Will Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding?

Prince Harry visits Help for Heroes Recovery Centre

In this current global news/gossip cycle, we have to find the small pleasures wherever we can. Personally, I love how there are conspiracies on top of conspiracies when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I even believe some of the conspiracies, but overall, I just have to say: they are together. They are in love. They are clicking along and many royal reporters believe that an engagement will come sooner rather than later. I sort of believe it too: I think by May, Harry and Meghan will either be broken up or engaged. Here’s what I do not believe: weird British-tabloid fan-fiction about Harry bringing Meghan to Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their relationship relatively low-key so far. But the new couple are expected to make their first official public outing together for a special family occasion – Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Kate Middleton’s brother-in-law is expected to bring his American girlfriend as his plus one when Pippa marries James Matthews on May 20.

“Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world,” a source told the Daily Star . “He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him.”

For one, there is no guarantee that Pippa will invite Harry to her wedding. Harry and Pippa are likely social friends, but not close friends. But his brother is married to her sister, so I could see an invitation being offered, especially since Pippa’s wedding sounds like The Carole Show and Carole wants as many aristocrats and royals in attendance as possible. So, an invitation: possible, perhaps probable. But if you were Prince Harry, would you go all the way to Berkshire to see your sister-in-law’s sister marry Terribly Rich James Matthews? No. Probably not. And Harry would absolutely know (by now) that the Middletons don’t play well with other women, so even if he did go, he wouldn’t bring Meghan. Carole has her eye on Meghan Markle, absolutely, because Carole knows that if Meghan marries Harry, all hell will break loose with the royal reporting around William, Kate and Harry. Harry wants to shelter Meghan from that kind of drama.

Heads Together Virgin Money London Marathon Training Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St Marks Englefield with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

25 Responses to “Will Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding?”

  1. Mikasa says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Stupid question, Carole wouldn’t allow it.

    Reply
  2. Dee says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Likely not. It would steal the limelight from the bride.

    Not gonna happen.

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Well, I kinda like Pippa and it would be unfair if her wedding would turn into the Meghan/Harry show. It’s her big day and if Harry would go with Meghan all the articles would be about them, not her.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Nope, there is no way in frozen hell that Carole would allow Meghan to take the spotlight away from Pippa and her showing off of Middleton Manor. This wedding is ALL about the Middletons. They won’t stand for Meghan upstaging them and she would if she went.

    I kinda like Pippa (can’t put finger on why) and it wouldn’t be nice for her not to be the centre of attention on her wedding day but you know the press will focus on the Cambridges – esp the kids who i have no doubt will be part of the wedding party.

    Reply
    • Maria says:
      February 7, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I like Pippa too, and I think Harry won’t attend the wedding with Meghan, knowing that would take all the attention away from the bride. But seriously, it’s Pippa’s wedding and she should tell her mother to keep her nose well out of it. Terribly Rich James Is probably footing the entire bill, so Carole has very little say in the matter. I feel that Pippa is more assertive than Waity and may be less welcoming to her mother’s advice. I hope anyway.

      Reply
  5. AT says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Also, Meghan has a job in Toronto that she will be filming for in May. The possibility of her at the wedding is slim.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The American press will do all of Meghan’s work for her…everyone here will be jazzed by an American marrying into the Royal family. It’ll be a massive deal.

    Reply
  7. Guest says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Middletons don’t play well with other women? Can someone spill a little tea on that?

    Reply
  8. Lainey says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I don’t think an engagement will happen anytime soon unless we hear about Megan being done with suits. I kinda think we’d have heard by now- they’re meant to be starting back up soon enough. It would have been announced or leaked by now. The cost of securing her home and set in Toronto would be enormous- just look at how much it costs everytime the Cambridges go to Berkshire. There’d be uproar. I think she’ll wait until her contracts done or get out of it early but finish this season.
    As for pips wedding not sure I buy he’ll be there. Wasn’t there an article saying how Carole disapproved of Harry’s manners.? He’s smarter than wills don’t think he’ll let himself be taken advantage of by the midds for publicity. But maybe he’s closer to them than I think?.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

      I don’t know if Suits would be told before an engagement happens. Too much chance that the news would get out ahead of time. They must already be aware of the possibility, and are thinking of what direction story lines could go “if” an engagement happens.

      They may choose to compress her filming time, to limit the days of disruption from fans or anti-fans near the set. Ex. If she’s supposed to film March – May, they might try to get all her scenes done in March and April. I doubt she’d leave them in a lurch, but if the contract needs to be broken it will be.

      I agree, I don’t see him being close to the Middletons. They are not his in-laws, Pippa is not his friends. Why would he be at the wedding?

      Reply
  9. PHAKSI says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:51 am

    If Haghan do steal the spotlight from Pippa on her big day I will seriously side eye them. I think this is just the press hoping it happens

    Reply
  10. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:58 am

    “the Middletons don’t play well with other women” this is exactly what I was thinking. I actually really worry for Meghan. If they do get engaged, if I were her I would insist on bringing in my own staff. Meghan is Kate’s worst nightmare. She’s beautiful, she enjoys being involved in charity work, and she works.

    Reply
  11. Clare says:
    February 7, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Ofcoooooooooourse Harry will be invited to the wedding – they’ll want as many real life aristos there as possible.

    Also – Spencer Matthews is on yet another relaity show these days – albiet one that also features various olympians and one of Camilla’s ex-nieces.

    Reply
  12. TheSageM says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:05 am

    “All the way to Berkshire” is really not that far from London at all.

    Reply
  13. LadyT says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Zero chance that Harry will take Meghan to the wedding. It is in extremely poor form to do anything to take the focus off the bride and groom on their wedding day.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 7, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Tell it to Kate Middleton who wears bright red stretch lace, animal print, or plunge-to-waist necklines to weddings. Too sick to work while pregnant, but she just had to show up at a wedding in Switzerland to give paps a shot? Or the time she showed up at a wedding on a windy day, without a slip, expecting and giving everyone an eyeful?

      Pippa should be more worried that Kate or her mother will be the one trying to upstage the bride. Pippa did it on W&K’s wedding day, along with Carole wearing an outfit from Diana’s favorite designer. Now it is Kate’s turn. The Middletons feel competitive with every woman – even each other.

      Reply
  14. Jb says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Harry will be invited – it’s Meghan that’s going to give it a pass.

    Reply
  15. notasugarhere says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:16 am

    The bigger headline thief in May could be the France trial, not whether Harry and Meghan are at this wedding. I’m sure the Middletons would like all the press to be about Pippa, the wedding, Harry and Meghan, possible W&K pregnancy. Anything to keep people from remembering how W&K lied to the paralympians and skipped off to France.

    Reply

