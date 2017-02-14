Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser after one month on the job

It’s been another disastrous few days for the Baby Fists administration. I won’t get into everything that has happened, but let’s just say that I hope all of those people who cared so deeply about Hillary Clinton’s emails are paying attention. Emperor Baby Fists conducted an emergency national security briefing at Mar-A-Lago, his hotel in Palm Beach, in front of club members and assorted civilians. Around the same time, the Washington Post and other outlets were reporting on Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, because Flynn has long-standing connections to Vladimir Putin and Russia generally. Before Flynn was even appointed NSA, he was talking to Russia about the lift of Obama-era sanctions (meaning, Obama was still in office and Flynn was likely telling Russia not to worry, he would take care of everything). Flynn then maybe-probably lied to VP Pence about the discussions with Russian officials, which is a story that was blowing up last Friday. Up until Monday evening, it was being said that Flynn had the “full confidence” of the president. And then Flynn resigned suddenly last night.
Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, an abrupt end to a brief tenure. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.
“I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.
“I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way,” he wrote. “I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history.”
The move comes less than a month into the job, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.
There are huge political implications about Flynn’s resignation, and this resignation doesn’t end the questions many have. Like, why was Flynn not fired outright? Did Trump still want Flynn to stick around? Will the investigations into Flynn, Trump and Russia continue? How many people within Trump’s inner circle have connections to Russia? Which brings me to this bombshell article in the Observer over the weekend – go here to read. Basically, sources say that the spy community and intelligence community are completely freaked out about Trump and his band of lunatics and shady characters. American intelligence agencies have already partially confirmed the now-infamous “dossier” on Trump, and they’re basically in open revolt against the Trump White House. Get this: the intelligence community is now keeping sensitive intelligence away from the president and his people because they fear Trump and his people will mishandle the information or leak it. A Pentagon official told the Observer: “Since January 20, we’ve assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM… There’s not much the Russians don’t know at this point.” Chilling.
My wish is this will bring down the lot of them but I doubt it will be that simple.
Yea it won’t be because they will take US down in the process. I heard about the NSA keeping info on purpose and I was just…it scared me more than a lot of the news leaking out. And that’s saying something
And people at Mar a Lago got to take pictures of the “football.”
Flynn threw himself under the bus in the administration’s hope that doing so would end speculation and ward off any investigations into this. Putin has other puppets, like Tillerson, so he can afford to lose Flynn. Congressional leaders like McConnell, Ryan, and Chaffetz are happy to ignore all this. Ryan is too busy focusing himself on trying to obliterate our entire health care system and raising taxes on working people so he can cut his own to bother with caring about what Trump is doing. We MUST continue the pressure!
Excuse you, those are not ordinary people taking pics of the man who carries the Nuke briefcase and posting it on facebook. Those are fine Americans how now pay a $200,000 membership fee to do so. The 100% increase in the fee this January keeps out the riff ruff, I’ll have you know. Its only fitting that these contributing citizens get a first hand view if two Heads of States handling an international incident while they dine on their cold soup. If you want to witness Security Advisors scrambling to screen satellite images of North Korean nuclear testing then its not to late to buy your club membership to the Winter White House. Oh by the way, liberal tears, Clintons emails, Ben Gazy and MAGA.
this!!
You forgot Snowflake!😂😂😂😂
I expect $200,00 a year sounds like a bargain to Vladimir.
Yea and they found the guy that carries the football…on Facebook. Like holy Christ on a cracker.
You are right Flynn is the sacrificial lamb at this point. The WH is officially infiltrated by the Russians. I have zero doubts on that.
This is the reason the “reasonable” red voters need to come out in January. If you are so “pro-America” this admin and the silence of the GOP should be alarming. It’s not supposed to be party before country.
And in response there are still people on twitter defending him and going, “but Hillary benghazi, blah, blah” and “but Obama drones, blah, blah.”
Yes, here’s “king richard” of the gin blossom nose with the nuke codes
http://twitter.com/johncarlbaker/status/831205966704046080
Thank you for posting this. I saw it this morning and couldn’t believe it. Pay up, mingle and get great social media content (security be darned)!
Yet supposedly resort windows were covered with black plastic to keep reporters and others from disturbing the leader’s golf game.
I’m just amazed that we’re still acting like Flynn lied to Pence. He knew. They all knew. Hell, WE all knew the minute Obama imposed those sanctions and Putin’s response was, “Eh, I won’t respond to this right now.” It was so damn obvious that this administration was in bed with Russia from the word “go.” Or the words, “Don’t worry, we’ll lift those sanctions.”
Exactly. Flynn is taking a bullet for Pence and Trump. This is less plausible than a James Bond movie plot.
CO-SIGN. I said basically the same thing down thread. I don’t know how much more obvious this can be that he is just an easy scapegoat for 45 and Pence.
Shambles, we all knew because we’re intelligent, we read, follow the news, know something about history, and have working bs detectors.
Conway was on the Today show and kept reintegrating the flashpoint for Flynns resignation was his misleading the VP on the content of the calls to Russia. I was amazed there was no follow up about ” What about the President?” and to nail down what he did or didn’t know?!?
Press….Do your job!!!
It is illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy. Flynn needs to be prosecuted.
Flynn-gazi
But seriously, this better be just the beginning of a massive investigation.
So correct me if I am wrong but the inteligence community was aware of the call, had the transcripts and didnt push it too hard before Flynn took office? Rofl! Trump is in so much trouble. So they basically let him take office for long enough to hurt Trumps optics but not long enough for him to have any real impact n National Security. Do you think Trump is smart enough to heed the warning shot to never ever eff with the national intelligence agencies? Nope. He’ll be insulting them and refusing to take full briefings again by evening.
Yes, this. He’s strangely quiet at the moment. I know it’s worrying stuff, but I’m enjoying him being destroyed like this. Even his rabid supporters will have to eventually see the light now. Or maybe not…
I’m calling Michael Flynn Domino Number 1.
Rancid Penis’s job as CoS is shaky as well as KellyAnne Conjob’s position, although I read where she is being considered for Rancid’s job once he’s evacuated. Wait, what??
And for the love of all that is sane and holy…never send out Joseph Goebbels lookalike Stephen Miller in front of moving pictures ever again. I was uneasy all of Sunday by Miller because he reminds me of Derek Vinyard from American History X. Absolutely terrifying!
Joseph Goebbels? more like Pauly Shore.
I would never disrespect Pauly Shore with a comparison to Stephen Miller. Take another listen to what Miller SAID on Sunday and try not to envision Derek Vinyard.
I’m still trying to figure the Stephen Miller move. How could they possibly think that sending out that dead eyed muppet was a good idea? I mean Kellyanne seems like an actual human being which is why her spin is so effective, this guy looks like an alien who has studied human behavior and words for two minutes and is attempting to imitate it. So glad that both Chuck Todd and George S didnt bother hiding their disdain.
Incidentally, Will Arnett is totally going to play him on SNL (which would also be a nice 30 Rock reunion). Well either Will Arnett or maybe “Buster” from Arrested Development and Veep.
Yeah, Miller is scary as f^ck. I read an article about when he was younger and it sounds like he was unhinged then, too, and sort of a laughingstock of the high school. Seems like he’s getting his revenge now.
Rancid Penis? made my day))
one nazi down, the rest (still) to go.
I want to be more excited, but all Flynn is at this point is an easy sacrificial lamb to throw the attention off 45 and Pence. And it will work-his supporters will say “See? He lied to them so they didn’t know and now he’s gone so case closed”. What is important that the rest of us, citizens and elected officials alike, do NOT fall for what to me is a plainly obvious misdirect.
45 is still the kingpin of this whole debacle.
The spectacle of him grinning like a moron in the middle of a national security meeting is so shameful-just another dick swinging opportunity for him to brag to others about “Hey guys, look at all this stuff I have access to!! I’m SUPER important”. Treating it like a game, like everything else.
That picture is pathetic. Twitler looks like a proud toddler who just did a bowel movement on his own.
That photo is all kinds of messed up. As was the fact that they were having a national security meeting in the middle of Trump’s country club dining room. The depth of his cluelessness really knows no bounds.
Some guy posed with the he young soldier who carries the nuclear ‘football’ while at the resort this weekend.
Pay up and see who you can get for a photo opp each weekend! It’s unbelievable.
I hope this marks the beginning of the end for Trump and his minions. Apparently Sally Yates (the hero of our times!) warned Trump back in January that Flynn was compromised, but Trump did nothing. Which is a huge fucking deal, because it means Trump knowingly continued to share intelligence with someone who was either vulnerable to blackmail, or was passing that intelligence along to a (hostile) foreign nation. That alone should be enough to take down Trump (but we all know it won’t).
Also … There is simply no way Flynn was acting on his own here. Clearly Trump told him to contact Russia and advise them not to worry, that he would be lifting the sanctions. I hope that comes out, and I hope this whole administration goes down (McConnell has to go too, I’m sure his hands are dirty).
I just want to wake up ONE DAY and not be absolutely horrified about what’s going on. They said this on SNL and it rang so true to me. JUST GIVE ME ONE DAY.
I know. I’m in a constant state of unease. It is very much like post 9/11, when I was afraid to turn on the news because I was sure another attack would be reported.
I’m still shocked that it’s been only 3 weeks. It feels like 3 years.
Has any of Trump’s people ever thought of being lowkey on their stupid Nazi plans? As in earn people’s trust first? Non of them thought of a wide scale backlash?
Kaiser, again, thank you for distilling this. The online resistence is being led by Teen Vogue, Stonekettle and Celebitchy. This is important stuff. Ignore the Tweeters who tell you to get back to gossip only.
Flynn fell on his sword to deflect from the rot at the root. We must stay vigilant.
The Washington Post had a related article drop last night that was the lead topic on the nighttime news shows. Their reporter claims the Justice folks warned the WH (remember Sally the acting AG who was swiftly fired and insulted last month?). The resignation came within hours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the tip of the iceberg with the Russia scandal.
Notice that the FBI and intelligence agencies are slowly dripping out more and more incriminating Russia intel day by day? It’s a great way to get someone to perjure themselves. My theory, and hope, is that the intelligence community has a lot more up their sleeves on Trump and will hopefully use it to incriminate as many as possible in his orbit.
Hehehe, kellyanne conjob looked like she was on a heavy dose of xanax when she was spouting her lies this morning. So glorious to see.
His term was shorter than a Kardashian marriage.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-mark-cuban-2020_us_58a0b2dfe4b03df370d7567e?y6djq0of4quo50cnmi&ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
My brother sent me this link of Keith Olbermann last night. He’s calling for the arrest of General Flynn and he goes higher up. It’s chilling.
https://youtu.be/9iH9kiiDpIQ
“How to get rid of the weeds, you pull them out with the roots”. Michael Flynn was the weed and now he is out. He will be prosecuted, don’t worry. However, my main reason for entertainment is Kellyann Conway being trashed soon. I can’t wait to see, her raisin face banned.
