George & Amal Clooney are absolutely having twins, she’s due in June

I’ve been waiting for this announcement for more than a month. I thought the announcement/confirmation would go to People Magazine, and I was right. But I thought it would come with an actual cover story. I guess the news got confirmed AFTER People Magazine put Chrissy Metz on their cover this week. So, what’s the big news? George and Amal Clooney are expecting! And they’re expecting twins!

George Clooney just landed his biggest role yet: Dad. The actor’s wife Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” says a source close to the couple. “They’re all very happy.” The Clooneys’ rep has not commented.

[From People]

We first heard that Amal is expecting back in early January, when sources – allegedly people close to Amal’s family – whispered to local media that she was expecting twins. In the five weeks since then, we’ve seen Amal and George step out a few times, and Amal has looked knocked up. My guess is that she’s well into her second trimester, especially judging from those photos of Amal last week in Spain. Some people – CBS’s Julie Chen – claim that Amal is for-sure due in June, which means Amal is probably about five-ish months along now? So that adds up. Here’s my question: who gives birth first, Amal or Beyonce? I say Beyonce in May, then Amal in June. I also think both women will skip the Met Gala! Anyway, congrats to Amal and George. Four years ago, I never would have thought that we would be sitting here, talking about George Clooney expecting twins with his barrister wife. Crazy world.

PS… Would it have killed Amal to do a Beyonce-style bump photoshoot in her underwear? I mean, COME ON! Make it happen, Amal.