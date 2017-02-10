American Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad was held at Customs for 2 hours

Ibtihaj Muhammad became one of the great stories coming out of the Rio Olympics last year. Muhammad is a devout Muslim who choses to wear a hijab in life and in competition. She trained for years as a fencer, and in Rio, she lost in an early round for a chance at an individual medal in Sabre, but she won bronze for Team Sabre with three other American women. Muhammad was born in New Jersey, she has a B.A. from Duke University, and racially she is African-American. Well, guess who was detained for hours at Customs a few weeks ago?
Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad spoke out against Donald Trump‘s immigration ban and revealed that she was recently held at U.S. Customs for two hours, she says in an interview with Pop Sugar. Trump’s order banned travel from citizens of seven countries in which the population is predominantly Muslim—Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somali—from coming into the United States. The ban sparked protests from citizens in major American cities.
“Well, I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago,” Muhammad told Pop Sugar. “I don’t know why. I can’t tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I’m Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn’t change how you look and how people perceive you. Unfortunately, I know that people talk about this having a lot to do with these seven countries in particular, but I think the net is cast a little bit wider than we know. And I’m included in that as a Muslim woman who wears a hijab.”
“It’s really hard,” she added. “My human response is to cry because I was so sad and upset and disheartened — and just disappointed. At the same time, I’m one of those people who feels like I have to be strong for those people who may not be able to find that strength. I feel like I have to speak up for those people whose voices go unheard.”
Muhammad made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by becoming the first U.S. Olympian to medal and compete in a hijab.
Yeah. As everyone keeps saying, Easy D’s Muslim Ban isn’t about terrorist threats or dangerous intel about immigrants from certain countries. It’s about white supremacy and empowering authorities to discriminate against anyone they deem “other.” Are you brown or black? Your citizenship won’t protect you. Are you a refugee fleeing genocide? Go back home. Are you an American, a Muslim and an Olympian? That means nothing. That’s what the Muslim Ban was all about. I’m glad that the federal appeals court shut it down, although the fact that this mess was even implemented in the first place was pretty deplorable.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
How do they explain this other than racism and bigotry? She’s an American citizen, born in the United States, with an American passport.
As a fellow Blue Devil and after last night’s game against UNC, all I really want to say is GO DUKE!
The battle against Easy D’s executive orders continues. Read the DHS statement about nonenforcement due to the court ruling(s). The last paragraph is chilling…shades of fascism to come:
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/02/04/dhs-statement-compliance-recent-court-order
JFC…. Whay America, why???
How about the Arizona woman who came here when she was 14 yo who was ripped from her family yesterday?? Gotta love those GOP family values.
Is it too early for a drink? Asking for a friend…
If you’re talking about the woman who was deported back to Mexico, yep that bothered me as well.
Yes. She came here as a child. Obviously not a choice of her own. Has been working and checking in annually. Showed up this year and was thrown in a van and taken away from her family. Sick shit right there.
She was ordered deported because she pled guilty to a felony in Arizona state court – fraudulent use of a Social Security number. She was caught because a local sheriff, Joe Arpaio, ordered a raid on the water park where she worked. She was really and truly in the wrong place at the wrong time and should have gotten a better criminal defense lawyer.
Because her crime was a felony and she pled guilty, she essentially had NO relief available to her once she was placed into removal (deportation) proceedings. It did not matter that she had been here since she was 14 or that she had U. S. citizen kids. There was basically NOTHING the immigration judge could do except order her deportation. Obviously ICE could – and did for a long time – exercise some discretion in electing not to pick her up and physically deport her from the U. S. But even during the Obama administration, ICE prioritized the deportation of convicted criminals, no matter how minor or harmless their offenses.
Her case is quite sad, but it has happened countless times before and will continue to happen. Ironically, the laws that prevent immigration judges from exercising discretion in cases like hers (AEDPA and IIRIRA) were passed in 1996 after the Oklahoma City bombing. So much for keeping us safe and making America great again…
Unforntually this happens everyday to people who didn’t have a choice whether it is because their parents brung them or they are escaping extreme poverty and violence. People who work hard and contribute to their communities are taken in raids in the middle of the night infront of their crying children or at work. At the border children who tried to cross by themselves and have no one to claim them are detained and made to sleep on floors and forced to wash Immigration officers vehicles. ( True story two little kids from my husbands small village have been detained now for 6 months now) Women are raped by officers and so much more happens to these people but no one cares because they are seen as less then human to some.
they want to rule with white people called Mary Smith and John Smith. John is the man and Mary well Mary birth babies and just shut up. Brannon kept telling about Judeo -Christian West coming back quote “We’re the voice of the anti-abortion movement, the voice of the traditional marriage movement, and I can tell you we’re winning victory after victory after victory. Things are turning around as people have a voice and have a platform of which they can use.”..
i have read arguments like “she might be an olympian or a scientist or a doctor, doesn’t mean she can’t do harm to the US or connive / spy against the US for another country”
if we change it to “he” and “government person of high office who may or may not share the same shade as a citrus fruit”…
which have the better odds?
New McCarthyism
Is America great again, yet?
Seriously. I am at a loss.
Not yet. I wonder if they will make an official announcement when it happens??
Is there a Scale of Greatness that’ll be used to figure it out?
Yeah, America will be nearly all white and the few people of color left will “know their place.” White = great, doncha know? /s
Resist. Persist.
Urrrghhhh, yeah, so great. Great nation, great leader. So wise. So humane.
This makes me so sad.
Such an inspiring woman. I feel like Trump had it both ways – he said he would implement a Muslim ban, it was part of his campaign, so he fulfilled his promise to his electorate; but then it was overturned, so he didn’t have to implement it. He comes across as the politician who keeps his promises, but was stopped from doing so (I wouldn’t be surprised if he knew it’d be overturned).
I was reading that two Republican Congressman held a town hall meetings to standing room only crowds yesterday. These two towns voted for Trump. The people were furious with Trumps immigration ban, affordable care act being completely dismantled and Devos nomination to Dept of Education. What were these people thinking when they voted for Trump. That his bigoted, racist, mysgonistic , clean the swamp statements were just a joke.
You can only shake your head and laugh at these people. We were telling them for months & months what a Trump presidency would do to this country and they called us “snowflakes” and crybabies. Unfortunately, the rest of us have to suffer as well.
Some clever person (not me) posted this on Twitter:
“I can’t believe the leopards ate MY face,” sobbed the woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces party.
Read this Twitter thread about the UK Prime Minister attempting to take citizenship from dual nationals when they commit crimes so that she can deport them:
http://twitter.com/KojoRTE/status/829985620655235072
The guy ties it to what is happening stateside with the Muslim Ban and points out Trump’s likely strategies going forward.
(I hasten to add that the particular people concerned here committed heinous crimes, so it really brings out how you can use this sort of thing. No public outrage for the specific people because they are dreadful, but a precedent created that will be used going forwards for everyone.)
*sighs into Obvlivion*
