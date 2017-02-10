Alec Baldwin on his ‘mean’ Trump impression: we’re just repeating what he says

Alec Baldwin is somewhat committed to playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. You can tell that he never thought he would still be doing it, but I think he understands that his impression irritates the sh-t out of Emperor Baby Fists and that alone is reason enough to keep doing it. Just a few days ago, White House press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to Extra about SNL’s impressions and Spicer whined about it like a baby. He called Baldwin’s Trump impression “mean.” For the love of God. So, Baldwin was asked what he thought of Spicer and more.

Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live may have won over millions of viewers, but don’t count the president — or his press secretary, Sean Spicer — among his fans. Now, Baldwin is responding to Spicer’s recent criticism that Baldwin’s impression is too “mean.” “What is he supposed to say?” said Baldwin about Spicer’s comments during an interview with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who is a correspondent for Extra. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.” Spicer last week told Extra that “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” And Trump himself has called the long-running NBC sketch comedy series “not funny,” “unwatchable,” and “biased,” and has aimed venom at Baldwin, saying his portrayal “stinks” and “can’t get any worse.” For his part, Baldwin said portraying Trump is no picnic. “Playing him is not a lot of fun,” he told Extra. “He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play.” He added, “Another thing I find that’s so weird about the stuff we’re doing, we’re just repeating back what he says. … Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”

[From EW]

I get it and I understand. Baldwin also said at one point that he would have been willing to give Easy D a chance, but that Easy D and his team of idiots completely set the tone for everything has happened, which I happen to agree with. I never understood the “give him a chance” people. He was out of chances more than a year ago.

Baldwin also appeared on the Tonight Show last night, where he cracked this joke: “I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump Men’s Collection at Nordstrom’s.Big sale right now: 95 percent off of – everything.” He also brought out his Trump impression with Fallon. Around the 3:50-mark, Jimmy starts doing a Trump impression. Then around 4:40, Baldwin does his Trump impression. I love the way Baldwin’s Trump says “China.” It’s amazing.