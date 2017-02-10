George & Amal Clooney are absolutely having twins, she’s due in June

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Alamuddin Arriving On A Flight At LAX

I’ve been waiting for this announcement for more than a month. I thought the announcement/confirmation would go to People Magazine, and I was right. But I thought it would come with an actual cover story. I guess the news got confirmed AFTER People Magazine put Chrissy Metz on their cover this week. So, what’s the big news? George and Amal Clooney are expecting! And they’re expecting twins!

George Clooney just landed his biggest role yet: Dad. The actor’s wife Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” says a source close to the couple. “They’re all very happy.”

The Clooneys’ rep has not commented.

[From People]

We first heard that Amal is expecting back in early January, when sources – allegedly people close to Amal’s family – whispered to local media that she was expecting twins. In the five weeks since then, we’ve seen Amal and George step out a few times, and Amal has looked knocked up. My guess is that she’s well into her second trimester, especially judging from those photos of Amal last week in Spain. Some people – CBS’s Julie Chen – claim that Amal is for-sure due in June, which means Amal is probably about five-ish months along now? So that adds up. Here’s my question: who gives birth first, Amal or Beyonce? I say Beyonce in May, then Amal in June. I also think both women will skip the Met Gala! Anyway, congrats to Amal and George. Four years ago, I never would have thought that we would be sitting here, talking about George Clooney expecting twins with his barrister wife. Crazy world.

PS… Would it have killed Amal to do a Beyonce-style bump photoshoot in her underwear? I mean, COME ON! Make it happen, Amal.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

31 Responses to “George & Amal Clooney are absolutely having twins, she’s due in June”

  1. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Twins. Shocking.

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Congrats to them.

    Reply
  3. Tania says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:16 am

    They might still be due the same time. You usually show faster with your second pregnancy. (Assuming the first wasn’t a pillow).

    Reply
  4. robyn says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Hooray!!! Happy for them both. Somehow I don’t think there will be a naked baby bump photo shoot though and perhaps that is just as well. :)

    Reply
  5. Bex says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I’m taking joy in all this twin news seeing as everything else is terrible. Might as well. I’m happy for them!

    Reply
  6. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Congrats to George and Amal!

    Reply
  7. Who says says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Congratulations. George will be about 74 years old when his kids graduate from High School , when many people that age are becoming grandparents.

    Reply
  8. smcollins says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    That’s great! I know they’re not everyone’s favorite couple (I never got on board with the whole “George just got married to switch up his image” thing), but I’m happy for them. I do wonder how George is going to handle 2 kids with his back problems, though. Lots of help from nannies I imagine (no shade, just reality). Anyway, congrats to them!

    Reply
  9. Tanguerita says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I might be too cynical for my own good, but I’ve never bought their romance. To me it seems like a marriage of convenience to the mutual benefit of both parties. I’m pretty sure that kids (twins being (not necessarily, but probably) the result of in-vitro) were written into the prenup she signed. I am also absolutely positive that Clooney is gunning for a second career – in politics. The fact that he’s always denied it doesn’t mean a thing: he used to say that he wasn’t keen on marriage and kids either. And let’s face it – his movie career was based mostly on his sex appeal and looks and he just doesn’t cut it anymore.

    Reply
  10. Kristen says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:41 am

    This is exciting! I am due at the end of May, with only one baby, and I’m probably…. triple her size right now? :D

    Reply
  11. Happinessinme says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:42 am

    It seems like she has changed his mind about everything he always said he didn’t want. Always good to see a playboy change. Hope it stays that way. Congrats to them.

    Reply
  12. lassie says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This reminds me of Cary Grant’s situation. His only child, Jennifer, was born when he was about 60. Good luck to all.

    Reply
  13. Adrien says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Congrats. We need more intelligent people procreating to balance out Bristol and the Duggars. So congrats to Bey, Amal and Chelsea Perretti.

    Reply
  14. LolaBones says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Congrats to them!

    Is having twins the hot thing now tho?

    Reply
  15. paolanqar says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:59 am

    It all smells of IVF (beyonce too) and I just wished they’d be more open about it.
    I am a bit baffled though… George Clooney kept saying for years that he didn’t want children and all his women moved on having babies with other men.
    All this makes me think he wants to really move inton politics. He has the perfect wife and soon he’ll have the perfect family.
    Congrats to them anyway… Let’s hope some of these celebrity twins will be identical, I love identical twins!

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      February 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Meh, getting pregnant is such a personal thing, and when it’s a struggle it’s pretty awful. We’ve no clue if this was a struggle or not for them, but either way this is one area I’ll even cut annoying celebrities some slack because it’s just not anybody’s business what is going on with a woman’s uterus or a man’s sperm.

      Reply
    • AG-UK says:
      February 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

      I also thought he had the snip but I guess people if they do IVF may think there is some stigma attached. I did it and not ashamed to say I tried the normal way didn’t work and once you are older the amount of eggs you have drop but twins are not uncommon for mid 30′s as you don’t always have an egg each month then maybe the next time you have 2. Can’t be identical as they said a boy/girl.

      Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      February 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

      He never struck me as someone who didn’t want a family, so much as someone who wanted other things more. He chose work over a wife and kids, but when he was having surgeries on his back years ago his friends said he asked them all about how they balanced careers and family. It seems it was always in the back of his mind.

      Reply
  16. L84Tea says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Wow, congrats to them. Those are going to be some pretty brunette babies.

    Reply

