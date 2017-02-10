Alec Baldwin on his ‘mean’ Trump impression: we’re just repeating what he says

Alec Baldwin is somewhat committed to playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. You can tell that he never thought he would still be doing it, but I think he understands that his impression irritates the sh-t out of Emperor Baby Fists and that alone is reason enough to keep doing it. Just a few days ago, White House press secretary Sean Spicer spoke to Extra about SNL’s impressions and Spicer whined about it like a baby. He called Baldwin’s Trump impression “mean.” For the love of God. So, Baldwin was asked what he thought of Spicer and more.
Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live may have won over millions of viewers, but don’t count the president — or his press secretary, Sean Spicer — among his fans. Now, Baldwin is responding to Spicer’s recent criticism that Baldwin’s impression is too “mean.”
“What is he supposed to say?” said Baldwin about Spicer’s comments during an interview with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who is a correspondent for Extra. “All those guys are working for Trump; they work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in… That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”
Spicer last week told Extra that “Alec has gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate. SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean.” And Trump himself has called the long-running NBC sketch comedy series “not funny,” “unwatchable,” and “biased,” and has aimed venom at Baldwin, saying his portrayal “stinks” and “can’t get any worse.”
For his part, Baldwin said portraying Trump is no picnic. “Playing him is not a lot of fun,” he told Extra. “He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off, and that’s not fun to play.” He added, “Another thing I find that’s so weird about the stuff we’re doing, we’re just repeating back what he says. … Doing this is strange, but what is even more strange is this is real.”
I get it and I understand. Baldwin also said at one point that he would have been willing to give Easy D a chance, but that Easy D and his team of idiots completely set the tone for everything has happened, which I happen to agree with. I never understood the “give him a chance” people. He was out of chances more than a year ago.
Baldwin also appeared on the Tonight Show last night, where he cracked this joke: “I got this suit from the Ivanka Trump Men’s Collection at Nordstrom’s.Big sale right now: 95 percent off of – everything.” He also brought out his Trump impression with Fallon. Around the 3:50-mark, Jimmy starts doing a Trump impression. Then around 4:40, Baldwin does his Trump impression. I love the way Baldwin’s Trump says “China.” It’s amazing.
Photos courtesy of SNL/WENN.
Huh. Mean people think that the impression of them is mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And people who can’t laugh at themselves and have zero sense of humor. At least Sean Spicer can laugh at himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have yet to see Sean Spicer laugh at himself. Also difficult D lost his chance when he hired the steve ban as his campaign strategist. I’ve been squawking about that for over a year. I’m going to die saying “I told you so” to anyone who is in my line of vision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thin skin “ho with a cheat glow” thinks anything even remotely critical of him is mean and WRONG!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SNL has mocked presidents for more than 40 years, yet I never recall any being as openly irritated and whiny as this one. And more than one was portrayed as a bumbling idiot.
However, none of the former presidents provided as much material in such a short time. Even South Park writers recently decided they cannot keep up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. When SNL first started, it got attention because Chevy Chase portrayed Gerald Ford as a bumbling fool who couldn’t stay upright.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did read that B. Clinton might not have been thrilled with Hartman’s initial imitation. Apparently he told Phil he thought it was OK, ‘some’ of the time.
But I truly don’t recall anyone publicly going on about it, much less having a staff member call it ‘mean’. I will also jump ahead of anyone who may say ‘but Obama!’ by saying our last president did not act in a way to give them a lot of material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had avoided listening to Trump talk. One time I did and could not believe how spot on Baldwin was with the voice. Bet if you blind listened to both you could not tell which one was the real Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alec has captured it very well. However, he speaks in more complete thoughts than the real deal. 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If SNL didn’t do Trump comedy like they’ve done of every other president, he’d be throwing tantrums. He sees the world laughing at these skits about him.A thin skinned megalomaniac doesn’t like people laughing at him. Trump is such a weak brat with a tweet addiction
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No disrespect, Alec, but your hands are too big for this role, everybody says so. Sad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baldwin has said he would stop doing it if Trump released his tax returns. Baby Fists has the power to stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easy D is never going to release those tax returns so I guess we will be seeing a lot more of Alec Baldwin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give zero chance of ever seeing legitimate tax records or spouse’s immigration records.
As Dana C might say in his Bush 41 voice, “Not gonna happen.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waaaah!!!! Alec’s a meanie!! Since Alec is just saying things Trump says, Trump is pretty cruel. When will Trumps people admit this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That game was so dumb but Alec’s impression really is spot on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baldwin’s impression is amazingly good.
SNL has always skewered presidents. But in the past, all of those presidents were far too busy with actual work to worry about it or give anything more than a quick laugh or comment.
According to Trump when he campaigned, the country was a disaster and only he could fix it. You’d think he’d be too busy with all that to worry about SNL…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thoroughly enjoy that Baldwin has kept it up just irritate the ever living daylight out of Trump. It makes it even funnier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has a job until Trump gets impeached or strokes out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse