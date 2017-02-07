Chrissy Teigen had a Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, tweeted it

Suffice it to say that, as an Atlanta resident, I am very disappointed at the outcome of the Super Bowl. And I lost a chili cook-off to Kevin, so Sunday was not a good night for me. Someone else who had some big game-induced issues was Chrissy Teigen – but she obviously had a way better time than I did.
The model/Lip Sync Battle color commentator attended the choke heard ‘round the world (side eye to Matt Ryan) with hubby John Legend. Chalk it up to Chrissy being Chrissy, the 31-year-old wore a sheer top under a jacket to the game. Because that’s what a model would wear to a football game. When cameras caught John and Chrissy intently watching the game, Chrissy experienced a little nip slip. The camera quickly panned away, but not before viewers got a quick glimpse. A fan tweeted the clip to Chrissy, who not only owned the moment but also responded in typical Teigen fashion, sharing the clip on Twitter with the hilarious caption, “boom goes the dynamite.”
Chrissy was burning up social media during the game, mostly keeping count of how much she ate . Before the game, she boasted that she managed to get down six hot dogs last year before getting ill, and musing, “Let’s see how much I’ve grown.”
6 hot dogs before projectile vomiting last year. Let's see how much I've grown
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2017
I don’t know if she managed to plow through six hot dogs this year, but girl was definitely getting her grub on, lovingly photographing her first hot dog with a side of nachos.
HD 1 pic.twitter.com/jFvXyETDzg
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 5, 2017
Later, responding to a fan who joked that of course she was caught eating on camera, Chrissy replied, “I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos.” Who doesn’t? She’s a woman after my own stomach.
I had such big jumbo plans but god dammit I love nachos https://t.co/JZS87dnDgd
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
I do love Chrissy for her candor, and the fact that she’s not afraid to chow down in public. Of course, she probably has personal trainers/nutritionists/a whole army of people dedicated to keeping her model physique in check. Chrissy’s tweets from the big game also demonstrated that she should stick to the modeling and maybe not look into a career in sports broadcasting – but it would be funny if sports commentators got progressively drunker during the game. Watch Chrissy’s slide through a series of tweets. First, what she dubbed her audition tape:
Sports person audition pic.twitter.com/Q7xLrsWUoO
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Next, pizza and commentary…
THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
And then…
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
In Chrissy’s last (NSFW) video clip of the evening, she’s about as drunk as I should have been at the end of the game. Hey, at least she had a good time. Up until the last quarter, I was having a good time too – although I ate significantly less. And, if nothing else, Lady Gaga was entertaining.
Photo credit: WENN.com, Fame Flynet, Getty Images
Am i the only one who finds this woman irritatating beyond comprehension? Really people? Am i the only one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no you’re not! XD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those videos look like she is using some kind of slimming app/filter on her face. Her real face is much fuller than that (which is not a bad thing, it just looks so unnatural in the videos).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s the snapchat filters that slims you and turns your eyes in “bedroom mood”. I find it funny:one minute she posts her stretchmarks the next she filters left and right..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This catfish looking batch…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
somehow she always manages to have some wardrobe malfunction ” inadvertently”.. it happened for her dress a few months ago and she thanked her salon for the bikini wax. She knows how to grab attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, fellow Atl resident! What a depressing place to be it was yesterday. my workday consisted of commiserating with depressed Falcons fans. I like Chrissy and she doesn’t annoy me like she does others (though I can certainly see HOW she might annoy others). But when you wear a completely see through shirt and it does its job at being see through, is that really a wardrobe malfunction?
Report this comment as spam or abuse