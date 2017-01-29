Prince William & Kate will magically attend this year’s BAFTAs, shock

As we discussed last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have never attended the BAFTAs together, which is weird because William has been president of the BAFTAs for years now. As it turns out, William doesn’t like attending the BAFTAs. I know this because he goes out of his way to avoid the awards show. He skipped out on it two years in a row, just like he skipped out on the pre-BAFTA reception HELD at Kensington Palace for two years in a row. Anyway, last week there was a story that William was beefing with BAFTA producers because our galant Normal Bill just wanted to bring his wife to this year’s BAFTAs, only producers were allegedly saying that Kate shouldn’t come because she’ll steal focus from the stars. Yeah. BAFTA producers shut that down and magically, Bill and Cathy will be attending this year, officially now.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will attend the 2017 BAFTAs next month. William, who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010, and Middleton will walk the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall and attend the awards ceremony, according to a release issued by BAFTA on Friday. The duke will also present the BAFTA Fellowship, the academy’s lifetime achievement award.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fantastic supporters of BAFTA. We very much look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses at the EE British Academy Film Awards,” said Amanda Berry OBE and Chief Executive of BAFTA. The ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 12.

The announcement followed a story published in the British tabloid The Sun this week that claimed drama behind the scenes. The story asserted that Middleton, who has not previously attended the glittering awards ceremony, was unwelcome by BAFTA because the academy feared she would “outshine A-list actresses.” BAFTA has called the claims in the article “nonsense.”

The ceremony will be hosted by perennial host Stephen Fry and will be broadcast on BBC One.

[From Variety]

Hm… methinks that the whole “Kate will outshine the real stars” story was some kind of plant to deflect from whatever was really going on. I’m still not sure what that was. Like, William absolutely had to attend this year’s BAFTAs. He couldn’t skip out for a third year in a row. That much I know. But why all of the drama about whether Kate would attend? Was that some sort of fuss to deflect from whatever is really going on behind the scenes? Is BAFTA trying to push out William? God, I hope so. He’s totally useless.

93 Responses to "Prince William & Kate will magically attend this year's BAFTAs, shock"

  1. Gossip Phd says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:17 am

    She is thinner than ever.

    Reply
  2. Olga says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I’m looking forward to hear Stephen Fry’s opening speech more than to see their shining lazy asses.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Well there is that story in the Fail yesterday about them building their own wall around KP – cause u know privacy in an already private area and all that.

    The big question what is Big Willy REALLY desperate to hide? I think he’s desperate to hide how little time he spends with his family.

    You know that Kate wants to go but he won’t let her as she get the press space and he doesn’t, which is just what the Middletons want and Kate loves the press attention – always has.

    Reply
    • MunichGirl says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Yeah, I read the comments yesterday – the DM people are not amused that they have to pay for that.

      Reply
    • alfaQ says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I wonder if they published the Diana-statue article because of the negative commentaries on the Charles and Wills/Kate articles.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      January 29, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Wait, what? Wall? Tell me, Betti. I won’t click on the Fail.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      January 29, 2017 at 10:13 am

      I think if she really wanted to go, she would have gone in the past. She’s only interested in athletes and yachtsmen.

      Reply
    • Anitas says:
      January 29, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Well I guess by keeping them secluded he’s keeping them relevant. Who’d even care about bland Bill and frumpy Cathy if they were more accessible, their complete lack of personality and no interest whatsoever in the world around them other than shopping, hunting and skiing would soon become very apparent and the people would go all “meh” on them. And I’m sure William’s ego wouldn’t like that. But by going all hush-hush super secretive with their ‘private life’, he keeps the public guessing. As in, surely there must be more to these two than meets the eye? Yeah, right!

      Reply
      • seesittellsit says:
        January 29, 2017 at 11:54 am

        I wonder if it isn’t just privacy but fright re terrorism. I don’t think it is a secret that the BRF have always been a tempting target. And they were burned in France when she was caught sunbathing topless (and more, although the photo was fuzzy) and while I don’t support the pap who took the photos with telephoto lens, it is also true that by that time, she should have known better than to be anywhere outdoors topless (or wearing flimsy unweighted skirts in high winds). Sorry, Katie, but all that wealth and privilege does come with a few sacrifices . . ..

        I would have more sympathy if terror concerns were a part of it if they just didn’t handle everything so badly – instead of looking like concerned parents, they look like beneficiaries of the public who despise the public. I wonder they don’t ever figure it out. Do you suppose they are really that stupid?

    • TheOtherOne says:
      January 29, 2017 at 11:53 am

      You guys know them better than I, but when I read about the wall I thought “abusive behavior,” specifically isolating the victim. I am not an Kate apologist but sometimes I feel he is trying to keep her away from everyone and everything.

      Reply
      • NatalieS says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        I don’t think it says much of William that he chose a family that’s essentially beholden to him for their status and that he’s so comfortable with them arranging their lives around him and his needs.

      • Hazel says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        TheOtherOne: interesting theory.

      • TheOtherOne says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        It would be the perfect setup for when he throws her under the bus to get out of this marriage. He is not the brightest crayon in the box, but with Charles as a father and Phillip as a grandfather, I am sure he learned a thing or two about being cold, underhanded and vicious. And what I have learned from this blog is he does not like being bored or outshined. It’s 2-0 now.

      • bettyrose says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:40 pm

        TheOtherOne:
        Ugh, that’s a frightening theory, but it actually makes a lot of sense when you consider that she worked hard to be a “princess” and it doesn’t really add up that spends all her time avoiding “princess-y” events where she can where royal jewels and stepford-smile for the media.

      • Lena says:
        January 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm

        But first step is usually isolating them from family and he has done the opposite, despite the fact that he could have justified a lot with protocol, traditions etc (like not spending the holidays with her family but with the queen). The royal life can be terrible isolating and difficult which would have benefited an abuser, but he went out on his way to keep her strangely close to her family- not an abuser move.

      • bettyrose says:
        January 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        Lena:
        I think there’s more than one profile of abuser, and these aren’t exactly normal people anyway. It’s not like her family is looking out for her best interests. They structured her entire adolescent life to land him as a husband. He’s definitely petulant and controlling. I don’t think anyone disputes that. What’s confusing is that Kate would probably relish begin arm candy at fancy soirees, and it wouldn’t take much for him to generate good press for the both of them with a few well timed appearances at charity events in designer apparel and fancy jewels. So clearly he is the one putting the kibosh on royal appearances, and Kate has no say in the matter but still takes the criticism for it. One could define that as abusive.

    • Hazel says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      I would have thought there would be some sort of preservation restrictions against building this ‘green wall’ where none existed in the past in association with this historic palace.
      And I love how they still refer to Kate as Middleton. I find that interesting.

      Reply
  4. Mikasa says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Outshine A-list actresses? Their PR team should have come up with something better.

    Reply
  5. Ever bloom says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Are they really going to make a tax-payer funded statue of Diana? That’s overkill. I think it is time William gets some help. Working honestly and being grateful would be the best tribute.

    Reply
    • amy says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:36 am

      William and Harry are millionaires, they should pay for it. You would think they wouldn’t have a problem with using their own money for their late mother.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
      January 29, 2017 at 8:55 am

      I thought it was going to be a mix of tax payer funds and privately raised funds?

      This is a desperate attempt by William to try and get some of the Diana public goodwill he had till he got married to the middle class mafia. If he dumps them and started working more to support his family he might get some of it back.

      Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      January 29, 2017 at 11:02 am

      One other bit from the DM stories (the “20 Years On” article) that stood out to me was that Rosa Monckton said she nixed the idea of a statue 20 years ago “…because she spent her whole life being stared at. I didn’t think it was appropriate. But now, 20 years on, it is absolutely right.”

      Really? So they put in that babbling brook because she didn’t want people looking at a statue of her back then? So her sons didn’t get the actual say at the time? She bugs me, she put out so much after Diana died that was personal.

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        Alot of quotes attributed to Mockton were in response to Fayed’s campaign to claim Diana. Everything from whether or not Diana was engaged to Dodi, pregnant etc

        Btw, i find the Harrods memorial creepy as hell. It comes with what is purported to be her used wine glass complete with lipstick mark.

  6. lmao says:
    January 29, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Don’t worry, A-list actresses, Kate will wear something frumpy again. There’s no way she will outshine you.

    Reply
  7. Shambles says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:09 am

    So will anyone who gives a speech/does a monologue make a dig at them? Maybe some dry, humorous quip about how they finally showed up?

    Reply
    • Guesto says:
      January 29, 2017 at 9:50 am

      That would be nice but I’d prefer not as it would give them attention they do not deserve and distract attention away from those whose night it is. BAFTA deserves so much better than the patronage of two such lazy, uncreative, ungrateful, apathetic people. I wish they were staying home.

      Reply
  8. Patricia says:
    January 29, 2017 at 9:48 am

    She’s too dull to outshine anything.

    Reply
  9. Carobell says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I don’t understand why they do so little. It’s not like they are being asked to dig ditches for hours a day. The job is literally going to parties, teas, ribbon cuttings, and being pleasant to the plebs. Is that really that difficult for them? Their job is to literally just show up and they can’t manage to do that.

    Reply
    • Kitty says:
      January 29, 2017 at 10:52 am

      I have a great feeling they won’t be future King and Queen or POW.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Carobell:
      I’ve never really understood it either, since it seems like Kate likes wearing pretty clothes and being admired, even if she’s not much for public speaking, but comments in this thread are painting an uncomfortable picture of Will being a controlling, privacy freak that keeps Kate from ever developing an independent public persona.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        January 30, 2017 at 12:11 am

        I think he probably is a privacy freak – paps chasing his mother and her death, probably profoundly damaged him. If Ken Wharfe’s account is anything to go by, Wills was also a bit of a sneaky sly kid also. So it was in his nature to be shifty.

        As for Kate being prevented from developing a public persona, she’d have to have a personality to start with…

        These two really come off as a case of arrested development – Wills due to trauma, and Kate because she’s been stage managed by and enmeshed with a controlling, social-climbing mother her whole life. Kate wasn’t allowed to develop normally, I don’t think.

    • Lorelai says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      @Carobell: my response to a comment like this would usually be that being “on” and having to constantly make conversation and small talk with people you don’t know well – all while being photographed the entire time – is actually a nightmare scenario for some people (I’m one of them and would rather dig ditches!). Psychologically it can be very difficult to get out the door, or even out of bed, knowing an engagement like that is hanging over you.

      HOWEVER. I don’t apply this to Kate because she knew exactly what she was getting into and had YEARS to observe the work that other royals did and to reconsider. But nope, she wanted it.

      The only other *possible* argument is that she is one of the people I described above, but genuinely loved William so much that she wanted to be with him anyway. If that’s the case, fine – but at the very least, she should be trying harder. Give more speeches, even if they’re not great. I had to do it for a former job and I haaaated every moment of it, and I wasn’t fantastic at it, but people will cut you a lot of slack for truly making an effort. She could take public speaking lessons (in the privacy of one of her palaces, unlike the rest of us! 🙄). *Pretend* to give a damn, basically.

      But she does none of this.

      Reply
  10. detritus says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:37 am

    The outshine the actresses thing is a dig at Markle.
    She and the Firm must be aware of the publics opinion on Meghan compared to Kate.

    Reply
  11. Kitty says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:50 am

    There is a DM article that says Kate might get a royal order.

    Reply
  12. Jade says:
    January 29, 2017 at 10:58 am

    President since 2010? He has attended at least one Bafta, has he? Wahahaga… 2010!

    Reply
  13. lunchcoma says:
    January 29, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I wonder why they dislike this event so much. Of all the things they do, this seems like one that ought to seem more like play than a job.

    Reply
    • frisbee says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:47 pm

      You would think but it seems anything they decide they don’t ‘like’ is considered to be work and let’s face it, these two really, really hate work and anything that smacks of obligation. They are beyond spoiled.

      Reply
    • Guesto says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      I think they dislike it because (a) they’ve demonstrated no real interest in the creative arts, (b) those who the BAFTAs celebrate as a whole are really not people who have much interest in or regard for royalty, and (c) for reason (b) they know that they’re never going to be the centre of attention at it.

      They’re much more at home at events where they’re centre stage or where the event is something they personally enjoy (eg. sports).

      Reply
    • msthang says:
      January 29, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      lunchcoma, do you ever watch any awards show from beginning to end, they can be incredibly dull !!!

      Reply
      • Egla says:
        January 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        I think you are onto something here. I, as part of my job, have to attend a LOT of ceremonies. Like a lot. And during those there are maybe 3-4 minutes of intense emotions but mostly are boring as hell. When I can be seated somewhere in the back seats I am happy as I can navigate Internet. Once I even brought e book with me as I knew it would be looooong.
        Now on to these two. They don’t have to attend every each and one of the Bafta ceremonies but once every two years they can interchange. This year Kate that year Will. They are a team and can manage this things. Or they can ask one of their many cousins to go In Lieu of them. I know I would. And when I say Bafta that counts for every special occasion (as the one that Kate missed as she didn’t want to raise expectations. Really????). Nop they are lazy and entitled and I for once am more than sure that the main problem there is Willy. She is lazy also but mostly she works towards keeping him and having what SHE wants the most which is not work.

  14. minx says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    What is it about her? She’s slender, attractive, she should certainly be able to look stylish, but she just…doesn’t. IMO part of it is her hair, it just looks dowdy to me.

    Reply
  15. Hope says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Can’t BAFTA remove William since he clearly isn’t interested in the organization and get themselves a new president? Why not get someone who will attend events and bring them attention?

    Reply
  16. Citresse says:
    January 29, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    First of all, Kate doesn’t outshine celebrities unless it’s a contest of anorexia (quite sad, actually)……..I recall a photo of thin Kate beside actress Nicole Kidman, you know, they were touring America shortly after the wedding. Kate doesn’t have the personality to outshine, though we get little glimpses such as the infamous side-eye from NYC.

    Reply
  17. Bread and Circuses says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Wow, that off-white dress is PRETTY.

    Reply

