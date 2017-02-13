Chrissy Teigen in Roberto Cavalli at the Grammys: lovely or forgettable?



Chrissy Teigen was her husband’s plus one at the Grammy’s last night and so she wore this kind of cookie cutter sexy black cutout gown by Cavalli. This is revealing without looking like it’s going to expose anything (she’s had that problem before) and it’s interesting without being particularly unique. I do like her styling as she’s ditched the too-long extensions in favor of a wavy lob. We saw a few of these last night and I like it.

In case you missed John Legend’s In Memorium performance with Cynthia Erivo you can watch it here.

Lea Michele was also wearing Cavalli and I have to say that her styling is terrible. She looks like a sexy zombie with that pink eye makeup and what looks like no mascara or eyeliner. Her bronzer is in desperate need of blending. Is this what happens when you trust a new makeup artist to experiment on you? I would wash this off and do my own makeup if someone tried to send me looking like this to an event. Also she’s wearing a ton of body glitter, which is just try hard. This dress has fancy lampshade vibes and it’s both busy and fug.

Halsey was in a couture tracksuit by Christian Wijnants. She was going for a 90s TLC look and I think she could have achieved that while wearing the shirt which was intended to go with this outfit. She didn’t need to do the thirsty open jacket belly chain look, which Nev Schulman’s fiance did first.

Also, I like Haley’s outfit during the ceremony, a Julien Macdonald studded mullet dress, better. This was better looking in motion.

Country singer Maren Morris was up for a lot of awards, and she won in a single category, Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.” She had a few outfit changes too. Maren’s purple Michael Costello gown on the red carpet was somewhat unimpressive despite the engineering which must have gone into making that lace bodice fit so snug. She changed into a different Michael Costello, a sparkly bodysuit with a cape, for her performance with Alicia Keys (you can watch that here) and her press room dress was Genny. I’m not feeling any of these and it’s like she’s taking fashion tips from Carrie Underwood.