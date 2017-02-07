Did Gigi Hadid ‘mock Asian people’ by mimicking a Buddha cookie?

Sometimes, I feel like anti-Asian racism is seen as more “acceptable” in America than racism against other groups. Like, people feel like it’s more socially acceptable to stereotype and mock Asians and Asian-Americans for some reason. Most of it probably falls under the banner of racial microaggressions, but I’m not sure if this is that.
You might have seen the headlines already: “Gigi Hadid hates Asian people” or “Gigi Hadid mocks Asian people.” And I thought, “Oh, this could be interesting.” Bella Hadid posted a video (which Bella later deleted) of Gigi at a birthday party-dinner. Gigi is handed a cookie in the shape of Buddha’s face, and Gigi holds the cookie up to her face and mimics his expression while “squinting.” One of Zayn’s fan-accounts grabbed the video so you can see it for yourself:
this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE
— z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017
I’ve been reading the tweets about this on that video and elsewhere, and Gigi is being slammed hard. As she should be, even though I think many of the people doing the slamming are Zayn’s ride-or-die fans or 1Ders who can’t let it go. As for what we should call this… yes, it’s racist and mostly ignorant. It’s what I would expect from someone who thinks Pakistan is in the Middle East.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Oh come on.. She was laughing at a cookie, not a real person.
+100% totally agree
Isn’t the cookie what is really racist in this scenario? Should a religious symbol be dessert?
i did not think it was too bad, but on the other hand, if that is the case, why delete the video?
and I am not generalizing, but Germany (where i live after a stint of 13 years in Manhattan) is not yet as politically correct as the US. I am sometimes flabbergasted at what people say in polite conversations. Making fun of the Asian accent, i.e. as pronouncing the R like L, will be dropped in regular conversation like it is no big deal and everybody laughs. I once hear a sport caster comment on the “slit eyes” of one of the athletes. I literally fell off my sofa. And most of the people I complaint about did not think it was a big deal…. Apparently being racist is first and foremost just complaining about the color of ones skin…….
I would so much rather save the outrage for the lack of recognition of systemic issues over the maybe faux pas? (She just looks like she’s half closing her eyes like the Buddha figurine? Is this really so definitive?)
It doesn’t look like racism. It looked like the eyes were closed on the cookie as well and Gigi was just mimicking it. If she was speaking broken English with an “Asian” accent then I could see the criticism but I don’t think this is wrong.
I see conspiracy everywhere lol… but Bella posting this is interesting. Was she trying to make her (more successful) sister look bad?
gigi isn’t more successful though, bella is doing incredibly well. in fact, recently bella has walked more and did more editorials than gigi, as she has more of a high fashion look. she probably posted it without thinking.
that’s why not everything should be filmed with a phone; we all do stupid shit sometimes without thinking. that said, yes it was quite racist. hopefully she can learn from this.
