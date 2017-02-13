Amy Adams in Tom Ford at the BAFTAs: unique or fug?

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Amy Adams was nominated for best actress at the BAFTAs, for Arrival, a category for which she was robbed of an Oscar nomination this year. She was also supporting her Nocturnal Animals director, Tom Ford, who was nominated in his category. Those categories went to Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle for La La Land. (I don’t get it, but my sappy friends who are so in love and post their entire relationship on Facebook love it. I guess romantic people think it’s adorable.) So she wore Tom Ford and the result was – not good. This looks like something Ford would make for Julianne Moore. It’s a sack of a dress, there’s some weird stuff hanging off the back and it’s not flattering at all. From the front it’s just a plain straight strapless gown with a green velvet border, but check out the back. It’s got mesh, a velvet ribbon and it’s gathers around her bottom in a way that looks like an afterthought.

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Here’s Bryce Dallas Howard in Solace London. I really dislike this extremely deep v-neck dress trend, but as far as that style goes this isn’t bad. This is sexy, it’s glamorous, and I like how she chose to accessorize with some simple bangle bracelets and killer earrings. Bryce looks great but she needs to stop with the injectables as she’s looking a bit pinched. She was there with her dad, director Ron Howard.

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

Thandie Newton is really slaying this awards season, just by being Thandie. She’s the real standout on Westworld and her career seems to be on an upswing. There’s news that she’s in talks to join the Han Solo movie, which would be a great idea. She was wearing Osman and I don’t know if I like this huge curtain of hair she’s sporting but look at this gown it’s so elegant. I love the very feminine pointed bustline and the little embroidered flowers sitting daintily on one side of the waist. This is stunning.

2017 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals

The BAFTA Awards 2017

photos credit: WENN.com

 

3 Responses to “Amy Adams in Tom Ford at the BAFTAs: unique or fug?”

  1. Jade says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:16 am

    Thandie is everything!

    To think that I didn’t like her during the MI2 days.

    Reply
  2. Felicia says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:20 am

    Amy’s dress looks like it was made for someone about 12 inches taller and long-waisted. If the draping was just under the small of her back it would be much better. Where it hangs unfortunately just makes it look as if her butt is saggy, which I’m sure it’s not.

    Reply
  3. ichsi says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:27 am

    I love Thandie but I really don’t get the praise for this dress? It looks like it’s about to slide off any second.

    Reply

