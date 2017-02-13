Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy split up right in time for Valentine’s day

You know Valentine’s Day is getting close when couples who haven’t been together long start breaking up (speaking from experience here, of course). The latest celebrity to cancel his Pro Flowers order for Tuesday is Dancing with the Stars hoofer Val Chmerkovskiy, whose five month relationship with model/talk show host/unusual beauty treatment advocate Amber Rose has reportedly come to an end. Please tell me I’m not the only one who didn’t know these two were an item.

Amber, 33, met Val, 30 when she was competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. Her partner was Val’s brother, Maks. The couple kept things low key before they were spotted getting cozy at Amber’s 33rd birthday party in October. Amber posted cute coupley pics on social media. A source told People Magazine at the time that “They met through Maks and really like each other. It’s very new, but it’s going well.” Things seemed to be going well, at least if Amber’s Instagram was to be believed. Just a few weeks ago, she posted a pic with Val, mid-smooch in the Big Apple.

So, what happened? US Magazine spoke to an inside source who told the magazine that the couple called it quits because “They’re just too different.” Another source cited that their busy schedules were to blame for their demise, noting that “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with.”

Even though there’s been no official statement from either camp as to why the couple spilt, in “things that make you go hmmm…” news, Amber was spotted holding hands and kissing ex-husband Wiz Khalifa at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton.

It could be that Amber and Wiz are just one of those coupes who couldn’t make it work as husband and wife, but make really great friends. It happens – again, speaking from experience. I don’t really know much about Amber or Val, but I hope Valentine’s Day isn’t too hard on either of them. Cupid must have other plans.

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Take Their Son To A Thanksgiving Party

Amber Rose Leaving Doughboys Cafe & Bakery

iHeartRadio Music Festival

  1. Aims says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I heard that around the valentine’s day time , is the highest break up day . Who knows why. Maybe the relationship is bad, or maybe it’s too much pressure. I just thought that was interesting .

    • paranormalgirl says:
      February 13, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Part of it is that if someone has doubts, the spectre of Valentine’s Day looms and why prolong something through a romantic day only to break up afterward? Also – why waste the time and money on a gift, etc? Why give false hope to someone when you’re really not into it anymore? Valentine’s Day (along with Christmas and New Years) is a wakeup call for a lot of people.

  2. paolanqar says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Is she kissing his tongue in that picture with Val? Gross.

    It would be nice if she got back together with the father of her child. They were really sweet together.

  3. Shambles says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:22 am

    She’s said publicly that she still loves Wiz and always will. I think that’s always going to be a thing, whether they officially get back together or not.

  4. The New Classic says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Wow, I had no idea these two were a thing. They were cute together.

  5. Insomniac says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:27 am

    You’re definitely not the only one who didn’t know these two were an item. Oh well.

  6. Loopy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I know there are some couples who break up but a long history or kids that still greet each with lip pecks,i think its cute.

  7. NotSoSocialButterfy says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:44 am

    A totally off topic thought but… How do you bleach hair that short without really irritating your scalp? It is always perfect, zero roots.

  8. Mimz says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I dont really care about her relationship status and i cant with her since i read excerpts of her book “how to be a bad bitch”
    Like women have to work to get a man’s wallet out, and manipulate them to make them get money out etc etc. Really sound advice for a so-called feminist.

    THAT BEING SAID
    Sebastian is so cute. That kid is precious. I like to go on her ig sometimes just to see his videos (his Christmas gift opening ones are so cute!).

  9. Nimbolicious says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Val is a doll. Really sweet and kind. He deserves better than her.

