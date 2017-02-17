Tom Hiddleston’s nickname at Eton was ‘Piddle’, as in ‘Hiddle Piddle’

A year ago, Tom Hollander was on the Jonathan Ross Show to promote The Night Manager, and he told a story about filming in Mallorca, Spain. The cast had a rare day off, so they went to the beach and long story short, Hollander got stung by a jellyfish. Hollander claimed that Tom Hiddleston saw that he was in trouble, and immediately came to his rescue by peeing all over the jellyfish sting. Which, as it turns out, doesn’t actually help a jellyfish sting and might make it worse. Anyway, Tom Hiddleston appears on a pretaped episode of The Graham Norton Show tonight (if you’re in the UK) and Norton asked him about the jellyfish story. Hiddles confirmed that it happened:
That’s one way to get closer with your co-star! Tom Hiddleston appeared on Thursday’s Graham Norton Show, where he opened up about the time he… um.. peed on his Night Manager co-star over a jellyfish sting.
“Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, ‘I say old sport could you come and pee on me?’ And I engagingly obliged,” the 36-year-old actor shared, confirming the story.
However, Hiddleston later learned that his noble — gross — effort may have all been for naught.
“I’ve since read up on it and I don’t think it works,” he explained. “It’s an old wives’ tale.”
How English is it to say “I say old sport could you come and pee on me?” Imagine David Niven saying it. Imagine Laurence Olivier saying it. It’s almost Shakespearean. Anyway, Hollander claimed that Tom peed on him without being asked, and now Hiddleston says that he was specifically asked. Who is lying??
Meanwhile, there’s other stuff from the Graham Norton interview. Like… Tom Hiddleston’s Eton nickname was Piddle. Makes sense.
Hiddleston also opened up about his time at Eton, and explained that he was given a bizarre nickname.
“Very soon after I arrived I got the nickname ‘Piddle’ and the boys made up the rhyme, ‘Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night’,” he said. “My closest friends still call me ‘Pid’ but it’s affectionate now.”
Hiddleston was at Eton with actor Eddie Redmayne but, as he admitted to Norton, the pair were not quite in the same league when it came to landing the major parts. Speaking about the time he and Redmayne were cast in a school production of A Passage to India, Hiddleston said: “I was in A Passage to India with Eddie Redmayne, who played the female lead. I on the other hand, played the front leg of the elephant he rode.”
His Eton friends call him “Pid”? This is not something to admit on television! I mean, we all have awkward or weird nicknames, but being called Piddle doesn’t sound affectionate at all. Now all I can think about is how I should have been writing Piddlebanging this whole time. PIDDLES. TOMMY PIDDLES. Someone named Tommy Piddles will never be James Bond, I’m just saying.
Oh, God. Graham has a really full couch this week. Ricky Gervais & Tom Hiddleston on the same couch? I wonder if Gervais told him to his face to stop being a wanker.
On the #GrahamNorton this week… Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua McGuire, Tom Hiddleston, Ruth Wilson, Ricky Gervais and music from Tinie Tempah pic.twitter.com/KkAfPu1F2o
— PA Images (@PAImages) February 16, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN.
The Eddie Redmayne story is funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ouch. He needs better PR, only it’s been that way for years. Too late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just makes me giggle. Good way to start off a Friday…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How often is Dan Radcliffe on Graham Norton!! Not that I mind, I love the guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny thing is on a different more macho guy, this would be a very endearing story. Daniel Craig can tell these two stories. But Tom, he is just so……..this already. So not cool. His team desparately needs to set up a Good Samaritan incident. You know, like how Tom Cruise is constantly rescuing strangers from car wrecks. That kind of incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With Ruth Wilson. The reunion of Suburban Shootout’s Bill Hazeldine and Jewel Diamond!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jewel Diamond? The characters name was Jewel Diamond? This name is so ridiculous that I’m contemplating checking the series out. Is it good?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jewel is a rather ridiculous character. The show itself is really silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ball gag right? I haven’t seen the interview, so maybe it’s not as bad as it seems? I just can’t imagine admitting that my nickname in schools was “piddles” on television.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t that GQ article state Hiddleston is not a cool guy by any means? Well, this is one of examples, I guess. Unlike you I’m giving him props for telling an embarrassing story. He can laugh at it, which is good, and he shouldn’t be embarrassed because that was out of his control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always ball gag. It’s a service to humanity AND an intervention. Win win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ho ho ho. Kaiser said wanker. We shall make a Britisher of you yet, m’dear.
Hey diddle diddle
The cat did a piddle
Behind the kitchen door
The little dog laughed,to see such fun
So the cat did a little bit more
If I denied ever singing naughty versions of nursery rhymes to the Sixlets to make them laugh, would you believe me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse