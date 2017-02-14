Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser after one month on the job

It’s been another disastrous few days for the Baby Fists administration. I won’t get into everything that has happened, but let’s just say that I hope all of those people who cared so deeply about Hillary Clinton’s emails are paying attention. Emperor Baby Fists conducted an emergency national security briefing at Mar-A-Lago, his hotel in Palm Beach, in front of club members and assorted civilians. Around the same time, the Washington Post and other outlets were reporting on Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, because Flynn has long-standing connections to Vladimir Putin and Russia generally. Before Flynn was even appointed NSA, he was talking to Russia about the lift of Obama-era sanctions (meaning, Obama was still in office and Flynn was likely telling Russia not to worry, he would take care of everything). Flynn then maybe-probably lied to VP Pence about the discussions with Russian officials, which is a story that was blowing up last Friday. Up until Monday evening, it was being said that Flynn had the “full confidence” of the president. And then Flynn resigned suddenly last night.

Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, an abrupt end to a brief tenure. His departure came just after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

“I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

“I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way,” he wrote. “I know with the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and the superb team they are assembling, this team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history.”

The move comes less than a month into the job, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.

[From CNN]

There are huge political implications about Flynn’s resignation, and this resignation doesn’t end the questions many have. Like, why was Flynn not fired outright? Did Trump still want Flynn to stick around? Will the investigations into Flynn, Trump and Russia continue? How many people within Trump’s inner circle have connections to Russia? Which brings me to this bombshell article in the Observer over the weekend – go here to read. Basically, sources say that the spy community and intelligence community are completely freaked out about Trump and his band of lunatics and shady characters. American intelligence agencies have already partially confirmed the now-infamous “dossier” on Trump, and they’re basically in open revolt against the Trump White House. Get this: the intelligence community is now keeping sensitive intelligence away from the president and his people because they fear Trump and his people will mishandle the information or leak it. A Pentagon official told the Observer: “Since January 20, we’ve assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM… There’s not much the Russians don’t know at this point.” Chilling.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Michael Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser after one month on the job”

  1. Neelyo says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    My wish is this will bring down the lot of them but I doubt it will be that simple.

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    And people at Mar a Lago got to take pictures of the “football.”

    Flynn threw himself under the bus in the administration’s hope that doing so would end speculation and ward off any investigations into this. Putin has other puppets, like Tillerson, so he can afford to lose Flynn. Congressional leaders like McConnell, Ryan, and Chaffetz are happy to ignore all this. Ryan is too busy focusing himself on trying to obliterate our entire health care system and raising taxes on working people so he can cut his own to bother with caring about what Trump is doing. We MUST continue the pressure!

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’m just amazed that we’re still acting like Flynn lied to Pence. He knew. They all knew. Hell, WE all knew the minute Obama imposed those sanctions and Putin’s response was, “Eh, I won’t respond to this right now.” It was so damn obvious that this administration was in bed with Russia from the word “go.” Or the words, “Don’t worry, we’ll lift those sanctions.”

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It is illegal for a private citizen to engage in diplomacy. Flynn needs to be prosecuted.

    Reply
  5. Jenns says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Flynn-gazi

    But seriously, this better be just the beginning of a massive investigation.

    Reply
  6. Ramona says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:56 am

    So correct me if I am wrong but the inteligence community was aware of the call, had the transcripts and didnt push it too hard before Flynn took office? Rofl! Trump is in so much trouble. So they basically let him take office for long enough to hurt Trumps optics but not long enough for him to have any real impact n National Security. Do you think Trump is smart enough to heed the warning shot to never ever eff with the national intelligence agencies? Nope. He’ll be insulting them and refusing to take full briefings again by evening.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I’m calling Michael Flynn Domino Number 1.

    Rancid Penis’s job as CoS is shaky as well as KellyAnne Conjob’s position, although I read where she is being considered for Rancid’s job once he’s evacuated. Wait, what??

    And for the love of all that is sane and holy…never send out Joseph Goebbels lookalike Stephen Miller in front of moving pictures ever again. I was uneasy all of Sunday by Miller because he reminds me of Derek Vinyard from American History X. Absolutely terrifying!

    Reply
  8. Karen says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:57 am

    one nazi down, the rest (still) to go.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I want to be more excited, but all Flynn is at this point is an easy sacrificial lamb to throw the attention off 45 and Pence. And it will work-his supporters will say “See? He lied to them so they didn’t know and now he’s gone so case closed”. What is important that the rest of us, citizens and elected officials alike, do NOT fall for what to me is a plainly obvious misdirect.

    45 is still the kingpin of this whole debacle.

    The spectacle of him grinning like a moron in the middle of a national security meeting is so shameful-just another dick swinging opportunity for him to brag to others about “Hey guys, look at all this stuff I have access to!! I’m SUPER important”. Treating it like a game, like everything else.

    Reply
  10. JulP says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I hope this marks the beginning of the end for Trump and his minions. Apparently Sally Yates (the hero of our times!) warned Trump back in January that Flynn was compromised, but Trump did nothing. Which is a huge fucking deal, because it means Trump knowingly continued to share intelligence with someone who was either vulnerable to blackmail, or was passing that intelligence along to a (hostile) foreign nation. That alone should be enough to take down Trump (but we all know it won’t).

    Also … There is simply no way Flynn was acting on his own here. Clearly Trump told him to contact Russia and advise them not to worry, that he would be lifting the sanctions. I hope that comes out, and I hope this whole administration goes down (McConnell has to go too, I’m sure his hands are dirty).

    Reply
  11. Fallon says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I just want to wake up ONE DAY and not be absolutely horrified about what’s going on. They said this on SNL and it rang so true to me. JUST GIVE ME ONE DAY.

    Reply
  12. Adrien says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Has any of Trump’s people ever thought of being lowkey on their stupid Nazi plans? As in earn people’s trust first? Non of them thought of a wide scale backlash?

    Reply
  13. suze says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Kaiser, again, thank you for distilling this. The online resistence is being led by Teen Vogue, Stonekettle and Celebitchy. This is important stuff. Ignore the Tweeters who tell you to get back to gossip only.

    Flynn fell on his sword to deflect from the rot at the root. We must stay vigilant.

    Reply
  14. Christin says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:21 am

    The Washington Post had a related article drop last night that was the lead topic on the nighttime news shows. Their reporter claims the Justice folks warned the WH (remember Sally the acting AG who was swiftly fired and insulted last month?). The resignation came within hours.

    May the unraveling continue. On Today show this morning, KAC looked like she had been up all night. Her mascara was clumped all over her eyes and her hair was frizzed up as she slowly and robotically tried to spin things.

    Reply
  15. wheneight says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I think this is the tip of the iceberg with the Russia scandal.

    Notice that the FBI and intelligence agencies are slowly dripping out more and more incriminating Russia intel day by day? It’s a great way to get someone to perjure themselves. My theory, and hope, is that the intelligence community has a lot more up their sleeves on Trump and will hopefully use it to incriminate as many as possible in his orbit.

    Reply
  16. SusanneToo says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Hehehe, kellyanne conjob looked like she was on a heavy dose of xanax when she was spouting her lies this morning. So glorious to see.

    Reply
  17. Deedee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:34 am

    His term was shorter than a Kardashian marriage.

    Reply
  18. JudyK says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:35 am

    My brother sent me this link of Keith Olbermann last night. He’s calling for the arrest of General Flynn and he goes higher up. It’s chilling.

    https://youtu.be/9iH9kiiDpIQ

    Reply
  19. Kiki says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:37 am

    “How to get rid of the weeds, you pull them out with the roots”. Michael Flynn was the weed and now he is out. He will be prosecuted, don’t worry. However, my main reason for entertainment is Kellyann Conway being trashed soon. I can’t wait to see, her raisin face banned.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment