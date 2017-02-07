Kim Zolciak Biermann shares 4 year-old’s homework: ‘my dad lets me hold his gun’

Earlier today Hecate reported on Kim Zolciak Bierman’s vacation, where she proudly snapchatted the fact that she argued with a woman asking her to keep her kids quiet on the beach, called the woman names and told her to move if she didn’t like it. It takes a special kind of a-hole to brag like that on social media about fighting with someone asking their kids to be behave. Enter this latest story about Kim’s social media bragging, where she shared a photo of her four year-old son Kash’s homework, written very obviously by an adult. That’s fine, kids at that age usually can’t write more than their names and you can see at the top of the page that Kash wrote his. Preschoolers also rely heavily on their parents to know right from wrong and to form opinions on things. So when Kash’s homework says he loves his dad because “he lets me hold his real gun” it’s obvious where he gets that idea.

I have a boy and was somewhat amused and alarmed to learn that some little boys love guns with seemingly no external prompting. I’m sure it’s inescapable in our culture, but guns are fun in theory when you’re a kid. While we don’t have any guns in the house, I understand a little boy’s interest in them. I also am in no way anti-gun. Personally I don’t own one, I’m a flaming liberal, but I have no problem with responsible gun owners who are trained and keep their guns stored safely – away from little kids. I agree with Obama’s executive orders which expand background check requirements to include gun shows and internet sales, but that’s another discussion and of course the Republicans are gutting those regulations.

There was just an infographic going around showing that in 2015 many more people were killed by toddlers with guns than by extremists, and Snopes verified that it was accurate. Guns are dangerous weapons and little kids shouldn’t think of the real ones as toys. I don’t know if Kim is just hoping for headlines at a time when her pro football player husband, Kroy, is out of work, but I really hope that gun is locked safely away from her son. I completely disagree with letting him hold it. Would you let a little four year-old hold a super sharp knife? Hell no and that’s way less dangerous. What’s the point of letting a kid hold a gun?!

