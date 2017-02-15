Rumor the good dog/German Shepherd won Westminster’s Best In Show

I didn’t watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night, although I normally love any dog show I can find. I was too busy watching the news (yeah, I’m back to watching cable news) and the early rounds of the Rotterdam ATP tournament (Marin Cilic, y’all). Whenever I do watch dog shows, I’m inevitably annoyed by how often dogs in the Toy group win. Give me Working Dogs, Herding Dogs and Hounds. Those are my favorites. And a herding dog won! German Shepherd Rumor (a girl dog) won Westminster this year! And now she gets to go to the Empire State Building and Sardi’s, I sh-t you not.

While every canine is a good boy (or girl!), Rumor is the official Top Dog. The 5-year-old German shepherd won the coveted Best in Show title on Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As part of the title, Rumor, a.k.a. GCH CH Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn, and her handler Kent Boyles pawed off with a fancy bowl and beautiful ribbon. Rumor, who won the Herding Group earlier in the show, beat out thousands of other canines from 202 breeds. Adrian the Irish Setter was runner-up, with Chuckie the Pekingese, Astin the miniature poodle, Duffy the Norwegian elkhound, Devlin the Boxer and Tanner the Norwich terrier rounding out the rest of the Best in Show pack. Rumor was the favorite to win the 2016 Westminster Best in Show, but lost out to CJ the German short-haired pointer. To celebrate her big win, Rumor will be treated to a special lunch at famed New York City eatery Sardi’s, a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and all around A-list attention in the days to come. Boyles said that after this win he plans to focus on finding “the perfect husband” for Rumor.

[From People]

I’ve been thinking a lot about dogs and cats lately. I put my beloved rescue dog down last year (he was very old and he was no longer able to walk) and I’ve been riding solo ever since. I honestly can’t decide if I want a cat next or if I should go for another dog. The thing is, I don’t have the energy for a puppy, so if I get a dog, I would get an older dog, and I would get a smaller dog than my soulmate puppy, who was a 100-lb beast. Personally, I love German Shepherds – they have such intelligent faces, and they’re supposed to be one of the smartest breeds. Maybe if I find a Shepherd-mix who is a few years old, I’ll bring him home. Sigh…

What's it like to win Best in Show? We're spending the day with Rumor to find out! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/0TNSfXvO6O — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017

The 141st #WKCDogShow Best in Show is "Rumor" the German Shepherd!!! pic.twitter.com/9yDkm5z7tN — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017