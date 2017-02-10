Alec Baldwin on his ‘mean’ Trump impression: we’re just repeating what he says

Felicity Jones with musical guest Sturgill Simpson hosts the 42nd season episode 11 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Alec Baldwin is somewhat committed to playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. You can tell that he never thought he would still be doing it, but I think he understands that his impression irritates the sh-t out of Emperor Baby Fists and that alone is reason enough to keep doing it. Just a few days ago, White House press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to Extra about SNL’s impressions and Spicer whined about it like a baby. He called Baldwin’s Trump impression “mean.” For the love of God. So, Baldwin was asked what he thought of Spicer and more.

Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live may have won over millions of viewers, but don’t count the president — or his press secretary, Sean Spicer — among his fans. Now, Baldwin is responding to Spicer’s recent criticism that Baldwin’s impression is too “mean.”

“What is he supposed to say?” said Baldwin about Spicer’s comments during an interview with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who is a correspondent for Extra. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”

Spicer last week told Extra that “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” And Trump himself has called the long-running NBC sketch comedy series “not funny,” “unwatchable,” and “biased,” and has aimed venom at Baldwin, saying his portrayal “stinks” and “can’t get any worse.”

For his part, Baldwin said portraying Trump is no picnic. “Playing him is not a lot of fun,” he told Extra. “He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play.” He added, “Another thing I find that’s so weird about the stuff we’re doing, we’re just repeating back what he says. … Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”

[From EW]

I get it and I understand. Baldwin also said at one point that he would have been willing to give Easy D a chance, but that Easy D and his team of idiots completely set the tone for everything has happened, which I happen to agree with. I never understood the “give him a chance” people. He was out of chances more than a year ago.

Baldwin also appeared on the Tonight Show last night, where he cracked this joke: “I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump Men’s Collection at Nordstrom’s.Big sale right now: 95 percent off of – everything.” He also brought out his Trump impression with Fallon. Around the 3:50-mark, Jimmy starts doing a Trump impression. Then around 4:40, Baldwin does his Trump impression. I love the way Baldwin’s Trump says “China.” It’s amazing.

Kristen Stewart with musical guest Alessia Cara hosts the 42nd season episode 13 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Photos courtesy of SNL/WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Alec Baldwin on his ‘mean’ Trump impression: we’re just repeating what he says”

  1. Bridget says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Huh. Mean people think that the impression of them is mean.

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:58 am

    The thin skin “ho with a cheat glow” thinks anything even remotely critical of him is mean and WRONG!

    Reply
  3. Christin says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    SNL has mocked presidents for more than 40 years, yet I never recall any being as openly irritated and whiny as this one. And more than one was portrayed as a bumbling idiot.

    However, none of the former presidents provided as much material in such a short time. Even South Park writers recently decided they cannot keep up.

    Reply
  4. G says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    No disrespect, Alec, but your hands are too big for this role, everybody says so. Sad!

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Baldwin has said he would stop doing it if Trump released his tax returns. Baby Fists has the power to stop it.

    Reply
  6. Liz says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Waaaah!!!! Alec’s a meanie!! Since Alec is just saying things Trump says, Trump is pretty cruel. When will Trumps people admit this?

    Reply
  7. Snazzy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    That game was so dumb but Alec’s impression really is spot on

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Baldwin’s impression is amazingly good.
    SNL has always skewered presidents. But in the past, all of those presidents were far too busy with actual work to worry about it or give anything more than a quick laugh or comment.

    According to Trump when he campaigned, the country was a disaster and only he could fix it. You’d think he’d be too busy with all that to worry about SNL…

    Reply
  9. paleokifaru says:
    February 10, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I thoroughly enjoy that Baldwin has kept it up just irritate the ever living daylight out of Trump. It makes it even funnier.

    Reply
  10. Andrea says:
    February 10, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He has a job until Trump gets impeached or strokes out.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment