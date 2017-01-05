‘Family friends’ claim George & Amal Clooney are expecting twins

Ever since George Clooney married then-Amal Alamuddin in 2014, the tabloids have been Bump Watching the crap out of her. Not only that, there are a million stories about Amal’s alleged IVF, possible surrogacy and more. She’s 37 years old and George is 54 years old. While it wouldn’t surprise me if they did need some help to get pregnant, I’ve always wondered if both of them had taken kids off the table with each other. I mean, do kids really fit in with their lifestyle? Then again, many feel like George has really tried to change up his personal brand, and fatherhood would definitely help that along. So, what’s new? Well, Lebanon’s Daily Star newspaper is reporting that “family friends” say that George and Amal are expecting.
Could George Clooney be about to become a daddy—twice over? A report in Lebanon’s Daily Star claims that the high-profile Hollywood actor and his wife, Amal, are expecting twins, citing as their source a family friend in Lebanon. Amal Clooney has joint British and Lebanese citizenships. Amal, a 37-year-old prominent human-rights lawyer who works in a prestigious London law firm, married the 54-year-old Oscar-winner in Italy in 2014. The couple live in a historic mansion in England. There have been numerous false reports since their marriage that the Clooneys may be expecting, and the couple have not commented on the new claims.
If true, this might be an explanation for why there were no Clooney pap-strolls in the last few months of 2016. Granted, it did feel like George and Amal were trying to dial it back in 2016 (compared to the Look-At-Us grandeur of their famewhoring in 2014 & 2015). Could it be that they’ve gone quiet because Amal is expecting? Will George and Amal roll up to the Academy Awards this year with baby bump? That would be amazing. As for the idea of twins… if twins are happening, I will believe that they had some fertility help.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
LOL well now that Brangelina is over it’s their time to shine ;D
I was at a talk Maureen Dowd gave and she said Amal had visited the NY Times before the election for an off-the-record talk. She suggested Clooney may run in the future now that Trump broke through as a celebrity.
I always expected that Clooney wanted in to politics. He’s been very vocal about issues from those at home to Dafur.
AMAZING! If True>.. OMG the fashions!!!
Right?! Dying to see this happening!
If this was “leaked”, it’s his team trsting the pr waters to come forward officially…
That was my first thought too QQ! Ima need damn near daily pap strolls.
I don’t think his decision to become a father would be to help “his brand”. I’m sorry I just don’t see that. Becoming a father is a major life change and an incredible responsibility and gift. I think George would be doing it for the right reasons.
If they have twins on the way, best wishes to them!
Ikr? Hes known as a well liked actor director humanitarian who married a distinguished human rights lawyer. Why would he need to “work on brand” at this point? Its not like they hooked up on a movie set while the other was married. Theres no scandal to hide. If this is true, he probably just met someone he wanted to reproduce with. It happens. Often.
Could be true, we haven’t seen them in quite a while. But I always thought he was clear about not wanting kids.
He was always clear about never marrying again and, well, ….
There was one interview he gave a long time ago that was the only time he talked actually having kids. He said if he did it would be at a time when he wasn’t focused so much on his career, which he very much was at the time, because he would want to be able to devote time to his child. Other than that, he pretty much has said kids aren’t in the cards for him.
Probably with help.
I was under some impression that he was “fixed”, which might be complicated to reverse
Actually they can just extract the sperm directly from the scrotum for IVF, no need for a vasectomy reversal unless you are doing it the ‘old fashioned’ way.
She always gets a lot of hate on the Internet, poor woman.
You know what does deserve hate though? Those jeans. Yikes.
I’m in love with the dog though.
IAWY, the jeans are really ugly. The dog is super cute.
2017 is off to a cracking gossip start!
Meh, I don’t believe it. This early they wouldn’t be telling the type of relatives that would go to some publication.
I think he’s the type that would actually be a great father, though, at this time in his life, more settled.
This picture were in the mid October when she visited him on the set, she is not even 3 months top now how do they know is twins?
