Rumor the good dog/German Shepherd won Westminster’s Best In Show

I didn’t watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night, although I normally love any dog show I can find. I was too busy watching the news (yeah, I’m back to watching cable news) and the early rounds of the Rotterdam ATP tournament (Marin Cilic, y’all). Whenever I do watch dog shows, I’m inevitably annoyed by how often dogs in the Toy group win. Give me Working Dogs, Herding Dogs and Hounds. Those are my favorites. And a herding dog won! German Shepherd Rumor (a girl dog) won Westminster this year! And now she gets to go to the Empire State Building and Sardi’s, I sh-t you not.
While every canine is a good boy (or girl!), Rumor is the official Top Dog. The 5-year-old German shepherd won the coveted Best in Show title on Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As part of the title, Rumor, a.k.a. GCH CH Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn, and her handler Kent Boyles pawed off with a fancy bowl and beautiful ribbon.
Rumor, who won the Herding Group earlier in the show, beat out thousands of other canines from 202 breeds. Adrian the Irish Setter was runner-up, with Chuckie the Pekingese, Astin the miniature poodle, Duffy the Norwegian elkhound, Devlin the Boxer and Tanner the Norwich terrier rounding out the rest of the Best in Show pack. Rumor was the favorite to win the 2016 Westminster Best in Show, but lost out to CJ the German short-haired pointer.
To celebrate her big win, Rumor will be treated to a special lunch at famed New York City eatery Sardi’s, a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and all around A-list attention in the days to come. Boyles said that after this win he plans to focus on finding “the perfect husband” for Rumor.
I’ve been thinking a lot about dogs and cats lately. I put my beloved rescue dog down last year (he was very old and he was no longer able to walk) and I’ve been riding solo ever since. I honestly can’t decide if I want a cat next or if I should go for another dog. The thing is, I don’t have the energy for a puppy, so if I get a dog, I would get an older dog, and I would get a smaller dog than my soulmate puppy, who was a 100-lb beast. Personally, I love German Shepherds – they have such intelligent faces, and they’re supposed to be one of the smartest breeds. Maybe if I find a Shepherd-mix who is a few years old, I’ll bring him home. Sigh…
What's it like to win Best in Show? We're spending the day with Rumor to find out! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/0TNSfXvO6O
— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017
The 141st #WKCDogShow Best in Show is "Rumor" the German Shepherd!!! pic.twitter.com/9yDkm5z7tN
— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 15, 2017
Yay! I love a German Shepherd. We have 3 cat babies, but if we had room and yardage I’d have one!
I love big dogs but I’m just too old to keep up with them. My fur baby is a compact 17 pounds and he’s still almost too energetic for me.
That boxer was on point last night. She went right to her pose on her own and held it in perfect position. I was pulling for her just because she seemed so confident and comfortable. But rumor was my second favorite.
Do it! We have a 4 year old GSD and she’s the best, smartest, most loyal dog we’ve ever could imagined having! I’m so glad Rumor won!
Kaiser! sorry to hear about your fur baby but if you’re looking for a new friend on the more adult side have a look at “Suzie’s senior dogs”. They do angel’s work
Sadly, every shelter I know is full to the brim with adult dogs. I volunteer at one in Asheville and 80% are over 6, most of those over 10. Makes me violent how many people dump their animals when they age-out of cute or athletic. I would say to kaiser, go to your local shelters, you’ll be sure to find the perfect adult.
So sorry about your loss. Losing a pet hurts.
We have three teenagers and currently have three cats and two dogs. I was raised with all kinds of animals, but now I am totally bananas for dogs. We have two herders, Shetland Sheepdogs, and they bring us such joy each day. We just brought our second dog home after Christmas, a six year old. Go for an adult dog! So many want puppies, while so many adults wait for homes. You won’t regret it!
We have three rescue cats and a rescue Aussie dog. They get along very well.
I love dog shows but don’t have cable so rarely watch them. A friend and her husband in their 70s recently adopted a 4 year old bull dog mix rescue who had been badly treated and only kept to breed. The dog could barely walk, but now is thriving. The friend is thrilled with her and interrupts her day to just cuddle with her new friend.
And yeah to large breeds winning. I rescued my retriever mix eight years ago and can’t imagine life without her. I am a better human because of her.
Ahhh! I have a Shepherd, they really are such intelligent dogs. I have had both large and small breed dogs and Lily is my first GSD…I have to say I can never see owning another breed again. Good job Rumor!!
I’m a confirmed cat lady, but I love ogling dogs. The day I saw 2 German Shepherd puppies was a good one!
Kaiser, a good way to see if you’re ready to adopt again is to foster–most shelters/rescues are looking for people who can take care of an animal short term for a variety of reasons (too nervous in shelter, recovering from surgery/illness, etc). If you fall in love and decide to keep them, great! If you don’t, or the experience shows you that it’s too soon, or you would be better off with a dog vs cat or vice versa, then you’ve still helped an animal in need.
Good luck!
Congrats to Rumor! Always loved German Shepherds.
We had a Shepherd growing up. So gentle and caring. She used to let us ride her. My aunt had our dog’s brother. One of my brothers got lost in a snowstorm in the woods behind her house. The dog found him and brought him back to the house.
I love German Shepherds! A friend of mine has 3 and I never get tired of the pics he posts on FB.
I’m in a similar situation, I had to put one of my dogs to sleep 5 years ago. The dog I still have is 17 and is losing his vision and hearing. He also slips and falls on my floors so I have to help him up. He’s about 35lbs. I’m not sure if I want to get another dog either after him. I got him and his sister when they were 4 years old and even that was an adjustment. I thought about either getting a smaller dog or a cat. Not sure of a cat because how strong smelling their urine is and I don’t want one who will ruin my furniture.
Beautiful Shepherd.
Hugs and scratches to Rumor!
I am sick to have missed the show! Totally loved the Beagle at the obedience course(soo cute!) and Rumor’s win! Just a beautiful
dog and such a presence. Read somewhere that her first breeding session didn’t “take”, which is why she came out of retirement. Sure hope puppies are in her future- she’s a stunner.
Re adopting- recently adopted a 6/7 mth old rescue- can’t recommend that age enough! Post housebreaking/neutering, but still lots of puppy energy and antics. So glad I did it.
I lost my pound rescue chow-shepherd mix just over a year ago (his hips gave out at 14). He was without doubt the smartest dog I’ve ever been owned by. He actually paid attention, and I always attributed that to his shepherd heritage.
He also had the beautiful facial markings, combined with some lion-like chow fluff around his head. He was pretty that the groomer put bows in his hair. I’d seek out another shepherd mix in a heartbeat.
That is a beautiful dog!
Thank you so much for this post, I have a Shepard too 6 year old Hedi. Great to finally see this breed get respect they are so intelligent. Yahoo!!
I was happy to see a breed win that wasn’t a toy as well! I love German Shepard’s, whenever I see them working, my heart melts.
We recently got a dog after mulling it over for a year. We got a Yorkie because I needed a dog that’s hypoallergenic. I am so much in love with him. He brings me so much joy!! I didn’t know if I’d like a small dog, but I love him so much!! He gets the first hug and kiss when I get home, before the husband and kids!
I’m so glad that the German Shepherd won! I have a Rottweiler, and it gets tiring seeing toy dogs win everything. I don’t know why there’s such a stigma against bigger dogs. Many people are shocked that I have a Rottie. I guess I appear to be a girly girl to them, so they can’t imagine that I would prefer big dogs. Anyway, larger breeds are among the most intelligent, and, yes, they are good protectors. But my dog is very calm and gentle. She seems to love very human she meets. Outside of my husband, she is the love of my life!
My beautiful dog was a half German Shepherd / half Rottweiler, he was the biggest, softest giant teddy bear of a dog ever.
All dogs originally bred for sheep herding are clever dogs, and he was no exception.
God I miss having a pet.
Proud Pug lover and owner here 👋. I gotta say that is a beautiful dog ..congratulations Rumor!! 🐶🐶🐶
Yay! This is melting my black heart 😍
Adopt an older rescue! Our adopted cockapoo is 8 now, about 25 lbs and fit instantly into our life. When we got him he was done with puppy insanity, was already housebroken and while he doesn’t like other dogs, kids or FedEx trucks, he is perfect for us. Adopting an older dog is the best!!!
Gorgeous dog!!! Always have loved big dogs. I had two Newfoundlands that finally passed away of old age, now I have a 100 pound golden retriever. Love all dogs but it does seem like the toy breeds win more at the shows. So I’m happy when the judges go for the bigger ones too.
Aw what a beauty! Yesterday I found out some very devastating news about my 9.5 year-old beloved GS/Akita mix and I have been beside myself all last night. They really are the best dogs ever.
I grew up with a 120 pound German Shepherd who was the love of my life. We did everything together. Up until a year ago, I always had small dogs as most apartments don’t allow big dogs and GSD tend to be on the banned breed list. I said when I bought my first house, I’d get a GSD. Then after my Pekingese died last year and I was ready to adopt a new dog, I found a German Shepherd/Collie Mix at the Humane Society. She’s 35 pounds love. And boy is she smart! So, when you are ready, Kaiser… there’s a dog out there for you too. 🐕
I hate that I missed the dog show this year. It was something that I always look forward to watching. They must not have advertised it as much as they used to. We have two cats and that is a plenty for our household. I commend you and anyone for taking in rescue animals. If I had the money and the room, I would have a house full of them!
Congrats to “Rumor Has It” who graciously accepted his award and then immediately apologized and handed over the trophy to the Goldendoodle “Put a Ring on It” as she was the most deserved nominee this year….
Love all these dog stories. We had a lab growing up so I’ve always been into big dogs. Husband and I have so far only had a rescue cat together. We had to put him down last April and I still miss his little furry body so much … I’m afraid to commit to a dog as they seem like so much work but I suspect we will eventually. I need another cat in the meantime tho. This spring so he/she can hang in the yard with me. We’ve taped the WDS and can’t wait to watch!
