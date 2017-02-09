Chrissy Metz: ‘It’s not about our size, it’s how we feel about ourselves’

Corey is our resident This is Us fan so she covers the stories relating to that very popular, heart-wrenching show. I’m not yet watching it and am here for Chrissy Metz. We covered her first person essay for Glamour magazine last week and was just so impressed with everything she’s gone through in life, and how she’s come out the other side. Chrissy has really struggled in her life and career and is now achieving success at 36. She had her big break on American Horror Story in 2014 but instead of that being a springboard for more roles she didn’t get offers for so long that she had to move in with friends and eat ramen to survive. Many of you say she’s a standout on This is US. It’s so nice to see her on the cover of People and to hear more of her story. Chrissy dealt with profound depression and with so many challenges and it sounds like she’s now coming out on the other side of it.
“I’d be getting maybe two auditions a year, and I’d always see the same small group of girls,” says Metz, who was a size 12 when she was first scouted but dropped 50 lbs. at the recommendation of her then-manager before moving to L.A.
With work slow, she took a job as a junior commercial casting agent but says having to backburner her own dreams “was like watching your boyfriend take another woman out every day.”
Depressed and “eating my feelings,” Metz gained more than 100 lbs. before a panic attack on her 30th birthday sent her to the hospital and snapped her back into reality.
She set about overhauling herself physically and emotionally, including following doctor’s orders to lose weight. “I was so gung ho, I lost 100 lbs. in less than five months,” she says. “All I did was eat a 2,000-calorie diet and walk 20 minutes a day.”
As the numbers on the scale fell, Metz regained confidence. Then she landed the recurring part on American Horror Story: Freak Show that would kick-start her career.
Playing a “fat lady” meant stepping into a fat suit. “It was sobering,” she says. “I thought, ‘What if I become that heavy and can’t walk around or get stuck in the doorframe? I was like, ‘I don’t want this for me.’ ”
The role also lead her to This Is Us. Baring her body and stepping on a scale within the first few minutes of the show’s pilot this past September, Metz — through her character — Kate instantly instantly became a fan-favorite.
“You don’t realize that somebody who’s average or even very fit could relate to someone who’s overweight,” she says of the feedback she’s gotten, “but it’s not about our size — it’s how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves.”
As for what’s next, while Metz says she’s taking steps to lose weight, she does make it clear that the stops along her weight loss journey are “not for anybody but myself. … I want to have a fit, healthy body and not have to be put in a box. I don’t want to be limited by anything.”
The more I hear from Chrissy, the more I like her. I really like how she frames her journey as personal and yet relatable. This line “it’s not about our size — it’s how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves” is so true. So many of us struggle with body image and fitting in and we can relate. All this other stuff is superficial but representation matters and it’s nice to see Chrissy on TV and to hear someone be so genuine and open about their experience.
photos credit: WENN and Getty
I love her, she’s a fabulous actress and really funny, and the highlight of her show.
But PLEASE don’t delete my comment for saying that her size makes me worry. Two weeks ago watching This Is Us, she was wearing athletic pants and it was clear that she has small, toned legs. But she carries so much abdominal weight, and that’s the kind of weight that causes a stroke. I do worry and I’m not a “concern troll”. I worry about the message that the way we feel is “all that matters”. Because when you are so far out of a healthy weight range, whether overweight or underweight, that does greatly matter.
I just don’t understand why the conversations of “my body deserves so much love no matter what it looks like” and “my body deserves to be healthy so I can live well and long” can’t go side-by-side. And I’m asking. Why? Because I’m overweight and both of these dialogues exist within me.
i agree. I struggle myself with keeping the pounds off and the pressure in Hollywood must be insane, but she obviously also went through kind of extreme weight loss and weight gain in a short time, which is not healthy.
So yes, I like seeing women of all sizes on tv and I applaud her for being comfortable, but the message should always include the health aspect.
I hear you on that but I like her because she will admit she’s actively losing weight and that she’s struggled with it, and she’s not someone saying that she’s perfect the way she is. There are a lot of “Health At Every Size” activists who get it wrong, in my opinion, but she’s not one of them. This is her size, she’s working on it, and she’s thoughtful and honest about her life. I admire that so much. When she said that “it’s not about our size — it’s how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves” it was a message of inclusion toward thinner women, saying that we can all relate to each other, it wasn’t an “I’m fine the way I am” message.
Totally agree with you. It’s great to embrace yourself for who you are…to be comfortable in your own skin, but at what point is it too much.
I agree that it’s not about size as long as you’re healthy. The goal should be to strive towards healthy bodies while at the same time show that a healthy body can be a large range of shapes and sizes. Also it’s important to educate people on why weight loss and weight gain can be difficult for people. Too many adopt a “well she should just eat less/more” kind of attitude towards body types that’s really hurtful to those who struggle with weight issues.
I actually like her character the least on the show. All she does is obsess over her weight, she’s just one dimensional and it gets very old.
