Tom Daley allegedly cheated on his fiance Dustin Lance Black… like, a lot

Olympian Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black have been together since 2015. They got engaged that same year, despite their 20-year age difference (Tom was 21, DLB was 41 at the time). While they seemed so loved-up, it also seemed like… maybe they wouldn’t last the test of time? Well, guess what? Tom Daley was pretty much cheating on DLB the entire time. He allegedly had an 18-month affair with someone closer to his age. And more.
Olympic diver Tom Daley is alleged to have had an 18-month affair with a male model while his fiance was working abroad. Mr Daley, 22, is said to have exchanged sexually explicit messages with Edward William, 27, and is also accused of having ‘physical’ liaisons.
The Team GB athlete, who is engaged to 42-year-old American film director Dustin Lance Black, reportedly met his 6ft 6ins lover in the street and began chatting online in 2014. A source told The Sun: ‘Ed said the messages Tom sent would say things like, “I’m home and horny, can you come round?” ‘Others would say, “Lance is away, are you going to be about?” Ed told them it was a purely physical relationship with not much emotion involved. He said Tom was very confident and forward with a huge sex drive.’
The newspaper reported that the pair would meet for coffees at Mr Daley’s London flat and also attended. Their relationship is also said to have become ‘an open secret’ among the local gay community. Mr William and Mr Daley’s affair ended in 2015 but they have been in touch as recently as this month.
Mr Daley previously confessed to having an online tryst with another man during a secret relationship break with Lance – and has promised to his fiancé that it ‘will never happen again’.
Mr Daley admitted to being on a seven-month ‘break’ from his then boyfriend as the pair were tied up with demanding work commitments.
It sounds like the sexual relationship with Edward William predated his relationship with Dustin Lance Black, but that Tom and Edward were still hooking up even after Tom met and got engaged to DLB. All of which is not really any of our business, honestly. The only reason this stuff gets reported is because DLB and Tom were (and are) so public in their relationship. Plus, Tom is a huge celebrity in the UK because of his diving career, he’s like the Greg Louganis of the UK (incidentally, how great is Greg Louganis??). Also: when was this “seven month break”? Because they regularly appeared on red carpets together, and DLB was in Rio with Tom for the Olympics. Hm.
Are we sure they don’t have an open relationship?
Yeah it sounds like an open arrangement to me.
Why would you say that? I never see this assertion when the story involves a hetero or lesbian couple but its always the first thing to come up when a third party pops up in a gay male relationship. For instance, remember the Kristen cheating pics broke days after Anderson Coopers bf was photoed in his own clinche? The Anderson story was buried in shrugs of “open relationship” while Kristen was destroyed. I could give other examples but my point is that theres a weird connotation here about gay male monogamy thats kind of disturbing. Isnt this one of the reasons Conservatives give for anti gay marriage positions …that gay dudes cant respect the sanctity of marriage because all they do is bone every other gay dude in the room.
These two have spoken very enthusiastically about being soul mates and wanting to marry. DLB has publicly expressed jealousy over Sam Smiths flirting with Tom. Why is anybody even suggesting that its an open relationship?
Given Daley’s age and background (sheltered child elite athlete) I would be amazed if that was their arrangement.
Yeah this timeline seems suspect. Plus we don’t know the details of their relationship arrangement. I’ve heard of many gay couples who don’t expect monogamy.
And suddenly the whole Sam Smith thing comes to mind.
I was just coming here to ask about Sam Smith. There was drama after Smith won his Oscar, right? And I think it played out on Twitter.
What Sam Smith thing?
All is fair in gossip.. If this was a female or male celebrity it would make news. So it being two men… Well let the Gossip ensue
They’ve been together since 2013, before he started with this guy it would seem.
http://www.celebitchy.com/337780/tom_daley_19_comes_out_as_bisexual_reveals_hes_dating_a_39-year-old/
It’s almost like nailing down a teenager right after he comes out despite being 20 years his senior and in a totally different place in life isn’t a great idea.
The kid is 22 and been in a serious relationship (plus engaged) since hitting adulthood. Of course he’ll grow restless. He went right from his parents to living with someone old enough to be his parent. He needs to be an adult on his own for a while.
To be fair, these two may have had some ground rules for their relationship…not a big shock considering his young age.
A 21-year old acting 21. Quelle surprise.
