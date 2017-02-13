Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy split up right in time for Valentine’s day

You know Valentine’s Day is getting close when couples who haven’t been together long start breaking up (speaking from experience here, of course). The latest celebrity to cancel his Pro Flowers order for Tuesday is Dancing with the Stars hoofer Val Chmerkovskiy, whose five month relationship with model/talk show host/unusual beauty treatment advocate Amber Rose has reportedly come to an end. Please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know these two were an item.

Amber, 33, met Val, 30 when she was competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. Her partner was Val’s brother, Maks. The couple kept things low key before they were spotted getting cozy at Amber’s 33rd birthday party in October. Amber posted cute coupley pics on social media. A source told People Magazine at the time that “They met through Maks and really like each other. It’s very new, but it’s going well.” Things seemed to be going well, at least if Amber’s Instagram was to be believed. Just a few weeks ago, she posted a pic with Val, mid-smooch in the Big Apple.

NYC nights ??? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

So, what happened? US Magazine spoke to an inside source who told the magazine that the couple called it quits because “They’re just too different.” Another source cited that their busy schedules were to blame for their demise, noting that “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with.”

Even though there’s been no official statement from either camp as to why the couple spilt, in “things that make you go hmmm…” news, Amber was spotted holding hands and kissing ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton.

Back together? @amberrose and @wizkhalifa. A photo posted by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

It could be that Amber and Wiz are just one of those coupes who couldn’t make it work as husband and wife, but make really great friends. It happens – again, speaking from experience. I don’t really know much about Amber or Val, but I hope Valentine’s Day isn’t too hard on either of them. Cupid must have other plans.