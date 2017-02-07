Chrissy Teigen had a Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, tweeted it

Suffice it to say that, as an Atlanta resident, I am very disappointed at the outcome of the Super Bowl. And I lost a chili cook-off to Kevin, so Sunday was not a good night for me. Someone else who had some big game-induced issues was Chrissy Teigen – but she obviously had a way better time than I did.

The model/Lip Sync Battle color commentator attended the choke heard ‘round the world (side eye to Matt Ryan) with hubby John Legend. Chalk it up to Chrissy being Chrissy, the 31-year-old wore a sheer top under a jacket to the game. Because that’s what a model would wear to a football game. When cameras caught John and Chrissy intently watching the game, Chrissy experienced a little nip slip. The camera quickly panned away, but not before viewers got a quick glimpse. A fan tweeted the clip to Chrissy, who not only owned the moment but also responded in typical Teigen fashion, sharing the clip on Twitter with the hilarious caption, “boom goes the dynamite.”

Chrissy was burning up social media during the game, mostly keeping count of how much she ate . Before the game, she boasted that she managed to get down six hot dogs last year before getting ill, and musing, “Let’s see how much I’ve grown.”

6 hot dogs before projectile vomiting last year. Let's see how much I've grown — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2017

I don’t know if she managed to plow through six hot dogs this year, but girl was definitely getting her grub on, lovingly photographing her first hot dog with a side of nachos.

Later, responding to a fan who joked that of course she was caught eating on camera, Chrissy replied, “I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos.” Who doesn’t? She’s a woman after my own stomach.

I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos https://t.co/JZS87dnDgd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

I do love Chrissy for her candor, and the fact that she’s not afraid to chow down in public. Of course, she probably has personal trainers/nutritionists/a whole army of people dedicated to keeping her model physique in check. Chrissy’s tweets from the big game also demonstrated that she should stick to the modeling and maybe not look into a career in sports broadcasting – but it would be funny if sports commentators got progressively drunker during the game. Watch Chrissy’s slide through a series of tweets. First, what she dubbed her audition tape:

Sports person audition pic.twitter.com/Q7xLrsWUoO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

Next, pizza and commentary…

THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

And then…

In Chrissy’s last (NSFW) video clip of the evening, she’s about as drunk as I should have been at the end of the game. Hey, at least she had a good time. Up until the last quarter, I was having a good time too – although I ate significantly less. And, if nothing else, Lady Gaga was entertaining.