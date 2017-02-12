Meryl Streep: Donald Trump has ‘woken us up to how fragile freedom is’

Here are some photos of Meryl Streep at this evening’s BAFTAs. I had forgotten about it, but she totally got nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins. That happened soon after her Golden Globes speech, which just goes to show you – everyone loves Meryl, but they especially love Political Meryl. Anyway, Meryl wore Givenchy to the BAFTAs. I like that she wore a suit and I like that she seemed comfortable-yet-glam. And I really enjoy that she just wears her glasses everywhere now, even to awards shows.
Meanwhile, Meryl attended a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday night in New York. She received the Ally for Equality Award and she used her speech to once again talk about Emperor Baby Fists. She said something I’ve been saying since he was elected: we’re all going to be really, really lucky if we survive this. Like, it’s not a joke. We could all die in a nuclear war started by a Trump tweet-storm. Here’s part of Meryl’s speech:
“If you think people got mad when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until they come and try to take away our happiness. We’re not going to go back to the bad old days of ignorance and oppression and hiding who we are.”
As tears welled up and her voice cracked under the strain of the emotion, Streep said, “We owe it to the people who have died for our rights, and who have died before they even got their own. If we live through this precarious moment. If [Trump’s] catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank our current leader for. He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is.”
“I am the most overrated and most over-decorated and currently — currently — I am the most over-berated actor…of my generation….We have the right to live our lives, with God or without, as we choose. There is a prohibition against the establishment of a state religion in our constitution, and we have the right to choose with whom we live, whom we love, and who and what gets to interfere with our bodies. As Americans, men, women, people, gay, straight, LGBTG. All of us have the human right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
I cannot even begin to describe the wailing tantrums from all of the butthurt Nazi snowflakes today. Meryl’s speech once again went viral and all of the Deplorables got on social media to cry about how Meryl is out-of-touch and blah blah blah. Regardless of what I’ve said – and what many people have said – about Meryl’s statements on feminism, race and inclusion, I can find no fault in what she’s been saying about Baby Fists and what he means for our country. In fact, I agree with her whole-heartedly.
I absolutely agree with her. The convenice of a free society is that one doesn’t have to spend every waking moment paying attention to what our leaders are doing, a convenience we took for granted for a long time. Now, we’re getting a taste of what it’s like to be less-than-free. We can’t afford not to pay attention. So yes, Trump absolutely has shown us how fragile freedom is.
I guess all we can do is fight with every breath, and try to put as much good into the world so that we might be reincarnated as dragonflies when the world starts to regenerate life again.
Meryl Streep is far from overrated. She is absolute perfection.
I generally get annoyed when celebrities try to talk about politics because they almost always have no depth to their opinions, like they only read the title of news articles. Nasty Woman Meryl expressed her political views intelligently and I think she has a real grasp on our current situation.
Removing the right to free speech, hog-tying the media, and surrounding himself with only rich, white “yes-men” is only the beginning and everyone who wields a powerful public persona like Streep, like the cast of SNL, like the Patriots must continue to shine a spotlight on the evil cesspool that is now the White House. It’s time we all become heroes and resist this impending apocalypse or face a dystopian future.
If there is one overarching thing the Donald Trump election has shown me is that democracy is, indeed, an exceedingly fragile thing. As the DT administration chips away at it, people are trying to fight back against the authoritarian tide … but it’s exhausting. It’s so much easier to let things go and to not notice the tricks being played on truth and the constitution. She’s right … for many Americans, semi-automatic weapons and the right to own them is far more important than democracy for all American citizens.
Where was her outrage when her government started a fake war and displaced thousands in the ME? It’s caused so much trouble for Europe that Merkle is now setting up a fund for refugees to leave and go home. What home? Where was her outrage when Obama did this? Perhaps better planned than Trump but he did it none the less.
Ugh. I’m so tired of all these arguments of when someone becomes “woke” to what’s going on. Yes, foreign policy can be INCREDIBLY complicated and the main reason we meddle in foreign policy is due to not only our government, but PRIVATE CORPORATIONS, interest. Do you really think if they didn’t have all those resources (read: oil) that we would care what’s going on there? And with some of our current administrations cabinet members having direct ties to those companies that profit off those resources, they have shown they don’t care to stop meddling.. In fact they want to do it more. Bringing up the past as a means of deflection to what’s currently going on doesn’t change the present. But we can learn from it, however its clear those in power don’t want to learn or change anything.
Tl;dr — get the money out of politics
This woman is as establishment as it gets, with her posturing on feminism / racial equality (reads: “for my own benefit” screw all of you white or black – her ignorance on pay gaps and “we are all african” show it all). This is gerrymandering to the liberal ideals at its finest – boohoo, now we can’t secretly pretend we are the master race on progressiveness because our own kind act like a-holes. The U.S is trying too hard on how to divide the portion of the cake on some imaginary “equality” quota instead of how to make the cake bigger for everyone – its stregth was always “get rich or die trying” not “we are for the people” lol.
