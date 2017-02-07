Nicole Kidman is the face of Neutrogena: I’ve always believed in good skin

I am getting really excited for Big Little Lies later this month. I haven’t figured out how I am going to watch it as I don’t have HBO. I’ll likely have to hang out in my neighbor’s bushes and watch it through the window. Up until the ending, I loved that book. Nicole Kidman was perfectly cast as Celeste, who is central to the story. Of course she is also nominated for an Oscar for Lion and gets to repeatedly touch on Dev Patel on the red carpet but if that wasn’t enough good news, Nicole has also just been named the new face of Neutrogena – you know, the fresh-faced, dermatologist recommended brand? Nicole will be their new Global Brand Ambassador.
Nicole Kidman‘s 2017 is already shaping up to be a banner year: The actress is heading back to the Academy Awards having landed her fourth Oscar nomination for Lion, and she’s gearing up for the premiere of her HBO miniseries Little Big Lies later this month. But prior to the show’s debut, Kidman’s lending her famous face to another project: teaming up with Neutrogena to become their new Global Brand Ambassador.
“I’ve always been such a believer in having good skin,” Kidman tells PeopleStyle exclusively, adding that she feels this partnership with Neutrogena is “the right marriage.”
For years she’s relied on their sunscreen with SPF 100 to protect her skin. “I’m so fair, that’s a godsend for me,” she says.
While Kidman’s steadfast dedication to raising awareness about sun protection has already earned the praise of her friend Hugh Jackman, she’s hoping through her partnership with Neutrogena to reach an even larger audience. “I’ve grown up with an awareness of it. But [I’m] still always trying to teach people about it, as is Neutrogena. What would be so great would be to reduce skin cancer in the world.“
In a new campaign with the brand, the 49-year-old actress is also getting real about her skincare needs these days.
“I think when you’re really young, there’s cleanser and moisturizer, that’s it,” Kidman says in a behind-the-scenes clip teasing her upcoming commercial, which will be revealed during the Academy Awards on February 25.
“For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean, we all are, I think. So, I’m looking for products that can help that.”
I am actually 100% behind the sunscreen campaign. I was not raised with much emphasis on sunscreen because my parents weren’t either. My mother spent most of her youth at the beach unprotected and is now paying the price, severely. My husband is really fair like Nicole. Fortunately, his mother was fanatical about sunscreen and instilled that in him so our kids have been raised far more conscientiously than I was. Nicole said she and her husband Keith Urban are diligent about lathering up their girls too. She’s a great ambassador for this campaign. You can see one of the early promo stills here, Nicole looks incredible in it.
But can we take just a moment with the line, “For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be… So, I’m looking for products that can help that.” Yes, Nicole, I think we are all fairly well aware of what products you favor to look young. I know sunscreen and Botox are not mutually exclusive but it will be funny to watch her try to tell us how excited she is about the product with an expressionless face.
In other Nicole news, Woman’s Day claims Nicole is planning on writing a tell-all that will discuss her supposed affairs with Ewan McGregor, Q Tip and Lenny Kravitz in addition to blowing the lid off her marriage with Tom Cruise and her views on Scientology. I don’t believe she will do any of that and for the record, I have always admired Nicole’s discretion or the sake of Keith and her children, but man would I eat that thing up if she actually did write it.
Photo credit: WENN photos
… and a good dermatologist with a liberal injecting hand
We are the sunblock family. I’m a freckled ginger from Ireland. My husband doesn’t really tan all that well. My late first husband was pale. Our kids are clear. No one goes outside without sunblock.
To be fair she doesn’t look a day over botox.
Lol.
I do think she’s done a good job not wrecking her skin from the sun…but she’s been jacking her face up with botox and who knows what else that her words about keeping her skin youthful via sunscreen and other Neutrogena products are really hard to take seriously.
To me she always looks like she’s straining every muscle to smile. Like she must be wiped out after getting her face to move. As our dear leader would say, Sad!
She has always been diligent about sunblock and I think she actually does have a nice complexion. If she would just stop with the injections she’d be an attractive woman.
And not just sunblock. Back when she was in Australia more regularly it wasn’t odd to see pictures of her swimming in a full wetsuit or walking down the street on a sunny day with an umbrella. She’s extremely serious about sun safety, so for this particular campaign she’s perfect.
Botox doesn’t help with skin cancer scars or pigmentation. Wrinkle free skin isn’t the same as good skin. Nicole has amazing skin, regardless of her overreliance on Botox and fillers.
I would pay so much money for a Nicole tell-all.
I came to sunscreen pretty late in life because my family had the misguided belief that being brown = you don’t need sunscreen (LIES!).
Neutrogena actually makes a pretty good sunscreen, their Ultra Sheer Complete UV Waterlight is lightweight enough for my insane humid city and doesn’t pill or make me break out. The only drawback is, don’t get it in your eyes because that stuff stings.
Botox (and whatever other procedures she had) aside, she’s always had lovely, radiant skin.
The slogan: “Botoxed ladies moisturize too”.
No botox company which wants to hire her?
I think it’s wrong to hire someone who has obviously had so much stuff done to hock skincare. There isn’t an inch of her face that hasn’t been touched by Botox and then she’s blathering on about sunscreen. It’s basically false advertising. I hate Neutrogena. Trash brand.
I love Neutrogena sunscreen. I wear it every single day rain or shine. Luckily I hopped on the sunscreen boat in my early 20′s (I’m 46) when I went to the derm doc and looked into one of those boxes that showed sun damage!! Holy crap! Wear sunscreen and a hat people…especially S. CA people like me. Sunscreen plus good genes equal me not looking so much like I’m headed toward 50!
I just found this out, but Neutrogena tests on animals! I was surprised, but then again, maybe not really. https://www.change.org/p/tell-neutrogena-to-stop-all-animal-testing?recruiter=30056823&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=des-lg-share_petition-no_msg
Ugh
New face of Neutrogena? She should be old face of Botox. Sorry…I like her, but she ruined her face with Botox.
I love Neutrogena skin care products. I use their sunscreen, facewash, moisturizer and anti wrinkle cream everyday. Dermatologist recommended it for me. At 38 I have great skin and plan on keeping it that way without facelifts and botox
You can get a one month subscription of HBO Now for free – that’s how I’m going to watch!
