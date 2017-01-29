Amal Clooney arrives at LAX with George & a suspiciously baggy sweater

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Alamuddin Arriving On A Flight At LAX

Guess who’s back in LA? Yes, George and Amal Clooney. These are photos of George and Amal arriving at LAX on Friday. Will they turn up at the SAG Awards tonight? Possibly. George isn’t nominated for anything, but I could see him being invited to present one of the big final awards, or maybe he would show up to give his friend Viola Davis a SAG for Fences. But who knows?

George and Amal have been so undercover for months, possibly because they’re hiding a pregnancy. We heard earlier this month that Amal and George were expecting twins, at least that’s what unnamed family friends were saying to Lebanese newspapers. For what it’s worth, George and Amal haven’t confirmed anything… but they haven’t denied anything either. Usually George’s publicist is pretty good at shutting down false rumors, but that hasn’t happened. And for what it’s worth, the photo agency labeled these photos “Pregnant Amal.” Does she look preg? Eh. If she is, it’s either still early days or she’s carrying very small. Alternate theory: sometimes she just likes to wear baggy clothes.

What would be perfect is if they did a big pregnancy confirmation in some big, splashy, public way. Like Amal cradling a bump at the Oscars, or a People Magazine cover with George and Amal leaning on each other with the headline “BABY ON THE WAY.” Hm.

Fashion notes: Amal is wearing a $500 Alberta Ferretti sweater (it reads “SUNDAY”) and an Adam Lippes coat. The boots are Stella McCartney. I don’t have an ID on the possibly-maternity leather pants though.

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Alamuddin Arriving On A Flight At LAX

George Clooney & Pregnant Amal Alamuddin Arriving On A Flight At LAX

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

105 Responses to “Amal Clooney arrives at LAX with George & a suspiciously baggy sweater”

  1. Felice. says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Well Amal should get plenty of work with all these people getting detained.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I’m just sick about the whole situation.

      Reply
      • Diana says:
        January 29, 2017 at 8:16 am

        What a heartbreaking and shameful time in our history. Truly awful!

      • Ramona says:
        January 29, 2017 at 8:31 am

        It must be especially sad for Amal, not just because of the work both she and her mother do for refugees but because the family were refugees once.

      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 8:48 am

        Ramona: her work tends to be more dictators and human rights abusers and less refugees.

        Diana: Really? Do you know USA history at all?

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:06 am

        Guess which Muslim countries are not on the ban. That is correct – the countries where PEEtus trump has businesses.
        http://twitter.com/cjayesq/status/825412536111661056

      • Shambles says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:11 am

        LAK, can we not say what’s happening right now is heartbreaking and shameful (it is) just because we’ve also had other heartbreaking and shameful moments in US history?

      • Tate says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Same here minx. I thought Trump would be awful but he is way worse than I thought and we are only one week in.

        I started a monthly contribution to the ACLU. They are going to need all the support they can get.

      • Ramona says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:28 am

        @LAK You are feeling contrarian this morning. Anyway, I’m not sure why you are tagging me at all since you dont seem to be challenging what I said i.e. Both she and her mother are deeply involved in the refugee issues and thats likely because they came to the UK having been displaced by the civil war in their own home. I vaguely remember people explaining the work of an International Human Rights Lawyer here in the past and I suspect it may have been directed at you. But if not, here you go; she works on human rights issues and that has included ensuring that even the worst suspects receive fair hearing in International courts and advising governments on potential human rights concerns. Over and above that she has also helped defend the rights of political dissidents, journalists and refugees. This is what lawyers do. You may as well be suggesting that doctors shouldnt provide treatment to human rights violators.

      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:10 am

        Ramona: i know people directly tortured by ‘human rights violators’ so you will never get me to see the human rights of such ‘human rights violators’ and the lawyers who defend them. I shouldn’t have to qualify my answer because if you torture people, you lose the right to humane treatment after the fact. I made that point the last time and will make that point every single time.

        Everyone else: i’m frustrated at this song y’all sing when this stuff is going on every single day. Not a month ago or 100yrs ago, every day. The time to protest was last week when he signed the order NOT this week after some people are affected. The time to protest is when he signs the order to sign build a wall, not after the wall has gone up and some people are caught in the net.

        Stop handwringing and do something about it.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:22 am

        LAK: One of my Twatter pals is berating our fellow Britishers for mass hysteria about Trump as if this stuff hasn’t been happening here for years under May as Home Secretary. As if WE haven’t been deporting interpreters back to Iraq and Afghanistan, or gay people back to Nigeria, or people born in this country back to Jamaica, or restricting access to citizenship over and over and over again. She’s got a point, cos we can wring our hands over Trump as much as we like but how many of us have been defending such people in our own country?

        To be fair, Americans have been doing a lot more than handwringing. Those with skills have been sitting on airport floors giving legal representation or interpreting services. The courts have made judgements. Those without skills have demonstrated. I know there is an element of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted but a great many people are trying. You know?

      • Eric says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:25 am

        In a startling action, Amal Clooney, whose maiden name is unpronounceable, was detained at LAX for 18 hours. Complicating the matter for Mrs Clooney was the fact that she had an “extremely baggy sweater” which Dept of Homeland Security officers thought could be hiding a WMD. In addition, Mr George Clooney, who had a perfect tan from traveling abroad, was asked about his country of origin. DHS agents said he looked “foreign” due to the brown color of his skin and was asked extensively about his political stances, especially vis-a-vis President Trump.

      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:20 am

        Sixer: Because of my personal history, i’ve never, ever taken anything for granted. Even in the good times. Vigilance and participation at every turn. And take note of history because this stuff keeps being recycled. Every single day. Some of it affects just us, alot affects rest of the world.

        And it’s not just borders and citizenry. There are other things to be protested and obstructed as well.

        Going back to the Americans, Trump signed several ergregious executive orders last week. Each and every single one deserves huge protests and obstruction.

        As an example, the Danish immediately reacted to one of his executive orders. The one that specifically bans foreign aid to NGOs that might promote, educate, fund abortion. They announced a diversion of some funds to make up the shortfall. Didn’t wait for the order to take effect. Did something ahead of time.

        http://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2017-01-25/the-dutch-plan-to-create-international-abortion-fund

        http://www.stuff.co.nz/world/europe/88775103/dutch-government-plans-to-counter-donald-trump-with-abortion-funds

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:31 am

        Three cheers for the Danes. Especially since they are battling their own far-right insurgency.

        I wonder, LAK, how many Britons know the name Jimmy Mubenga?

      • original kay says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

        PM Trudeau posted this :

        To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength. #WelcomeToCanada

        People are taking a stand, however they can.
        I understand the frustration, but if we start to turn on each other, while saying things like “you aren’t doing enough to help”, then we’ve already lost.

        Like the Sorting Hat said, we cannot allow ourselves to be divided within.

      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

        Exactly Sixer.

        Jimmy Mugemba doesn’t affect anyone and so people just let that slide.

        Original Kay: it’s not turning on our own. It’s saying DO something. Don’t wait until it’s too late. BE vigilent. Don’t wait until it’s too late. KNOW your history. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

        Diane/ Shambles: please understand that i’m not sungling you guys out though i am using your comments as a spring board to vent. For all i know, you guys are activists too.

      • original kay says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        yes LAK, I understood your message. However you intended, you came out full swing at people who were expressing their dismay, horror, etc. It was misdirected and misplaced, and quite frankly, somewhat disturbing to read.

        You don’t know what others are doing, and yes, you did single out a few people unnecessarily. You’re right, for all you know, they are activists too, though it may not be your definition of what an activist should be.

        Step back, calm down, regroup and target your anger/rage/horror at those who deserve it.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        Here’s where I am with it all (aside from suicidal) – I am all for my fellow Britons protesting the Orange One’s disgraceful acts and putting pressure on our government to stop appeasing and do the same. I’m doing this myself. I think talking about it online in places like this *is* doing something about it because it spreads knowledge and understanding.

        But I am concerned, as a Britisher, that disgust at what’s happening in the US provides cover for what is also happening right here in the UK. I don’t want us to ignore victims of oppressive and racist immigration and asylum policies right in our own backyard.

      • original kay says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        @Sixer

        I am grateful Trudeau has stood up and said Canada will not follow suit, but the comments about his statements are, god what word? terrifying? depressing? ignorant. all of the above and all the other words I can’t think of right now.

        Hang on, do what you can, with what you’ve got, from where you are. Places like this, are sanity places for us, to cheer each other and give new ideas, pass information.

      • Shambles says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        LAK, to your “stop the hand wringing and do something about it”:

        I registered as a planned parenthood volunteer. I contacted every local representative I could possibly reach right after the election, with a very lengthy statement as to exactly why I was horrified at the election of DT and what I wanted to see done about it. I marched in the Atlanta women’s march. I just donated to my local Islamic Center and to my local chapter of the Rescue Organizarion, which aids refugees. I just finished hand-writing letters to four local mosques, expressing my support and my willingness to help them however I can.

        I’m doing everything I can. Your assumptions are insulting, to be honest with you. And right now, I think the worst thing we can do is be combative with each other.

      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:27 pm

        Original Kay: my anger is targeted at the people who deserve it, but it is also targeted at the people who do nothing.

        That saying – In order for evil to flourish, it takes good people to do nothing – not targeted at activists. It’s targeted at people who are dismayed or disaproving about those evil things, but do nothing.

        I am frustrated because i have lived through several cycles of this. It’s groundhog day every single time it hits the news. Until the next big news story that takes it off the front pages.

        This stuff is going on all the time. Even in my country where a parade of politicians are lining up to condemn Trump.

        And it keeps happening bacause good people do nothing.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        All:

        I know LAK has sounded intemperate but I understand why her frustration has boiled over. Here in Britland, we have had increasingly brutish and vicious asylum policies for some time and most of us have turned a blind eye. We know LAK to be a good person so I think we can all rise above a bit of venting on her part? No?

        LAK:

        The problem for Americans right now, as Shambles points out, is that the clear intention of this administration is to cause chaos by issuing a barrage of these executive orders so that the resistance can’t keep up. Nobody can defend everything. Should it be reproductive rights? Standing Rock? Voter suppression? Immigration and asylum? Almost everyone I’ve seen here has been contacting representatives and donating, and some have been volunteering. Everyone is trying to learn but it’s hard to keep up with all of it. People ARE trying. Honestly. Perhaps some (nobody talking here though) woke up a bit late but they are trying to make up for it now. Let’s just encourage them?

      • teacakes says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        It’s a nightmare, like the real-life version of Hogwarts under Umbridge – unchecked evil and discrimination under the guise of bureaucracy and mealy-mouthed platitudes about “security”. God bless the judge who actually took a stand to have people in transit/at airports released, but there’s worse to come.

        I also agree on not letting this divide people by tearing each other down saying ‘you’re not doing enough’. That’s unhelpful, and I’d rather people did what they could, whether it’s not letting discrimination go unchecked, or making a donation towards PP/climate change organisations/charities, or taking out a subscription to their local papers or media outlets that challenge Rump (the NYT, Wall Street Journal, heck I’ll even give Buzzfeed a few clicks). And while it’s very tempting to condemn those who work as legal representation for human rights violators, that’s exactly the kind of catchy populism that has led to the human pus boil currently in the place of POTUS.

      • astana says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        Well a lot of us are thrilled about it. America and Americans need to come first. We cannot save everyone and we are tired of being forced to fund these people when Americans are living in the streets. Charity begins at home.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        Oh bog off, astana. You’re going to vote to pay some more tax and actually develop your own welfare state (like the rest of the developed world) so that “your own” are better taken care of, are you? Thought not.

      • frisbee says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:56 pm

        @ astana “If you want to see the true measure of a man, watch how he treats his inferiors, not his equals. J. K. Rowling
        Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/quotes/j/jkrowlin178389.html
        An no, I am not going to argue with you, there is probably no point but it might be an idea for you to try and work out why so very many of your fellow countrymen and woman are so dismayed by Donald Trump and his executive decisions and why this reverberates around the world. Just a suggestion.

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        @Sixer. Now I’m seeing tweets indicating our pantywaist prez is afraid he might be dissed by Prince Charles on his UK dunce tour. What’s the word over there?
        http://twitter.com/i/moments/825640523201273856

      • original kay says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        @frisbee

        that is one of my all time favourite quotes.

        @ Sixer

        of course LAK is a good person. I think we all are, which is my objective by responding to LAK. Shambles nailed it in her above post, the one where she highlights what she is doing to help. Not that she needed to justify or even dignify with a response.

      • Lambda says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        In the ‘do something’ category: I’ve been a volunteer translator for court-appointed attorneys in refugee cases for the past few years. I’m not an official translator or interpreter, but I produce translations that the official translator can vet and use. I work in French, and the refugees are mostly from Congo. Some stories from the testimonies gave me recurrent nightmares.

        If you happen to have pertinent language skills please consider volunteer for immigration lawyers. They’re actually swamped in moments like these.

        Astana, your world is narrow. You probably think that 20% of our taxes goes to foreign aid and other such fantasies.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        Susanne – ha! There is a protocol for state visits that would usually involve Chuck but I think, if it actually happens, they’ll just juggle it about to avoid any trouble. Chuck is immovable on his environmental causes though and I am certain he would bring them up. The Orange One was also mocking Kate Middleton on Twitter when her topless photos were published by a French magazine a few years back. So that’s another uh-oh awkward. In good news, the petition against a state visit here by Trump has now got 540k signatures in under a day (the second most popular government petition has 200k after a month). This means the proposed visit will probably be debated in parliament.

        Kay – I just meant it was clear to me that LAK was venting and if some of the vent was inappropriately targeted, it wasn’t worth taking personal offence over. I understand both LAK’s vent AND the taking of offence though!

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        @Sixer. When he does arrive I hope he has the lowest crowd turnout possible. Then the Press can post pictures comparing Obama’s visit with trump’s. At some point trumpkins will spontaneously combust, because Obama is bigger in every way(nudge, nudge)and it’s eating him up.

      • mayamae says:
        January 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        @LAK, you’re preaching to the choir. Excepting the occasional troll and the Trump supporters who’ve stopped posting on these threads, the Americans posting here are discussing our fears and dread. We’ve been sharing for months our fears of how disastrous this man will be, how to work against him, and our fears for the marginalized in our country who will suffer the most. We’ve had difficulty sleeping, stomach maladies, fear for our brothers and sisters of color, fear for the loss of autonomy for women and their reproductive rights. I come here for my sanity and to seek reassurance, and frankly, I just don’t need a non-American scolding me and reading me the riot act. If memory serves, after Brexit, posters were very supportive to UK posters. I don’t remember non-British posts telling them what horrible, selfish, ignorant people they were. I look forward to all your posts, LAK, because you are such an intelligent and informed poster, but you broke my heart a little.

        @Astana, good for you! Please check back and fill us in on all the wonderful things you’ve done for the homeless community. With the concern you’ve expressed, I’m sure you volunteer in soup kitchens routinely, donate supplies to food shelters, and give money to homeless shelters. Keep up the good work!

      • ls_boston says:
        January 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        To LAK:
        Confusing the Dutch and the Danish is probably not the best way to showing your global awareness credentials.

        To everyone else:
        This person’s intemperate if not vituperative posts to prove yourself worthy are childish tantrum-making. Please don’t feel compelled to dignify with a response. Xenophobic, misogynistic, racist, sexist etc. sentiments abound – both in the WH and outside the US. You *are* doing things about it – last week’s Women’s March was a clear statement of opposition to policy positions that stand to violate US values – as laid out in it’s Constitution. As are the actions by US judges, the ACLU, various politicians (Schumer, McCain, Graham), HR and immigration attorneys taking on and defending the cases of various actors whose massive liability is the religion of the families they were born into – an act in flagrant violation of the Constitution of the United States of America. The latter btw, Astana, is not a suggestion; it is the law of the land. Don’t like it? – go away. Those of us who do like and respect the US Constitution will stand here and oppose you and your ilk in the WH.

        Having said that, I will reiterate, that we have nothing to prove to a random, ill-tempered voices on the internet saying Trump’s bad behaviour means we didn’t work hard enough.

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Susanne – the petition is at 808k now. I think we should all tweet him that three times as many Brits are telling him to eff off as Americans who bothered to turn up to his limp d!ck inauguration!

      • Lorelai says:
        January 29, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        @LAK: can I ask a genuine question? No snark, truly. What are you doing, activism-wise? Besides posting here?

        I’m an American attorney and there’s not a single person I know who is outraged but doing nothing. Whether it’s marching, offering their legal services at one of the airports, calling their representatives, signing petitions, or donating to the ACLU or the Southern Poverty Law Center, etc. — everyone is doing what they can.

        I’m home with a sick child but I donated to Planned Parenthood immediately after the election as well as renewed my NYTimes subscription. Maybe that doesn’t seem like enough, but just staying informed these days feels like a full-time job with Trump slamming us with this crap day after day. (And a lot of people don’t even bother to keep informed!)

        I just don’t think criticizing people who are, for lack of a better term, “on our side” is helpful right now. For many of us, this is the first time in our lifetimes that we’ve been faced with circumstances like this and IMO, people mobilized quickly and effectively.

        I obviously don’t know your personal history and circumstances, but nor do you know ours. Pretty much everyone posting here is horrified with this shitshow in the US and doing the best they can.

    • Linabear says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:41 am

      I thought she mostly represented dictators and human rights abusers.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I cried yesterday. It’s an absolute disgrace. I believed it when I heard “this land was made for you and me,” and yesterday was a heartbreaking day. A shameful day.

      Reply
      • Zuzus Girl says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Fitting because that song was written as a protest song Shambles

        As I went walking I saw a sign there
        And on the sign it said “No Trespassing.”
        But on the other side it didn’t say nothing,
        That side was made for you and me.

        In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people,
        By the relief office I seen my people;
        As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking
        Is this land made for you and me?

        Nobody living can ever stop me,
        As I go walking that freedom highway;
        Nobody living can ever make me turn back
        This land was made for you and me..

      • Shambles says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:32 am

        That’s awesome Zuzu’s Girl. Thanks for sharing.

      • cynic says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:41 am

        I cried too. Trump and his cronies are such awful people. I read that Trump has put Steve Bannon on the National Security Council.

      • robyn says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:54 am

        America was once a beacon of light and that quickly is eroding under the authoritarian leadership of Trump .. as is democracy, I fear. The Clooney’s are more than willing to help refugees because they are compassionate and can clearly see innocent people are suffering. Now thanks to selfish Trump and his selfish voters there is a huge problem. I wonder how safe Muslims are in America anymore. And I wonder why p*ssygrabbing Trump hasn’t stopped the Saudi folk from coming into the country. As I understand it, the countries banned brought NO terrorists onto American soil or skies but Saudi Arabia did.

        Sadly the country is starting to feel kind of repulsive because of Trump and his supporters. Even desperate people probably would rather not come to the USA.

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:56 am

        @cynic. trump removed the Director of National Intelligence from the NSC and installed Nazi White Supremacist bannon in his place. Putin’s plan proceeds.

      • Arpeggi says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

        I cried most of yesterday from talking with a friend who’s de facto blocked in the US. He’s studying in NY and has dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship; if he leaves the states to visit his friends, girlfriend and family in Montreal and Toronto for a weekend, he might not be able to get back in despite of using his Canadian passeport (which is the only one he has, it’s still states that Iran is his birthplace). And to think that he his still in a “good” situation compared to many others who don’t have dual citizenship and are currently in the US legally.

        This is completely absurd, this exec. order is not based on facts or reason and is totally arbitrary and gross. I was so freacking upset at Americans yesterday for having let this fascist become POTUS! And now Bannon is on the security council while some generals were removed, he’s apparently the one who asked for green card holders to be affected by the ban. It makes me want to puke

      • Sixer says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Best ever book for This Land Is Your Land, Shambles:

        http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0316392154

        I am just sitting here in horror.

        On the upside from a Britisher perspective, a government website petition against a state visit by the Orange Shitgibbon has reached 300k signatures and was only put up this morning. Also, #theresatheappeaser has been trending all morning. I’m hoping my fellow citizens are finally waking up to this disaster the government’s trying to hitch our wagon to.

      • vauvert says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:35 am

        We should all tweet KellyAnne – who told us not to listen to what he says but look at what’s in his heart. we see what’s in his heart all right – hatred and self interest. he’ll do everything he wants like a dictator, advance his financial interests in every possible way, promote white supremacy (Bannon is his policy whisperer) and buy approval from Congress by rubber stamping their agenda (women, better go back to shutting up, looking pretty, letting a man take care of you and make sure you don’t have sex except on the rare occasion you want to make a baby; rape doesn’t count since if it were really rape you wouldn’t get pregnant… your body shuts down – so say republicans).

      • cynic says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:41 am

        @robyn,

        Agent Orange Trump and his nazi side-kick Bannon haven’t banned Saudi Arabians because Trump does business in Saudi Arabia. The ban doesn’t extend to any countries that are doing business with Trump.

      • original kay says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        I cried too Shambles, and wanted to badly to stop reading, stop having to think “what can I do to help this latest crisis?”

        but I didn’t, because they don’t have the option to turn away. Most frightening, some Canadians are starting the “Canadians first” rhetoric :( my heart is breaking for what is happening, I simply cannot believe we, the world, did not learn anything from the past, nothing at all.
        Here we go again. :(

      • Shambles says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        To all:
        Really grateful for the solidarity.

        Sixer, thank you for the recommendation! I’ll add it to my reading list.

        Vauvert,
        I can’t even read Kellyann’s name right now. She gave an interview in which she said, in reference to the 109 people detained as a result of the Muslim ban, it’s something to be expected. She went on to say that she was stopped/her travel was slowed down after 9-11, even though she “doesn’t even look like a terrorist.” She’s literally comparing the minor inconvenience of heavier travel restrictions post 9-11 to The terrifying ordeal these people went through this weekend, being treated as subhuman on a clearly racial basis. One man was illegally detained for over 18 hours. And Kellyanne think she understands what that feels like, and so everybody should just stop being overdramatic. I hate her so much it’s indescribable.

      • Stacy Dresden says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

        On Holocaust Remembrance Day no less. These Republicans are evil.

    • Slowsnow says:
      January 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

      She’s lucky to be from Lebanon (as far as I know) which is not on the ban list. Yet.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 29, 2017 at 9:48 am

        If there’s a Trump property there, it would be exempt. This wasn’t a ban about making coherent policy; it was a ban about causing chaos.

        Check Twitter for the feed in which [at Trumphotels] asked people for their favorite travel memories…the Twitterverse responded in spades. Rough categories: 1. Time I/parents/grandparents came to a free America 2. warmly welcomed traveling in Middle Eastern countries/Mexico 3. I shat in Trump pools/peed on Trump beds

      • SusanneToo says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:03 am

        @Slowsnow/WATP in the tweet I posted above it shows that none of the countries with trump properties are on the ban. Nor are any of the countries connected to 9/11.

      • limber says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Shes British, with a British passport. Why would it affect her?

      • Lena says:
        January 29, 2017 at 4:59 pm

        People with British passports are still affected if their birth place is in one of the countries. A British conservative PM was told he wouldn’t be allowed in because of his birth place. Mo Farrah can’t visit his family because of his birth place. And so on.

    • Jayna says:
      January 29, 2017 at 9:27 am

      The sad part is Amal and George created their foundation last year, The Clooney Foundation for Justice. They are pretty smart with their goals when you look at their website. It is a three-pronged approach. One is justice. But the other two: One is for the education of Syrian refugees in camps, where they are getting no education at all. The foundation is working with a group to bring education to the refugree camps

      The other one is now affected because of Dictator Trump.

      The Clooney Foundation has a resettlement program for the refugees coming into the U.S.

      “CFJ’s Refugee Resettlement program will provide financial and other support for refugees who have been approved for entry into the US following the government’s security-vetting. The Clooney Foundation for Justice has sponsored the resettlement of Syrian and Yazidi refugees in the United States and will continue to offer support and assistance.”

      They hosted a luncheon for the foundation last week. She had on something loose, but she isn’t showing. It was just one shot of them standing someone took. Amal was speaking. Say what you will about the Clooneys, I think they are trying to do some good for the refugees with programs that will make a difference. I wonder how they are going to handle this so-called “temporary” ban.

      I HATE TRUMP. I saw where a 77-year-old grandmother was detained in the U.S. once the plane arrived. Her son and his wife and two children had come to the U.S. four years ago, and she hasn’t seen them in all that time. After arriving here, she was detained, and then all communication was cut off. The son was worried sick.

      Reply
    • MissMarierose says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      I certainly hope so. I think it would really get under Cheeto Hitler’s skin if the Clooneys were publicly fighting his unconstitutional ban.
      You know how he just wants to be accepted by the cool kids. It’s why Meryl’s speech lead him to act out on Twitter.

      Reply
    • Pamspam says:
      January 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      Sixer – I cut and paste part of what you said about the barrage of executive orders so the resistance cannot keep up. Posted it on Facebook (with no names attached…just said it was a reader comment I found spot on). Hope you don’t mind…just thought it was very insightful and wanted to share.

      Reply
  2. robyn says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Don’t know why but I love the idea of a t-shirt that says Sunday. There ought to be one out there somewhere for under $500 bucks!!!! Even when wearing baggy Amal looks stylish and expensive. I’m guessing they ARE expecting and I wish their little family well.

    Reply
  3. manda says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I like this outfit. Usually her stuff is a little too froofy girly girl for me

    Reply
  4. Jb says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I am thinking big reveal must be coming one way or the other. Guessing either her typical look (well fitted) or noticeable bump. After Venice why would they do this quietly? Her hair – by the way – is just so incredible.

    Reply
  5. Elisa the I. says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:31 am

    +1. She looks chic and comfy.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I like her outfit, she’s a beautiful lady, and I think she is pregnant. Her face and lips look fuller.

    Reply
  7. Louise177 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:53 am

    They live in LA so coming home doesn’t mean they are going to the SAGS. Besides George doesn’t usually attend awards unless he’s nominated. It’s annoying that baggy clothes means pregnancy. 99% they aren’t. Besides Amal just arrived on a flight. Most people wear more casual clothing. As for her outfit, I don’t like it. Separately I like the items but she looks messy with it all together.

    Reply
  8. YepIsaidit says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:55 am

    George needs a tan- he looks pale . He looks terrible

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:59 am

    That’s a fantastic outfit. Pregnant or not, she looks great.

    Reply
  10. Shell says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:59 am

    HER face looks full in this picture rather than gaunt and angular.

    Reply
  11. Emily says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I really want it to be true! I’m currently pregnant (June baby), and I feel like I don’t have any good celebrities who are pregnant at the same time as me. :p

    Reply
  12. Felicia says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Pregnancy hair? Maybe.
    Scheduled C-section…Sunday’s child is full of grace…
    Guess we’ll see! Fun speculating though

    Reply
  13. Jayna says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I love the outfit from head to toe. She got it right.

    Reply
  14. HeidiM says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    George looks haggard AF.

    Reply
  15. Eric says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Rancid Penis just said that the “Precedent” is “not willing to be wrong” on the issue of the immigration ban.
    #alternativefacts
    PERIOD

    Reply
  16. Dolphin7 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:00 am

    She’s beautiful and I love the outfit. I do think she’s pregnant, her face seems a little fuller.

    Reply
  17. Sam H x says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:18 am

    The power of people showed us last night that together we are unstoppable. The ruling last night was a small win. A small one in the right direction.

    I donated to Kal Penn’s crowd fundraiser and I’ll be donating to the ACLU too. I hope ACLU win as they press on with this matter in the courts over this.

    I felt sick and heartbroken when I read a woman who was facing deportation as of this ban felt so compelled to attempt suicide. Another woman was denied to go stay with her Muslim mother who is recovering from breast cancer surgery. Families were actively being torn was really upsetting to read.

    Reply
  18. teacakes says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    for all we know, if she’s pregnant then they’re in the first trimester and many couples avoid making announcements until they’re into Trimester 2 or beyond and the risk of miscarriage is less.

    but pregnant or no, she looks great – that’s a nice sharp outfit and her hair is gorgeous (pregnancy hormone boost, perhaps?)

    Reply
  19. Hannah F says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Been meaning to post this for awhile. My dad is a Holocaust Survivor. He was liberated from Bergen Belsen. Of our entire family only my dad and my grandfather survived. My dad has said that what is going on now politicaly reminds him very much of the Weimar Republic.

    On a related note, my paternal grandparents did try to emigrate to the US but could not get permission to come here. My maternal grandparents fled Germany in 1932 and went to what is now Israel. They were part of an underground movement smuggling European Jews into the country. Even after WW II the Brits limited immigration to Palestine.

    Reply
    • Shoshonna says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:01 pm

      Hannah,
      My father was also a holocaust survivor, and everything Trump is doing now, is similar to what Hitler did in the 30′s. Trump even has a book of Hitler’s speeches by his bedside, which he used to study. His phrase, “America First,” is modeled after what Hitler said.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      @Hannah – thank you for sharing.

      It’s deeply worrying (understatement of the year), the similarities between now and then – the refusal of asylum, the blaming of victims for their own state thanks to their religion, the re-use of “America First”, the demagogues in power and the media on their side running to blame everyone and everything else for their failures and atrocities, while the media not on their side is threatened with muzzling.

      Reply
      • Really? says:
        January 29, 2017 at 10:22 pm

        “Britain first” was what the Neo-Nazi screamed before stabbing Labour MP, Jo Cox, to death. She was also trying to bring more awareness and assistance to Syrian refugees. She died because some nationalist couldn’t stand the fact that she cared about people other than hers and herself.

  20. Juniper says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    $500 for a sweatshirt with Sunday written on it? Christ…..

    Reply
  21. Bros says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    https://www.lawfareblog.com/malevolence-tempered-incompetence-trumps-horrifying-executive-order-refugees-and-visas

    This was very good analysis of this executive order by a conservative legal expert.

    Donate to the ACLU. They are fearless.

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    January 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Thank you, Senator Tim Kaine on Meet the Press this morning for your on-point remarks regarding the executive order, the Holocaust statement,and Bannon. Oh, how I wish the Clinton/Kaine ticket was in office..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2ye78cA_80

    Reply
  23. Rose says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Wow. Most of you don’t have lives, do you? Can’t you listen to news broadcasts without crying? Most of Obama’s illogical decisions gave me intestinal complaints, not fits of tears. Bloody toughen up.

    Reply
  24. Rubber Ducky says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Isn’t it nice to see a granddaughter taking grandpa for a holiday.

    Reply

