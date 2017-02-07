Kim Zolciak Biermann shares 4 year-old’s homework: ‘my dad lets me hold his gun’

Earlier today Hecate reported on Kim Zolciak Bierman’s vacation, where she proudly snapchatted the fact that she argued with a woman asking her to keep her kids quiet on the beach, called the woman names and told her to move if she didn’t like it. It takes a special kind of a-hole to brag like that on social media about fighting with someone asking their kids to be behave. Enter this latest story about Kim’s social media bragging, where she shared a photo of her four year-old son Kash’s homework, written very obviously by an adult. That’s fine, kids at that age usually can’t write more than their names and you can see at the top of the page that Kash wrote his. Preschoolers also rely heavily on their parents to know right from wrong and to form opinions on things. So when Kash’s homework says he loves his dad because “he lets me hold his real gun” it’s obvious where he gets that idea.
I have a boy and was somewhat amused and alarmed to learn that some little boys love guns with seemingly no external prompting. I’m sure it’s inescapable in our culture, but guns are fun in theory when you’re a kid. While we don’t have any guns in the house, I understand a little boy’s interest in them. I also am in no way anti-gun. Personally I don’t own one, I’m a flaming liberal, but I have no problem with responsible gun owners who are trained and keep their guns stored safely – away from little kids. I agree with Obama’s executive orders which expand background check requirements to include gun shows and internet sales, but that’s another discussion and of course the Republicans are gutting those regulations.
There was just an infographic going around showing that in 2015 many more people were killed by toddlers with guns than by extremists, and Snopes verified that it was accurate. Guns are dangerous weapons and little kids shouldn’t think of the real ones as toys. I don’t know if Kim is just hoping for headlines at a time when her pro football player husband, Kroy, is out of work, but I really hope that gun is locked safely away from her son. I completely disagree with letting him hold it. Would you let a little four year-old hold a super sharp knife? Hell no and that’s way less dangerous. What’s the point of letting a kid hold a gun?!
I don’t have a problem with this Halloween costume honestly. US Magazine posted it with this story.
Never will I ever get over the fact this Claymation witch landed her such a hot young tender loaded piece that seems so Vapidly content and delighted in giving her WHATEVER she wants and then some, Kroy Is a Hot Piece, don’t @ me
He is a hot piece, i hate myself for thinking it too. Especially knowing that he’s been with that Melted Yankee Candle of a Human.
#datass, right?
Yes! I look at him and am like, why is he with her? He’s hot, nice, and rich. She spends so much money and you’re right, he seems content with her. She better count her blessings, there arent too many men who would put up with her!
Lol, that was my first thought when I saw the photos, and I never have those negative thoughts about others’ possessions/ relationships. Frickin’ perimenopause hormone bs making me surly.
This shocks me to no end. A friend of my oldest friend shot his son accidentally. The boy died. A home is not an environment to deal with guns – we are distracted, do not have a safe set of rules like in the army or a police environment to deal with them. Otherwise we’d hear of freak accidents in the police force all the time no?
Maybe it is a European stance but, still, we forget that there are hunters in Europe too and therefore guns in many homes. In my family there are hunters and it still is incompehensible to me why you’d like to kill a living being for fun and have a strange adoration for a device that can potentially kill.
I have guns in my house, under lock and key and out of sight of my child, for hunting and protection. I live in a rural area in Canada, food is expensive here and the best time of the year for us is when we can get a moose. It provides so much food for the family. It’s also for coyotes. My neighbour recently had three coyotes come onto his property and kill a sheep, in broad daylight with people around. It’s the dead of winter here and so cold, the coyotes were probably starving.
I hate the gun, , definitely don’t adore it, but I need it.
All my respect to you @Missy. I am vegan but always said that I respect a hunter who has to hunt for food and protection (I am against the industry of meat bc animal rights & pollution).
If I am in a very arid place one day, I will have to eat meat most likely. I get all that. It’s the hunting for pleasure and allowing children to think of guns as toys and not something dangerous that gets to me.
The sad thing is, this happens so often. And I mean, I’m Canadian – we have a more strict system in place. And even then – you need to pass your firearms courses to be able to purchase firearms – and a separate course for restricted. Those courses focus mainly on gun safety, and a large section of the test is about how to properly store your firearms. I scored mid 90′s on both my non-restricted, and my restricted. And there were people in that class where I’m just like “oh god. but you’re so stupid!” but only so much can be done. You prove that you know how to store your firearms safely in both demonstration AND written portions of the test – but they’re not following you home to make sure you’re doing it properly.
Personally, I enjoy target shooting. I also live in an area with bears and coyotes wandering through people’s lawns. I don’t currently have a firearm in my home. But when I do have one, it’s going to be locked away properly in it’s case – likely in a locked up room in the basement – because that’s what I was taught to do. That was how it was when I was growing up. I come from a family with a strong military background, so it wasn’t ever something ‘weird’ to know that there were firearms in the house. It’s just about how you’re raised – but luckily I was raised by safety obsessed people. I don’t hunt – but if it came down to protecting myself or my pets, I’d shoot an animal. I would probably throw up afterwards, but if it came down to need, I’d do what I could to protect my dog, or myself. I don’t make a habit of traipsing around looking to stir up animals, but when you go out in wooded areas where I live, there’s always a chance.
I’d reckon most people don’t kill things for fun. I mean, there are those people out there. There’s always going to be sick people. My husband used to hunt though, and he doesn’t even do that anymore. He’s only gotten one deer in his lifetime, but between his work schedule, and the fact that it makes him feel like garbage to kill something, he just doesn’t do it anymore. He’ll go out for walks way in the woods occasionally, and arm himself, but only as a precaution. He also has been raised by a family that haven’t always had much money – his dad grew up as one of 7 or 8 kids in a very low income household. They would hunt every winter to get meat to live on – so again, it ties into how you were raised. I doubt my father in law got giddy at having to shoot something to bring food back home to his family – but it was an unfortunate way of life for them.
I hate stupid people and she is the most stupid woman I have ever heard of.
Even the Kardashians, not exactly rocket scientists, know better than to post something like this.
In this political climate, all the violence we witness every single day in every country in the world and the current situation with regard to terrorism, she is a tragedy and a disgrace. She has no working brain cells and this is truly truly sad.
Completely unaware of what happens right now in the world. She lives in her own bubble, plastic, botoxed, pretentious, dorky bubble.
um, your dad doesn’t play football. his “job” is to be arm candy for your mom and her wig.
and why the hell does a four year old have an instagram page? SMH…
Trash, pure trash.
Is he 51 or 31?
I was really confused, thank you. I guess 31 would be closer to the truth!
Right?! I kept thinking that’s not right lol
They scream racist to me.
Not good. Number one rule is always treat any gun as if it is real never point at people or things. Learned this when I was young. My parents were active in Boy Scouts, hunting, fishing, you name it. We grew up in part out in the Alaskan bush where you had to own guns to even take a hike safely. But come on this woman is ridiculous. She is so thirsty she will try anything to get a reaction.
I will say I have different views on guns after watching an “accident” happen with a handgun. The man standing next to me was shot in his hand and his fingertips were blown off. I had nightmares for some time. So important to be a responsible gun owner.
Yep – treat every gun as if it’s loaded, and never point at anything you wouldn’t want to risk destroying – because you just never know.
They are going to burn through their money so fast. Kroy’s playing days are done and Bravo money isn’t actually that good. I guarantee these two didn’t put anything away either.
She’s blown all their money on plastic surgery and weaves.
I consider myself a weapons enthusiast, and this is so dangerous. It’s basically teaching their children that guns are toys and not be treated with seriousness. It’s asking for an accident.
It also bugs me that they’ll probably defend this by saying Kroy is from Montana. Um, I am from Montana too, and nobody I knew let a a 4 year old just handle a weapon. First, like I said, it treats the gun as a toy. Second, there is no point to it because non 4 year old can handle a gun in a safe manner even if they tried. I grew up in a place where most kids started handling guns around, oh, 10-12. And before that, you went out with your parents to help them hunt – but that was so you understood what the gun was for (hunting) and what it did (it kills things). They were never, ever treated as toys or jokes – which is probably why, despite having many guns around us, kids generally didn’t hurt themselves or others with them. But this is not a “Montana” thing, this is a “dumbass” thing.
