Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, and Jason Statham, 49, are expecting their first child

I always forget that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for so long, and that they’re still together. Like, when they show up together on a red carpet, I’m always like, “Oh, yeah, I forgot that they’re still a thing and they’ve been a thing for years.” All said, they’ve apparently been together for about six years, although I believe they’ve had one or two breakups in there, mostly because Rosie wanted to get married and Jason was all “nah.” Still, they did get engaged more than a year ago, so Jason did put a ring on it (although who knows when the wedding will happen?). And now this… Rosie is pregnant! She’s far along too.
FINALLY, a celebrity who understands that Beyonce sets the baby-bump photoshoot-trend and everyone else must follow (YOUR MOVE, AMAL). Anyway, congrats to Jason and Rosie. I feel like she really wanted a baby and at this point, she didn’t care if they were married. For what it’s worth, I think Jason adores her. I just think he’s a bit of a commitment-phobe and even with the baby, he probably doesn’t want to get married. Maybe they’ll just be one of those permanently engaged couples. Incidentally, Rosie is 29 years old. And Jason is 49. So… it’s not great. But they have been together for so long, so I’m not THAT worried about it. She knows what she’s getting into, is what I’m saying.
So many babies are coming this year, right? Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Rosie and Jason. I bet Chrissy Teigen gets pregnant this year too. And Duchess Kate will probably try as well.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I do like Ms Huntington-Whitley, although her makeup line seems to be a Charlotte Tilbury rip off. However, if she could make a dupe of CT’s Stoned rose lipstick, then all would be forgiven. It’s the only nude that works on my med-dark brown yellow based skin.
That child will have great genes! Congrats to them
Yes, that child is destined to be beautiful with those parents.
I have long had a ladyboner for Jason.
Ladyboner is the best line yet. Ditto on that.
I always liked them as a couple. So happy for them and the fact that they have been together for quite some time without being married.
Congrats! I’m sure it’ll be an absolutely beautiful baby.
Congrats! I can’t believe he’s almost 50. Anyways, she seems nice, and they appear to be pretty solid. Is he a good actor outside of the F&F movies? He made me laugh in that movie with Melissa McCarthy, even is his part was not that big.
i loved him in that movie…wish he would do more of that
Her pregnancy photo looks like me after lunch.
You and me both!
I wish I was that beautiful after lunch
Ha. Mine look like that before lunch.
I like them together. Wish her a healthy pregnancy and them a healthy baby. My spidey sense says she’ll probably have a boy.
I had forgotten they were together too! They always seemed like a bit of an odd couple but they look happy. Congrats to them
My mom has such a crush on him, watches all of his movies. Anyway, congratulations to them, I really do enjoy seeing them on red carpets together.
This time last year everyone was dying, this year everyone is having babies.
Circle of life.
I never really cared about Jason Statham until I saw Spy. Now I really want him and Melissa McCarthy to do another movie together. They had great chemistry.
Same. Well, I did like Statham from Guy Ritchie movies and I’ve always found him intensely hilarious. Either way I still want to see another Spy. Melissa and him were absolutely great together. “No, YOU. Times -infinity!”
Happy for them. Statham is a good actor (contrary to what ppl say) and Rosie’s a fairly beloved model, and I think her short performance as Splendid Angharad was actually really good.
Even if I am skeeved out by their age difference, but I guess they were both consenting adults when they got together so yay.
He’s so hot… Good for them!
I’ve always adored her.
Google “Rosie Huntington-Whitely street style” and you’ll get lost in how gorgeous this woman is on a daily basis.
RIGHT?! Must. Own. Every. Piece.
I never knew there was a 20 year age difference between them.
