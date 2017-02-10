Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban was denied by the federal appeals court

This is going to be another one of those days where everything is political and even the somewhat “good” stories still have a depressing taint. So, let’s get to it. The past 24 hours have been crazy. Can you believe we’re just shy of three weeks into the Baby Fists administration?? My god.

The “Blue Lives Matter” Executive Orders. On Thursday, Trump signed three more EOs, all about police authority and protecting police and federal agents from civilians, and giving the police more broad authority to punish anyone committing crimes against police officers. I have a lot to say about all of this, but I’ll save it. You should read this article and this article and this article.

Et tu, Justin Trudeau? It was my sincere and honest hope that every world leader would simply refuse to engage with President Trump. I’m not being facetious – I think that’s the best way for other countries to handle the fascist president that a minority of Americans elected. But Justin Trudeau is a nice guy and, being Canadian, he wants to be a good neighbor. So he’s going to visit Easy D in Washington on Monday. This will be their first face-to-fascist meeting. And you just know it’s going to end badly. I’m sorry already, Canada. I’m sorry that your Disney-prince of a prime minister has to shake The Baby Fist.

The Ninth Circuit ruled on Trump’s Muslim Ban. Anyone who listened to even part of the oral arguments understood that there was only one way to interpret Trump’s executive order: as a racist, unconstitutional power-grab aimed at discriminating against all Muslims and brown people. So, obviously, the ninth circuit court of appeals ruled against Trump and upheld the federal judge’s stay. Meaning, Customs and Immigration can no longer detain Muslim immigrants and Muslim citizens at will. Meaning that those thousands of visas which were revoked will now be reinstated, hopefully. This isn’t the end, of course. But it’s a good start. Here was Baby Fists’ hot-take on the ruling. He went full KANYE CAPS LOCK.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

As many were noting last night, throwing a tantrum and screaming “SEE YOU IN COURT” when a federal appeals court just called you a power-mad dictator is…. unusual. Twitter threw a party.

SEE YOU IN COURT WHERE WE ALREADY ARE BUT A DIFFERENT COURT SHUT UP NO YOU'RE STUPID! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 10, 2017

Donald Trump: "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!" Ninth Circuit: "We are a court." Donald Trump: "FAKE NEWS!" — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) February 10, 2017

Saying "SEE YOU IN COURT" after losing a court case is like yelling "LET'S TAKE THIS OUTSIDE" after you just lost a fight outside. — Adam Conover (@adamconover) February 10, 2017

I'M A BIGLY BOY AND I'LL SEE YOU ON THE PLAYGROUND. MY MARBLES ARE AT STAKE #TypeSomeCapitalizedWords — Out Of This World (@50Trek) February 10, 2017

President Trump tweets: "SEE YOU IN COURT" WA state AG responds: "We've seen him in court twice, and we're 2 for 2" https://t.co/N2fazMbwrv pic.twitter.com/bm4wsr02Gl — CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017

I think the biggest snowflake on Twitter needs a safespace I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT pic.twitter.com/bVq7KMu5NP — steven (@majorly_vext) February 10, 2017