Amy Adams in Tom Ford at the BAFTAs: unique or fug?



Amy Adams was nominated for best actress at the BAFTAs, for Arrival, a category for which she was robbed of an Oscar nomination this year. She was also supporting her Nocturnal Animals director, Tom Ford, who was nominated in his category. Those categories went to Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle for La La Land. (I don’t get it, but my sappy friends who are so in love and post their entire relationship on Facebook love it. I guess romantic people think it’s adorable.) So she wore Tom Ford and the result was – not good. This looks like something Ford would make for Julianne Moore. It’s a sack of a dress, there’s some weird stuff hanging off the back and it’s not flattering at all. From the front it’s just a plain straight strapless gown with a green velvet border, but check out the back. It’s got mesh, a velvet ribbon and it’s gathers around her bottom in a way that looks like an afterthought.

Here’s Bryce Dallas Howard in Solace London. I really dislike this extremely deep v-neck dress trend, but as far as that style goes this isn’t bad. This is sexy, it’s glamorous, and I like how she chose to accessorize with some simple bangle bracelets and killer earrings. Bryce looks great but she needs to stop with the injectables as she’s looking a bit pinched. She was there with her dad, director Ron Howard.

Thandie Newton is really slaying this awards season, just by being Thandie. She’s the real standout on Westworld and her career seems to be on an upswing. There’s news that she’s in talks to join the Han Solo movie, which would be a great idea. She was wearing Osman and I don’t know if I like this huge curtain of hair she’s sporting but look at this gown it’s so elegant. I love the very feminine pointed bustline and the little embroidered flowers sitting daintily on one side of the waist. This is stunning.