Donald Trump is ‘unusually fraught’ when Jared Kushner observes Shabbat

We’ve been hearing for months that Ivanka and Jared Kushner needed to move to Washington so that they could advise Emperor Baby Fists. We were told that Ivanka is Baby Fists’ favorite child, the only one of his kids to whom he will listen, and that Baby Fists is particularly close to Jared. We were told that Jared is the rare ray of sanity in the lunatic politics of the Orange Administration. Well, guess what? Steve Bannon is successfully outmaneuvering Jared and Ivanka. And Jared probably wants people to know that he disagrees with the Muslim Ban and he wouldn’t have let it go through, except he wasn’t taking calls because it was the Shabbat. Vanity Fair had an interesting piece about how Jared and Ivanka came to look so f–king out of touch with their formalwear-tweet this weekend:
Kushner, along with his wife, Ivanka Trump, is also an orthodox Jew who observes Shabbat. From sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday, the couple abstains from technology and work. And early in the incipient Trump administration, that brief period has been unusually fraught. Last week, the president personally called the Park Service on the morning after his inauguration to inquire about the size of the crowds who came to watch him take the oath of office. He subsequently delivered a widely derided speech at C.I.A. headquarters that afternoon, during which he blathered on about the media’s treatment of him and his inaugural crowd size. He then sent his press secretary, Sean Spicer, into the briefing room to falsely claim that it was the largest audience for an inauguration in history.
During the tumult, some noticed the conspicuous absence of Kushner’s allegedly calming presence. “He wasn’t rolling calls on Saturday when this happened,” one person close to Kushner told me last week. “To me, that’s not a coincidence.”
The timing of Trump’s executive order on Friday, just moments before sundown, meant that Kushner would not be in the West Wing to absorb another cataclysmic Saturday. Indeed, Kushner observed the Sabbath as thousands of people protested outside airports across the country, children waited for their detained parents, lawyers rushed to federal court rooms, taxi drivers went on strike, and one Democratic leader broke down in tears on live television.
Trump’s first Sunday in office, following a tumultuous Saturday, was a more delicately managed day. (Among other mollifying maneuvers, Trump tweeted “peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy.”) So many observers were surprised when Kushner and Ivanka Trump not only emerged from the Sabbath to attend the annual Alfalfa Club dinner, which Trump himself had skipped, but also when Ivanka posted a photo of herself in a metallic silver Carolina Herrera gown, tucked into the tuxedo-ed arm of her husband, who had his hand on her posterior… A source close to the family noted that Kushner and his wife were aware of the fallout from the executive order only in an oblique way until after sundown and the photograph was posted to social media.
Do you think it’s coincidence that Bannon timed the Executive Order just as Jared was out of reach? I do not. I think this is less a story about Jared and Ivanka doing damage control and more a story about Steve Bannon’s triumph of the will. Bannon’s temporary goal is push out Ivanka and Jared. The long-term goal is a president who is nothing more than a blathering, unhinged, needy, petty figurehead with Bannon as the power behind the throne.
As for that photo (the header photo, which Ivanka tweeted out)… she tweeted it on Sunday. Shabbat was over. Do you think she and Jared just “forgot” to watch the news or check their messages? Of course they knew what had gone down. They just didn’t care. That’s Ivanka in a nutshell – she’s all about her brand of “glam mommy” or whatever. She thought she was changing the conversation.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Ivanka’s Twitter.
I’d like to know what kind of relationship Bannon and Kushner have…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kushner is greedy and likes the power of being son in law to the president. I think Bannon is evil in that he wants to burn our government to the ground. I think Bannon and Kushner’s relationship is fake-friendly while also being competitive and underhanded. Bannon is not a dumb guy, I’m sure he realizes who he needs to play nice with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 1000%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been wondering that for a long time now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it implodes soon. Trump will choose Kushner over Bannon. I’ll take Kushner’s Machiavelli over Bannon’s Lenin any day of the week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan When Lenin steped out, Stalin showed up, so be careful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Lenjin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Locke Lamora – Bannon has said that he admires Lenin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is definitely not choosing Kushner. It’s much more likely that he and Ivanka retreat back to NYC citing personal family reasons or other bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Locke – in an interview a couple of years ago, Bannon said he was a Leninist and wanted to destroy the state, break everything down. He’s definitely a destructive force and will magnify the Orange Maroon’s destructive tendencies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fake friendliness with the eye on who pulls Trumps strings and at the moment its Bannon. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jared and Ivanka end up shut out completely
Both are power obsessed but Jared is green around the ears and Bannon is just plain evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I have so many questions too. My one hope here is that Bannon will overplay his hand trying to push out Jared and The Chosen One.
On the 0.00000007% chance she may ever read this…..Ivanka, you are your father’s favorite and, from what I’ve heard from people who know you in real life, a decent person. Put that brain to good use and get to work outmaneuvering this lunatic before we’re all up a creek. If you can’t do it for America, do it for your kids. Like, now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner is Jewish. And Bannon doesn’t like Jews.My guess is neither one trusts each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to a friend who works at State, Kushner is his one hope. He describes him as intelligent, curious. thoughtful and calm. He also has high praise for Ivanka. He despises Don, Jr. and doesn’t really have an opinion on Eric. He absolutely thinks that Bannon was not happy when Kushner took on a formal role in the administration, leading he and Ivanka to move to DC. He also says that they are devout and fully believes that their Sabbath observances are wholly legit. He was the first person to raise the whole Sabbath thing when we were messaging inauguration weekend.
Now, she certainly could have/should have checked out what her crazy daddy might have done before posting, but then again, she probably looked at it as a fairly benign post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is Ivanka & Jared Kushner’s downfall. They are so myopic relishing the position they are in due to her father and the power it gave them that they didn’t consider the implications of Trump’s temperament and how easily he is led by the nose by others. Personally, I’m starting to wonder if there is a significant clinical/mental health issue that the family has always been able to keep from public knowledge but the pressures of the campaign and being POTUS removes the family’s ability to control access to him, etc. I’m not sure he’d pass a mental health competency assessment and the only chance Jared & Ivanka have to redeem themselves for their part in this fiasco would be to divulge that they know he’s not competent. They won’t because (a) he is all that will protect them against Bannon’s plans; (b) they love the power and (c) the GOP won’t let them do anything that would raise the specter that the campaign (including Pence) helped cover this up during the election and committed a fraud on the country
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Jared is a good guy. Because if his “calming influence” is still resulting in this trainwreck, he’s a fail. I think he’s a bad guy but maybe not quite as bad as Bannon. It’s just different shades of villainy here but they’re all villains. And yeah, I think Bannon is outsmarting Kushner. Let’s hope is results in public fisticuffs. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fully agree. Kushner sold his soul to the devil and now the time has come for him to realize what that entails. Just because Jared isn’t out there spewing crazy false narratives like Bannon on a public forum, doesn’t make him less dangerous. At least with Bannon, his evil is on full display so you know what you are getting. People like Jared and Ivanka are much more dangerous because they have the same beliefs and goals as people like Bannon but are able to maintain an outside veneer of normality and respectability that allows the naive and duped to think they are not so bad. Meanwhile they can accomplish their heinous goals with less resistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Meanwhile they can accomplish their heinous goals with less resistance.”
Exactly. In fact the post with them in their formalwear seemed calculated to draw all the supporters out to fawn over them. An old client of mine, who interestingly was Jewish until she became an evangelical Christian at about the age of 60 (no idea why), posts all these Ivanka things and the way people fall over themselves with love for her and Jared is disturbing.
This “they were observing Shabbat” is BS. It’s surprising to me that VF, of all outlets, wouldn’t call this out. Hiding behind their religion, of all things, seems so cowardly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Esmom, and given that Shabbat ends shortly after sundown on Saturday (high school friend used 3 stars in the sky rule), they would have clicked back in with the world around the time the news of the airport protests were breaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the “jew free” Holocaust Memorial Day WH statement shows that Bannon is calling the shots. He seems a man whose vileness stands out even in a sea of vileness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe after Hitler, after fascist regimes, after Franco, how can we just witness another tyrant raise to power and just let them?
This is not the “great America” we all know from movies and such. This is a flock of lambs begining with the WH staff all the way to the so called common people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish the guy had the chance to listen to his Grandma: “The world’s doors were closed’: Jared Kushner’s grandma on refugee life. Grandmother of Trump’s son-in-law gave interview criticising America’s refusal to accept Jews fleeing Holocaust.
The Guardian
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he used his grandmother’s story for Trump’s gain (and his family was pissed about it).
he is as corrupt as his wife and he may be an Orthodox Jew but his G-d is money & power. I know it’s awful to say but I’m hoping Trump pays a very personal price for the power he’s given Bannon and I hope that price is in the form of karma catching up to Ivanka
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly believe americans believe they are immune to fascism and tyranny. Trump can be stopped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emperor Baby Fists, Tinkler-in-Chief is such a tool. Someone is always yanking his puppet strings. If it’s not the shadow president (Bannon) pulling him one way, it’s Big Daddy Putin with his dossier, or Glam Mommy, aka his ideal wife (Ivanka). I’d call him Mephistopheles but he is too stupid for that, and he had no soul to sell anyway.
I saw a meme and I’d link it but am not sure how. Glam Mommy in her silver dress next to a photograph of a child in a heat reflecting blanket. The question beneath the two photographs: Who Wore it Better?
The child, a refugee, with her weary eyes and her dirty face, wore her sparkling silver garment with pathos and dignity. Ivanka, as anyone with eyes to see would note, looked tone deaf and smug and the epitome of grifter chic next to the child.
I would like a president who is able to think for himself and who would act with integrity and for the benefit of our country as a whole. Ameliorating tweets by the son-in-law are paltry crumbs, indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you mean this pic
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/29/07/3C9E019500000578-4168308-image-a-123_1485675190263.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and I wish I knew how to link the meme of the two of them next to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just copy the link of the meme?
But here you have both in one tweet:
https://twitter.com/cxcope/status/825575907234545665/photo/1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have already bestowed Mephistopheles upon Paul Ryan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
here are a couple i found…
https://twitter.com/darth_melle/status/825594363573047297
https://www.instagram.com/p/BP1lY7OB8wB/?taken-by=dilokritbarose&hl=en
https://twitter.com/VoiceOfThePhan/status/825576979428679680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is bs and a poor attempt to do damage control to save their brand. Too late. You both will forever be social and political pariahs. Even their synagogue spoke out against the Muslim ban. They should have stayed in NY with Melania. Jared you sold your soul for power and influence and your father in law and his white nationalist adviser just reminded you of what they think of people who not like them. Good. I hope you wake up everyday realizing you normalized this and played a part in. Karma is a b—-h and it’s only day 11.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, forgive me if I can’t conjure up any tears of sympathy for Jared and Ivanka. They thought they were going to profit immensely from siding with some of the worst dregs of society. The snake is eating its own tail now and they are rightfully part of that dining experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Susan: love “the snake is eating its own tail.” I will definitely use that line again. They are greedy, self-serving brats trying to spin their way out of their just and timely comeuppance. But let us never forget – not a single one or single thing – and keep taking them to task.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The PR machine thought selling these two as the beautiful power couple was a win, but it back-fired this weekend! Now, they’re just unwitting victims and “poor” Jared is losing weight and pale. Yeah, right! It’s ironic that his grandmother fled Nazi Germany and was welcomed into America. But the Kushners made their money by stiffing contractors, just like Trump. Not nice people, no matter how attractive they are!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
opps…replied to the wrong post….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we’re on to it, how are they not?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easy does it. Technically, they’re not allowed to watch the news or check their phones. They’re not allowed to work, period.
But there is no prohibition against dispatching a messenger to their place to share the news. No action can be taken until after sundown, but at least they’d be made aware.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this story was fabricated for damage control. Are there some truths? Yes I believe they were at Shabbat. But had Ivanka not gotten backlash from the photo I doubt this story would have been released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t really think this entire thing was cooked up in the 24 hours of Shabbat, do you? What’s their excuse for not trying to stop it beforehand then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sabbath ended as the news of airport detentions and protests was breaking. They knew. Ivanka thought she could divert, as she always does, by posting pretty pictures of her perfect life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve known devout Orthodox Jews who simply put the tv on a timer if they wanted to watch something on the Sabbath. The prohibition is not generally interpreted as on watching tv, but rather on turning the tv on. In my mother’s day, her Jewish friends’ families would just hire non-Jews to switch on lights etc. There may be different interpretations, though.
However, he might not be able to travel in a car except in an emergency. Or maybe it’s drive a car? Don’t know for sure, but my Jewish professor stayed overnight with a grad student within walking distance to attend a conference.
With Trump, it’s wise to be absolute about the Sabbath rules or else he would declare everything an emergency and insist that they work whenever he wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jared’s father Charles is a convicted felon who in 2004 pled guilty to 18 counts of making illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. It’s clear to me that the elder Kushner shifted money and power to Jared as the pressure was on him, even though at that time Jared was just coming out of college. Their primary business is real estate. Sound familiar? Jared is just the fresh face of this corrupt family, and I suspect Trump married Ivanka to Jared to cement some kind of shady deal. The Trump regime is full of unstable alliances. We can only hope that they start stabbing each other in the back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that was fascinating!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think that Ivanka/Jared/allll the Trumps don’t know what they are getting into. Truly. Sure, they have been in the public…………….but their lives have never been on display like it has now. You know–I always knew Trump was an ignorant fool, and I actually thought Ivanka was a smart woman with an unfortunate father/parent…………..but now? It was only because of this election that I found out that Trump constantly and consistently cheated small business owners out of their money. Ivanka is the same. I honestly don’t think they are prepared for this level of publicity–because they are doing the same sneaky underhanded shit, as though no one is truly paying attention to them. They are not subtle in the SLIGHTEST.
To me–they are/were tolerated because they have the money and clout to bully those who are weaker than they are, those who can’t afford to not take change ($) vs. what they were actually owed. And I think it is going to be a rude awakening when it all comes crashing down. You can act like an ass or you can be a cheat. You can’t be both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I have read, the oldest spawn have been active participants in the ‘brand’ selling, as in traveling internationally to supposedly help lure investors. One article specifically mentioned the golden girl stating she was planning to purchase a condo or whatever in the yet-unbuilt ‘luxury’ development.
(Birds of a feather and apple-tree sayings liberally apply, even if one or more players are more outwardly attractive than others.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I could like all your comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As things have proceeded so far, I’d accept Jared Kushner trying to reel in that flopping Orange fish and his Nazi-inspired sidekick Goebbels Bannon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner just oozes privilege and selfishness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll get heat for this but if you have a job that important I really don’t think you can choose to go radio silent for entire days for ANY reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he doesn’t have to … as has been said, a messenger can be sent to inform him/them of anything significant. Orthodox Jews have served in the government successfully in this way. Kushner and Ivanka just choose to tune out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who Are These People: I agree with you but don’t fall into the trap of accepting their Shabbat excuse at face value. They are lying that they knew nothing of what was happening, especially because there is no way they were all dolled up and ready to take that pic the moment the sun went down on Saturday. There was surely at least an hour or two between the end of Shabbat and them going out.
Also, even without messengers, someone can call their assistants or even their security detail and pass on messages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This seems a PR deflecting use of religious practices. As if they received zero landline calls or conversations, and were just sealed off for 24 hours. Then she innocently posts the glam behind-grab photo.
Keep spinning. What will be the excuse for dumb moves on other days of the week? Children’s activities?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if they did, are we to accept that Bannon called Trump at 5:01 and cooked up this whole thing? Please, they knew about it before Shabbat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be clear, I don’t believe any of it. No clean hands in the WH, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure they have staff to serve as a “Shabbat Goy” who could have taken a message & determined it was urgent enough to fall within the constraints under which you are permitted to work on Shabbat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lemonbow, I completely agree with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Bannon will absolutely use Jared’s unreachable Shabbat times to his full advantage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Kushner can consult with his Rabbi. What’s more important – observing Shabbat, or fighting to keep the Nazi from controlling the puppet POTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp, prepare for this Saturday then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress looks like something that would flunk out of Project Runway. “My inspiration was mercury glass, and I used all of my $50 craft budget on tin foil.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao I’m dying! That’s exactly right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only a billionaires daughter would pay $5,000 for this dress. Pocket change
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a perfect meme going round about Ivanka’s dress. It shows her picture in the Fred side-by-side with a pic of a Syrian refugee girl wrapped in an emergency foil blanket with the caption “Who Wore it Better?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Dems & Liberals are special snowflakes huh? This is an abomination. There are no moderate Republicans in a position of influence. Absolutely fires Evers every where and we are only into week 2…
Jared is seemingly the lesser of the evils at this point. ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just noticed his hand is definitely on her butt – I don’t have a problem with consensual touching – that’s not my issue. But(t)… way to package the “I’m a mom, ceo, glam lady and btw my husband totally still wants me.” I feel like making sure that image is in the shot says “Men can be sexually attracted to powerful women” with the subtext “but not feminists… and you still want to be available for your man” I don’t know if I’m articulating my thoughts well and I might be reading too much into it, but… why else include it in a picture distributed to the public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely agree. Everything about them is so calculating. The hand-on-arse was included for a reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. It’s not possible they just didn’t notice that mirror behind them. They did this on purpose, and it’s just bad taste to post a picture where your husband is grabbing your but, one day after the muslim ban.
I have no words for this family…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably thinks they’re the new Brangelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing says romance quite as much as clamping a hand over the missus’ bum cheek.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we all know how that turned out…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BTW Ivanka’s tin-foil dress (without the matching hat) & make up of her packaging seems to fall outside the Orthodox view and halacha interpretation of vanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Ivanka’s way of saying “Daddy isn’t the only man who is sexually attracted to me!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the evening of the inaugural balls they did NOT observe Shabbat? I thought true orthodox jews didnt make exceptions for parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great question. I also wondered about their social calendar and how observant they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming to say the same thing. An orthodox Jewish friend of mine said that they had permission from a rabbi to attend the inauguration ball…. and even she was rolling her eyes at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They got a dispensation (frum) to attend the inaugural balls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No they did not, however TMZ reported it.
The only “dispensation” is when a life is endangered. Then, if needed, an observant Jew is not only permitted but actually required to transgress the Sabbath to summon or provide emergency assistance. That is the dispensation under which Orthodox doctors, nurses, or EMT’s can work on the Sabbath. They may do what is necessary to preserve life.
TMZ somehow spun this one loophole into the notion that the Kushners would be “endangered” if they had to walk from one event to another, and that’s why they got a “dispensation” to ride in a car. That is, simply, ludicrous.
No Orthodox rabbi in the world – not even the most modern – would even consider a request like that.
I actually looked for photos of them at all the inaugural balls but could only find pics at the first ball. So it’s possible that they attended one ball and then remained at that location, or somewhere within walking distance, the remainder of the Sabbath. Technically that would be kosher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
deflecting much? are they trying to separate themselves from Kim Jong Orange? Too late for that. They already hitched their wagon to him, so no I refuse to feel an ounce of sympathy for them.
What did they think was gonna happen when you have an antisemite on the team? I know both Jared and Ivanka aren’t the brightest bulbs – both their degrees were bought and paid for by their families – but come on.
Maybe Jared should have listened to his own grandmother, who was herself a Jewish refugee fleeing the Nazi regime. She has spoken out about the US’s reluctance to take people in. I don’t see how the grandson of a Holocaust survivor can cozy up to a white supremacist. That’s mind-boggling. I wonder what his family thinks? We know his brother Josh voted for Clinton and was at the march. His dad probably doesn’t care, since he lacks morals too. He tried to set up his own sister and brother in law. I wonder what passover at the Kushner will be like. What about members at this temple? Wonder how they feel.
Here’s a video of Rae Kushner, Jared’s grandmother talking about the Jewish refugees in 1982:
https://twitter.com/jodyrosen/status/825619641494016001
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the funniest thing about Jared’s PR statement is that it tells the world Trump is not in charge.
After all, Twitler could have told Bannon he wanted to wait a few hours to talk to his son in law.
But apparently Col. Orange Blake just signs whatever Nazi Radar Oreilly puts in front of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blah. A bullshit excuse of a bullshiters of the highest level. He did not know. Maybe. But to imply that he is so against it is bullshit. If you really understand that this whole mess is moraly and politicaly wrong you do not become an adviser to Trump. Seems like both Ivanka and her shit piece of a husband want to be in power and yet sustain their beand of being young and so progresive. Well you can’ t have it both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She knew, look at her smile – she looks strained- think she knows that her once “perfect and oh so admired richy-rich life” is exploding to hate, because of her father. Poor sheparded lamb has followed her Dad blindly and drunk from her Dad’s Kool-Aid ALL HER LIFE. All she could see was more fame, exposure and more power for the Trumps with his winning, in her braing, she thought everyone would eventually love him too – but that smile says “Oh F!! I’m screwed, my brand is being laughed at, I’m now a joke, I can’t believe I am no longer being applauded,”. She knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read about the synagogue where one of their kids attends has spoke up against Twitler. Both of them thought they could do the usual deflection crap with that photo but little did they know it back fired on them. Hard.
Very late to do any damage control of any kind.
Javanka won’t be having any power nor influence on Steve Bannon’s watch. Bannon will only put up with him because he is Twitler’s son in law.
I don’t feel sorry for either of them because they sold their soul to the devil & are reaping the rewards for it now. They knowingly got into bed with a white supremacist, anti-semitic, racist & xenophobic monster.
Ivanka’s own father mocked Senator Chuck Schumer for crying at a rally where he spoke up about the ban. Chuck Schumer’s great-grandmother & 7 of her 9 children were all murdered by the Nazis. Twitler is a vile piece of work.
I thought it was in really poor taste to exploit his grandmother’s story of the holocaust to justify that his father in law isn’t racist. As we all know is BS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka’s problem, other than her being oblivious, shallow and completely apathetic, is that she broke the first cardinal rule of marriage with Jared…never marry a man whose ass is smaller than yours. It’s a problem that only grows larger with time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI – The Torah says that if something is a matter of life and death, a true emergency on the Sabbath, you must deal with it. Just as if someone needs food to stay alive on Yom Kippur, they don’t have to fast.
So don’t fall for “It’s the Sabbath so I can’t.”
The downside for Jared is — every minute DJT is in office things will be life or death emergencies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Total BS that they aren’t checking their phones. You don’t become senior adviser to the president and then get to say you are out of touch EVERY WEEK FOR THE NEXT FOUR YEARS for 24 hours.
Nice try though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone pointed out, they could have non-Jewish staff handle the machines and just read messages to them in person if important enough. Depends on how they interpret not working, though, it might have to be really important and let’s face it, Trump is putting the government in 24/7 crisis mode… At some point with Trump you just have to say “no, I’m not available”. What exactly could he have done, anyway? Trump already signed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse