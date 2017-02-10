Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban was denied by the federal appeals court

This is going to be another one of those days where everything is political and even the somewhat “good” stories still have a depressing taint. So, let’s get to it. The past 24 hours have been crazy. Can you believe we’re just shy of three weeks into the Baby Fists administration?? My god.

The “Blue Lives Matter” Executive Orders. On Thursday, Trump signed three more EOs, all about police authority and protecting police and federal agents from civilians, and giving the police more broad authority to punish anyone committing crimes against police officers. I have a lot to say about all of this, but I’ll save it. You should read this article and this article and this article.

Et tu, Justin Trudeau? It was my sincere and honest hope that every world leader would simply refuse to engage with President Trump. I’m not being facetious – I think that’s the best way for other countries to handle the fascist president that a minority of Americans elected. But Justin Trudeau is a nice guy and, being Canadian, he wants to be a good neighbor. So he’s going to visit Easy D in Washington on Monday. This will be their first face-to-fascist meeting. And you just know it’s going to end badly. I’m sorry already, Canada. I’m sorry that your Disney-prince of a prime minister has to shake The Baby Fist.

The Ninth Circuit ruled on Trump’s Muslim Ban. Anyone who listened to even part of the oral arguments understood that there was only one way to interpret Trump’s executive order: as a racist, unconstitutional power-grab aimed at discriminating against all Muslims and brown people. So, obviously, the ninth circuit court of appeals ruled against Trump and upheld the federal judge’s stay. Meaning, Customs and Immigration can no longer detain Muslim immigrants and Muslim citizens at will. Meaning that those thousands of visas which were revoked will now be reinstated, hopefully. This isn’t the end, of course. But it’s a good start. Here was Baby Fists’ hot-take on the ruling. He went full KANYE CAPS LOCK.

As many were noting last night, throwing a tantrum and screaming “SEE YOU IN COURT” when a federal appeals court just called you a power-mad dictator is…. unusual. Twitter threw a party.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

40 Responses to “Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban was denied by the federal appeals court”

  1. LP says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Don’t leave out Hillary Clinton’s tweet!!!!

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Some of those meme’s are great. But equally terrifying is what he will do get to his way – he’s not a man who takes kindly to being defeated or humiliated.

    At least KellyAnne is going to get hers after her shameless shilling yesterday.

    PS. Love Hillary’s tweet (3-0). She now has a new twitter follower. Lets get her more followers than Baby Fists – that will really get him going.

    Reply
  3. robyn says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

    He probably also inoculated himself quite cleverly so is thinking: IF ANYTHING BAD HAPPENS, I WILL BLAME EVERYONE ELSE BUT ME HAHAHAH!!!

    Reply
  4. vauvert says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Canadian perspective: yes, I would prefer that Justin (who I voted for) wouldn’t meet with the orange Twitler. But I have to be realistic – our economies are tied together in so many ways, there is no choice. He has to do it for the sake of Canada (and frankly, the US). Hopefully he’ll be successful, although I have no idea what that means anymore: keep NAFTA negotiations open and friendly, not send Drumpf into a Twitter frenzy, not get threatened with bans or bombs or lawsuits… who the heck knows what can go wrong – but so many things can with a madman in charge.

    Reply
  5. Lindy79 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:39 am

    See you in court

    Eh they did, and you lost.

    Reply
  6. Tate says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:41 am

    So much shit is being thrown at us by 45 that I completely missed the Blue Lives Matter EO.

    Reply
  7. Sixer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I read that more than 80% of law enforcement officers voted for Trump. Is that right?

    Reply
  8. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Has anyone mentioned if Donald is using a government device when he tweets? Because I can just imagine if it is a private phone and not on a secured server. Sending tweets all over the Internet and also government emails.
    Because remember Hillary and the EMAILS!!!!

    Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

    SEE YOU AT THE WEDDING! – Trump screams at Walder Frey after the red wedding massacre.

    Reply
  10. Clare says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

    How is this even happening? I have no words.

    Reply
  11. Sixer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Taking the light moments where we can, this just happened:

    Mr Sixer decided to come home for lunch.

    Mr Sixer: Did you eat that leftover curry?
    Me: Yes.
    Mr Sixer: SEE YOU IN COURT
    Me: Burp.
    Mr Sixer: SEE YOU IN COURT. TWICE.

    Reply
  12. Jenns says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Also, being president is hard.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/donald-trump-challenges-governing-presidency-234879

    Bonus points for the picture they chose to use. LOL.

    Reply
  13. Happinessinme says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I’m loving this. The message “even the President of the USA can’t do what he wants when he wants”

    Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    On a side note: several Republican congressional representatives held town hall hearings last night and the clips from them are life-affirming in ways, maddening in others. At Diane Black’s meeting, (Black, who claims to be a nurse of some type although she’s been in government for decades, is leading Ryan’s attempts to destroy the ACA) several of her constituents outlined in very clear, fact-based ways the damage that a repeal of the ACA would cause. Black replied with “and now, some facts” before spouting off Ryan’s #BetterWay rhetoric, none of which is factual. She tried to gaslight her own constituents in front of them and they were having none of it. Meanwhile, out in Utah, Jason (let’s sell off the National Parks and use the money to continue my investigation of Hillary’s emails while Trump sells Ivanka’s accessory line out of the oval office ) Chaffetz faced a large angry crowd that wanted to hear none of what he had to say and chanted him down.

    Reply
  15. grabbyhands says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Countdown to the “incident” that will mysteriously happen so he can be “right” and get everyone back in line.

    Reply

