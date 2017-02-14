PM Justin Trudeau managed to out-alpha-handshake Emperor Baby Fists

O Canada, how I hope you’ll take me in when Emperor Baby Fists declares it illegal to be brown in the United States. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau traveled to the White House on Monday for his first face-to-fascist meeting with Donald Trump. Last year, Trudeau’s first state visit to the White House was widely heralded as a new age in the Canadian-US relationship, mostly because Trudeau and President Obama seemed to genuinely like and respect each other. Trudeau looked at Obama like all of his BFF dreams were coming true. But now we have an unhinged sociopath in the White House and Trudeau had to bring it. And he did bring it! The above photo went viral yesterday because of the way Trudeau looked at Trump’s tiny little baby hands. It became a meme. And for what it’s worth, Trudeau did shake Trump’s baby fist in the Oval Office, it’s just the photographers captured that great split-second when Trudeau’s face betrayed him.

This also happened when Trudeau arrived at the White House – Agent Orange tried to do that stupid alpha male handshake thing where he jerks a guy’s hand closer, but Trudeau deflected it like a champ, using his left hand on Trump’s arm to stop Trump’s motion. It was a move which will be studied by all other world leaders. Well done, Trudeau.

After the handshaking and photo-ops, Trudeau did a meeting about female entrepreneurs, which President Trump attended. So did Ivanka, for some reason. Ivanka looked at Trudeau like he was a slab of kosher beefcake. Trudeau also gave Trump a gift – a framed photo of a younger Emperor Baby Fists at the Waldorf-Astoria, speaking at a podium in front of Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau. It’s actually a great historical photo and a good choice for a gift. So, once again, Trudeau nailed it. I wonder what Trump gave Trudeau? Russian nesting dolls, I bet. Trudeau and Trump did a joint press conference in which Trudeau suavely translated himself in French. Sigh… I miss Obama so much.

Some memes:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

6 Responses to “PM Justin Trudeau managed to out-alpha-handshake Emperor Baby Fists”

  1. Clare says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    What made me most mad about this whole thing was Ivanka fing Trump’s tweet of her sitting flanked by Trump and Trudeau. What, officially, is her role in this administration?

    Reply
  2. Mikasa says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Trump has really gained weight since he won the election.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    “It was a move which will be studied by all other world leaders.” LOL!

    Reply
  4. detritus says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Trudeau is the first world leader I have ever had such naughty thoughts about. His wife is beautiful and compassionate and works hard for social causes, so I can’t even be serious about it.

    But look here, he’s just strong like a maple.
    http://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/like-father-like-son-photo-of-trudeau-doing-yoga-pose-mirrors-his-father-1.2838119

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I love that Trudeau resisted the handshake grab-n-jerk. I assume Trump does this because when he can’t grab a pussy, he grabs a palm.

    Also, can we talk about how Trump’s cabinet is already falling apart? It looks like it doesn’t even matter that his nominees/appointees made it through, because they’re all just going to have to resign eventually. None of those fools are clean.

    Lastly, YAAAS to Alyssa Milano serving up some Phoebe Halliwell realness. Phoebe and Cole were my favorite.

    Reply
  6. Shannon says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Holy sh!t! Ivanka have something in common, because that man … mmmmm

    Reply

