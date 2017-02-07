Lena Dunham lost weight because she can’t eat while Trump is president

To whom it may concern: I am begging you to STOP with pink eye makeup. Forever. Do glitter eyes. Do a smokey eye. Do a silver eye. DO NOT DO A PINK EYE. It will always make you look like a zombie, or like you just got over a horrible virus.
Anyway, these are photos from the premiere of Girls’ Season 5 (the final season) last week. Beyond the bad makeup and the bangs trauma, Lena Dunham is looking a bit more svelte these days. She was on a weight-loss kick last year, and she was going to Tracy Anderson’s classes, so maybe that stuff is working. Or maybe Lena has just been on the Trump Diet for the past three months. That’s what she told Howard Stern yesterday – Lena says she’s lost weight recently because she’s too devastated (politically) to eat.
Most people turn to diets and exercise to lose extra pounds, but Girls star Lena Dunham is sharing a new weight-loss trick you may not want to try at home. Dunham stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Monday morning and revealed that she has none other than Donald Trump to thank for her slim figure.
“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern, 63, after he complimented her look. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”
The 30-year-old actress, who was on hand to promote the upcoming sixth and final season of Girls, has not been shy about her dislike for the President, and apparently, the feeling is mutual.
“He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” Dunham told Stern, who followed up by asking if it was a mistake for someone with responsibilities as great as Trump’s to pay such close attention to celebrities. “Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder.”
Dunham, who famously pledged a move to Canada if Trump won the election, also clarified those comments to Stern, saying that, at the time, a win for the 70-year-old tycoon “seemed like an impossible joke” that “would never happen. I was like, ‘The most qualified candidate we’ve ever had is running against a steak salesman. We’re going to be fine.’”
I find myself concerned with how much I’ve been relating to Lena recently, and by how much I’ve been explaining her statements. You know what? I’m also on a Trump Diet and it wasn’t even my intention. Ever since Election Day, I’ve been sick to my stomach and I grow nauseous whenever I see him on TV. That’s one of the big reasons why I have been avoiding cable news – I want to be able to keep a few meals down. Of course, I’ve also been working off my excess rage and anger at the gym too. Trump Diet, peeps. I’ll be two dress sizes smaller by the time we are all conscripted into fighting Trump’s war with Australia.
Anyone else is allowed to feel this way. I’m with you. Muah.
But when I read that Lena Dunham is talking about “soul-crushing pain and devastation” I just… can’t. She’s just too annoying. I know that’s bad, that we should all be sticking together. But I will not let the Trump presidency alter what I know to be real and true, and I really and truly know that Lena Dunham is annoying as f*ck.
I could get “soul-crushing” if she was, you know, a person at risk. But Lena, honey? You are rich. You will always be able to buy healthcare, regardless of the ACA’s fate. You will always have options because you can leave the country (and btw – I find jokes about moving to Canada dumb in general). Your family is not at risk of deportation.
I get being upset, but I also feel like her reaction is way out of course, given that she stands to lose very little under President Trump, compared to some others.
I listened to the entire interview. Before she stated that she was crushed she said that she was a rich white woman that wasn’t one of the people at risk in Trump’s America, but that she was still troubled like the rest of us were. She wasn’t trying to make herself a victim. It was a good interview and for once she didn’t insert foot in mouth! Lol
@Sam, I mean, we all stand to possible die.
Everybody is a person at risk under el Trumpito in different degrees. Next up we’ll be saying actors are not allowed to have opinions and celebrities are emotionless.
Money can only insulate you so much against systemic issues like misogyny or racism (ask Chris Rock) and an issue like female bodily autonomy for instance, affects all of us. It is bad for every single one of us who has vagina, regardless if our economic status.
Kitten: wealthy women always got what they wanted when it came to reproduction. It was just an issue of leaving the country. Lena will still have her options, even if she needs to put on more money for them. That is not the case for everybody.
I’m not saying she can’t have an opinion. She feels how a lot of us feel.
I’m saying I, personally, find her insufferable. And the fact that she’s also upset about a Trump presidency just does not alter how insufferable she is to me.
For me, agreeing with Lena Dunham would be an #alternativefact
@Shambles 😆 ok, gotcha! I was never a big fan either.
But I am starting to like her efforts to better herself and I find she gets too much grief compared to others for just trying out opinions and starting debates.
Also she has a very specific physique and I sometimes wonder if people are not exerting a sort of… primitive angst thrown at the “ugly” girl (another poster’s words, not mine).
SlowSnow, I hear you.
I comepltely see how some people might be throwing some unwarranted criticism at her because of some unconscious biases due her looks. But I also think she spent a lot of time playing to that idea, as if she was purposefully trying to make herself dowdy so that people would make fun of her, and then she could be the victim. I don’t know, it’s just complicated with her.
Lena, please, stop with the slack jawed open mouth picture pose.
The last few months have brought out the best of her, she, like many of us had a very rude awakening i think. Donald Trump really is bringing women together. I’m sure it wasn’t his intention, but its kind of amazing to see so many people put aside their differences to oppose a tyrant.
Agree completely. I’m not a fan of Lena but now isn’t the time to criticize.
I like Lena, but good lord, when is she going to learn how to dress herself? It’s like she goes out of her way to make herself look frumpy and old. She’s a cute girl, she’s barely 30. Can’t someone help her?
I was shocked to hear she is that young. I assumed 37 or something. But the haircolor in her ponytail looks nice, she should have her entire hair that shade.
This is her MO – she dresses and makes up a certain way and then when people criticize she gets to go on an emo diatribe about “things.”
She does look slimmer but not healthy (the makeup is ridic) and I wish she’d pick up something heavier than a plate of sarcasm, she has no muscle tone whatsoever.
I agree though – whenever I hear “President T—p” it’s a punch in the stomach. Every time he’s on the news I turn to whomever is in the room and say “this is OUR President?” It’s fine at home, but the other day I did it in a doctor’s waiting room to a bunch of strangers. I have to get it together.
It’s as if we’re all living in some collective dystopian nightmare.
Good for her, but my alternate theory is that this has more to do with TSwift than Trump.
Dunham really started losing weight and working out once she became a member of that squad. Doesn’t seem like a coincidence.
I’m sure now that we are in the Trump era, that’s only helping things along. (It is for me. I’ve lost 15 pounds since the new year. I need to be in fighting shape to fight this madness).
Hmmmmm… I do love a good conspiracy involving Taylor Swift…. *strokes beard*
I always find her red carpet posing so cringe-worthy. As if she’s attempting this vapid, open-mouthed-sex-vogue-caught-off-guard combo that doesn’t work.
Dead fish mouth – why does she do it?! For someone who always goes on and on (and on and on) about how it hurts her when people post mean things about her online – she sure does her share of trolling with what can only be deliberately bad outfits/hair/makeup. Wear what you want with a complete disregard to what looks attractive (I do often) but then you can’t be all ‘poor me’ when people call you out on it.
I feel like every time she opens her mouth, she does a disservice to whatever it is she’s trying to support.
I get being upset over Trump and everything that’s happened since. But Lena, some of us don’t have the option to feel sick about him. Some of us (and by that, I mean the standard working class) still have to get up, eat and go about our lives, same as before. We don’t have the time to feel so sick over Trump that we can do this. Most of my friends are like me – deeply unhappy that Trump won, but with too much in our own lives to ruminate on it like she does.
While I get being upset (believe me, I do) it seems like she is incapable of speaking in a way that comes off as anything more than pensive navel-gazing. Maybe that’s just a function of how she comes across, but I really think she’d be better off if maybe she opted to take a step back and reflect on the gulf between people like her and people like those she tries to speak to.
ITA.
Does she purposely make that face?
I feel her tho. I’ve been in a serious depression since he went into office. Some days it is so hard to get out of bed. I talked about it with my doctor and he said it’s happening with ALL of his patients.
I’m on her same diet, but with more weed
You are my person
Same.
I’m coming to your house QQ
Lettuce all hug Each other and have Weed n’ Wine soires in our socks and PJs .. this past Month has been THEE most
Sock and PJ weed and wine soirée?! This is what the world needs
Is this where I RSVP? I’ll bring the wine!
This month has felt like *years*
I’ve been on a fresh mint, sugar cane, rum, lime, soda and ice diet for years now.
Speak for yourself! I love my pink eye shadows. Some skin tones may make for a more zombie look, but zombies can be chic.
One of the worst mistakes Hillary Clinton made as a candidate was sending Lena Dunham to North Carolina days before the election. People in North Carolina do not relate to Lena Dunham. I could get sending her to some college in a very blue state, but to send her days before the election to a swing state, a very important swing state, a state that swings conservative in most cases. Well, all I can really say is that I accept trump as the legitimate president of the United States because Hillary Clinton made very costly mistakes, such as sending Lena Dunham to North Carolina days before the election. I just wish trump would accept that he is the legitimate president as well.
Clinton still had 3 millions votes than Trump
I’m for trying new looks and this reminds me of Chloë Sevigny. When I was younger my friends and I wore red eyeliner, it didn’t look traditionally beautiful but that was the point.
I wore red eyeliner! I have the complexion for it so it didn’t look bananas, but also because it was at festivals or parties, like Lena here. Let her have some fun. Plus, it might even be a political statement: look me in the eyes. Or you know, the skin around Trump’s eyes is freakishly pale.
! Unpopular opinion alert! lol
I dunno. She’s growing on me.
After the last thread about her I bought the first episode of Girls and I found it refreshing to see girls of all shapes with stupid problems. It made me think of Seinfeld where all the characters are stupid beyond belief but end up saying and noting little discrepancies in society and making us laught at our own calousness.
And btw Seinfeld annoys me more than this chick who at least discusses stuff, recognises when she’s wrong (sometimes, she’s not a saint), and gives people a platform to talk in her Lenny letter.
She’s LYING
She’s so insecure she constantly tries to look bad because she knows she’s ugly and it’s almost like if she acknowledges it, you can’t hurt her. That’s why she wears bad makeup and ill-fitting clothes.
She probably has been on a huge diet but doesn’t want people to judge her for it.
THIS so much. Lena wants so badly to be attractive.
What’s ugly is what you wrote. Seriously. She’s a good, successful writer, she takes chances, she stands up for what she believes in and yet you ignore all of that and call her ugly. What a champion.
Agreed. No need for that shit.
This girl is So White.
Yes
The facial expressions kill me. Its like she went to the JLo school of posing…yet its always a miss.
yeah, i definitely have been exercising harder and eating less; and if we end up losing healthcare, hey, at least my body will be more able to take care of itself? sigh/growl/headdesk
I can’t stand Lena.
I have been in a major depression since this sociopath was elected, truly. As an abuse and rape survivor, I am ????? (there is no word to do justice) that this sexual predator is POTUS. It has brought up so much that I feel like I’m drowning. Yes, I am trying to fuel my rage constructively, but there are days that I am just raging, not just for me, but for all of the people he has hurt and will continue to hurt.
On those days, and don’t laugh, I go through BabyChanelNicole’s instagram page-Ice T and Coco’s daughter. Without fail, I feel better, if only for a second. She just makes me smile. I’m serious. A stranger’s baby is my sanity right now.
Urgh.
That’s all I can come up with for her.
Never realised until now, but in Britain we have our very own Lena – Lily Allen.
“It’s all about how Trump effects ME”
I can’t with her. So I’m talking makeup. Red/pink shadow can look great, you just have to know how to work with it. ALWAYS use a cool, dark between as liner. You need a buffer between the red and your eye. That’s really all it takes unless you want to look like a vampire. Then go this route.
I think she looks great.
We all dislike Trump, Americans or not. But some also dislike this woman, she’s too much self involved.
Can i just say, I have actually lost a ton of weight too. I didn’t think about it until reading this but it could very well be because of this trump bull sh!t. I’m American but I don’t live in the USA, I live in toronto, and for the first time in my life I’m actually ashamed to be American.
It’s like a bad break-up or the death of a loved one. That is how I feel since he’s been elected. I’ve lost 10 pounds that I didn’t have to lose.
PUH-lease. She’s tired of being the overweight one and is conforming. It’s certainly an inventive lie. The Trump Depression Diet.
Dunham GO AWAY please.
