Tom Daley allegedly cheated on his fiance Dustin Lance Black… like, a lot

Olympian Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black have been together since 2015. They got engaged that same year, despite their 20-year age difference (Tom was 21, DLB was 41 at the time). While they seemed so loved-up, it also seemed like… maybe they wouldn’t last the test of time? Well, guess what? Tom Daley was pretty much cheating on DLB the entire time. He allegedly had an 18-month affair with someone closer to his age. And more.

Olympic diver Tom Daley is alleged to have had an 18-month affair with a male model while his fiance was working abroad. Mr Daley, 22, is said to have exchanged sexually explicit messages with Edward William, 27, and is also accused of having ‘physical’ liaisons. The Team GB athlete, who is engaged to 42-year-old American film director Dustin Lance Black, reportedly met his 6ft 6ins lover in the street and began chatting online in 2014. A source told The Sun: ‘Ed said the messages Tom sent would say things like, “I’m home and horny, can you come round?” ‘Others would say, “Lance is away, are you going to be about?” Ed told them it was a purely physical relationship with not much emotion involved. He said Tom was very confident and forward with a huge sex drive.’ The newspaper reported that the pair would meet for coffees at Mr Daley’s London flat and also attended. Their relationship is also said to have become ‘an open secret’ among the local gay community. Mr William and Mr Daley’s affair ended in 2015 but they have been in touch as recently as this month. Mr Daley previously confessed to having an online tryst with another man during a secret relationship break with Lance – and has promised to his fiancé that it ‘will never happen again’. Mr Daley admitted to being on a seven-month ‘break’ from his then boyfriend as the pair were tied up with demanding work commitments.

It sounds like the sexual relationship with Edward William predated his relationship with Dustin Lance Black, but that Tom and Edward were still hooking up even after Tom met and got engaged to DLB. All of which is not really any of our business, honestly. The only reason this stuff gets reported is because DLB and Tom were (and are) so public in their relationship. Plus, Tom is a huge celebrity in the UK because of his diving career, he’s like the Greg Louganis of the UK (incidentally, how great is Greg Louganis??). Also: when was this “seven month break”? Because they regularly appeared on red carpets together, and DLB was in Rio with Tom for the Olympics. Hm.