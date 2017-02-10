Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, and Jason Statham, 49, are expecting their first child

Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's "Mechanic: Resurrection"

I always forget that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for so long, and that they’re still together. Like, when they show up together on a red carpet, I’m always like, “Oh, yeah, I forgot that they’re still a thing and they’ve been a thing for years.” All said, they’ve apparently been together for about six years, although I believe they’ve had one or two breakups in there, mostly because Rosie wanted to get married and Jason was all “nah.” Still, they did get engaged more than a year ago, so Jason did put a ring on it (although who knows when the wedding will happen?). And now this… Rosie is pregnant! She’s far along too.

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤👼🏼 Photo by @jasonstatham

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on

FINALLY, a celebrity who understands that Beyonce sets the baby-bump photoshoot-trend and everyone else must follow (YOUR MOVE, AMAL). Anyway, congrats to Jason and Rosie. I feel like she really wanted a baby and at this point, she didn’t care if they were married. For what it’s worth, I think Jason adores her. I just think he’s a bit of a commitment-phobe and even with the baby, he probably doesn’t want to get married. Maybe they’ll just be one of those permanently engaged couples. Incidentally, Rosie is 29 years old. And Jason is 49. So… it’s not great. But they have been together for so long, so I’m not THAT worried about it. She knows what she’s getting into, is what I’m saying.

So many babies are coming this year, right? Beyonce, Amal Clooney, Rosie and Jason. I bet Chrissy Teigen gets pregnant this year too. And Duchess Kate will probably try as well.

Met Gala 2016 - 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

22 Responses to “Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, and Jason Statham, 49, are expecting their first child”

  1. dodgy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I do like Ms Huntington-Whitley, although her makeup line seems to be a Charlotte Tilbury rip off. However, if she could make a dupe of CT’s Stoned rose lipstick, then all would be forgiven. It’s the only nude that works on my med-dark brown yellow based skin.

    Reply
  2. jess1632 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    That child will have great genes! Congrats to them

    Reply
  3. lannisterforever says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Congrats! I’m sure it’ll be an absolutely beautiful baby.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Congrats! I can’t believe he’s almost 50. Anyways, she seems nice, and they appear to be pretty solid. Is he a good actor outside of the F&F movies? He made me laugh in that movie with Melissa McCarthy, even is his part was not that big.

    Reply
  5. Jaded says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Her pregnancy photo looks like me after lunch.

    Reply
  6. Bex says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I had forgotten they were together too! They always seemed like a bit of an odd couple but they look happy. Congrats to them :)

    Reply
  7. Ayra. says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:28 am

    My mom has such a crush on him, watches all of his movies. Anyway, congratulations to them, I really do enjoy seeing them on red carpets together.

    Reply
  8. Tila says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:31 am

    This time last year everyone was dying, this year everyone is having babies.

    Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I never really cared about Jason Statham until I saw Spy. Now I really want him and Melissa McCarthy to do another movie together. They had great chemistry.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Same. Well, I did like Statham from Guy Ritchie movies and I’ve always found him intensely hilarious. Either way I still want to see another Spy. Melissa and him were absolutely great together. “No, YOU. Times -infinity!”
      Happy for them. Statham is a good actor (contrary to what ppl say) and Rosie’s a fairly beloved model, and I think her short performance as Splendid Angharad was actually really good.

      Even if I am skeeved out by their age difference, but I guess they were both consenting adults when they got together so yay.

      Reply
  10. zan says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 am

    He’s so hot… Good for them!

    Reply
  11. k37744 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I’ve always adored her.

    Google “Rosie Huntington-Whitely street style” and you’ll get lost in how gorgeous this woman is on a daily basis.

    Reply
  12. perplexed says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I never knew there was a 20 year age difference between them.

    Reply

