Yogi bleeds through her pants to raise period shame awarenesss

Steph Gongora is a yoga practitioner and Instagram star with over 250,000 followers. She’s getting a lot of headlines for a video she posted, which you can see on People and Instagram, in which she does yoga poses while bleeding through her white pants. I think it’s a sophisticated ad for an organic line of tampons actually, but she seems to roll that back toward the end of her post and I can’t figure out if it’s sponsored or not. Anyway she writes that she’s only leaking a little, not free-flowing, and that she wants to reduce the stigma and shame around our periods. Here’s what she wrote and the video is on Instagram. She’s impressively strong and flexible:
I am a woman, therefore, I bleed.
It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible, & it’s beautiful.
And yet, you wouldn’t know. Because I hide it.
I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile.
Tampons? Shhh. We don’t say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier).
Events or engagements get missed. I’ll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being “caught,” at what…I’m not quite sure.
And I’m lucky.
Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION.
WHY?
Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed.
STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you’re too afraid to say “I’m bleeding” or “vagina.” Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity.
START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don’t recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don’t perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance.
This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen .
Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company.
But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can’t afford menstruation products.
F-k yeah. That’s the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, NO money OR product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about.
THIS IS JUST A LEAK, NOT FREE BLEEDING
Do you know what this essay reminds me of? That scene in Carrie where they’re throwing pads and tampons at her in the locker room after she gets her period. It’s something we’re conditioned to be ashamed of and the little sheltered girl needs to learn shame. Whether this post is an ad or not she brings up some good points. There are so many days when I wish I could just tell people, men and women (not everyone, just the people I’m dealing with that day) that I feel like total sh-t because I’m on my period. I’m going through perimenopause now and it’s pretty bad, it’s like my period is fighting my body. Plus I’ve been getting it every three weeks instead of four for some reason. At least I work with great women and we chat about our periods because that’s normal. We’re otherwise supposed to keep quiet about it, even if it affects everything we do, and not talk about it whereas it’s socially acceptable to discuss less common health issues like a cold, for instance. Instead, we only tell our female friends and most trusted female co-workers in hushed tones after we’ve taken them aside. I don’t know how this can change though, because once we start saying “hey I’m menstruating” we become the weird ones, the Carries who don’t know or care about social norms. At least we’re talking about it.
I am writing, and things come pouring out like a flood. Like a deluge after a dam breaks, and all the debris is free to float downstream. . . It's messy, it's muddy, and some of it hurts a little. But I've often found that we are best cleansed by the rains that sting the most. . . . 📷 @lifeinanimage #TheBeginnersGuideToYoga
I’m also a woman and a human being and I poop but the world doesn’t need to see it.
Amen, and I fart too.
I can’t get with people doing free bleeding to prove a point. I’m definitely not a period shamer. I post on Facebook all the time about sending re usable pads to girls in CPU tries so they can go to school, about how women in prisons and poverty to have access to adequate menstrual products.
I’m married to an OB/Gyn, so it’s a not big deal at our house. To me, it’s a hygiene thing, you know. Maybe it wouldn’t attract bacteria (I need to ask DH about that!), but it just like it would. I would cover a cut to stop bleeding to protect myself and others, you know? Maybe I’m over sensitive about germs? I’m a PharmD, and we have to work in super sterile environments to compound medications and IVs.
Her post ( the insta video link) states that the blood is the result of a leak, and it is not free bleeding.
I will always remember the look of shame of a woman that had this deer in the lights eyes look..I just knew because she was trying to contain herself and stand up without anyone noticing. I knew because when I feel the flow and I am scared I will leak I want to be invisible and pray that nothing transpire. I read it on her. I felt her. And I wanted to go and help her but I didn’t want to bring attention to her. You just get this flush and all the emotions at once. I feel for us, ladies. It’s nature and yet these days everything is made so women shouldn’t exist at all.
Everything is made so that women shouldn’t exist at all? I am honestly curious at what you mean? Please explain.
I only ever bled once publically when I had just started my period and it was a male friend of mine who whispered to me “I think you got your period”….white pants and all. Of course I felt embarrassed & sped walked home but after that, I kinda felt weirdly liberated. Now idc who I say it to or who hears “I’m on my period, it’s that kinda day” & walk away, smiling like yeah, tampon change
Good for her! I have always believed that tampons or other menstrual supplies should be government subsidised, or better yet, free… but I realise that ain’t gonna happen. I do love men, I really do, but can we all for a moment stop and try and imagine what would happen to world productivity (at the very least) if men got periods?!
Probably menstrual products would be very cheap and accessible even in the developing world. And in the western world, men would probably get at least 3 paid period days a month. Definitely sexism drives these things. And men in general can’t take pain like women can. And yet they wanna tell us what we can and can’t do with our bodies. Smh
Men would be competing with each other as to who could bleed the most and the longest. It would be a sign of virtue, strength, and honor, to bleed more. And everyone would have to know about it. And films would be made focusing on it. And no I dont want to think they would have women doing with it.
teehee, you are so right.
awfully so.
I agree with everything she’s saying. Just the actively bleeding with no protection makes me feel…ick. Because that has to be uncomfortable. Not shameful. Just uncomfortable.
But ok, point taken. No, we should not be ashamed of our periods. It’s natural.
She states at the end of her (insta video link) post that it is a leak, and not free bleeding, which I agree would be really uncomfortable.
Yeah I saw that and even a leak would be uncomfortable for me. *shrug*
Seems like it’s being used for advertisement. A lot of shame does surround periods, especially for younger people. Sad for young people to be so ashamed of something totally natural. Glad she has the guts to be the face of this campaign because I could never do it!
Peeing and pooping is natural too but not everyone wants to tell people when they have to do it.
It’s not really about brazenly telling people whenever it happens just for yucks. It’s about minimizing the shame and stigma around it. Because men also pee and poop, periods are a source of confusion and embarrassment for women who find their regular cycles of inconvenience and discomfort are considered MORE taboo than those other bodily functions.
Not to mention the fact that there is a literal, appreciable education gap between boys and girls in many parts of the world based expressly on access to sanitary and medical supplies to support periods. I believe it’s a tremendously important feminist cause to be open and honest about the normalcy of periods, to push for reforms to help young girls get to school when on their periods, and yes, to occasionally cause discomfort in the long-term goal of reducing stigma and shame.
nobody makes a big deal out of pooping and peeing and farting because they don’t carry inherent stigma with them.
nobody makes a big deal out of pooping and peeing and farting because they are biological functions that are not solely belonging to women, like menstruation is.
this is about reminding the world that the female half of the human race has a monthly experience that is natural and should NOT be some kind of thing to hide or not talk about because x/y/z.
because of these dialogues, and the normalizing of a normal function, less and less women and young women will have to feel shame for ANY reason, let alone unexpected leaks and such.
Good for her! She is 100% correct. I wish I could force prudish men ( and yes, tRump would be one of them, he called breastfeeding disgusting to a female employee, can you believe that?) to see this over and over. I have a 19 year old daughter and two 16 year old sons, and they see and hear it all, from graphic descriptions from my daughter’s period pain/ flow and her endometriosis surgery and treatment to the slovenly way she leave wrappers, etc around their shared bathroom, and they are also the trash collectors- let me tell you she is a gigantic mess maker ( thank goodness she is at college now)- they are thoroughly exposed to menstruation and body talk is a normal thing here.
I sympathize with the perimenopause business. I’m just a couple months from 51 and still getting periods (not regularly, phew!)- I went through the every three weeks thing for three months then skip three months as a repeating pattern. Now, I believe things are simmering down- this mental clarity is arriving, this calmness, this unflappability- hot flashes are diminishing- you’ll get through it, and it will be mighty and good, and you will be a new and even better person.
I’ve made sure the Sixlets are the same. It’s just body stuff. I’m a governor at our local school and you wouldn’t believe how many boys get to the sex ed and relationships bit of the curriculum and have absolutely no idea whatsoever about periods or anything else about female anatomy or reproduction.
Whaaaat?! Celebitchy is covering the Instagram yogis?! This makes my heart so happy!
I’m a yoga teacher and all around yoga freak, and I’m involved in the Instagram yoga community as well. I follow Steph, and I love her yoga flows and her insights. I saw this video when she posted it, and I had mixed feelings. It made me uncomfortable at first, but I think that was the point. I had to look at that. In the end I was really inspired by her, and I admired her ballsiness.
I’ve always had a heavy flow, and I’ve had to deal with bleeding out many, many times. I’m just now getting to a place where I know that my body and what it does is nothing to be ashamed of.
I still can’t believe I’m seeing this on my Celebitchy! Two worlds collide.
…” I feel like total sh-t because I’m on my period”…..Eh, I have days when I feel like a total sh-t even without period.
I didn’t know there is a stigma attached to my period. Men seem not to care at all if I have it or not. I do however try to be prepared, not only because of the stains but also because of the smell. So no free bleeding for me, thanks.
I’ve never felt the need to hide my period from anyone. I guess it’s a different culture.
My eyes rolled too. I give a hard side-eye to anyone who says things are “beautiful” because they’re natural. Nothing about getting my period was beautiful. You know what is beautiful? The medical science that created the IUS so I don’t have to have a period anymore.
You know what freedom is? Not having to plan around an event that happens for 8 days every damn month.
Thank you science.
edit: I meant to reply to someone else, but somehow it didn’t work out
I’ve never experienced period shame, but at the same time I’ve never felt the need to bang on about them either.
It’s just a bodily function, I don’t discuss my bowel movements either. In fact I think sh*tting is something Women are more embarrassed about then periods.
Most of the Women I know seem to have to wait about 6 Months into a new relationship before they admit to a bloke that they have bowel movements, while the bloke goes happily off to the toilet each morning, whistling, with the newspaper under his arm.
As for leaking through her clothes, each to their own I suppose, but it rather smacks of attention seeking to me.
I have no shame, but this just seems so unnecessary.
As a woman with fibroids I can’t even imagine….
ETA: Oop she’s not free bleeding. My bad.
Do women in Western culture really not leave the house and miss social events because they’re on their period??? I don’t mean those of us who get cramps from hell. No, just because you bleed? I don’t know whether I just grew up in a more relaxed environment but that seems crazy. I talk about my period sometimes (mostly there’s no reason to, it’s usually not especially painful) and I don’t give a f*ck whether the cashier is a dude. If my significant other ever acted like a child about this, I’d probably have to re-think my life choices but that’s never happened either.
On the free bleeding thing … I mean I don’t free pee either.
This x 1m (and ditto to Tray) . I have chronic diarrhoea which is more debilitating for me than periods (noting I am lucky and don’t get cramps) – I do not, however, feel the need to share this with colleagues or post picture of myself sprinting to the bog on instagram. Nor do I have any interest in hearing any co-workers toilet worries. Over-sharing is over-rated.
The emissions of man are literally celebrated and praised as something great. “Money shot”– it makes people rich, even. Its horrible. All the while women are never to be seen, heard, smelled, mentioned, a bother to anyone…… honesstly just really tell me what the difference between either is supposed to be, besides pure bias.
Growing up, my very conservative father used to mute the tv whenever a feminine hygiene product commercial came on. It annoyed the shit out of me; like there was shame in it. I was like, ‘You don’t mute toilet paper commercials!’ ‘That’s different.’ ‘Oh, I guess because men use toilet paper too?’ and on and on.
I would never intentionally bleed through my pants, but I have had accidents (haven’t we all?) and I refuse to be embarrassed. I’m female, it’s what happens. I’m not ashamed. Love the boobs, hate the period? Nope, they go hand in hand guys. And I’d never shame a woman if I noticed a spot; I’d just quietly alert her and offer her my jacket if she needed it to wrap around her waist.
I came ready to eyeroll but She actually spoke with sense, I Can’t be mad at that ( but also im like not really a very shame based life form and I’m a Proselytizer for Diva cups since I got on Board 2 years ago, if anything I regret not starting years ago when I heard about em from my Hippier friends)
I am regaled daily by my m-I-l about her evry bowel movement and her incontinence so i think im becoming immune to but if it means girls can get access to proper sanitary products then good on her, im fine with that.
Well, I was born in 1975 and period shaming has been a bigly issue my entire period having life.
I love seeing and hearing of folks who are making cracks in that glass ceiling. YOU GO you beautiful yogi!!
I love the message behind this, stop making us feel ashamed! It’s natural and we shouldn’t have to hide it! Of course we shouldn’t free bleed all over everything but accidents happen, we’ve all been there and felt the horror and of a spot being seen, which is silly when you think about it. My girlfriends and I have code words and are always asking each other to “check me when I get up”. I once gave my sweater to a stranger when I saw her stand up and she had a huge red spot on her jeans, She teared up and thanked me as she quickly wrapped it around her waist, it shouldn’t be that shameful when you get a leak!
who exactly is making us feel ashamed for having a period?? i have never once in my 46 years been shamed for having one.
I’m shocked. Embarrassed, dirty and ashamed? Hiding tampons? This is just contrary to my experience, personally or in my circle of females. Quite annoyed when a period causes inconvenience but that’s about it. I most certainly see the difficulty for someone unable to afford menstrual products though. I appreciate that focus on a vital need.
This is just disgusting! Period shaming? Uhh…pretty sure no one is being shamed for having a period. Just another made up bunch of junk to get attention. I am so sick of these “feminists” who think they have to show off their vaginas and their t*ts to protest objectification while they objectify themselves, and now feel they have to show off their blood stained panties. I’m so over these women. SO.OVER.IT.
