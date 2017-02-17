Tom Hiddleston’s nickname at Eton was ‘Piddle’, as in ‘Hiddle Piddle’

74th Golden Globe Awards

A year ago, Tom Hollander was on the Jonathan Ross Show to promote The Night Manager, and he told a story about filming in Mallorca, Spain. The cast had a rare day off, so they went to the beach and long story short, Hollander got stung by a jellyfish. Hollander claimed that Tom Hiddleston saw that he was in trouble, and immediately came to his rescue by peeing all over the jellyfish sting. Which, as it turns out, doesn’t actually help a jellyfish sting and might make it worse. Anyway, Tom Hiddleston appears on a pretaped episode of The Graham Norton Show tonight (if you’re in the UK) and Norton asked him about the jellyfish story. Hiddles confirmed that it happened:

That’s one way to get closer with your co-star! Tom Hiddleston appeared on Thursday’s Graham Norton Show, where he opened up about the time he… um.. peed on his Night Manager co-star over a jellyfish sting.

“Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, ‘I say old sport could you come and pee on me?’ And I engagingly obliged,” the 36-year-old actor shared, confirming the story.

However, Hiddleston later learned that his noble — gross — effort may have all been for naught.

“I’ve since read up on it and I don’t think it works,” he explained. “It’s an old wives’ tale.”

[From ET]

How English is it to say “I say old sport could you come and pee on me?” Imagine David Niven saying it. Imagine Laurence Olivier saying it. It’s almost Shakespearean. Anyway, Hollander claimed that Tom peed on him without being asked, and now Hiddleston says that he was specifically asked. Who is lying??

Meanwhile, there’s other stuff from the Graham Norton interview. Like… Tom Hiddleston’s Eton nickname was Piddle. Makes sense.

Hiddleston also opened up about his time at Eton, and explained that he was given a bizarre nickname.

“Very soon after I arrived I got the nickname ‘Piddle’ and the boys made up the rhyme, ‘Hiddle Piddle did a widdle in the middle of the night’,” he said. “My closest friends still call me ‘Pid’ but it’s affectionate now.”

Hiddleston was at Eton with actor Eddie Redmayne but, as he admitted to Norton, the pair were not quite in the same league when it came to landing the major parts. Speaking about the time he and Redmayne were cast in a school production of A Passage to India, Hiddleston said: “I was in A Passage to India with Eddie Redmayne, who played the female lead. I on the other hand, played the front leg of the elephant he rode.”

[From The Telegraph]

His Eton friends call him “Pid”? This is not something to admit on television! I mean, we all have awkward or weird nicknames, but being called Piddle doesn’t sound affectionate at all. Now all I can think about is how I should have been writing Piddlebanging this whole time. PIDDLES. TOMMY PIDDLES. Someone named Tommy Piddles will never be James Bond, I’m just saying.

Oh, God. Graham has a really full couch this week. Ricky Gervais & Tom Hiddleston on the same couch? I wonder if Gervais told him to his face to stop being a wanker.

Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston’s nickname at Eton was ‘Piddle’, as in ‘Hiddle Piddle’”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:48 am

    The Eddie Redmayne story is funny.

    Reply
  2. Ankhel says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Ouch. He needs better PR, only it’s been that way for years. Too late.

    Reply
  3. Evie says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

    This just makes me giggle. Good way to start off a Friday…

    Reply
  4. mimi says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:51 am

    How often is Dan Radcliffe on Graham Norton!! Not that I mind, I love the guy

    Reply
  5. Merry says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Funny thing is on a different more macho guy, this would be a very endearing story. Daniel Craig can tell these two stories. But Tom, he is just so……..this already. So not cool. His team desparately needs to set up a Good Samaritan incident. You know, like how Tom Cruise is constantly rescuing strangers from car wrecks. That kind of incident.

    Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    February 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    With Ruth Wilson. The reunion of Suburban Shootout’s Bill Hazeldine and Jewel Diamond!

    Reply
  7. bluerunning says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Ball gag right? I haven’t seen the interview, so maybe it’s not as bad as it seems? I just can’t imagine admitting that my nickname in schools was “piddles” on television.

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Ho ho ho. Kaiser said wanker. We shall make a Britisher of you yet, m’dear.

    Hey diddle diddle
    The cat did a piddle
    Behind the kitchen door
    The little dog laughed,to see such fun
    So the cat did a little bit more

    If I denied ever singing naughty versions of nursery rhymes to the Sixlets to make them laugh, would you believe me?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment