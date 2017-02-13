Joy Villa wore a ‘Make America Great Again’ dress at the Grammys: ugh?

It felt like a lot of artists really dialed down their famewhore urges at this year’s Grammys, right? Maybe it was because I was high on Tylenol Cold pills (true story) but the energy around the Grammys red carpet was very… muted. Some of the artists were high or drunk, for sure (cough, Mike Posner), but everything felt so anticipatory, but in a dull way. One of the few big “famewhore moments” came early on the red carpet, with this woman. Her name is Joy Villa and she’s a songwriter. She had a Andre Soriano gown customized with Agent Orange’s slogan, Make America Great Again. She arrived on the carpet with, like, a KKK cloak which she whipped off to reveal her MAGA dress. Why is this a thing? Well, she got attention. And now all of the Deplorables love her.
Tinashe wore Alexander Wang and she did commentary for E!’s red carpet, for some reason. This is an okay dress, but I feel like it’s not really Alexander Wang? It looks like a knockoff.
When Skylar Grey first arrived on the carpet, I was like, “Is that Halsey?” They have similar vibes, although Halsey would never wear this. Grey’s dress was Mario Dice and it looks very sister-wife to me.
Was this meant to be sarcastic or something?
Skylar’s dress is nice, but it wuould look better with stronger styling.
Tinashe’s dress is something Paris Hilton would have worn in 2004.
She clearly wanted to be noticed and discussed.
She did this for attention, and we are ALL playing into it. I have seen so much coverage of this woman (and before today I had never heard of her). We’re giving her what she wants. We suck.
^^^^^^ Pretty much
I really hope she was trolling, but either way this chick is canceled before she even started. It’s ‘s too g!ddamn soon for this. Every day is a new stab to the gut from this administration, so screw this woman for wearing this dress in what is clearly an attention grab. That monstrosity should come with a trigger warning.
And yes, I am giving her exactly what she wants by saying this.
*weeps*
*sips from bejeweled flask*
I don’t know this Joy person, but a quick Google search shows the thirst is strong. Her two previous Grammy outfits, well she’s practically nude in both of them. Strategic pieces of plastic and something that looks straight out of Alien. Some people will do anything for attention, and she’s obviously desperate. Her IG is a friggin mess. Deplorables buying her songs and loving her, but death threats galore. She will get her 15 minutes and then be forgotten. Doubt it was worth it.
When she turns around all you see is the word ‘Rum’ and that made me feel better.
