robart quashed the temporary Muslim Ban. Judge Robart was appointed by George W. Bush, and Judge Robart seems like a pretty average white guy, perhaps even the kind of guy who might have voted for Baby Fists. But even this judge was like “this Muslim Ban needs to stop, this is insane.” But of course no one can question, correct or reverse something said or done by the EMPEROR. So Trump went on a tweet-storm throughout Friday and Saturday:

We must keep "evil" out of our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

There are obviously more tweets, which you can read here. This reminds me of Baby Fists’ attack on a Hispanic judge who was overseeing one of the many lawsuits against Trump. That happened last year, in the middle of the campaign. Trump attacked that judge for what Trump believed to be the judge’s inherent conflict of interest, because no one Hispanic or “brown” can be fully American. That’s basically what it is. I bet Trump wishes so hard that Judge Robart was someone other than a bland-ish white guy, so Trump could REALLY go after him. As for the reality we are now faced with, that the President of the United States is attacking a Senate-confirmed and Republican-nominated federal judge for merely interpreting the law and putting an end (however temporary) to a crass, illegal and immoral Muslim Ban… all I can say is that this is our world now. Get used to it.

