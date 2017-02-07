Lena Dunham lost weight because she can’t eat while Trump is president

To whom it may concern: I am begging you to STOP with pink eye makeup. Forever. Do glitter eyes. Do a smokey eye. Do a silver eye. DO NOT DO A PINK EYE. It will always make you look like a zombie, or like you just got over a horrible virus.

Anyway, these are photos from the premiere of Girls’ Season 5 (the final season) last week. Beyond the bad makeup and the bangs trauma, Lena Dunham is looking a bit more svelte these days. She was on a weight-loss kick last year, and she was going to Tracy Anderson’s classes, so maybe that stuff is working. Or maybe Lena has just been on the Trump Diet for the past three months. That’s what she told Howard Stern yesterday – Lena says she’s lost weight recently because she’s too devastated (politically) to eat.

Most people turn to diets and exercise to lose extra pounds, but Girls star Lena Dunham is sharing a new weight-loss trick you may not want to try at home. Dunham stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Monday morning and revealed that she has none other than Donald Trump to thank for her slim figure. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern, 63, after he complimented her look. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’” The 30-year-old actress, who was on hand to promote the upcoming sixth and final season of Girls, has not been shy about her dislike for the President, and apparently, the feeling is mutual. “He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” Dunham told Stern, who followed up by asking if it was a mistake for someone with responsibilities as great as Trump’s to pay such close attention to celebrities. “Here’s the funny thing. Of course, it’s a mistake, but we’re talking about him like he’s a person who is operating in a sane way, we’re talking about him like a person who doesn’t have a personality disorder.” Dunham, who famously pledged a move to Canada if Trump won the election, also clarified those comments to Stern, saying that, at the time, a win for the 70-year-old tycoon “seemed like an impossible joke” that “would never happen. I was like, ‘The most qualified candidate we’ve ever had is running against a steak salesman. We’re going to be fine.’”

[From People]

I find myself concerned with how much I’ve been relating to Lena recently, and by how much I’ve been explaining her statements. You know what? I’m also on a Trump Diet and it wasn’t even my intention. Ever since Election Day, I’ve been sick to my stomach and I grow nauseous whenever I see him on TV. That’s one of the big reasons why I have been avoiding cable news – I want to be able to keep a few meals down. Of course, I’ve also been working off my excess rage and anger at the gym too. Trump Diet, peeps. I’ll be two dress sizes smaller by the time we are all conscripted into fighting Trump’s war with Australia.