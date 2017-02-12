Duchess Kate in Alexander McQueen at the BAFTAs: stunning or twee?

Prince William has been the BAFTA president since 2010. He was named president just days after the 2010 BAFTAs (which he attended), so really he would have been expected to attend the BAFTAs in 2011 and every year since. That’s just, like, the most basic requirement of the job. But Work-Shy Will only attended the BAFTAs once since becoming president. He attended in 2014. He skipped the last two years, and after skipping last year, it became a thing. It set off a series of stories about his laziness and general ill-temper. So of course William had to make a big deal about how he was going to attend this year, but only if he could bring Kate, because that would be so controversial, right? Kate might steal someone’s thunder!

In the end, no thunder was stolen. Kate attended her first-ever BAFTAs and all was well. Kate wore this Alexander McQueen gown (McQueen by Sarah Burton) and everything was… okay. I’m not going to fuss too much because A) yay, at least we’re seeing a new gown, B) yay, it’s not a lace doily, C) it’s actually interesting. The fabric seems to black satin/silk with a design of bouquets of white flowers. This is actually a “bespoke” version of the “Violet Jacquard Dress” that Burton sent down the runway. The bespoke version edited out the sweetheart neckline and changed the spaghetti straps to an off-the-shoulder look. Kate also wore enormous statement earrings – she’s apparently worn these once before, in 2011, although I don’t know anything else about them.

There are some additional stories about the Cambridges out this weekend too. Did you know that William and Kate couldn’t be bothered to go the Kensington Palace pre-BAFTA reception? The Kensington Palace reception is an annual thing that happens the night before the BAFTAs. Generally, BAFTA nominees are invited, plus some big-name British celebrities. There are cocktails and food, I would guess. And Prince William, the president of BAFTA, never attends. It’s literally just a short walk from his apartment, and he still doesn’t attend. Even an outlet like the Hollywood Reporter finds it weird – they noted in their coverage: “BAFTA president Prince William didn’t attend the party, despite it being so close to home…” BAFTA needs a new president.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail dropped another insider-y gossip piece about William and Kate’s move back to London, which still hasn’t happened yet. They keep pushing it back – nowadays, they’re saying they’ll move to London full-time by September, I guess. Apparently, even after spending millions on refurbishments, Will and Kate are still looking to get more sh-t done to KP now that they’re really moving in. According to the DM, “William has taken charge of new alterations within the palace — adding to the extensive previous £4.5 million refit.” To be fair, Will and Kate will probably be living at KP for years to come, because the DM says Prince Charles has no desire to give up the spacious and comfortable Clarence House, even when he becomes king.

What else? Royal courtiers expect Prince Harry to announce his engagement by the end of the year, and “one observer” claims that the Middletons aren’t going to be pissy about or to Meghan Markle at all: “Funnily enough, I don’t think they’ll care. Carole is very confident as grandmother of the future king — Kate goes to the family home at Bucklebury in Berkshire a lot and Carole has a close bond with Prince George. So they are secure. And William has said he wants his wife to be seen less as a clothes-horse, more a workhorse — so there’s room for both. The two women will get on very well.” And of course, if Kate needs to pull focus from Meghan, all she has to do is get pregnant, which she reportedly wants to do soon.