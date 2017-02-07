Nicole Kidman is the face of Neutrogena: I’ve always believed in good skin



I am getting really excited for Big Little Lies later this month. I haven’t figured out how I am going to watch it as I don’t have HBO. I’ll likely have to hang out in my neighbor’s bushes and watch it through the window. Up until the ending, I loved that book. Nicole Kidman was perfectly cast as Celeste, who is central to the story. Of course she is also nominated for an Oscar for Lion and gets to repeatedly touch on Dev Patel on the red carpet but if that wasn’t enough good news, Nicole has also just been named the new face of Neutrogena – you know, the fresh-faced, dermatologist recommended brand? Nicole will be their new Global Brand Ambassador.

Nicole Kidman‘s 2017 is already shaping up to be a banner year: The actress is heading back to the Academy Awards having landed her fourth Oscar nomination for Lion, and she’s gearing up for the premiere of her HBO miniseries Little Big Lies later this month. But prior to the show’s debut, Kidman’s lending her famous face to another project: teaming up with Neutrogena to become their new Global Brand Ambassador. “I’ve always been such a believer in having good skin,” Kidman tells PeopleStyle exclusively, adding that she feels this partnership with Neutrogena is “the right marriage.” For years she’s relied on their sunscreen with SPF 100 to protect her skin. “I’m so fair, that’s a godsend for me,” she says. While Kidman’s steadfast dedication to raising awareness about sun protection has already earned the praise of her friend Hugh Jackman, she’s hoping through her partnership with Neutrogena to reach an even larger audience. “I’ve grown up with an awareness of it. But [I’m] still always trying to teach people about it, as is Neutrogena. What would be so great would be to reduce skin cancer in the world.“ In a new campaign with the brand, the 49-year-old actress is also getting real about her skincare needs these days. “I think when you’re really young, there’s cleanser and moisturizer, that’s it,” Kidman says in a behind-the-scenes clip teasing her upcoming commercial, which will be revealed during the Academy Awards on February 25. “For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be. I mean, we all are, I think. So, I’m looking for products that can help that.”

[From People]

I am actually 100% behind the sunscreen campaign. I was not raised with much emphasis on sunscreen because my parents weren’t either. My mother spent most of her youth at the beach unprotected and is now paying the price, severely. My husband is really fair like Nicole. Fortunately, his mother was fanatical about sunscreen and instilled that in him so our kids have been raised far more conscientiously than I was. Nicole said she and her husband Keith Urban are diligent about lathering up their girls too. She’s a great ambassador for this campaign. You can see one of the early promo stills here, Nicole looks incredible in it.

But can we take just a moment with the line, “For me now, obviously, I’m of course looking to keep my skin as young as it can be… So, I’m looking for products that can help that.” Yes, Nicole, I think we are all fairly well aware of what products you favor to look young. I know sunscreen and Botox are not mutually exclusive but it will be funny to watch her try to tell us how excited she is about the product with an expressionless face.

In other Nicole news, Woman’s Day claims Nicole is planning on writing a tell-all that will discuss her supposed affairs with Ewan McGregor, Q Tip and Lenny Kravitz in addition to blowing the lid off her marriage with Tom Cruise and her views on Scientology. I don’t believe she will do any of that and for the record, I have always admired Nicole’s discretion or the sake of Keith and her children, but man would I eat that thing up if she actually did write it.