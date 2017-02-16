Matt Damon on Trump’s wall: ‘I believe that history belongs to the cooperators’

Matt Damon is promoting The Great Wall, the sci-fi/adventure film where he plays the white savior who basically saves China from monsters. The film was financed by Chinese backers who obviously wanted a white, American lead, so the issue isn’t completely Matty D’s fault. But he still deserves some shade for how he seems to have massive blindspots about race and diversity issues. So in lieu of writing a “fake-news clickbait” story about Matty D’s white saviorism, let’s talk about… his hair extensions?

Step aside, ladies, Matt Damon knows a thing or two about buns — man buns. “The Great Wall” actor, 46, confessed that his much-talked-about coif for the action movie took nearly a day to install. “I mean they put 700 extensions in, it took 12 hours, and then I had to try and keep them in,” he quipped in the latest issue of Us Weekly. In the Yimou Zhang-directed flick, Damon plays William, a European mercenary warrior who is imprisoned at the Great Wall. His luck turns as he joins an army to fight evil. “By the time they cut them out, it was like a rat’s nest,” Damon said of shooting for six months in China. “I took a picture of it. I think there was stuff living in there.” Despite the nasty mess growing on his scalp, the Oscar winner claims he and his family loved staying in China. “It was incredible,” he added. “The kids really love it there. They keep asking to go back!”

[From Page Six]

I’ve never gotten extensions but whenever I hear about the process, I’m always grateful that I don’t have to go through that. Wouldn’t it have been possible for Matty D to just grow out his hair? Or – gasp – wear a wig?

What else? Matty D said words about Emperor Baby Fists BIGLY wall between the US and Mexico. Get it? Because Matt is promoting The Great Wall, he’s talking about actual walls! He told People Mag:

“I’m not a believer in walls,” says Damon. “I believe that history belongs to the cooperators and nor am I of a mind that Mexico is going to pay for our infrastructure anymore than we’re going to pay for their highways, you know what I mean? That’s just not going to happen but, that’s where we are and we’ll see how it all plays out. We’ve got to watch, but hopefully the people of Mexico understand that the people of our country, the majority of them don’t believe that we should be putting any walls up.”

[From People]

I hope that Mexicans realize that most of us don’t want the wall either. I can’t think too hard about what other countries are thinking about us though, because that will send me into a shame spiral. I mean, Trump hung up on the Australian prime minister! Everyone in the world is laughing at us and for good reason. Anyway, Matt needs to work on his inspirational quotes. There will never be a t-shirt that reads “history belongs to the cooperators.”