Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban was denied by the federal appeals court

This is going to be another one of those days where everything is political and even the somewhat “good” stories still have a depressing taint. So, let’s get to it. The past 24 hours have been crazy. Can you believe we’re just shy of three weeks into the Baby Fists administration?? My god.
The “Blue Lives Matter” Executive Orders. On Thursday, Trump signed three more EOs, all about police authority and protecting police and federal agents from civilians, and giving the police more broad authority to punish anyone committing crimes against police officers. I have a lot to say about all of this, but I’ll save it. You should read this article and this article and this article.
Et tu, Justin Trudeau? It was my sincere and honest hope that every world leader would simply refuse to engage with President Trump. I’m not being facetious – I think that’s the best way for other countries to handle the fascist president that a minority of Americans elected. But Justin Trudeau is a nice guy and, being Canadian, he wants to be a good neighbor. So he’s going to visit Easy D in Washington on Monday. This will be their first face-to-fascist meeting. And you just know it’s going to end badly. I’m sorry already, Canada. I’m sorry that your Disney-prince of a prime minister has to shake The Baby Fist.
The Ninth Circuit ruled on Trump’s Muslim Ban. Anyone who listened to even part of the oral arguments understood that there was only one way to interpret Trump’s executive order: as a racist, unconstitutional power-grab aimed at discriminating against all Muslims and brown people. So, obviously, the ninth circuit court of appeals ruled against Trump and upheld the federal judge’s stay. Meaning, Customs and Immigration can no longer detain Muslim immigrants and Muslim citizens at will. Meaning that those thousands of visas which were revoked will now be reinstated, hopefully. This isn’t the end, of course. But it’s a good start. Here was Baby Fists’ hot-take on the ruling. He went full KANYE CAPS LOCK.
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
As many were noting last night, throwing a tantrum and screaming “SEE YOU IN COURT” when a federal appeals court just called you a power-mad dictator is…. unusual. Twitter threw a party.
SEE YOU IN COURT WHERE WE ALREADY ARE BUT A DIFFERENT COURT SHUT UP NO YOU'RE STUPID!
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 10, 2017
Donald Trump: "I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT!"
Ninth Circuit: "We are a court."
Donald Trump: "FAKE NEWS!"
— Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) February 10, 2017
Saying "SEE YOU IN COURT" after losing a court case is like yelling "LET'S TAKE THIS OUTSIDE" after you just lost a fight outside.
— Adam Conover (@adamconover) February 10, 2017
I'M A BIGLY BOY AND I'LL SEE YOU ON THE PLAYGROUND. MY MARBLES ARE AT STAKE #TypeSomeCapitalizedWords
— Out Of This World (@50Trek) February 10, 2017
President Trump tweets: "SEE YOU IN COURT"
WA state AG responds: "We've seen him in court twice, and we're 2 for 2" https://t.co/N2fazMbwrv pic.twitter.com/bm4wsr02Gl
— CNN (@CNN) February 10, 2017
I think the biggest snowflake on Twitter needs a safespace I'LL SEE YOU IN COURT pic.twitter.com/bVq7KMu5NP
— steven (@majorly_vext) February 10, 2017
trump: "SEE YOU IN COURT!"
court: pic.twitter.com/KKg8rtRRwS
— Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) February 10, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Don’t leave out Hillary Clinton’s tweet!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
3-0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, Kellyanne Conway could help but tweet this:
https://twitter.com/KellyannePolls/status/829873993452834816
Hilary should reply back with 3,000,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To which Kellyann Conman replied: “WI, MI, PA:” demonstrating that, while the rest of the world has moved on to current events, Kellyanne is still stuck in November.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Hillary should reply with 3,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kellyann isn’t the only one stuck in Nov, Baby Fists can’t seem to let it go either. So gross.
One of my favorite “see you in court” tweets was something like “ok, since this is where we work it is very convenient for us.”
Thank goodness we have Twitter to make us laugh, otherwise I think my rage would be eating away at me even worse than it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@esmom Twitter is saving my life these days. I was just reading a thread where @gop said they stood with @potus. Do you?
The responses are hilarious!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tate, no, thanks for the tip! I’ve only been on twitter for a couple weeks but it’s given me a new lease on life. The only problem is I don’t have nearly enough time to check out everything I want to read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of those meme’s are great. But equally terrifying is what he will do get to his way – he’s not a man who takes kindly to being defeated or humiliated.
At least KellyAnne is going to get hers after her shameless shilling yesterday.
PS. Love Hillary’s tweet (3-0). She now has a new twitter follower. Lets get her more followers than Baby Fists – that will really get him going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am very worried his real goal is to destroy Marbury v Madison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that about separation of powers and/or rule of law? If so, I think you are right.
*goes off to Wikipedia to look up the case*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Separation of powers and the right of judicial review. It was practiced prior to Marbury but the case put the Supreme Court stamp on it. Thomas Jefferson responded with the 19th century version of the term “activist judges!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A full-on institutional assault is underway then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!
He probably also inoculated himself quite cleverly so is thinking: IF ANYTHING BAD HAPPENS, I WILL BLAME EVERYONE ELSE BUT ME HAHAHAH!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is exactly what he will do. He WANTS something bad to happen, so he can tweet about being right all along. You could even think Trump is forcing an attack, so his supporters will gather around him and he can start a war and make a lot of his friends richer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. I’m sick just watching this unfold like a slow motion train wreck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canadian perspective: yes, I would prefer that Justin (who I voted for) wouldn’t meet with the orange Twitler. But I have to be realistic – our economies are tied together in so many ways, there is no choice. He has to do it for the sake of Canada (and frankly, the US). Hopefully he’ll be successful, although I have no idea what that means anymore: keep NAFTA negotiations open and friendly, not send Drumpf into a Twitter frenzy, not get threatened with bans or bombs or lawsuits… who the heck knows what can go wrong – but so many things can with a madman in charge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck with that. Twitler is not a rational or sane person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Trudeau is going to meet Trump in the US, if Trump came here, I’d protest the shit out of our gov’t welcoming a fascist, racist, piece of human feces into our country. I hope Trudeau, at the very least, stands up to Trump…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting for him to say that he’ll built a wall along the 49th and we Canadians will pay for it. He’s such an infantile tool. I hope Justin doesn’t give too much away just to appease the Orange A**.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See you in court
Eh they did, and you lost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much shit is being thrown at us by 45 that I completely missed the Blue Lives Matter EO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that more than 80% of law enforcement officers voted for Trump. Is that right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably. They tend to be very conservative and the right-wing talks a great deal about “supporting law enforcement” and “law and order” but in reality, the right-wing fails to pay much attention to them when it comes time for things like salaries and benefits and working conditions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know the exact figures but I know it was high. I do remember the outrage here in Chicago when the police union endorsed him. I also work out with a female police officer and her blind support of Trump is beyond disconcerting. She and her fellow female officers had lots of snarky things to say about the women’s marches, too. She disgusts me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So it’s a win-win for Trump in some ways? Pander to base? Tick. A step towards a dissent-crushing police state? Tick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone mentioned if Donald is using a government device when he tweets? Because I can just imagine if it is a private phone and not on a secured server. Sending tweets all over the Internet and also government emails.
Because remember Hillary and the EMAILS!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about so-called president and p*ssygrabber Trump reeks of hypocrisy and he gets away with it sadly. Most republicans really do put party over country and seem to lack a spine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is using his personal phone, and no, it is NOT secure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SEE YOU AT THE WEDDING! – Trump screams at Walder Frey after the red wedding massacre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is this even happening? I have no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking the light moments where we can, this just happened:
Mr Sixer decided to come home for lunch.
Mr Sixer: Did you eat that leftover curry?
Me: Yes.
Mr Sixer: SEE YOU IN COURT
Me: Burp.
Mr Sixer: SEE YOU IN COURT. TWICE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAHAHAHA
Thanks for the reprieve Sixer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks. I needed a Mr. Sixer story this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s having a cheese sandwich and glowering. He only came home for the leftover curry. Oops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, being president is hard.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/donald-trump-challenges-governing-presidency-234879
Bonus points for the picture they chose to use. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m loving this. The message “even the President of the USA can’t do what he wants when he wants”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On a side note: several Republican congressional representatives held town hall hearings last night and the clips from them are life-affirming in ways, maddening in others. At Diane Black’s meeting, (Black, who claims to be a nurse of some type although she’s been in government for decades, is leading Ryan’s attempts to destroy the ACA) several of her constituents outlined in very clear, fact-based ways the damage that a repeal of the ACA would cause. Black replied with “and now, some facts” before spouting off Ryan’s #BetterWay rhetoric, none of which is factual. She tried to gaslight her own constituents in front of them and they were having none of it. Meanwhile, out in Utah, Jason (let’s sell off the National Parks and use the money to continue my investigation of Hillary’s emails while Trump sells Ivanka’s accessory line out of the oval office ) Chaffetz faced a large angry crowd that wanted to hear none of what he had to say and chanted him down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Countdown to the “incident” that will mysteriously happen so he can be “right” and get everyone back in line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse