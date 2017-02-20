TMZ: Selena Gomez sick of people ‘trying to define her by the guy she’s dating’



Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram with 110 million followers. She took a 90 day break from Instagram and social media and then came back, started posting again, and still remained the highest followed person. That’s power. I was under the impression that she was Instagramming her relationship with The Weeknd, Abel Tesfaye, after they got together in early January, angering Abel’s very recent ex, Bella Hadid. The people at Cosmo did a really comprehensive timeline of Selena and Abel’s relationship and it turns out that she’s only Instagrammed one video of him, when he was with her in Venice, and then quickly deleted it. She appeared on one of his Instagram stories (those are posts which delete themselves after 24 hours) right around that time.

Of course not only was Bella Hadid miffed that these two were dating, Justin Bieber also hates that Selena has moved on because she’s his first love, they broke up and got back together several times, and he’s always carried a torch for her. Bieber “sources” told TMZ that he thought Selena was dating Abel for fame and that she does that when she has something to promote. He later dissed The Weeknd’s music and called it “wack.” Well now TMZ has a followup from Selena sources and they say that she’s sick of people on social media especially “trying to define her by the guy she’s dating.” I guess she feels like this drama is never ending because we’re still talking about it since The Weeknd has a new song with lyrics which seem directed at Bieber (you can read them here). The Weeknd says that the lyrics aren’t about Bieber:

We’re told Selena isn’t angry at Justin for attacking her new BF, The Weeknd … we’re told she has no connection anymore with her ex. That said, our Selena sources say she’s fed up with everyone on social media trying to define her by the guy she’s dating. She’s proud of her accomplishments as a singer, and thinks every time she hooks up with someone people ignore her as an artist, a TV producer for a new show, the face of Coach and the most followed person on Instagram. Selena’s already taken steps to keep her identity separate from her boyfriends. She didn’t attend last week’s Grammys with The Weeknd and is very conscious when she’s with him to present herself as her own person. Speaking of The Weeknd, we’re told he’s laughing at reports his new song, “Some Way,” is a rant against Bieber, taunting him with the relationship with his ex. We’re told the song was written before he started dating Selena, so the stories are ridiculous.

[From TMZ]

So this means that Selena is cooling off with Abel, right? “Don’t define me by the guy I’m dating,” that sounds like “we’re not really dating,” right? Because she has like 1/3 of the US population following her on Twitter. She should know that she can’t insert any little references to Abel (she does that) and she can’t post videos of him and delete them, they’re already out there. She likes the attention that comes from dating a famous guy but she wants to be her own person. She should work on keeping it under cover then and if she really didn’t want the news to be about her relationship maybe she shouldn’t have talked to TMZ about it either.