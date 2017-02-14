Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser after one month on the job

It’s been another disastrous few days for the Baby Fists administration. I won’t get into everything that has happened, but let’s just say that I hope all of those people who cared so deeply about Hillary Clinton’s emails are paying attention. Emperor Baby Fists conducted an emergency national security briefing at Mar-A-Lago, his hotel in Palm Beach, in front of club members and assorted civilians. Around the same time, the Washington Post and other outlets were reporting on Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, because Flynn has long-standing connections to Vladimir Putin and Russia generally. Before Flynn was even appointed NSA, he was talking to Russia about the lift of Obama-era sanctions (meaning, Obama was still in office and Flynn was likely telling Russia not to worry, he would take care of everything). Flynn then maybe-probably lied to VP Pence about the discussions with Russian officials, which is a story that was blowing up last Friday. Up until Monday evening, it was being said that Flynn had the “full confidence” of the president. And then Flynn resigned suddenly last night.

Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, an abrupt end to a brief tenure. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians. “I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN. “I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way,” he wrote. “I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history.” The move comes less than a month into the job, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.

[From CNN]

There are huge political implications about Flynn’s resignation, and this resignation doesn’t end the questions many have. Like, why was Flynn not fired outright? Did Trump still want Flynn to stick around? Will the investigations into Flynn, Trump and Russia continue? How many people within Trump’s inner circle have connections to Russia? Which brings me to this bombshell article in the Observer over the weekend – go here to read. Basically, sources say that the spy community and intelligence community are completely freaked out about Trump and his band of lunatics and shady characters. American intelligence agencies have already partially confirmed the now-infamous “dossier” on Trump, and they’re basically in open revolt against the Trump White House. Get this: the intelligence community is now keeping sensitive intelligence away from the president and his people because they fear Trump and his people will mishandle the information or leak it. A Pentagon official told the Observer: “Since January 20, we’ve assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM… There’s not much the Russians don’t know at this point.” Chilling.