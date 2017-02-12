Viola Davis in bespoke Jenny Packham at the BAFTAs: lovely or meh?

Viola Davis came into this awards season the “favorite” for all of the Best Supporting Actress awards, and she’s been dressing like she knows she’s going to be photographed extensively too. Sometimes, the pressure of being the frontrunner gets to a lady, and they completely bungle their awards-season style. But now Viola… hopefully. I mean, we still have to see what she wears to the Oscars, but thus far, she’s been flawless. For this evening’s BAFTAs, Viola chose a British designer, Jenny Packham. Apparently, Packham made the gown specifically for Viola using “flowing ribbons in shades of blue silk chiffon.” Beautiful.

Penelope Cruz in gold. She looks gorgeous! I even like the kind of 1970s/disco vibe of the look, mostly because she’s the one attempting it. It really works on her. She attended the BAFTAs as a presenter.

Daisy Ridley in Roland Mouret. Yeah, I really, really like Daisy and I think it’s great that so many little girls look up to her, and all of that is absolutely more important than her style. That being said, her style is a huge problem. This dress looks like a repurposed quilt (and the quilt wasn’t even cute to begin with).

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. There was a lot of LV on the BAFTA carpet and I really don’t know why? Like, LV is not that great these days. This dress is okay, in that it’s not offensive, twee or immensely unflattering.

Here’s Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah. Both wore McQueen! I love her dress, actually. Hannah always makes an effort to wear British designers. Also: the Duchess of Cambridge wore McQueen too and now I can’t help but think that maybe Hannah’s dress would have been better on Kate?

Anya Taylor-Joy in Gucci. I had a “???” thought bubble when I saw her name, but she’s everywhere these days – she’s one of the kidnapped girls in Split and she’s absolutely “up and coming.” She’s nominated for the Rising Star BAFTA. Unfortunately, this Gucci is awful. It’s so bad, I feel sorry that such a young woman got stuck with this terrible dress.