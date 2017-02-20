TMZ: Selena Gomez sick of people ‘trying to define her by the guy she’s dating’

Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram with 110 million followers. She took a 90 day break from Instagram and social media and then came back, started posting again, and still remained the highest followed person. That’s power. I was under the impression that she was Instagramming her relationship with The Weeknd, Abel Tesfaye, after they got together in early January, angering Abel’s very recent ex, Bella Hadid. The people at Cosmo did a really comprehensive timeline of Selena and Abel’s relationship and it turns out that she’s only Instagrammed one video of him, when he was with her in Venice, and then quickly deleted it. She appeared on one of his Instagram stories (those are posts which delete themselves after 24 hours) right around that time.
Of course not only was Bella Hadid miffed that these two were dating, Justin Bieber also hates that Selena has moved on because she’s his first love, they broke up and got back together several times, and he’s always carried a torch for her. Bieber “sources” told TMZ that he thought Selena was dating Abel for fame and that she does that when she has something to promote. He later dissed The Weeknd’s music and called it “wack.” Well now TMZ has a followup from Selena sources and they say that she’s sick of people on social media especially “trying to define her by the guy she’s dating.” I guess she feels like this drama is never ending because we’re still talking about it since The Weeknd has a new song with lyrics which seem directed at Bieber (you can read them here). The Weeknd says that the lyrics aren’t about Bieber:
We’re told Selena isn’t angry at Justin for attacking her new BF, The Weeknd … we’re told she has no connection anymore with her ex.
That said, our Selena sources say she’s fed up with everyone on social media trying to define her by the guy she’s dating. She’s proud of her accomplishments as a singer, and thinks every time she hooks up with someone people ignore her as an artist, a TV producer for a new show, the face of Coach and the most followed person on Instagram.
Selena’s already taken steps to keep her identity separate from her boyfriends. She didn’t attend last week’s Grammys with The Weeknd and is very conscious when she’s with him to present herself as her own person.
Speaking of The Weeknd, we’re told he’s laughing at reports his new song, “Some Way,” is a rant against Bieber, taunting him with the relationship with his ex. We’re told the song was written before he started dating Selena, so the stories are ridiculous.
So this means that Selena is cooling off with Abel, right? “Don’t define me by the guy I’m dating,” that sounds like “we’re not really dating,” right? Because she has like 1/3 of the US population following her on Twitter. She should know that she can’t insert any little references to Abel (she does that) and she can’t post videos of him and delete them, they’re already out there. She likes the attention that comes from dating a famous guy but she wants to be her own person. She should work on keeping it under cover then and if she really didn’t want the news to be about her relationship maybe she shouldn’t have talked to TMZ about it either.
Oh, please. She has a career because of the guys she’s dated. And Taylor Swift. If it wasn’t for them, she’d be Ashley Tisdale level famous, if that, because she’s not that talented.
And let’s not forget the fiasco of the PR relationship with Zedd.
No, you’re ignoring her career as a handbag model and an Instagram person with followers! HOW DARE YOU SHE’S HER OWN PERSON!!!:)
I see she’s taking a page out of her gal T Swift’s tried and true playbook. I honestly didn’t care enough about her relationship with StarBoy to define her by it.
How on earth does she have that many followers? I don’t understand people.
I asked myself the same question.
I probably wouldn’t notice her as a famous person if I saw her walking down the street. Can’t name on of her songs. No idea why she has so many followers
Personally I think a lot are bots. They’ve upgraded the software behind them, so they can imitate real ones with pretty convincing results.
If Selena hates the comments on social media about her dating life so much, why doesn’t she get off social media or change the settings to private? Or does she love the attention?
What else would she do with herself? Her real career is 1. Taylor Swift’s friend 2. Justin Beiber’s ex-girlfriend 3. Person with Instagram followers.
Ummm then maybe you should stop using the guys you’re dating for PR. As much as I don’t like JB you can’t deny that he raised her stock immensely. As for The Weeknd you arranged a pap stroll where you were hanging all over him by the dumpster. Girl bye
Hahaha lmao so much at this. But seriously someone tell me how Selena has the most Instagram follows? Surely those can’t all be real? Bc as far as I know she doesn’t act or sing a ton and I can’t remember any of her work except Wizards of Waverly Place. I only know of her because she’s dated a few famous guys but not even to the extent of Swifty.
i don’t think she has a career because of the guys she dated. she’s had a career for ages well before bieber, so that’s just a mean misogynist comment to make. however, the reason why people talk so much about her dating life, is because like her friend taylor she pap strolls with her beau of choice on the regular. we’ve been proven times and times again that when celebs want to be private, they absolutely 100% can. they probably can’t help the gossip and rumour, but they can totally avoid being papped if they want to.
so selena, i get you, but it’s on you.
But what “career”? Seriously I’m struggling. Admittedly I’m not American but I don’t have a clue about her apart from a couple of songs my 11 year old plays. I’d put her fame even below Ariana Grande. I know she’s had some hits but they don’t warrant the level of fame she seems to have. It’s peculiar.
She was a Disney star. So were many many others. Dating Justin really took her from Disney star to full on star. That’s not misogyny, it’s a fact.
lmao no. i’m not even a fan, but this IS misogynist.
she’s been working hard since she was a kid, was very well known already 10 years ago, and her latest album had several singles charting very highly, and was listed by several outlets as one of the best of the year. and that’s absolutely nothing to do with bieber or whoever she was doing at the time.
jesus. there’ so much we can criticise her for; she pap strolls then whinges about it, she’s often ignorant (remember when she said blm wasn’t important?), but i literally cannot stand when women’s achievements are undermined as in insult. it’s the exact same thing with taylor swift.
ETA: i just googled it out of interest, and her latest album was also certified gold or platinum in tons of countries. seriously. we surely as women in 2017 can come up with better insults than undermining a woman’s career like in the 50s. rolling my eyes so much.
I havent’ said she hasn’t been working. She has. But she would be another Disney star like Ashley Tisdale or Victoria Justice. The ones who made it into actual stars are Demi ( who is actualy very talented), Ariana (also talented, even if extremely annoying) and Miley ( who is also talented but can thank her success to her crazy escapades). Selena’s rise came during and after her Justin days.
Her last album’s success is connected to her popularity which is connected to Justin. A huge part of her popularity is her ability to attach herself to the right people.
And as much we criticise Taylor, her success is her own doing ( and her parents in the begining).
I mean, someone like Ayesha Curry is a cookbook author. Would she get a cookbook deal if she wasn’t Steph’s wife? No. It’s not automatically misogyny if you can see trough celebrities’ PR.
But why is it automatically misogyny to call a woman out for extending her fame by dating famous men? There are so so many examples of women who are not defined by who they date yet that’s the way it is with her. I think it’s myopic to accuse people of misogyny if they’d do the same to a man (Hiddleston being a prime example). And also mostly outside of America she IS mainly known for who she’s dated.
‘Her last album’s success is connected to her popularity which is connected to Justin.’
so when very well known publications that specialise in music like rolling stones or spin, name her album in the top 50 best of pop, it’s because she’s popular and justin. ok.
Because pop music is known to sell because of quality. Ok.
and how’s that relevant to what we’re saying? not to mention questionable; actual journalists who review music as a job would very much disagree with you. in fact people have accepted pop as an actual, complex and ejoyable form of music since like the beatles, who also used to get accused of being low quality by older generations back in the day btw. you not liking pop is another matter entirely, that has nothing to do with what i’m saying.
ETA: also rolling stones doesn’t review albums on how much they sell but on quality. like, i can’t tell if you’re willingly pulling my leg or just don’t know how albums’ reviews are written.
@ell
Im with u. I might not appreciate the manufacturing of her music career after her hard to watch post WoWP acting choices, but she doesn’t owe any guy her career. She had/has a solid fan base of people who have liked her for years.
As for no one knowing her ( outside the US) of her relationship to Justin…no offense, but who cares? and not true.
I think lots of these negative posts are from people who just arent her target audience… that simple.
yeah, i’m not american either, but people generally know her music since she’s had hits all over europe.
criticising a celeb you don’t like is all well and good; it’s a gossip site. but criticising women’s achievements when they’re actually working and not pulling a kardashians of being famous for being famous, is such a pet peeve of mine.
She wasn’t famous at all in France or most European countries. I had never heard of her until she started dating Bieber.
I am an American and never heard of her until she started dating Justin either.
Then stop dating famous guys! The times she’s been out with guys no one recognizes nobody cares.
it’s hard dating normal people when you’re famous though, mostly because her life isn’t very normal to begin with, and i would imagine it’s easier to fit with someone who gets your life as an artist and a musician who goes on tour for months. dating another musician is much easier in this sense.
alright, then dont complain. its pretty simple. life is about choices. you dont get to have your cake and eat it, too.
if you date someone famous it’ll be always more about the relationship. even two top level stars like Jolie and Pitt werent only boosted from their association but well defined by it.
@QueenB i don’t disagree lol. i wrote it in another comment upthread that she really should not complain, especially given that many of her outings with her bf are pap strolls.
i was just pointing out that then when people say ‘why don’t celeb date normal folks’, the reason is often because you need to understand each other in a relationship, and a celeb and a normal person don’t necessarily do.
There are tons of non famous people around the music industry and Hollywood. Sh could date producers or directors or not ones of other behind the scenes people who are wealthy and part of the business. She chooses to only date well known celebrities because she loves the attention
@Mike, i have this theory that people who are in the limelight are just way too different than non famous people in the industry. let’s take mariah, even billionaire packer couldn’t take her anymore eventually, and we’re talking about a ridiculously rich dude whose life is likely very similar to mariah’s.
i see your point though. in general, if celebs want to be private even when they date other famous people, they can. so her complaining is nagl.
Here’s an idea; stay single, and concentrate on your career.
Totally obsessed with her new song It Ain’t Me, so summery
Without Bieber and Swift she would be long gone. I hate it when celeb women use feminism for their own agenda that has nothing to do with the momevent.
Funny how Adele, Madonna or Rihanna arent defined by who they date (or marry). But coincidentally the women who use relationships to promote their work…hmm…
I mean how can you seriously appropriate a movement like feminism to act a certain way for your own gain that plays 100% into patriarchal ideas about women and then leak stuff to the press saying ” a woman shouldnt be defined by that”
ITA. I would even put Demi Lovato in that group. I am aware that she is in the relationship but it’s not front and center.
Maybe, Selena, if you had something substantial to say in addition to selling us things (music, Coach, Coca Cola, tv shows, and half naked pictures, and your relationships) then we wouldn’t focus on who you date. You could really take up a platform on mental health from the anxiety induced (cough) affects of your lupus. But no, you get out of rehab and hook up with a notorious drug user. Oh and surprise…you have a new single where you continue to whisper into a mic.
No sorry.
I feel entitled to judge whomever dates Justin Bieber. Or Orlando Bloom.
Call me shallow.
What. A. Hell. This person wants to be known as a serious, talented singer who’s all about art and inner beauty… Yet she can’t sing, dance, act or say things beyond the trivial and is the most followed person on Instagram (?), a social network we all know it’s all about looks. She might achieve what she wants, but not today.
By the way, she achieves that through filters. Her real face looks nothing like those pics on IG.
The ‘inner beauty’ thing went out the window when she had lip injections.
Oh damn, really? She never fooled me with this “looks are not important” crap. To me she’s always had the “I just wanna be pretty” syndrome.
Then don’t advertise it on the internet ya dumb kid.
Eh I think she’s cute and harmless..don’t get all the hate. She might not be all that talented to some people but obviously she’s got a lot of fans. To each their own I guess.
She always does that. Moan about something, then does the exact opposite when it suits. She tends to pretend to be authentic and “real” while using her relationships and leaking pics of her in thongs. Please don’t tell me her pics with Abel aren’t staged – if you call the paps to take pics of you with your bf, don’t pretend you’re trying to keep it private and separate.
