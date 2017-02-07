Will Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding?

In this current global news/gossip cycle, we have to find the small pleasures wherever we can. Personally, I love how there are conspiracies on top of conspiracies when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. I even believe some of the conspiracies, but overall, I just have to say: they are together. They are in love. They are clicking along and many royal reporters believe that an engagement will come sooner rather than later. I sort of believe it too: I think by May, Harry and Meghan will either be broken up or engaged. Here’s what I do not believe: weird British-tabloid fan-fiction about Harry bringing Meghan to Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept their relationship relatively low-key so far. But the new couple are expected to make their first official public outing together for a special family occasion – Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Kate Middleton’s brother-in-law is expected to bring his American girlfriend as his plus one when Pippa marries James Matthews on May 20. “Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world,” a source told the Daily Star . “He is close to Pippa and has been invited to her wedding and has obviously been given a plus one. Harry is adamant that he wants to take Meghan with him.”

For one, there is no guarantee that Pippa will invite Harry to her wedding. Harry and Pippa are likely social friends, but not close friends. But his brother is married to her sister, so I could see an invitation being offered, especially since Pippa’s wedding sounds like The Carole Show and Carole wants as many aristocrats and royals in attendance as possible. So, an invitation: possible, perhaps probable. But if you were Prince Harry, would you go all the way to Berkshire to see your sister-in-law’s sister marry Terribly Rich James Matthews? No. Probably not. And Harry would absolutely know (by now) that the Middletons don’t play well with other women, so even if he did go, he wouldn’t bring Meghan. Carole has her eye on Meghan Markle, absolutely, because Carole knows that if Meghan marries Harry, all hell will break loose with the royal reporting around William, Kate and Harry. Harry wants to shelter Meghan from that kind of drama.