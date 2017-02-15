Donald Trump’s campaign met regularly with Russian intelligence officials

As many of us hoped/expected, the resignation – or was it a firing? – of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is just the tip of the iceberg. If the iceberg is “a foreign power’s influence over an American president.” Throughout Tuesday, Republican and Democratic senators and representatives were asked whether there should be further investigations into Flynn and the White House’s cozy relationship with Russia. Obviously, the Democrats want ALL of the investigations, and many are asking for an independent counsel to investigate. The Republicans? Well, except for a handful of senators (McCain, Graham, Blunt), they are content to not investigate. Because they know that if you pull at one string of the Baby Fists administration, the whole Russian sweater comes unraveled. Most Republicans are content to put party ahead of country, like Rand Paul, who said that investigating the Flynn matter further would be “excessive,” and then this:
“I just don’t think it’s useful to be doing investigation after investigation, particularly of your own party. We’ll never even get started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if we’re spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans. I think it makes no sense.”
Yes, why investigate a Russian takeover of an American presidency when they could be repealing health care for millions of Americans? PRIORITIES.
As for Russia, Flynn and everything else, here are some stories you should keep your eye on:
Michael Flynn’s lies. No one in the Baby Fists administration can keep their stories straight about what Flynn told them and when and what they knew and who said what. There are legitimate reasons for a more thorough investigation, mostly because there are SO MANY LIES and it would be nice to nail down some of these details. Meanwhile, the FBI interviewed Flynn weeks ago and there’s a pretty good chance that he lied to the FBI. Which is a crime.
What did Mike Pence & Baby Fists know? I mean… who can even keep track, but at this point I think we’re supposed to believe that Baby Fists knew about Flynn and the Russian connection weeks before Mike Pence knew. Sure. Maybe.
The New York Times’ latest bombshell. First of all, WaPo and the NYT are doing some great reporting… but on the other side, I feel like they’re both benefiting from the fact that the intelligence community has openly declared war on the Trump administration and intelligence officials are just looking to leak information to anyone and everyone. Anyway, the NYT dropped this story late last night – intelligence agencies have been keeping track of all of the calls and meetings between Trump’s staff and “senior Russian intelligence officials,” and those calls and meetings go back months. Trump’s people were meeting regularly with Russian intelligence during the campaign. American intelligence communities found the communications as they were investigating Russia’s hacks of the DNC, and the investigation morphed into trying to figure out the extent of the collusion between Baby Fists and Putin.
Russia violated an arms treaty. Putin deployed a cruise missile, violating the 1987 treaty on Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, which was signed by President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.
And finally, #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending on Twitter. I hope this hashtag becomes a reality.
Nordstrom gift cards for everyone at the #TrumpImpeachmentParty
— Jessica Wilder (@JessicaNexus) February 15, 2017
Trump might have the shortest reign as a President in Russian history. #Flynnghazi #TrumpImpeachmentParty
— Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) February 15, 2017
@realDonaldTrump do u still need a DJ for your #TrumpImpeachmentParty ?
— Zedd (@Zedd) February 15, 2017
Who would have thought electing a 70 year old Fox News viewer with no government experience would turn out this way? #TrumpImpeachmentParty
— MATTY ICE (@FailGOP) February 15, 2017
How I'm gonna roll up to #TrumpImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/UYic16OYcC
— Anisha (@MssAnisha) February 15, 2017
This seems so surreal. #TrumpImpeachmentParty #Flynnghazi pic.twitter.com/1kUkCOvIUl
— Bert Hubbard (@Preach_Love) February 15, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Things are not going well for Trump and his people…
Hope all of them get taken down for Treason.
This news about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia leaked months ago. And it was well known that Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Why is it suddenly front page news? I assume the intelligence community has decided to go full throttle on Trump. Let’s hope they win.
“One Republican lawmaker is saying he sees a pattern in the leaks that brought down President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Speaking to national security columnist Eli Lake of Bloomberg View, Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, suggested that Flynn may be just be the beginning of Trump’s inner circle fallen by enemies within the U.S. government.
‘First it’s Flynn, next it will be Kellyanne Conway, then it will be Steve Bannon, then it will be Reince Priebus,’ Nunes told the right-of-center Lake, who then referred to Flynn as the ‘appetizer’ and the president as ‘the entree.’”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4225488/Is-conspiracy-destroy-Trump-s-inner-circle.html
Yep this is the beginning. GOP may be content to let America fall to the influence of the Kremlin but the intelligence community won’t. Neither should the people.
I know my republican friends have a running list of who they want out. I’ve never seen something like this before. Before they were content to vote for HRC and red down the ballot. Now it’s the opposite. It’s amazing really.
I can’t wait for the day Bannon will be brought down.
Dear God that link! So this Nunes guy is selling the idea that any negative info on Trump insiders is a plot by enemies from within? The Chair of the House Committe on Intelligence is already peddling the line of propaganda that its the US intelligence agents and not the Russians that are the worry here, and he gets away with that?
In that last picture, Pence’s face looks like it’s just dawned on him how fully he has sold his soul.
And Sessions has that look that Umbridge got when she used that evil quill on students.
I know, that photo is creepily fascinating. I honestly don’t know who creeps me out the most, so many candidates for the top spot. *shivers*
If Trump’s bronzer line is any indication, he’s going to f-ck up any attempt at a coverup
https://twitter.com/danaschwartzzz/status/831525577165242368
Hahaha that’s amazing!
Fingers are crossed!!
Each day when I walk my dog I chat to another dog walker. He is into conspiracies and thinks Trump will dies in mysterious circumstances. I think he will be impeached. We have been taking bets about this since he was elected, but now I really think I am onto a winner.
I think he will resign, so he won’t have to go to jail etc.
i’m not into conspiracies at all, but the way he breathes doesn’t sound very healthy. so you know, we might get lucky.
Donald is a mad little baby comrade this morning. He’s tweeting away.
Someone needs to take his phone away. Those tweets will be used as evidence against him at the impeachment trial.
I was woken by a text from NYT with this headline at about 4:00 am and I got so excited I couldn’t go back to sleep. I’m thinking impeachment could be a possibility!
I think the intelligence community is going drip, drip info til the GOP has to investigate.
This is what happens when you smear agencies and intelligence officers. The fact that Trump didn’t immediately fire Flynn when he found out about the communication w/ the Russians is really going to be difficult to explain as most will assume he was colluding. I’m loving 2017 so far..
Will impeachment mean that Pence becomes president? What if he also lied? Who would be next in line? are new elections possible? Questions from me in Holland
Did anyone see that Stephen Miller interview with George Stephanopolous from the other day? Wow! What a nutcase.
With all the baggage this man has( bankruptcies, sexual assault allegations, shady business deals, multiple marriages/cheating, etc) why on earth did the Republican Party pick him as nominee in the first place? Granted the other choices were not great, but he has become just one huge train wreck. Everyday brings some new trauma/drama to the public. Didn’t anyone in the party stop and think “this guy is not exactly a great choice”
I am seriously concerned something is going to happen to take the attention away from all the turmoil in the White House. Notice how Steve Bannon has been very quiet lately?
I don’t think they wanted him…and like me they also didn’t think he could possibly win the primaries. But he did. We can thank the American voters for serving him up as their candidate.
Sally Yates has my utmost respect.
I dont know enough about the American system so could anyone tell me- if this blows up further and Trump is impeached (surely we’re getting to that point?!), will his whole administration be implicated and the election nullified (what even happens then?!) or will Pence/Ryan/whoever is next in line simply slide into place as #46?
The whole thing is just mind boggling. It’s not like Hillary didn’t warn everyone either. But emails!
BUT HER EMAILZZZ!!!! Benghazi!!!! SHE STAYED WITH A CHEATING HUSBAND!! Donald Trump is the lesser of two evils, amirite? hahahahaha
Well, maybe Michael Moore was right after all.
This must be a nightmare. . . .?!
Drip, drip, drip.
This might be a stupid question but I haven’t been able to find any answers about why, if the intelligence community has been onto these Russian ties for a while, didn’t this come out more forcefully BEFORE the election? I don’t get it.
I can’t see Trump exiting the presidency easily. Combined with the Republicans determined to implement every iota of their agenda while in power, the megalomaniac Il Douche is going to take us all down with him.
Are there no Republicans left who put their country over their party?
