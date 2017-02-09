Jason Derulo claims ‘racial discrimination’ in altercation with American Airlines

I haven’t had to get on a plane in years. I’m thankful for that. I drive everywhere I need to go, and I know that makes me very lucky, because all of the drama is going down at airports these days. This story is about Jason Derulo, a very popular pop star. Derulo travels a lot, and he travels with an entourage (like most pop stars). Derulo and his entourage were trying to board an American Airlines flight from Miami to LA yesterday. Derulo flies American Airlines almost exclusively, he claims. He flies so much that he has a “Concierge Key,” which is a preferred-member status thing that gives him perks like free checked bags and priority boarding. Apparently, all American Airlines saw was a group of black guys who needed to be screamed at. This is according to Derulo. This story is super-involved and I’m using People Mag’s account of it, because they spoke to Derulo.
Jason Derulo claims he was cursed at by multiple American Airlines employees during a dispute over baggage fees, but says everyone’s tune changed once they found out he was famous. Derulo tells PEOPLE he was flying from Miami to Los Angeles and checked in for his flight with his group and their luggage. He says there was a dispute about the timing of their check-in, so it was decided that one member of the group would stay behind and take the next flight in order to check all the luggage. According to an airline source, the most elite passengers for American Airlines get three checked bags for free, but Derulo’s friend tried to check 19 bags, which led to an additional charge.
The singer says he was on the plane, getting ready to depart, when he received a call from his friend saying that American Airlines wanted to charge $4,000 for their bags. He explains, “We’d never paid for our bags because of our status—with all of our miles—so we’d never paid for bags. So $4,000 is obviously a huge sum. We were like, ‘No, we’re not paying that. We’ve got to turn the plane around.’”
In a statement to PEOPLE, American Airlines says Flight 275 “returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags. The passenger has been rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight this evening.”
Derulo claims that as he and his friends were disembarking, the captain came out and began cursing at them and ordering them off the plane. He says, “And that was really upsetting to me because I felt like he was trying to make it seem like we were delinquents, and he was kicking us off the plane, when it was us that asked to get off the plane. I was like, ‘Listen, sir, you’re not going to talk down to me; I’m not your son. Don’t talk to me in that tone of voice.’”
Derulo says when he got off the plane, he and his group were met by 15 police officers, which Derulo called “super embarrassing.” Derulo says at this point, another American Airlines staffer began cursing at him and that’s when Derulo decided to act.
“As you can imagine, I’m surrounded by 15 police officers, I’m not going to curse back because I know what’s going to happen,” he says. “So I pick up my phone, and I go live on my Instagram. So I go live, and I start to hear whispers happening, and as soon as they find out who I am, everything changes. Every single person becomes somebody else, and all of a sudden, we’re not in trouble anymore.”
Derulo says he doesn’t plan on dropping the issue. “I just want everybody to be treated with respect. At the end of the day, you get what you pay for. I’m not asking for anything extra, I’m not asking to be taken care of.”
The police report filed by the Miami-Dade PD paints a slightly different picture. According to the report, an airline employee told police that Derulo and his group “smelled of marijuana and were getting aggressive” when they were checking in. The report also states that Derulo and his group refused to give their IDs to airline staff when they departed the plane and initially refused to do the same with police. No charges were filed and the case was closed.
Cops claiming that a bunch of black dudes “smelled like marijuana” doesn’t have a racist tinge at all, does it? And why in the world would the group need to show ID as they depart the plane? And I agree with Derulo: you get what you pay for. He wanted to clear up a billing issue that probably should not have been applied given his membership status, and everyone freaked the f–k out. On Instagram, he called this “racial discrimination,” and I have to agree.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Smelling like marijuana is considered “probable cause” if police want to search you or anything – so, I’m not convinced that being mentioned had to do with their skin color. The whole story sounds fishy. I find it hard to believe the captain just came out of the cockpit to yell at them… How would he have known they were onboard? What’s more likely is that they caused a ruckus and the captain heard about it from his flight crew and then left the cockpit.
I’m not going to jump to conclusions either way, I’m just a little frustrated that this site is becoming very quick to declare things as “racial discrimination”, etc. before we have the full picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This ^^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sounds entitled. He made them turn the plane around? What about all the other passengers and the huge delay that must have caused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao. Why is it more believable that black passengers “caused a ruckus” on a plane than a pilot was informed that he needed to halt takeoff to allow passengers to disembark and decided that in Trump America, no black man should be inconviniencing him in anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because passengers are black doesn’t mean they are immune from acting up. Sometimes people just suck, regardless of race. You don’t get a free pass for inconveniencing a plane full of people over baggage fees; if anything pay for it and pursue your complaint/reimbursement with the airlines once your journey has completed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to jump to conclusions either way, I’m just a little frustrated that this site is becoming very quick to declare things as “racial discrimination”, etc. before we have the full picture.
^ couldn’t agree more with the above. Sometimes I think the writers know that the audience here is likely to skew that way and want to read about racial tension and so they stretch anything they can to pander to that reader base. I’m a recently naturalized immigrant in the US and a woman of color so very much a minority group and I have found it borderline ludicrous that anytime something happens to a person of color, the immediate connection is that it’s a racial mistreatment of some kind. I believe that racial discrimination exists but like you said, smelling of marijuana is probable cause and just because you’re a minority, doesn’t mean you don’t smell of marijuana. Not every single thing is a racial conspiracy–In this jnstance it appears that some blame can be placed on the airlines and derulos entourage but I don’t think race has anything to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a pilot if someone is screaming while on the plane…yes u call the cops
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t read his name without singing ‘Jaaassoon Darooooloooo’ in my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha me too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if I agree. It sounds like they were late for their flight (their fault to begin with), somehow got to board anyway, and then insisted that the plane get turned around on the tarmac so they could get off?!?! I can’t imagine in a million years demanding that kind of privileged treatment. So I don’t see racial discrimination here. I see someone demanding special treatment, and the staff getting annoyed by this.
And I’m not sure why “smelling like MJ” is racially charged. Maybe because most of the people I know who smoke are white, but pot has a strong and distinctive smell.
I might be way off base here? If so, enlighten away!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is So Ugly and yet so absolutely unsurprising, The fact is I’ve gotten used to the dog whistle tone with which stories like this get covered , I’m not saying here AT ALL , I’m saying TMZ, The Press The News in general, when something shitty and microaggresive and discriminatory happens to us it’s always painted as we were “doing the most” in some sort of way so as to justify why we don’t get to be heard/a turn/due process etc
On a Lighter Note Im an avowed Jason Derulo Truther, since his beginning in the scene No one tells me that young man isn’t a smooth 45 years old at least
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not even gonna comment on the possible racism but since when do planes go back to the gate and let someone off just because they got a call and want to travel with their bags? I thought that once you were boarded you weren’t allowed back off. That point alone makes me think they did get kicked off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story is being told from his experience, so I have no doubt it was racial discrimination. I have no idea how he felt, so I believe him.
That said, if they have a whole entourage of people, and each of them checks their own bags, of course the 3-bag rule would mean that they wouldn’t have to pay for any of them. But if you leave one random member of the entourage with all 19 bags, how the f*ck is the airline person supposed to know they’re all Jason Derulo’s bags? Of course they were going to be charged for all the bags. That whole part of the story just came off bratty.
I’ve typed “bags” too much and now it feels weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it sounds like Derulo and team had some arrangement or not and something slipped through the cracks and their bratty expectations not being met is being characterized as “racial discrimination.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was the pilot and I was told that I had to turn the plane around on the runway because some idiot confused 3 free checked bags with 19 checked bags, and then didn’t want to pay, I’d be swearing too. Sounds more like a the main issue here is over-privileged celebrities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think this article should’ve been about derulo acting a brat but they turned it into discrimination because derulo is black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser – I disagree. When you deplane, you have to show ID so you can be taken off the flight manifest. Every airline in the world does this (or should be doing this). It’s a HUGE security issue when people disembark a flight like this.
I don’t know if he was discriminated agaisnt, but from his own narrative he sounds like an enormous diva. ‘We gotta turn this plane around’? I mean, come on, this doesn’t sound like an entitled brat? turning a plane around can cost other passengers (and the airline) anywhere between 30 minutes to several hours to re-do all check, get a free runway etc. Its ridiculous, selfish and bratty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. Never heard of this guy. And he wanted to check 19 bags??!! Entitled asshole who smelled like weed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse