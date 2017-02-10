Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, and Jason Statham, 49, are expecting their first child

I always forget that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for so long, and that they’re still together. Like, when they show up together on a red carpet, I’m always like, “Oh, yeah, I forgot that they’re still a thing and they’ve been a thing for years.” All said, they’ve apparently been together for about six years, although I believe they’ve had one or two breakups in there, mostly because Rosie wanted to get married and Jason was all “nah.” Still, they did get engaged more than a year ago, so Jason did put a ring on it (although who knows when the wedding will happen?). And now this… Rosie is pregnant! She’s far along too.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

FINALLY, a celebrity who understands that Beyonce sets the baby-bump photoshoot-trend and everyone else must follow (YOUR MOVE, AMAL). Anyway, congrats to Jason and Rosie. I feel like she really wanted a baby and at this point, she didn’t care if they were married. For what it’s worth, I think Jason adores her. I just think he’s a bit of a commitment-phobe and even with the baby, he probably doesn’t want to get married. Maybe they’ll just be one of those permanently engaged couples. Incidentally, Rosie is 29 years old. And Jason is 49. So… it’s not great. But they have been together for so long, so I’m not THAT worried about it. She knows what she’s getting into, is what I’m saying.

So many babies are coming this year, right? Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Rosie and Jason. I bet Chrissy Teigen gets pregnant this year too. And Duchess Kate will probably try as well.