Duchess Kate in Alexander McQueen at the BAFTAs: stunning or twee?

Prince William has been the BAFTA president since 2010. He was named president just days after the 2010 BAFTAs (which he attended), so really he would have been expected to attend the BAFTAs in 2011 and every year since. That’s just, like, the most basic requirement of the job. But Work-Shy Will only attended the BAFTAs once since becoming president. He attended in 2014. He skipped the last two years, and after skipping last year, it became a thing. It set off a series of stories about his laziness and general ill-temper. So of course William had to make a big deal about how he was going to attend this year, but only if he could bring Kate, because that would be so controversial, right? Kate might steal someone’s thunder!
In the end, no thunder was stolen. Kate attended her first-ever BAFTAs and all was well. Kate wore this Alexander McQueen gown (McQueen by Sarah Burton) and everything was… okay. I’m not going to fuss too much because A) yay, at least we’re seeing a new gown, B) yay, it’s not a lace doily, C) it’s actually interesting. The fabric seems to black satin/silk with a design of bouquets of white flowers. This is actually a “bespoke” version of the “Violet Jacquard Dress” that Burton sent down the runway. The bespoke version edited out the sweetheart neckline and changed the spaghetti straps to an off-the-shoulder look. Kate also wore enormous statement earrings – she’s apparently worn these once before, in 2011, although I don’t know anything else about them.
There are some additional stories about the Cambridges out this weekend too. Did you know that William and Kate couldn’t be bothered to go the Kensington Palace pre-BAFTA reception? The Kensington Palace reception is an annual thing that happens the night before the BAFTAs. Generally, BAFTA nominees are invited, plus some big-name British celebrities. There are cocktails and food, I would guess. And Prince William, the president of BAFTA, never attends. It’s literally just a short walk from his apartment, and he still doesn’t attend. Even an outlet like the Hollywood Reporter finds it weird – they noted in their coverage: “BAFTA president Prince William didn’t attend the party, despite it being so close to home…” BAFTA needs a new president.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail dropped another insider-y gossip piece about William and Kate’s move back to London, which still hasn’t happened yet. They keep pushing it back – nowadays, they’re saying they’ll move to London full-time by September, I guess. Apparently, even after spending millions on refurbishments, Will and Kate are still looking to get more sh-t done to KP now that they’re really moving in. According to the DM, “William has taken charge of new alterations within the palace — adding to the extensive previous £4.5 million refit.” To be fair, Will and Kate will probably be living at KP for years to come, because the DM says Prince Charles has no desire to give up the spacious and comfortable Clarence House, even when he becomes king.
What else? Royal courtiers expect Prince Harry to announce his engagement by the end of the year, and “one observer” claims that the Middletons aren’t going to be pissy about or to Meghan Markle at all: “Funnily enough, I don’t think they’ll care. Carole is very confident as grandmother of the future king — Kate goes to the family home at Bucklebury in Berkshire a lot and Carole has a close bond with Prince George. So they are secure. And William has said he wants his wife to be seen less as a clothes-horse, more a workhorse — so there’s room for both. The two women will get on very well.” And of course, if Kate needs to pull focus from Meghan, all she has to do is get pregnant, which she reportedly wants to do soon.
I think that dress is gorgeous. She looks great.
I totally agree-she looks beautiful.
I like the dress. Nice that they finally showed up.
The dress is lovely and fits her well, and her hair, makeup and earrings are very pretty. They both need to stand up straighter, though.
Almost every aspect of her style is so dated.
“She’s very confident as the grandmother of the future king.”
Tells you all you need to know really.
I dislike this dress. She looks sooo skinny oh my goodness. How does NO ONE in her circle notice this? Or do they not care? They apparently arrived late.
Her shoulders are the widest part of her body and the straps only emphasize that. She would have looked better with the original spaghetti strap placement. These photos don’t show it as much but viewed directly from the front her proportions seem off in this dress.
She needs to lay off the blush. She wears it old lady style and it highlights the fillers in her cheeks. She looks older than her 35 years here and has done better in the past.
As for the extra money for renos…. how many millions need to be spent? They already redid the kitchen twice so what else is the problem? They sit forever on renovating BP but KP gets changed every time W and K pretend they are going to live there full time? This is beyond wasteful.
For once, I think her styling is “on”. She looks great (although a bit thin). IMO, I think if the skirt of the gown was a bit fuller it would’ve balanced her shoulders. Glad she didn’t over-do with a necklace as well.
But it just boggles the mind that they wouldn’t attend the BAFTA party the night before. It was literally STEPS within their own home! How much effort would that take? AND Kate could’ve debuted another gown (always a plus for her). Sigh… seems they always seem to fall short of the mark.
This dress reminds me of a Little House on the Prairie party dress … or something you’d find in the 1970′s at a Prom.
She almost always misses the mark … and by “almost” I mean 99.8% of the time.
With that slim, tall body, there is so much potential to be a fashion plate (sp?) with British Designers but she always look like “meh.”
And, her face is not aging well. She needs to stop with any sunning and smoking, already. Sunblock, baby, sunblock will be your friend …
I’m not loving the tiered skirt but the dress is still gorgeous and she looks great in it. I like the updo, too. This is a winning look imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good here. She’s covered over the highlights she had early 2016. The dress is a little twee but not too bad. William, as usual, even in a tux, looks like he was ordered off the KP Barca lounger and is counting the minutes until he can return and consume a large snack in front of the big screen TV.
It’s a pity that the two of them can muster up big beaming smiles for red carpets and sporting events, but not for their charity work. They only look like they actually want to be at an event when there are celebrities involved.
I think it is a weird choice: of all the dresses in all the world she picks a gathered tierd floral off-the-shoulder for London, mid-winter!!?? I don’t think it fits the occassion and she could have looked much more sophisticated. Minus all that blusher of course. And how lazy is William not to go to the pre-Bafta dinner the night before. This is the easiest patronage EVER – just watch some movies for goodness sake!!
Her hair is full of secrets. And what’s with the velvet smoking slippers, Will?!
Am I the only one freaked out by her face? I don’t even know how to describe it. Like her cheeks are full then the rest of her lower face seems almost sunken in.
